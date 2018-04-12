Has The World Started To Kick Its Oil Addiction?

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
Until a decade ago, most of the world was a captive customer of oil - consumers would pay any price for gasoline and oil demand was soaring regardless of the surging oil prices.
But recently, many countries around the world have started to show more sensitivity to oil prices - oil demand grows as their economies grow, but oil demand is also more susceptible to oil price swings, with the oil price-consumption correlation behaving more like an everyday product, according to data by Washington-based ClearView Energy Partners and research by Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Liam Denning.
Although it’s at least a decade or more too early to call the end of the world’s oil addiction, the research and data suggest that in a growing number of large oil-consuming economies oil demand now correlates negatively with oil prices. In other words, consumption drops when prices rise and vice versa - a common economic concept applicable to almost every other product on the market.
With oil, this has not always been the case.
ClearView Energy and Denning analyzed data for three 10-year periods ending in 2006, 2011, and 2016, respectively.
During the first 10-year period until 2006, countries comprising four-fifths of oil demand, including the United States, India, China, and Russia, showed a positive correlation between oil demand and their gross domestic product (GDP) and between demand and oil prices. In the decade before the financial crisis in 2007-2008, oil demand soared almost everywhere in the world, despite the fact that oil prices were also rallying. This was the period of Chinese industrialization and construction boom which gobbled up oil at any price. In most of the world, the picture was the same—oil demand rose together with rising economies and with rising oil prices, suggesting that those countries were captive customers of oil.
The second 10-year period in the research coincides with the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the recession that followed. During the 10 years through 2011, U.S. oil demand decoupled from American economic growth and started to react to the resurgence of oil prices that began in 2009. In that period, the U.S. shifted away from being a ‘captive’ customer of oil to look more like Germany or Japan, where the link between GDP and oil consumption has weakened. While this was a profound shift in how U.S. oil demand correlated with GDP and oil prices, many of the emerging economies—including the biggest oil demand drivers India and China— still looked like captive customers of oil. Their oil demand was soaring even in periods of oil price spikes, the research and data show.
Then, in the third period—the ten years through 2016—even oil demand in China and India looked like more responsive to the prevailing oil prices. In those countries and other developing economies, oil demand growth is still closely connected with the GDP growth. But oil demand has started to show some negative correlation with oil prices, suggesting that consumption is more susceptible to the price of oil than it was in the previous decades. True, the 10-year period until 2016 includes the oil price crash during which the negative correlation was heightened by the fact that demand grew faster because of the low oil prices.
Nevertheless, India and China have now moved into the group of economies that show positive correlation between oil demand and economic growth, and a negative correlation between demand and oil prices. The United States is also in this group, with a weak positive correlation between demand and GDP and with a negative demand/oil price correlation, the research showed.
It’s not clear whether the global economies will continue to show a negative correlation between oil demand and oil prices from this point onwards, but the research suggests that in the United States, and even in China and India, oil demand is now more sensitive to oil prices than it was a decade or two ago, and that oil producers may be wrong to think that they still hold captive customers who would buy their product at any price.
Comments
The world is now burning 9 barrels of oil for every 1 it finds. 36 billion used last year with new finds less than 4. Demand is hardly going to be the issue, unless a new technology comes sweeping across the world. That is on its way, and it will be the most dangerous, and enticing technology that humans have ever had to deal with.
Demand will skyrocket with the onset of the grand solar minimum starting to take effect. This will leave the renewable energy options of solar and wind at a loss. Not to mention that the evidence is quite clear that CO2 does not cause climate change to any significant effect.
In reply to The world is now burning 9… by shortonoil
Uber, solar, enhanced recovery, better batteries, more efficient automobiles, giant wind turbines, natural gas, etc. are all killing the demand for oil. In twenty years the only use of oil will be for feedstock and aviation.
In reply to Demand will skyrocket with… by Ntoxic8ingWave
Are we on a downhill run? Sure. Does the global mafia care? No.
We have Thorium enough to power the world for thousands of years. Is it good for the mafia? No.
The only way understand the indifference of world powers is to see the whole world as a small group of competing mafia families.
What business does a mafia family like? Something that keeps their sheeple obedient. Something easy. Something that makes a quick buck.
For example, the uranium ratlines operating now between the US, Russia and the middle east. Why would the mafia forsake a lucrative ratline?
Just consider that the mafia is a parasite. They don't make anything. Without the obedient sheeple, they would shrivel away like a wolf pack with no prey.
In reply to The world is now burning 9… by shortonoil
I haven't kicked my oil addiction. In fact I have barely even started it. In fact I have spent the majority of my entire life suffering severe withdrawal symptoms.
It was one of my goals to find an alternative energy source but the evidence suggests I won't make much (any) progress before I die.
In reply to Are we on a downhill run?… by brianshell
2H + 3He → 4He + 1p + 18.3 MeV or 3He + 3He → 4He + 2 1p+ 12.86 MeV
https://inhabitat.com/could-mining-helium-3-from-the-moon-solve-earths-…
25 tons could power the US for an entire year. The moon has enough to last 10000 years, Jupiter even more.
In reply to The world is now burning 9… by shortonoil
Nice.
I don't want to rain on your parade, But I'm going to anyway.
http://www.parabolicarc.com/2010/03/15/send-1pound-payload-moon-950k/
Guesstimate? Sure, and only one way.
In reply to 2H + 3He → 4He + 1p + 18… by BandGap
the perpetual growth economic model is cancer. it is not sustainable financially, environmentally, or mathematically yet this is never mentioned when talking about environmental issues. product life cycles are intentionally shortened so that you'll come back sooner to buy again. the fact that something is made out of sustainable resources has very little environmental impact compared to the fact that it'll end up getting thrown out so you can buy a new one. this is far more detrimental to the environment and financial well being of consumers. it also hurts the people selling products since they're expected to have a constant increase in revenue. this cancer will physically kill large percentages of the population one way or another. it is somewhat ironic that both biological and societal cancers may end up being treated with a dose of radiation
We got a few hundred billion in illegal alien auto loans, uh no "kick of oil addiction" in California, we have a firehose of oil growth funded by debt and endless invasion
Bullish XOM
The parched, eviscerate soil
Gapes at the vanity of toil,
Laughs without mirth.
This is the death of Earth.
In order to maintain a decent standard of living you must have access to consumable calories and reduced hydrocarbons, period!
What do you think oil is motherfuckers?
Sure, there are other ways to generate these things, but the issue is flux (i.e. how fast can you do it)!!!
Regardless, with almost 8 BILLION people competing for these required resources, there is plenty of demand.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!!!
Up voted for calling us motherfuckers. Bonus for using cock sucker in a sentence. https://youtu.be/u4D3UdxM3OU
In reply to In order to maintain a… by LawsofPhysics
Ban those evil fuel efficient diesels. Make V8 engines mandatory for true patriots !
/sarc? not really , lifelong V8 driver turned diesel rebel. My own consumption down 70%
and ever smaller and shittier cars littering the environment (aesthetically speaking) ,
why am I not surprised ?
"Has The World Started To Kick Its Oil Addiction?"
ummm ... No.
That’s where I stopped reading. Economies are not growing in correlation with the price of oil. Furthermore, they aren’t growing despite the price of oil. The article should be titled The End of Cheap Oil Kills Demand.
Cheap oil has spurred economic growth. Any price above $60 bpd crushes economies and results in demand destruction.
What is "cheap"?
Trying to predict the "price" of anything in the absence of true price discovery is fucking stupid.
Tell me, the fiat currency that we use to price all that oil is connected to reality how exactly? Are you really suggesting that the people who control the currency can't control prices? LMFAO!!!!!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!!
In reply to oil demand grows as their… by KimAsa
@LOP - All prices are relative right?
You cannot pin a value on anything without price discovery.
Can tell you this though to buy oil you have to purchase a car right?
Well it now takes 8 years to own a car from 3, that is a 3x notional price increase assuming they are ripping out as much as they can every year from your affordable excess income.
Tells me that the oil price based on existing data must have 3x longer to pay or you drop the prices to 33.3%.
From a $100 commodity you be looking at around $33.3 to keep it going.
Do oil companies of oil loans yet so you can pay long over a long term?
In reply to What is "cheap"?… by LawsofPhysics
Since Katrina hit, oil and gasoline prices have never be reflective of demand. Prices went up due to alleged less supply but when the supply came back online prices did not drop accordingly. they have remained elevated even now. Gasoline should be roughly $1.75 for regular. But its a dollar more.
As is often the case on Zero Hedge, most of the previous comments were better than the original article.
One sentence? No three page essay? What have you done with the REAL Radical Marijuana?
;)
In reply to As is often the case on Zero… by Radical Marijuana
Could be the additional gas taxes every state levies each and every time the price of gasoline goes down a bit. When the inevitable price rises, the new taxes make the price disproportionately more painful to those who need it the most. Diminishing returns, dumbass, diminishing returns. See soda taxes in highly concentrated liberal cities and the associated decrease in sales.
Perhaps someday we will break our addiction to oil. I don't see it in the near future without a wholesale restructuring of society, economics and a whole host of other things to lengthy to mention.
The concept of "oil addiction" is ridiculous. Everything we use make and create comes from the ground...just like oil. All the chemicals / metals and minerals for your precious solar panels and windmills comes from the ground...just like oil. The Industrial Base needed to retrieve make and create all your "Green" novelties comes from the ground..just like oil. Lithium ion batteries you say??...Lithium and all the components and metals and chemicals in the batteries come from the ground...just like oil. And they all require a manufacturing Industrial Base to make and create..which comes from the ground...just like oil. So if you want all those "Green" novelties you will need to take them from the ground...just like oil and you will need a manufacturing Industrial Base which comes from the ground...just like oil. And when it comes time to recycle all those "Green" novelties you will need a Industrial Base to "recycle" all your "Green" novelties" ...back to the ground or re-manufacture into usable components to put back into the Industrial Base for manufacture / make and create. It's amazing how many eco-KOOKS I explain this to and they are in complete dumbfound amazement because they never looked past the finished "Green" novelties" and realized the massive Industrial Base needed for minerals / metals / chemicals extraction and manufacture so they can go "Green"...and it all comes from the ground...just like oil.
I know people (mostly red-state hicks) who will tell you it is Un- American to conserve energy. They also refuse to re-cycle anything. Hard to figure these people out.
No you don't. Blue state brainwashed yokels lying as usual.
In reply to I know people (mostly red… by TabakLover
I repsyco all my beer cans.
In reply to No you don't. Blue state… by shovelhead
And you save how much by recycling? Nothing
But you will still pay the same premium price for goods.
Can't see the point in recycling myself because of that principle.
In reply to I know people (mostly red… by TabakLover
https://geology.com/articles/methane-hydrates/
Largest source of hydrocarbons on earth, and it is very clean.
There are answers but oil is too cheap to have anyone looking at them right now.
Those do not look like 10 year periods to me. I would think the author might have mistakenly wrote 10 year while meaning 5 year but:
Since the periods overlap by 50% how does one distinguish claims about one period verses claims about another?
A typical fake news story. the stats do not add up, and do not correspond to world oil demand at all.
Solar cost per watt is becoming more competitive with oil, especially since the cost of solar keeps falling while the cost of oil keeps rising. Oil demand will always be there for transportation, but may not be in demand much longer for everything else if current price trends continue.
Big subsidies for renewables ... now pull the subsidy and see how it stacks up.
In reply to Solar cost per watt is… by ElTerco
I am amazed at the power of creative bookkeeping. Shale oil production became possible when oil breached the price of $140.00 a barrel. It has not been profitable since it began its exponential rise in production. We are now back to production levels that rivals our 1970’s peak. As long as shale producers are able to meet their payrolls with borrowed money, the production will continue.
Oil is also used in manufacturing plastics and pretty much anything that requires organic chemistry. We are literally burning down our future.
so. reading ZH one would think china is the biggest importer of oil. then why use the pictures of uncle sam being addicted to oil? that's so last century. where is it they make the majority of solar panels and wind turbines?