Here's The Personal Data That Facebook Keeps Even After You Delete It

During his appearances before Congress earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg repeatedly insisted that Facebook doesn't share user data with outside companies (though until recently it would allow advertisers to pay to use data from "third party" providers while targeting ads on Facebook's platform) and that the company allows users to delete their data any time.
But as Kevin Roose, a personal tech columnist for the New York Times, pointed out in a recent column, this is an overstatement, at best - and an outright distortion, at worst.
Roose describes himself as an irregular Facebook user, someone who rarely logs in and rarely posts, but occasionally uses his account to keep up with friends and family. Yet, when he downloaded the entire cache of data that Facebook had collected on him over the years, he was alarmed to discover that the company had kept data that he believed he had deleted long ago.
Of course, Roose isn't the first person to point out the dizzying amount of data that Facebook and Google collect on their users (both companies have made the caches available to download in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal).
But Roose's examination of his data shows how Facebook refuses to delete data from its servers as a general rule - even when a user deactivates their account or deletes - for fear that it might become useful for targeting ads at some point in the future.
How Facebook collects and treats personal information was central this week when Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive, answered questions in Congress about data privacy and his responsibilities to users. During his testimony, Mr. Zuckerberg repeatedly said Facebook has a tool for downloading your data that “allows people to see and take out all the information they’ve put into Facebook.”
But that’s an overstatement. Most basic information, like my birthday, could not be deleted. More important, the pieces of data that I found objectionable, like the record of people I had unfriended, could not be removed from Facebook, either.
"They don’t delete anything, and that’s a general policy," said Gabriel Weinberg, the founder of DuckDuckGo, which offers internet privacy tools. He added that data was kept around to eventually help brands serve targeted ads.
Beth Gautier, a Facebook spokeswoman, put it this way: “When you delete something, we remove it so it’s not visible or accessible on Facebook.” She added: “You can also delete your account whenever you want. It may take up to 90 days to delete all backups of data on our servers.”
Digging through your Facebook files is an exercise I highly recommend if you care about how your personal information is stored and used. Here’s what I learned.
As Roose swiftly discovered, Facebook had the 764 names and contact information of everybody in his phone's address book, because he had uploaded it when he set up Facebook Messenger.
When you download a copy of your Facebook data, you will see a folder containing multiple subfolders and files. The most important one is the “index” file, which is essentially a raw data set of your Facebook account, where you can click through your profile, friends list, timeline and messages, among other features.
One surprising part of my index file was a section called Contact Info. This contained the 764 names and phone numbers of everyone in my iPhone’s address book. Upon closer inspection, it turned out that Facebook had stored my entire phone book because I had uploaded it when setting up Facebook’s messaging app, Messenger.
This was unsettling. I had hoped Messenger would use my contacts list to find others who were also using the app so that I could connect with them easily — and hold on to the relevant contact information only for the people who were on Messenger. Yet Facebook kept the entire list, including the phone numbers for my car mechanic, my apartment door buzzer and a pizzeria.
Roose also identified several instances where Facebook kept information ostensibly to help improve its user experience - like keeping his entire address book or keeping a history of every device and browser from which he has ever logged in - but had kept the data long after he had deleted it.
Facebook also kept a history of each time I opened Facebook over the last two years, including which device and web browser I used. On some days, it even logged my locations, like when I was at a hospital two years ago or when I visited Tokyo last year.
Facebook keeps a log of this data as a security measure to flag suspicious logins from unknown devices or locations, similar to how banks send a fraud alert when your credit card number is used in a suspicious location. This practice seemed reasonable, so I didn’t try to purge this information.
But what bothered me was the data that I had explicitly deleted but that lingered in plain sight. On my friends list, Facebook had a record of “Removed Friends,” a dossier of the 112 people I had removed along with the date I clicked the “Unfriend” button. Why should Facebook remember the people I’ve cut off from my life?
But perhaps the biggest disappointment for Roose was the list of advertisers with which Facebook had shared his contact information. The list contained dozens of advertisers Roose had never heard of - a result, the company said, of advertisers compiling data from third party sources and sharing it with Facebook.
What Facebook retained about me isn’t remotely as creepy as the sheer number of advertisers that have my information in their databases. I found this out when I clicked on the Ads section in my Facebook file, which loaded a history of the dozen ads I had clicked on while browsing the social network.
Lower down, there was a section titled “Advertisers with your contact info,” followed by a list of roughly 500 brands, the overwhelming majority of which I had never interacted with. Some brands sounded obscure and sketchy - one was called "Microphone Check," which turned out to be a radio show. Other brands were more familiar, like Victoria’s Secret Pink, Good Eggs or AARP.
Facebook said unfamiliar advertisers might appear on the list because they might have obtained my contact information from elsewhere, compiled it into a list of people they wanted to target and uploaded that list into Facebook. Brands can upload their customer lists into a tool called Custom Audiences, which helps them find those same people’s Facebook profiles to serve them ads.
The upshot of all this, Roose says, is that even if you're not an active Facebook user - even if you've never clicked on a single ad - advertisers could still possess reams of data about you. Because once one brand has your data, there's not much stopping them from sharing it as widely as possible.
Or, as Roose puts it, the advertising industry has eyes everywhere.
Comments
What's FACEBOOK? (I never bought a GameBoy or Nintendo either)... I just don't know what they are except for hearing about them...
Call me an idiot
All of it. Simplified it for you...
Even if they symbolically delete something, they've already passed it to the NSA, and they keep it forever.
In reply to What's FACEBOOK? by DillyDilly
#DeleteFacebook
In reply to All of it by toady
"Shocked!" That FB uploaded his phone number list...somebody didn't read the user agreement...wait until he finds out it copied all of his pictures too...and turned the video camera on to see what he was up to...read the user agreement...installing the app gives FB full control of your phone...
In reply to What's FACEBOOK? by DillyDilly
They don’t delete anything, and that’s a general policy," said Gabriel Weinberg, the founder of DuckDuckGo, which offers internet privacy tools. He added that data was kept around to eventually help brands serve targeted ads.
Neither does the NSA or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA’s #Vault7 #UMBRAGE.
If this new information about “Umbrage” is accurate, this means that, as stated above, the CIA could hack people and institutions and then attribute the cyber-attacks to others in what amount to false-flag operations. For example, in order to create the impression that a foreign power favored one political candidate over another, the CIA or unseen rogue elements with access to “Umbrage,” could have hacked into Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee and made it appear that the intrusion was carried out by former KGB lieutenant colonel Vladimir Putin’s operatives.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-08/cias-dirty-cyber-tricks-expos…
In reply to . by FireBrander
It's all classic stalker behavior
@Varda ~ & here mosley thinks that I'm doxxing him..
I know SQUAT about FB because I never gave a FF, but mosley knows EVERYTHING about me...
In reply to It's all classic stalker… by Vardaman
Facebook was founded on the same day DARPA's LifeLog was cancelled. Coincidence?
https://www.wired.com/2004/02/pentagon-kills-lifelog-project/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Facebook
02/04/04
Of course it is not a coincidence! The DARPA program was cancelled in 2004 after criticism from civil libertarians concerning the privacy implications of the system; so they just renamed it, called it 'social media' and did it anyway!
"Run by Darpa, the Defense Department's research arm, LifeLog aimed to gather in a single place just about everything an individual says, sees or does: the phone calls made, the TV shows watched, the magazines read, the plane tickets bought, the e-mail sent and received. Out of this seemingly endless ocean of information, computer scientists would plot distinctive routes in the data, mapping relationships, memories, events and experiences."
.Gov Saves everything.
.Gov Saves everything.
None of it really gets deleted. Just you're access to the crumbs of it.
"and an outright distortion" WTF ??????????
How about outright lie? Granted when testifying to career liars it may be a professional courtesy
You cannot ''delete'' Facebook. You can only DE ACTIVATE it.
Don't believe me? Go ahead and de activate it and come back 6 months later and do a search for you name. It will come up with your photo but no page or details.
Once you send them ANYTHING. or post ANYTHING its there forever.
Zuckerfuck is a liar.
In reply to You cannot ''delete''… by ExPat2018
so which facebook employee has my dick pic? did AI analyze it or is it in Zucks private collection?
In reply to You cannot ''delete''… by ExPat2018
"But as Kevin Roose, a personal tech columnist for the New York Times, pointed out in a recent column, this is an overstatement, at best - and an outright distortion, at worst."
I wonder what thin little piece of nano-scopic thread separates these charitable remarks from what is in fact, an outright LIE...
Make sure you scramble all of your personal information before you delete your account. This includes email address, phone number, your name, birthday ... any piece of editable personal information should be changed to a random series of letters and/or numbers. Then once everything is scrambled, you delete. That way, when they decide to fuck your privacy and keep your information on their server, the information is useless and cannot be catalogued.
You cannot ''delete'' Facebook. You can only DE ACTIVATE it.
Don't believe me? Go ahead and de activate it and come back 6 months later and do a search for you name. It will come up with your photo but no page or details.
Once you send them ANYTHING. or post ANYTHING its there forever.
In reply to Make sure you scramble all… by navy62802
True....
https://www.shift8web.ca/2018/03/delete-facebook-how-to-poison-obfuscat…
In reply to Make sure you scramble all… by navy62802
Check out Zuck's parents, end of story.
Unless you have physical access to the disk how do you know they deleted anything? Get real idiots they delete nothing. They keep everything and then some. Like what you really want deleted. That tells them what you have to hide.
it's still really hard for me to believe that millions of people are stupid enought o just now realize facespook was collecting all their personal info and selling it.
Sorry, but Google just recorded that post.
In reply to it's still really hard for… by besnook
Just assume that if its on your smart phone (((they))) got it. Always have crazy listings in your phone book to stick it to The Machine.
The worst place to have Facebook is on your smart phone. Its a HUGE resource hog and slows down everything.
if you MUST be on Facebook.,, do it on your PC and use the special adblocker for FACEBOOK. all you will see is blanks where ads are supposed to be.
In reply to Just assume that if its on… by Rex Andrus
When do we have the congressional hearings on the nsa version of Facebook data collection?
that seems more concerning than Zuck selling ads to scoundrels to be honest.
We need to use the machine to beat the machine.
http://www.nukepro.net/2018/04/get-away-from-google-facebook-twitter.ht…
Soldiers of Ra "We are not machines" What a great song if you can find it, wish I could find the lyrics.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Yahoo and Bing are suspect, way too establishment!
If anyone has internet websites or tools like TOR that allow us to step back the overly concentrated and potentially evil power of the "Establishment Techrocracy" please drop in comments.
Safe to assume that EVERYTHING on the internet is recorded forever. - xoxo NSA
HOW TO POISON, OBFUSCATE AND PURGE YOUR FACEBOOK DATA BEFORE DELETING YOUR ACCOUNT:
https://www.shift8web.ca/2018/03/delete-facebook-how-to-poison-obfuscat…
facebook.gov
FB collects YOUR data after you delete you account and they lease it to anybody.
Few years ago, possibly 7 years, I opened a fake account on facebook, had in it some photos and data all fake they had nothing to do with me, then I discovered facebook was scanning my 2 data drive each 3TB that had nothing to do my C drive, I completely deleted the account with the data.
This year I opened a new account with the same name but with a different password on my porn laptop, it has no data, it is only to watch porn, and sure enough the old account with everything in it appeared, but since I had a new account with different password, I bypassed the old account.
conclusion: after 7 years, they had all the old data and photos ready. for this reason use a different computer possibly a tablet to go on facebook and use only fake data.
by the way, I watched few stormy daniels videos on this laptop using the alias david duke 3000.
The Utah Data Facility, it needs a revolution style, with some massive TNT to make it =null
No, absolute == null
In reply to The Utah Data Facility, it… by Gravatomic
If the statements below are correct a lot of people have gone to jail using illegal evidence and parallel construction. I would guess many defense attorneys would like to know more about type of behavior and how to stop it.
"Question: And is that what Snowden was complaining about?"
"William Binney: Yes. Now, it even gets worse, because once NSA has all this data, they have to have a customer for it, and it's now turned out to be law enforcement... It's the FBI and DEA and they're going directly into these databases and querying them and looking for criminal activity and then they use this data to go arrest people... when they do that, they can't take it into court, because it wasn't acquired with a warrant, so it's not admissible in court. And, these are the rules for the-- this is the-- in the DEA is this SOD, or the "Special Operations Division". It's specifically tasked to look at NSA data for criminal activity. In the SOD is FBI, CIA, DEA, of course, DHS and the IRS."
[IRS involvement in spying and harassment]
"Question: Is that just your hypothesis?"
"William Binney: The only key point I have is the-- I can't remember her name, but I have it at home. She was testifying to the House Judiciary Committee. This was one of the people targeted by the IRS. And she mentioned some of the questions they were asking, she said, "They asked me a question about-- what's my relationship with this specific other person?" ...my question now is (not what her relationship is) but how did the IRS know that she had it? The only way they [IRS] would know is looking right into SOD at the graphing in NSA. They would know that from that."
[Parallel criminal case reconstruction]
"William Binney: ...they participate in the parallel reconstruction... when you [Law enforcement] can't use the data, you [Law enforcement] have to go out and do a parallel construction, means you use what you would normally consider to be investigative techniques, go find the data. You have a little hint... NSA is telling you where the data is, it makes you look really good. If you have it quickly. So then you can justify, taking it into court and use that in court...I call that perjury... I call this a 'Planned Program Perjury Policy' run by the Department of Justice of the United States... it's not just affecting our democracy, it's subverting our entire court system. It's not only subverting ours, it's subverting everybody's in the world that has a relationship with the FBI or the DEA. So this is infecting entire democracies, all of the world."
[USA has better domestic spy system than the Russians]
"William Binney: ...they've [NSA] started-- they've instituted a Stasi type system. Where workers in NSA are to look at and watch, "See something, say something" on other employees. So this is Stasi... I refer to N-S-A as the 'New Stasi Agency'... I... reference Wolfgang Schmidt, who used to be a lieutenant colonel in the East German Stasi, he commented on the NSA's surveillance program. He said, "For us, this would have been a dream come true." And the reason they're saying it... this is straight out of the KGB, like Gestapo, SS, Stasi playbook."
"Question: So the Russians have the same program?"
"William Binney: No, we do much better than they did."
And Binney notes: "NSA knows that.. I mean, NSA gets five billion records of GPS data on cell phones every day, so according to the Snowden material."
[That is a lot personal information gathered per day!]
https://theintercept.com/2018/01/09/dark-side-fbi-dea-illegal-searches-secret-evidence/