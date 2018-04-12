Hong Kong Intervenes, Fails To Rescue Dollar From Breaking Peg

Having broken the lower limit of its currency peg band overnight, The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought the local currency overnight for the first time since the current peg was imposed in 2005. However, the HK$816mm bought failed to move the needle...
An initial bounce has entirely faded and HKD is once again testing its lower band limits...
What stands behind the Hong Kong dollar? How much can they intervene until it breaks (Soros-British Pound style)?
The Hong Kong dollar is backed by the HK$4 trillion (US$513.5 billion) Exchange Fund, one of the world’s largest foreign exchange reserves. The fund, established as an asset war chest for defending the currency’s value, also makes investments, earning a record HK$252 billion in 2017 income.
However, they face an uphill battle as money flows are against them in the global carry trade.
As SCMP details, the main culprit behind the local currency’s slump is the carry trade, an arbitrage whereby investors borrow low-yielding currencies to buy high-yielding currencies.
This is an arbitrage, where traders take advantage of differences in prices, selling a low-yielding product (the Hong Kong dollar) to buy a high-yielding product (the US dollar). In this case, the price difference is between the local borrowing cost known as the Hong Kong interbank offered rate (Hibor) and the US borrowing cost known as the Libor.
Simply put, traders are borrowing against the low Hibor, selling the Hong Kong dollar to buy the US currency for investments in high-yielding US assets. The difference between the two is widest since 2008.
As more traders pile on to the carry, more pressure is placed on the Hong Kong dollar, causing it to weaken further against the US currency... and The Fed's plan to hike rates (as many as four times) will do nothing to help ease the situation - meaning any dollars sold in defense of the weaker HKD will be battling global carry trade flows driven by The Fed's tightening.
The SNB seems to know how to do this effectively.
Tyler, HK is not a peg – it is a currency board! The HK$ is like a casino chip; at the casino you hand over $ and get plastic chips; in HK the note issuing banks hand over US$ (@ 7.8) to the HKMA and can then issue HK$ cash – there is no central bank! You cannot ‘break’ the HK$ peg... because there isn’t one! If the HKMA really wanted to, it could scrap the HK$ altogether and just use US$! That is why the HK$/US$ exchange rate has not moved since 1983 – they are not ‘pegged’ they are linked!
100% correct.
In reply to Tyler, HK is not a peg – it… by EuroPox
While everything you say is factually correct, they still have a problem if their currency is being used against their best interest.
Of course, the definition of 'best interest' can be hotly debated.
In reply to Tyler, HK is not a peg – it… by EuroPox
It is (as Tyler correctly points out) simply an interest rate arbitrage. By withdrawing HK$ from the system, the HKMA creates a shortage of HK$, which then rebalaces the system. They have been doing it exactly this way for many years. If the banks need more HK$ they can do so whenever they want by handing over US$ to the HKMA and issuing HK$.
You cannot break a casino by getting them to buy back all your chips!
The only thing the banks don't issue, is the coins - they are issued centrally. Good luck trying to wreck the system by hoarding coins!
In reply to While everything you say is… by Cognitive Dissonance
I agree with your explanation. That is not in contention.
But since so much of what goes on in Hong Kong is tied to its currency, are you saying 'breaking the peg' (I'm quoting Tyler, not you) will have no effect on HK business?
Regardless whether or not you can actually break a currency doesn't mean you cannot break the economy tied to the currency.
Just my point of view.
In reply to It is (as Tyler correctly… by EuroPox
Imagine if the US$ was 100% backed by gold at a fixed value. If you want to dump cash, you end up holding physical gold (if only!) So long as your local store is willing to accept gold from you, no problem arises - it is all just a bit more inconvenient. That is what would happen in HK if ALL the HK$ went back to the HKMA, everyone would have to use US$ instead... which would be inconvenient until people got used to it.
The currency board has worked well in HK, both up and down, it has a natural balancing mechanism and the HKMA can wait out any attempt at manipulation, for as long as they have to.
Changing the board (for example by switching to a basket of currencies, or to the Renminbi) has been suggested many times but if they do do that, it will most likely be for political reasons.
In reply to I agree with your… by Cognitive Dissonance
I really am not trying to argue with you. Again, I agree.
But HK does not exist in isolation, meaning it is an international port of entry and exit. And the HK economy relies upon this international blood flow. And any currency, whether backed by Gold or air, is ultimately based upon confidence.
So while you say the domestic residents might find it difficult, but not insurmountable, to overcome these problems, I'm not sure the international community will/would feel the same way.
I agree HK's currency is designed to be (more) resilient. And in practice it is. But that doesn't mean it is impervious to outside interventions.
In reply to Imagine if the US$ was 100%… by EuroPox
I agree with you but in reality the HK$ is not used for international trade, only for domestic transactions. The 'blood flow' is US$. I am quite sure that the HKMA does not want to intervene but the stability that the fixed exchange rate has brought to HK over the years, has been one of the reasons for its success (another being low taxes). You always get a slight interest rate premium over UDS$ for holding HK$ - instead of buying back the HK$ they could increase the premium but that does bring an immediate cost to borrowing in HK$ (which they don't want either).
In reply to That is what would happen in… by Cognitive Dissonance
Last time when HKMA did this in 1997, they broke the property market.
In reply to It is (as Tyler correctly… by EuroPox
Yes because if you withdraw lots of HK$ from the system, you create a shortage of HK$ that pushes up interest rates. That said, 1997 was the 'Asian crisis' when other matters were causing havoc across the region, it was not just currency speculation.
In reply to Last time when HKMA did this… by milanolarry
Which completely invalidates every other comment you made about it not being pegged.
In reply to Yes because if you withdraw… by EuroPox
Explain because I don't understand what point you are making.
A 'peg' is where there is an attempt to hold a currency at a 'steady' rate to another currency, with nothing to back it up except wishful thinking. So when the UK tried to peg against the DM, they could only hold it by moving interest rates - which was why Soros made a killing, in the end they could not stop him.
A 'currency board' is 100% backed - so you can swap between currencies as you need to.
In 1997 there were several Asian currencies that were pegged to the US$ and every one of them broke! HK stood firm because you couldn't break it - it was the only one that came out with exactly the same exchange rate as it had had at the beginning.
In reply to Which completely invalidates… by GooseShtepping Moron
While your facts are correct, your conclusion is unbelievably wrong.
HK has a savings account of U$D, to defend the peg they have to sell those $ and buy the casino chips. This can work in the short term, but other than HK raising rates, this is unsustainable.
If they blow through their savings, then their currency weakens further.
Reflexivity.
In reply to It is (as Tyler correctly… by EuroPox
How can you 'blow through your savings' - it is not a 'savings account' the foreign currency reserves match the HK$ in circulation. That is what a 'currency board' is!
http://www.hkma.gov.hk/gdbook/eng/c/curr_board_sys.shtml
In reply to While your facts are correct… by Raynja
They don't fucking want it over 7.85.
Stop playing stupid.
In reply to How can you 'blow through… by EuroPox
>> selling the Hong Kong dollar to buy the US currency for investments in high-yielding US assets.
What high yielding US assets? Are there any??!
In reply to >> selling the Hong Kong… by HenryHall
"High Yield" is a relative term. The US is higher than the majority of the other first world developed countries.
In reply to >> selling the Hong Kong… by HenryHall
Right now the Chinese rare earths and of course gold and silver are where to be now. Any dollar denominated assets are at high risk at this late point in the game. In fact, you're better off holding yuan, since it is gold backed.
In reply to What high yielding US assets… by Cognitive Dissonance
This may prick the huge bubble in HK's property market.
Agreed. Almost all mortgages in HK are floating rate. How long can they hold HIBOR down? Singapore same problem.
In reply to This may prick the huge… by milanolarry
