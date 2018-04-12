Burned-Out Shack In Silicon Valley Selling For $800k

Silicon Valley, the southern region of San Francisco Bay Area of California, is arguably the most expensive place in the United States to live. At the epicenter of all this, Palo Alto is a breeding ground for many unicorn start-ups and overvalued technology companies. The region has a median home price of roughly $2,598,200.
To gain a perspective of just how outrageous real estate in Silicon Valley is, the median sales price of existing homes in the United States averages around $241,000.
The meteoric rise in home prices has accelerated Silicon Valley’s real estate market into bubble territory. Even San Francisco’s median cost of a one-bedroom rental floats around $3,590 per month. As the housing bubble infects much of the San Francisco Bay area, we have stumbled across the latest installment of real estate insanity that could very well be an essential clue to what comes next.
Take, for instance, a burned-out shack in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood listed on Monday for $799,000. The realtor said the asking price is reasonable — given the housing market dynamics and its geographical location, said KTVU FOX 2.
The owners of an abandoned, fire-destroyed home in San Jose are asking $800,000 for the house and surrounding 5,800 square foot lot. Holly Barr
Realtor Holly Barr told KTVU the owners of an abandoned, fire-destroyed shack reflects the value of the property, not necessarily the burnt down structure. She noted in the interview, the home caught fire more than two years ago, and has been dormant ever since.
“They did leave it standing so you can remodel it versus tearing it down so you save a lot of money when you can leave a wall up and do a remodel versus a complete tear-down,” Barr told the station. The Bird Avenue address in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood sits close to a proposed transit-oriented Google “village” of offices, research sites and retail stores.
Barr’s realtor Facebook page describes the home and lot combination as a “Great opportunity to build your dream home!” Since the posting, Barr told KTVU she has received ten offers and expected a contract on the property by the end of the week.
Barr has yet to list the property on multiple listing services (MLS), a suite of services that real estate brokers use for completing transactions. However, she says, a home down the street recently sold for $1.6 million. Glancing at the current Glen San Jose real estate market (Zillow), the average price of a home is around $1,365,900 with total square footage around 2,500 sqft.
Some Facebook users found the price of the shack as absurd. Here is what they said:
“800k for that…What has this area come to when a family earning good money cannot even afford to buy even a burnt out wreak.Greed, pure greed from all concerned right here,” said Cally Jayne, a Facebook user.
“And here we see a perfect example of unchecked free market capitalism. A Chinese billionaire will pay $850k without blinking an eye because all they are interested in is the land as an investment. Thousands of properties bought up like this with zero interest in actually living in that lot or renting or anything. The actual housing market shrinks as a result to the point where even Silicon Valley engineers are priced out. Years later, we’ll all shrug our shoulders and go “WHAT HAPPENED!?!” like it’ll be some big mystery,” said another Facebook user.
Shocking, one Facebook user claims this million dollar neighborhood filled with shacks is located down the street from “homeless encampments every which way you turn!!!”
Another user warns the neighborhood where the million dollar shack resides is “full of crime” and homeless people.
About a hundred comments down, Facebook users started revolting against the realtor — showing pictures of their non-shack, McMansions for substantially less in other states…
“This only cost me 250k to build but I’m in Texas lol,” said Gomez.
“This is what you can get in Spicewood Texas for under $500,000,” said another.
While it is interesting to watch the dynamics of the market. What we see in San Francisco Bay Area of California is a classic bubble. Let us explain below:
The first graph shows house prices in the Bay Area have increased faster than the national average…Why has this been happening?
S&P/Case-Shiller CA-San Francisco Home Price Index/S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index
The second graph shows the working population in the region has, in fact, declined versus the national average. So, perhaps, an influx of residents is unlikely the cause behind the rising housing prices.
All Employees: Total Nonfarm in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
The third graph follows the progression of personal incomes in the Bay Area compared with the rest of the country.
Per Capita Personal Income in San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
..And alas, the problem has been solved, the Bay Area has fewer people with much more money chasing the same houses, a classic symptom of a bubble. As for the burned out shack worth 3.3x than the median sales price of existing homes in the United State, well, that is also a sign of peak stupidity for whoever buys it next.
Comments
Looks like any street in Camden, or Newark NJ..
They sit there like that for yrs. as many are no go zones.
Paying 800K... fucking idiots
I just received a RE ad in the mail today where the agent was bragging he's sold twenty homes in my area (across the bay) in the last year. All were sold within a week and all were sold for more than the asking price. Insane.
In reply to Looks like any street in… by Theta_Burn
This dump will fetch a million.
You'll see.
In reply to I just received a RE ad in… by DeadFred
In hell, "burned out" is prime real estate. The apostates of San Francisco will clamor for such a bargain.
In reply to This dump will fetch a… by directaction
Yeah, but you can get a single wide trailor with a blown off roof on an acre in the shit hole SW for 80k.
Most properties have a for sale sign and you could talk it down to 40.
Except that the heroin dealing Mexican niggers banging it up next door to you up to ABQ will rape your wife and steal your shit.
That's what's so awesome about it. In Patterson you get a starbucks and Robocop.
Down here you get shot in the back of the head taking a piss like Pat Garrett. Never whistle when you pee. Never.
Why do they call it Silicon Valley? That moniker is staid. Last Sucker Valley? IDK. Reminds me of a Ministry Album from 07(?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYfnbviN-Fo
In reply to Looks like any street in… by Theta_Burn
"Watch out you might get what you're after
Boom babies strange but not a stranger
I'm an ordinary guy
Burning down the house"
~TALKING HEADS
AKA ~ Amish LIGHTNING
The lot probably would have commanded a higher price if they had removed the burned-out shell.
The issue was mentioned in the article but not explained. In many places a new construction permit is vastly more expensive, and a bigger bureaucratic nightmare, than a remodel permit. If you leave one wall it's a remodel.
In reply to The lot probably would have… by SantaClaws
Liberal run state, liberal district, liberal rules, everything is just magically better; a real utopia with no poverty or income disparity... /sarc
"Cozy place looking to be called home after a little TLC. Ebony wood décor throughout."
its a better buy than 30 yr old roach nest with Victorian shits and dog funk inside. easier to fight the county and have it bulldozed
but 1 megadollar to bypass permit for a Bauhaus box? I don't think so.
Quitcha bitchin dipshits. Just 'cause you don't pack to gear to afford something does not mean it not worth exactly what the market says its worth. For reference, a property is worth exactly what someone is willing to pay for it and what the owner is willing to sell it for, and not a penny more or less.
that's what I said when I bought Qualcomm stocks in 1999
In reply to Quitcha bitchin dipshits… by ReturnOfDaMac
Lived in silicon valley- fuck that at any price. Sell your soul if you must but not I said the libertarian.
We have lots in Austin going for $800k too; buyers are often from California.
1208 W 8th St Austin, TX 78703 60x100ft sold April 2014 for $475k; April 2017 for $629k; now listed for $829k.
The problem in California isnt "unchecked capitalism". It's the opposite. There are more restrictions and regulations on home building in California than any place else in the country. And it's amongst the most regulated RE market in the entire planet. That's why you have a burnt out shack for 800k -- which will sell for at least that price -- because of the scarcity of available land for housing.
And the counties in NoCal -- specifically the Bay Area -- are even more heavily regulated than the state in general. So this is most certainly NOT "unchecked capitalism", but more like "unchecked government regulation". The Bay Area would STILL be one of the most expensive places to live in the whole country even with a lot less regulation. It would take decades upon decades to catch up to what it population really needs to moderate housing prices.
Problem is -- and it's not a problem for home owners there -- most of them WANT the heavy handed regulations to keep the rif raf out. The scarcity of homes there isnt a problem, it's a perk. And most certainly by design.
In the late 1980s one of the california state commissions reported that the state needed 3% annual housing growth over the next 20 years to keep up with expected growth.
The commission expected 3 service workers for every non-service worker.
From then till now
I have a 20+ acre farm about 20 minutes from Silicon Valley. I am thinking of packing up and leaving. Anyone got any suggestions?
I have seen the shack in Willow Glen. It is near a friend's house in the area.
In reply to The problem in… by Stan Smith
High-end realtors tell me my house is a very valuable tear-down. It is nice and all, but it was built too long ago, and I have the largest lot in the neighborhood. Plus it doesn't have closet space for more than 500 pairs of ladies' shoes. I intend to live in it long enough to be the last old house. Then I'll start putting up large hand-painted political signs on deteriorated plywood, of the type our state Supreme Court has already decided are political speech and not to be infringed.
Don't worry. It's all going to look like this soon.
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/11c554d43b81f3cd59d82abfcbf346de8e7eb1…
When the economy collapses in California, I will have such a laugh...