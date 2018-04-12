"I'm Not Right, Left, Or Center - I'm A Free-Thinking Human..."

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
It’s not often my work’s mentioned in mainstream publications, but it’s always instructive when it happens. Such an instance occurred earlier this week in the form of a nonsensical BuzzFeed piece.
The article was originality titled, “Here’s How A Bunch Of Syrians Trolled The Far Right Into Freaking Out Over A Twitter Poll,” but was quickly changed to “Fox & Friends Tried To Poll People About Whether The US Should Intervene In Syria And It Didn’t Go Well.”
I immediately pointed out the ridiculousness over Twitter about being included in an article with a title implying I’m “far right,” but there’s no way to know if this influenced the alteration. Either way, the piece gives me a perfect excuse to once again highlight some very important points regarding the dangers and counter-productiveness of excessive political tribalism.
Besides the idiotic original title, the other noteworthy aspect of the article was how the author described yours truly. Here’s what she wrote:
Let’s repeat that because it’s important. She wrote:
Some users, who claimed not to be affiliated with either the left or the right, noted the apparent sudden shift.
Her choice of words says so much about the extremely childish prism through which too many people view politics today. She seems to find it completely incredulous that someone might not fit into a neat little ideological box defined as “right or left.” As such, I must simply be “claiming” it, as opposed to living it each and every day.
There’s a reason I’ve kept the following as my permanent pinned tweet for nearly a year.
People see what they want to see.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) July 24, 2017
This is who I am: pic.twitter.com/2li2uOKHTf
I keep that there for a variety of reasons. First, it’s the perfect introduction to my worldview and overall thought process. Secondly, it’s meant to put people on notice before they follow me. I will not confirm your biases because I don’t fit into any of the simplistic and jingoistic political labels we demand our fellow humans self-select into. Once everyone’s comfortably positioned in a political tribe the public becomes more easily controllable.
Here’s what I mean. Once you decide, “I’m a socialist” or “I’m a libertarian” you’ve voluntarily placed yourself into an established political sect. This sect will invariably have its very own unofficial rules of conduct, virtue signaling etiquette, and defined positions on virtually every major issue. Worse, the other members of your new tribe will demand totally conformity on all issues. If you deviate meaningfully from any element of the doctrine you’ll be ostracized. It’s this peer pressure which then leads to self-censorship. Everybody who decides to identify strongly with a well defined political ideology becomes a victim.
If you're scared to retweet someone because you're afraid of what your friends/followers might think, your mind is Pwned.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 12, 2018
They got you in the mental reservation where they want you.
The only way to avoid this mental trap is to not self-label. The fact I don’t belong to any political tribe gives me total flexibility in my mental thought process. I don’t need to wonder “will my fellow libertarians (or socialists or conservatives) approve” before voicing an opinion or tweeting something.
This isn’t complicated, the moment you self-label you’ve willingly and destructively given away your mind to the crowd. Sure, it’s a crowd of your choosing, but it’s a crowd nonetheless, and the crowd will demand intellectual conformity. The moment you self-label is the moment you’ve decided to outsource your critical thinking to a mob. You’re no longer a free thinking human.
If there are so many clear downsides to self-labeling, why is it so incredibly common? There are several reasons. First, we’re a tribal species and uniting into tight bonds for self-preservation is part of our evolutionary history. We seem to be hard-wired for tribalism. Second, it simply makes political life much easier to join an established group. You no longer have to think for yourself on all issues, but can simply consult your new tribe’s position on a topic and embrace it like everyone else. Even better, you know your fellow tribe members will never turn against you provided you just accept the groupthink. You get two things for the price of one, protection from an established tribe and an excuse to become intellectually lazy. Most people will choose this every time.
Self-labeling also makes you feel better than those outside your political tribe, you know, the ideological heathens who must be permanently ostracized and only derisively discussed. In other words, you and your brethren discovered truth and are morally superior to the members of all other tribes. Being politically tribal simply makes you feel good.
In any event, why am I writing about this now? Because unaccountable lunatics in the U.S. are attempting to start World War 3 without Congressional approval, and refuse to provide any evidence to the public which will be asked to suffer the consequences of their actions.
The mass media is currently trying to sell the public as aggressively as possible on this war, and one key tactic appears to be to marginalize anti-war voices by claiming they’re on the “far right,” as had been done to me with that BuzzFeed article.
I called Chris Hayes out on this earlier, which led to a series of tweets I want to share.
The mass media is desperately trying to lump anti-war people into a vague "far right" or "reactionary" camp in order to scare your average malleable person into not becoming anti-war.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 12, 2018
Sneaky.
Here's what the truly powerful love to see.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 12, 2018
When we call each other "Nazis, fascists, libtards, Marxists."
What they hate, is everyone coming together and saying this war is bad for 99.99% of us and we will say NO with one voice.
The average American is not your enemy. He or she is probably just a chump being manipulated like you.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 12, 2018
Refocus attention on the real problem. It's not the powerless American citizen from a different political party.
Taking this a step further, the average person anywhere around the world is not your enemy. Like you, they generally just want to be left alone, love their family and experience peaceful life.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 12, 2018
It's those with centralized and unaccountable power who are the problem. https://t.co/CYujVYYKt4
This war the U.S. government and media are trying to sell us on is completely unnecessary, stupid and based on zero evidence. Their desperate tactics to get it going combined with the nonsensical rationale behind it tell you everything you need to know.
It won’t benefit 99.99% of American citizens to start World War 3 and it won’t benefit Syrians. Decent humans around the world need to stop being fractured by petty differences and unite on this issue with one voice to say: NO.
That’s the only thing that will really scare the crazed war hawks.
" This war the U.S. government and media are trying to sell us on is completely unnecessary, stupid and based on zero evidence. "
mosley & Trump would disagree with you
Instead ~ it's all about jacking up the prices of ARMS SALES for the yuks (& whereby mosley agrees with all of that & thinks you're a deplorable/peanut for not understanding 16-D chess where your children are the poker chips)
"I'm Not Right, Left, Or Center - I'm A Free-Thinking Human..."
And you're a moron who isn't bright enough to understand different political/government philosophies along with what works and what doesn't. But you'll proudly announce to the world how "smart" you are. You're **special**.
In reply to " This war the U.S… by DillyDilly
And you should go back to 4th grade grammar.
In reply to "I'm Not Right, Left, Or… by ThinkerNotEmoter
"I'm Not Right, Left, Or Center - I'm A Free-Thinking Human..."
-typical far left propaganda one liner.
In reply to And your a moron… by D.T.Barnum
Just proved his point.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
Anybody not a communist is “far right”.
- Barack Soros
In reply to Just proved his point. by cageysea
First, let's make sure we're FREE-thinking in the first place.
In reply to … by macholatte
I know. You've **never** made a typo when quickly typing. I'm Sorry that my micro-aggression violated your safe space and triggered you, sweetie.
In reply to And your a moron… by D.T.Barnum
Typos equals death camps in todays internet
In reply to I know. You've **never**… by ThinkerNotEmoter
I up arrowed your edited comment. I just don't like when people are like "this article sucks" or "your* a retard" without explaining why they think it. It's just message board litter and clutter.
In reply to I know. You've **never**… by ThinkerNotEmoter
You see, when you make a spelling or grammatical error, you immediately red flag yourself as a knuckle dragger to us "more enlightened, highly educated, Spelling Bee Champs." If you can't spell perfectly, then you aren't allowed to express an opinion. Those are the rules (that we've made up.)
In reply to I know. You've **never**… by ThinkerNotEmoter
In reply to "I'm Not Right, Left, Or… by ThinkerNotEmoter
just proved his point.
In reply to "I'm Not Right, Left, Or… by ThinkerNotEmoter
I agree and disagree with you. Human thinking needs to be more fluid at times instead of along absolute party lines which doesn’t always apply in the moment. Often times what worked in one era of history doesn’t apply to the present and vice versa, conditions always change, you can’t expect the same things to work in every present happening.
However, man is indeed inherently tribal and needs to be guided as such. The sad facts or intellectual evolutionary development. The minority intellectual group always gets screwed.
In reply to "I'm Not Right, Left, Or… by ThinkerNotEmoter
" And you're a moron who isn't bright enough to understand different political/government philosophies along with what works and what doesn't. "
I don't need to do any of that... I'm not a politician, nor ever wanted to be one...
I just want to live a simple life... Frankly ~ my life would be EVEN MORE SIMPLE, except for the fact that politicians are in the way at every turn... Most of the time, I can endure & countenance even that...
I neither 'announce' [proudly or otherwise], to anyone how 'SMART' I am, nor proclaim any status of being 'SPECIAL'
I just say what's on my mind... [& not on TWITTER]
In reply to "I'm Not Right, Left, Or… by ThinkerNotEmoter
As Greg Mannarino was saying today, one tomahawk missile costs a million dollars. To feed a starving child in a "shithole" nation it costs $50 for a year. But no, it's better for man-children to play war games and blow up old hangars and sand. Party on wayne, party on garth.
In reply to " This war the U.S… by DillyDilly
In reply to " This war the U.S… by DillyDilly
If we were all peanuts in the peanut gallery there would be no need for a gallery or peanuts, right?
Keep ploughing the field. The shoots of something will grow. Hopefully not more peanuts ;)
In reply to " This war the U.S… by DillyDilly
T (I'll include myself here) and I were merely pointing out the moonbat hysteria over friggin self-confirming tweets of all things (picked up by Alinsky Nuuuz and here on ZH) that WWIII was about to break out.
There were no French & American jets streaking overhead from Jordan going toward Syria. There were also no "massive explosions" caused by those jets cuz...ya know...there were no jets.
And...we are on Day 3 of Operation..."Imminent Strike"...lol.
So who was really pwnd? ;-)
In reply to " This war the U.S… by DillyDilly
Trump's and the US's credibility gets pwned. Putin comes out looking like a cool-headed statesman and Trump looks like a villain in a looney tunes cartoon
In reply to T (and I'll include myself… by nmewn
lol...yes, in your world.
/////
Let me expound on that seeing as how you like to dress up as Trump being a fucking clown ;-)
When the Russians tore out of Tartus under "Condition Imminent Brown Streak" don't you think they were being observed...as far as group tactics in that situation?
Personally I think it played out perfectly, Israel took it upon itself to shoot up an airbase beforehand (put the fear of God into them, so to speak...lol) and then Trump said moar's on the way Vlad (as his commanders are telling Russian commanders "We really don't know what he's going to order us to do!")
What YOU see as backing down (nobody on either side has backed down) might actually be something else entirely...like...lets see what moves around on the ground or...is that too much like 3D chess? ;-)
In reply to So who was really pwnd? ;-) … by D.T.Barnum
Even if this is 3d chess, people are too busy and/or stupid to figure out what's going on. And, people like consistency and security.
I think the "nice, new, and "smart!" ruined his shot in 2020. That will be a commercial that gets played over and over "Trump is dangerous loose cannon, don't you want to sleep well at night?"
In reply to lol...yes, in your world. by nmewn
So I take it, you are not interested in "bridging the divide in America".
No need to answer, I already know the answer ;-)
In reply to Even if this is 3d chess,… by D.T.Barnum
I'm sending that pic to every libtard and statist moron I can ... not that they'll get it though ... (just in case)
They want you in “groups.” They need you in “groups.”
If not, they cannot “Divide & Conquer” you.
Especially, Control & Socially Engineer you.
Correct. Because boxing oneself makes easier to fit a deterministic set of traits and patterns the farmers can use to maximise your usefulness to the farm owners. The less fitting to a defined box the harder for the system to figure out how to exploit you by placing you in one of the predefined exploitation trails.
In reply to They want you in “groups.”… by Chupacabra-322
As soon as the progs quit coming after my gunz, my literature, my speech, my personal interests, my diet and my BoR's...I'll consider "regrouping" ;-)
In reply to Correct. by Luc X. Ifer
Guess what Trump fans..
You don't have to buy into red versus blue, right versus left. You can actually believe what you choose to believe instead of have someone else define and label you.
Because when you let someone else do that, you also give them power to control you. Have you noticed you end up listening to speeches, going to gatherings, hoping in someone you don't know and know nothing about?
Yeah, you've been duped.
@karenm
Worse ~ they live their lives waiting for the next TWEET...
The only thing I've ever seen like it are the ones who swing from one 'ACCESS HOLLYWOOD' episode to the next...
They'll joke about Kim Kardashian, but have EVERY SINGLE foto of her bare ass saved on their computer...
In reply to Guess what Trump fans… by karenm
ExaggeraTEDly stupid since before the birth of christ, Orange-san never understood the concept of humility. Maybe it's the paper dollar worthless suits.
In reply to Guess what Trump fans… by karenm
Same can be said of Hillary Fans, Bernie Fans, any other group of cipher-like sycophant's who take their opinions from others.
In reply to Guess what Trump fans… by karenm
C'mon, Mike.
Do you really believe that those polls are accurate, and haven't been tweaked by the oligarchs who control Twitter?
MSM is PRAVDAs evil twin. The one that sells wars.
War, what is it good for. Nothing.
good article
“A leader leads by example not by force.” -Sun Tzu, The Art of War
This technology disruption effect is frightening at times. Taking that step into the future as we all are will be historical.
The author's premise that it is impossible to "self-label" and not "self-sensor" is childish and shows a lack of depth.
Show us what you've got, Shrubbery. Otherwise fuck off.
In reply to The author's premise that it… by An Shrubbery
NO Critical Thinking! NO Questioning! NO Logic! NO Connecting The Dots! NO Verification! NO Truth! NO Decency! NO Dignity! NO Self-Respect! NO Morality! And NO FCKING HUMANITY... ALLOWED in ZOG USSA!
USSA! USSA!! USSA!!!
The problem with people like the author of this article, who refuse to be pigeonholed, is you disrespect the rights of every googleslave and Fakebookzombie and twatthing to be able to sell the falsehood that we can deliver a better bang for your advertising dollar.
And when assholes like the author of this article lift up the sequined robe of a Mark Suckernerd or or a Larry Ingrate, you hurt our ability to continue to make our outlandish mortgage payments on shitty NoCal real estate, as we run our scam on the buyers of Fake advertising, convincing them to give us big bucks for false clicks, rubbish exposure numbers, and bull shit effectiveness.
In short, stop stepping on our scam.
We have mortgages to pay.
Stand down!
This is, for lack of a better term, pigshit tripe.
You need to expand your "terms."
In reply to This is, for lack of a… by Black Warrior …
When I notice someone claiming they are a free-thinker, it almost always turns out what they mean is they feel like they are free to believe anything they want.
I guess that's okay, but it's not very useful in the larger scheme. For example you are free to think the Earth is flat if you want to, and there are people who do that and call themselves free-thinkers bucking the trends of thought. But so what if you do? If that's all free-thinking turns out to mean -- that you are free to make up any stupid shit you want to like a baby discovering the world for the first time and thinking whatever they want about it -- then I seriously don't see the point.
There is nothing about "free-thinking" that means your personal thoughts are automatically headed towards universal truth. If grappling with universal truth was not your state goal anyway then I guess you're fine by me. Think whatever you want to, maybe I'll be amused. But a lot of the free-thinkers will turn around and tell me I'm not thinking freely if I don't agree with their new-found religious truth about the Earth being flat, or chem-trails and these being a plot, or HAARP or reptilians or some other such delusional crap.
No sorry I'm an actual free thinker, see, and so I don't have to accept you dogmatic assertions just because that's what your fevered mind came up with yesterday while freely thinking on its own.
Though yeah I did find part of that amusing as hell.
Useful in the larger scheme?
In reply to When I notice someone… by cougar_w
Well you know like: advancing human thought, creating shared culture, clarifying the lessons of history.
I do wonder if perhaps there is a place in science and technology for thinking crazy shit. If you find you need to get outside the box to solve a really vexing problem then a little side trip into Wonderland can be liberating. Creates a use case for LSD, notice. But that's a really narrow allowance for thinking any random shit you want to think. And later you should be prepared to abandon that line once the LSD wears off.
The rest, I don't know. I've got a really powerful bullshit meter, I find it goes off about 50 times a day these days.
More people should maybe just stick to business they understand. Just say'n.
In reply to Useful in the larger scheme? by Ozymango
You probably need to cultivate a better, broader understanding of the term "free thinker." That or, you know, actually read the article.
In reply to When I notice someone… by cougar_w
I was mostly just responding to the title which I found interesting by itself, not sure the title had much to do with the article in the end.
Your suggestion that I "cultivate a better, broader understanding of the term 'free thinker' " is sorta what I was cautioning against, notice. I mean it's okay, think whatever you want. Seriously, just go nuts. But it might not be very useful in the end. Nature and the universe really do not care what you think, at all. If that big brain of yours was supposed to impart some sort of adaptive superiority in the face of a complex universe, then let me suggest that thinking random shit that does not comport with the laws of nature and the universe is what we call maladaptive. You might get away with it for a while, but eventually nature and the universe will come around and impose some reality on your narrow ass and I'll be eager to see what you think of all that.
Like when people tell you we can grow our economy forever and float all the boats and what ever else, and you look around and see a finite world where all this infinite growth is supposed to happen, and you want to say but that's crazy as bat shit but you know they won't take it the right way, so why bother. That kind of maladaptive.
In reply to You probably need to… by cageysea
@cougar
First of all ~ I'm GLAD to have known you for the exact number of years that your profile ledgers you to be on ZH... I've always read what you have to say...
You're the best example of a FREE THINKER that I think I ever remember reading comments from on ZH... My life is better having read your contributions...
So ~ thank you for your contributions (all these years)... SINCERELY
f_s
In reply to When I notice someone… by cougar_w
I believe Howard Stern encapsulated my feelings (and those of most humans) when he wrote,
"I hate you because you're not exactly like me"
So, yes I'm a conservative libertarian and agree with the vast majority of Ron Paul's political philosophy. That's my tribe and they're well represented on this site. And I hate and would like to destroy the mentally unstable, gun grabbing, open borders, constitution hating Demonrat cultural Marxists and their (((MSM))) propaganda apparatus. And I'm a racial realist. You have either a control freak, nannystate worldview or you believe the individual is the engine that drives the world (to paraphrase Ayn Rand) and .gov needs to leave me alone! And that means you need real ability and skills!
I will merely add on more item of my worldview:
The.Goyim.Know
So you want everyone like you. Got it.
In reply to I believe Howard Stern… by John_Coltrane