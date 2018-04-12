Import, Export Price Gains Accelerate Year-Over-Year

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 08:38

Despite a modest disappointment in import prices MoM (and beat in MoM export prices)...

Under the hood:

  • Import prices ex-fuels rose 0.2% after rising 0.5% in Feb.

  • Import prices ex-petroleum rose 0.1% after rising 0.4% in Feb.

  • Industrial supplies prices fell 0.1% after no change in Feb.; first decline since July

  • Capital goods prices rose 0.2% after rising 0.4% in Feb.

  • Auto prices fell 0.2% after rising 0.2% in Feb.

  • Consumer goods prices fell 0.1% after rising 0.6% in Feb.

But, Import and Export prices both accelerated in year-over-year gains in March (import from +3.4% to +3.6%, and exports from +3.2% to +3.4%).

 

And of course, the big global driver is China, which has started to export deflation again...

Interestingly, the broad trade-weighted dollar was down 6% year-on-year in March, twice as fast as the rate of decline six months earlier.

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Salmo trutta Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

What's important to remember are STAGFLATIONIST's claims (those who advocate N-gDp LPT targets).

The stagflationists have now been upstaged:

http://bit.ly/2s67De9

Targeting N-gDp LPT caps real-output, maximizes inflation, and exacerbates trade deficits, exporting aggregate monetary purchasing power, and importing underemployment.

 

 

 