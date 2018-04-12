A Map Of The Coming War: Who Is Who (And Where) In Syria

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:13

With war likely set to break out in Syria at any moment, a question many Americans are asking is... where is Syria? Geographical challenges aside, it is safe to say that the situation in Syria is extremely fluid, and changing on an almost daily basis, which is why we have shown several strategic and tactical snapshot maps of Syria as of this moment.

The first and most useful one, courtesy of Turkey's Omran Dirasat think tank, shows updated areas of control and influence in Syria by international military forces with reference to the most prominent international military sites in Syria.

The second map, from Dirasat employee Nawar Sh. Oliver lays out the control and influence zone in Syria as of April 2018, revealing the relative % of gains and losses in the last 24 days.

Finally, from the regional political journal, Suriye Gündemi English, here is a map showing the latest military situation as well as location of key military bases in Syria ahead of the expected US strikes.

Slack Jack Joe Davola Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.

Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.

Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.

Trump is a Jew (so is Theresa May, by the way).

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf

It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.

If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:

Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174

It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.

DillyDilly The Juggernaut Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

Relax people ~ All these billions spent by NATO and Russia serve one purpose...

 

They are just to personally entertain mosley so he can come on ZH, mimic Hillary Clinton, and call you all deplorable peanutz...

 

How can anybody in their right mind support a person who carries a nuclear football around who says this one day:

 

 

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

 

and then follows that up a day later with this:

 

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

 

& whereby, Russia should get the credit for ridding the region of ISIS, to an extent, and whereby, the United States is still doing everything in its power to keep ISIS viable & topple the Assad regime...

 

FBaggins The Juggernaut Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

Israel – the main reason for the war. Pipe lines through Syria are very secondary. If you know your foes intentions you can predict their every move. Israel supplanted Palestine and its people in 1948, and was intended by the Zionists merely as an initial foothold or a “foot in the door” to the rest the Middle East. It has few resources and the Zionist say it is far too tiny for their published plans. The intention was always expansion and the Sinai desert was not much interest to them. The saying, "If you give them an inch they will take a mile." is mos applicable to the Zionist cause, and that is what has been going on with the full backing of the nations the Zionist  own and control, mainly the US, the UK, and France.

But lets not forget the good work of Mr. Soros for the Zio-Israeli cause in this mess. Presently, next to Trump he is the number one agent provocateur of the Rothschild cabal. He is an anti-Zionist pretender, and aside from being behind the nefarious work of the White Hats in Syria, he is responsible for herding hundreds of thousands of displaced Iraqi and Syrians through Turkey into Europe in the guise of the fake globalist "open-border" agenda. The main reason why Isramerika will try to escalate the war in Syria is Lebensraum for Israel.  It explains everything.

Just connect the dots. There is nothing different in the terrorist methods and land-clearances which the Zionists used to replace the Palestinians in former Palestine and what they are doing now in and against Syria. It is all a continuation of the same operation, while the corrupt UN and the people of West just cast a blind eye giving them a pass and refrain from considering the most obvious.  Zionists even boast of owning Trump, most of the US media, most of US finances and most politicians, as well as the US military, and they will endeavor to use them to lie and bludgeon their way through the Middle East despite the carnage and destruction, or the effect on the US dollar, debt, or goodwill with the rest of the world. When the finances and goodwill of the US is completely spent they will throw it away like an old shoe. In Syria more and more people will be systematically displaced to the waiting “open societies” engineered by the Rothschild banksters and Mr. Soros.   

The Isramerikan media with any exposure of the truth will holler “Antisemitism", or “Conspiracy Theory”, despite the fact that the people in Syria are Semites and comments like this are only trying to stop the bloodshed. They will ignore the facts that it is Israel which unrelentingly keeps trying to escalate the war with its support of ISIS and with its unceasing bombing raids on Syrian government installations.  It is the Zionists who are responsible for all of the slaughter in the ME, because in their sense of entitlement they envision a much grater and bigger Israel, which nefarious process necessitates the dehumanization and destruction of all of their neighbors. The body of Hitler may have been burned in Berlin or buried in Argentina, but his spirit most certainly ended up in the Knesset.

 

bob_dole Joe Davola Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

Trump isnt going to attack Syria and its possible that yesterdays events almost caused ww3. The first tweet was a fucking warning.

 

  1. "...Missiles are coming" tweet

 

  1. Trump 2nd tweet says exact opposite to calm everybody down

 

  1. US launches sub detector aircraft

 

  1. Russia moves almost all of their warships

 

  1. Putin urges Isreal not to launch attacks in Syria. (Busted. We know you are planning an attack)

 

  1. "Mrs May has ordered British submarines to move within missile range of Syria." This could be cover for the Isreali sub that was potentially found out earlier. 

 

Every one of these are titles that were on ZH yesterday, posted in chronological order.

TahoeBilly2012 BaBaBouy Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

I lost the plot. I didn't even think we were "in" Syria, I thought it was all black ops and support/training, now we have airbases? When did this all happen? How does that jive with this "winding down" plan? Doesn't seem like it, more like winding up.

peopledontwanttruth TahoeBilly2012 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

Billy everyone loves a good magic act with stary eyes and asking "how'd they do that"?

Until we realize the magic act is a dangerous one played on us.

 

I believe virtually nothing coming from these liars.  I do believe we're at the end game and they'll destroy the planet and kill billions to hold on to their power and worthless money in the end.   

Slack Jack DuneCreature Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

NugginFuts Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

So we're about to start an international conflict over a place the size of Delaware because they may or may not have done something that offends our sense of moral superiority?

 

Seems legit.

farflungstar NugginFuts Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

Yeah every pundit and douchebag needs to stop referring to the Syrian govt as "the regime" and the assorted paid lowlives and headchoppers as "opposition forces." The war whores do this with every country's leadership they want to de-legitimize, even if approved of by the mass of people. Notice no one calls China's govt a regime, or israel, or Germany or Turkey or America but they do it with Russia and Iran.

With so many different groups there it seems only a matter of time before the Zios get their wish and the place fractures.

 

Conscious Reviver Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

HIllarious opening line. 

"With war likely set to break out in Syria at any moment, ..."

Sad to say,  war broke out in Syria 7 years ago. 

A better map is available at https://syria.liveuamap.com

The site opens showing text (unfortunately). There's a menu bar at the top. Click the 2nd icon from the left and the map opens. Zoom in. 

The territory changes are well maintained. About half the notes pinned to the map look like they come from the notorious SOHR unfortunately, but the map itself is well maintained. 

rejected Dilluminati Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

USA, USA, USA.

Zombies....

Edit:   Excellent reading... 

Chemical weapons: From London and Washington to the jihadists

http://www.voltairenet.org/article197529.html

Billions of dollars’ worth of arms against Syria

http://www.voltairenet.org/article197144.html

Of course articles like this won't be found on Zerohedge and other MSM. 

Voltair Network: by Wiki

The Voltaire Network is a Lebanon-based alternative media outlet with connections in South America and the Middle East that and expounds conspiracy theories, notably relating to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.Wikipedia

IMO,,, they must be pretty credible if mainstream accuses others of fake news. 

Conscious Reviver Dilluminati Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

The Daily Mail map seems to have a Zino disinfo stink about it. For example, it's full of "chemical weapons" sites with a scary gas mask icon, which don't exist anymore after Assad got rid of Syrian WMD, according to the Russians and John Horseface Kerry. "Site from which Syrian planes launched Chemical attack on Douma." Give me / us a break. It never happened except in Zino disinfo world. 