A Map Of The Coming War: Who Is Who (And Where) In Syria

With war likely set to break out in Syria at any moment, a question many Americans are asking is... where is Syria? Geographical challenges aside, it is safe to say that the situation in Syria is extremely fluid, and changing on an almost daily basis, which is why we have shown several strategic and tactical snapshot maps of Syria as of this moment.

The first and most useful one, courtesy of Turkey's Omran Dirasat think tank, shows updated areas of control and influence in Syria by international military forces with reference to the most prominent international military sites in Syria.

The second map, from Dirasat employee Nawar Sh. Oliver lays out the control and influence zone in Syria as of April 2018, revealing the relative % of gains and losses in the last 24 days.

Finally, from the regional political journal, Suriye Gündemi English, here is a map showing the latest military situation as well as location of key military bases in Syria ahead of the expected US strikes.