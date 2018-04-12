A Map Of The Coming War: Who Is Who (And Where) In Syria

With war likely set to break out in Syria at any moment, a question many Americans are asking is... where is Syria? Geographical challenges aside, it is safe to say that the situation in Syria is extremely fluid, and changing on an almost daily basis, which is why we have shown several strategic and tactical snapshot maps of Syria as of this moment.
The first and most useful one, courtesy of Turkey's Omran Dirasat think tank, shows updated areas of control and influence in Syria by international military forces with reference to the most prominent international military sites in Syria.
The second map, from Dirasat employee Nawar Sh. Oliver lays out the control and influence zone in Syria as of April 2018, revealing the relative % of gains and losses in the last 24 days.
Finally, from the regional political journal, Suriye Gündemi English, here is a map showing the latest military situation as well as location of key military bases in Syria ahead of the expected US strikes.
Every Creature Wants/Demands a Piece Of This Sand TRAP...
Bouy: Why, is this still the gas pipeline to eastern europe thing?
And can't we send some anti-pipeline protestors instead of cruise missiles?
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.
Trump is a Jew (so is Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to Bouy: Why, is this still… by Joe Davola
"Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations—entangling alliances with none." - TJ
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
Relax people ~ All these billions spent by NATO and Russia serve one purpose...
They are just to personally entertain mosley so he can come on ZH, mimic Hillary Clinton, and call you all deplorable peanutz...
How can anybody in their right mind support a person who carries a nuclear football around who says this one day:
and then follows that up a day later with this:
& whereby, Russia should get the credit for ridding the region of ISIS, to an extent, and whereby, the United States is still doing everything in its power to keep ISIS viable & topple the Assad regime...
In reply to "Peace, commerce, and honest… by The Juggernaut
It doesn't matter if it's Bush or Gore, Obama or McCain, or Hillary or Trump...
The song remains the same.
In reply to Relax people ~ All these… by DillyDilly
Ok, I'll name that tune.
- Fiddler on the Roof?
- or is it If I Were a Rich Man?
Paging Zero Mostel.
In reply to It doesn't matter if it's… by Killtruck
nah
In reply to Ok, I'll name that tune. … by Conscious Reviver
Right on time. The global death rate from every war since 1400 AD:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-deaths-in-conflicts-since-the-year-14…
In reply to nah by Occident Mortal
More like WarPigs by Black Sabbath.
In reply to Ok, I'll name that tune. … by Conscious Reviver
I still say we're in Reagan's 10th term. As usual, it's repeating as farce by this point.
In reply to It doesn't matter if it's… by Killtruck
Brian Killmeade = Mosely's smarter brother.
Always sure and never right.
The General's blinked, Israel is going to have to do its own heavy lifting this time around.
Knowing just how desperate they are because of lack of water does that,they really are the wild card.
In reply to Relax people ~ All these… by DillyDilly
Back in the day, I guess Jesus turned all their water into wine (& they've been fat, drunk, & stupid ever since).
Then, the khazars moved into the area because FD&S was always part of their 5 year plan...
In reply to Brian Killmeade = Mosely's… by Winston Churchill
Killmeade - just "kill me"
In reply to Brian Killmeade = Mosely's… by Winston Churchill
no boots on the ground my ass.... Obama is such a liar.
Lets see if trump joins the liar ranks, if so he loses my vote next election, going back to voting 3rd party libertarian.
In reply to "Peace, commerce, and honest… by The Juggernaut
No war is coming. At least not the hot war between US and Russia everyone is worried about.
Not. Going. To. Happen
In reply to no boots on the ground my… by Darkman17
Lol your vote never mattered. This country has owners
In reply to no boots on the ground my… by Darkman17
lets see if Trump is a liar? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHa you fucks are the stupidest fucks on the planet...
In reply to no boots on the ground my… by Darkman17
Where are the white helmets? Can they be taken out first?
In reply to Bouy: Why, is this still… by Joe Davola
The CIA won't commit suicide.
In reply to Where by toady
Peace only.
In reply to Bouy: Why, is this still… by Joe Davola
Israel – the main reason for the war. Pipe lines through Syria are very secondary. If you know your foes intentions you can predict their every move. Israel supplanted Palestine and its people in 1948, and was intended by the Zionists merely as an initial foothold or a “foot in the door” to the rest the Middle East. It has few resources and the Zionist say it is far too tiny for their published plans. The intention was always expansion and the Sinai desert was not much interest to them. The saying, "If you give them an inch they will take a mile." is mos applicable to the Zionist cause, and that is what has been going on with the full backing of the nations the Zionist own and control, mainly the US, the UK, and France.
But lets not forget the good work of Mr. Soros for the Zio-Israeli cause in this mess. Presently, next to Trump he is the number one agent provocateur of the Rothschild cabal. He is an anti-Zionist pretender, and aside from being behind the nefarious work of the White Hats in Syria, he is responsible for herding hundreds of thousands of displaced Iraqi and Syrians through Turkey into Europe in the guise of the fake globalist "open-border" agenda. The main reason why Isramerika will try to escalate the war in Syria is Lebensraum for Israel. It explains everything.
Just connect the dots. There is nothing different in the terrorist methods and land-clearances which the Zionists used to replace the Palestinians in former Palestine and what they are doing now in and against Syria. It is all a continuation of the same operation, while the corrupt UN and the people of West just cast a blind eye giving them a pass and refrain from considering the most obvious. Zionists even boast of owning Trump, most of the US media, most of US finances and most politicians, as well as the US military, and they will endeavor to use them to lie and bludgeon their way through the Middle East despite the carnage and destruction, or the effect on the US dollar, debt, or goodwill with the rest of the world. When the finances and goodwill of the US is completely spent they will throw it away like an old shoe. In Syria more and more people will be systematically displaced to the waiting “open societies” engineered by the Rothschild banksters and Mr. Soros.
The Isramerikan media with any exposure of the truth will holler “Antisemitism", or “Conspiracy Theory”, despite the fact that the people in Syria are Semites and comments like this are only trying to stop the bloodshed. They will ignore the facts that it is Israel which unrelentingly keeps trying to escalate the war with its support of ISIS and with its unceasing bombing raids on Syrian government installations. It is the Zionists who are responsible for all of the slaughter in the ME, because in their sense of entitlement they envision a much grater and bigger Israel, which nefarious process necessitates the dehumanization and destruction of all of their neighbors. The body of Hitler may have been burned in Berlin or buried in Argentina, but his spirit most certainly ended up in the Knesset.
In reply to "Peace, commerce, and honest… by The Juggernaut
Trump isnt going to attack Syria and its possible that yesterdays events almost caused ww3. The first tweet was a fucking warning.
Every one of these are titles that were on ZH yesterday, posted in chronological order.
In reply to Bouy: Why, is this still… by Joe Davola
I lost the plot. I didn't even think we were "in" Syria, I thought it was all black ops and support/training, now we have airbases? When did this all happen? How does that jive with this "winding down" plan? Doesn't seem like it, more like winding up.
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
Billy everyone loves a good magic act with stary eyes and asking "how'd they do that"?
Until we realize the magic act is a dangerous one played on us.
I believe virtually nothing coming from these liars. I do believe we're at the end game and they'll destroy the planet and kill billions to hold on to their power and worthless money in the end.
In reply to I lost the plot. I didn't… by TahoeBilly2012
I am with you on this one.
Almost like we have a separate, rogue, government calling the shots in Syria.
That poor country will end up like Lebanon. Once a beautiful place on the Med, turned to rubble and bloodshed by men and their greed.
In reply to I lost the plot. I didn't… by TahoeBilly2012
The Pentagon be pentagonin'. Doesn't really matter what anybody else thinks.
And BTW, where in the fudge is that missing 8.8 trillion dollarz guise?
http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/2016/07/31/Pentagon-s-Sloppy-Bookkeeping-…
http://salem-news.com/articles/may012013/rumsfeld-trillions-tk.php
In reply to I lost the plot. I didn't… by TahoeBilly2012
litter box
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
Israel's "Greater Levant" in the making.
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
Can't wait for the Headchoppers and heart eaters to meet the Israelis who will try and occupy Syria/
In reply to Israel's "Greater Levant" in… by UmbilicalMosqu…
Yeah, but who knew ISIS had a representative in Congress....LITERALLY?
https://twitter.com/son_follower1/status/984175833052012548
'Taking selfies with ISIS Paulie, would not have been good for your image tat' all.'
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
This is a big Shit Show For US (and Us) Chump Monkeys.
WW3 Syria Fear Porn Talk
Why do these shit shows keep popping up?
TALPIOT
Who owns and puts on these shit shows?
All Of Your Favorite World Leaders
Live Hard, Want Your Sanity Back? ..... Lynch The Thieving (((Banksters))) OR Make Them Use Their 'Other Passport' For A One-Way Trip Home, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to This is a big Shit Show For… by DuneCreature
So we're about to start an international conflict over a place the size of Delaware because they may or may not have done something that offends our sense of moral superiority?
Seems legit.
Yeah every pundit and douchebag needs to stop referring to the Syrian govt as "the regime" and the assorted paid lowlives and headchoppers as "opposition forces." The war whores do this with every country's leadership they want to de-legitimize, even if approved of by the mass of people. Notice no one calls China's govt a regime, or israel, or Germany or Turkey or America but they do it with Russia and Iran.
With so many different groups there it seems only a matter of time before the Zios get their wish and the place fractures.
In reply to So we're about to start an… by NugginFuts
Yea, it's okay to kill thousands by troops, missiles, bombs (nukes and conventional), drones, starvation (it was worth it, Mad Albright)
Just don't kill using chemicals.
And of course,,, those parroting such shit are those still manufacturing it,,, and using it.
In reply to So we're about to start an… by NugginFuts
Please understand, it is was and always will be about oil. These are resource wars. Understand that the key players would rather risk nuclear war than face collapse resulting from failed supply chains.
In reply to So we're about to start an… by NugginFuts
This map does not encompass near the area about to be involved.
Let the extermination begin.
In reply to So we're about to start an… by NugginFuts
What a god damned mess.
HIllarious opening line.
Sad to say, war broke out in Syria 7 years ago.
A better map is available at https://syria.liveuamap.com
The site opens showing text (unfortunately). There's a menu bar at the top. Click the 2nd icon from the left and the map opens. Zoom in.
The territory changes are well maintained. About half the notes pinned to the map look like they come from the notorious SOHR unfortunately, but the map itself is well maintained.
Most folks in America are so brain dead today that they cannot tell you where Idaho is?
They just don't care most people I know are getting their Harley's ready for spring, checking tires, maintenance, others getting boats out of shrink-wrap, getting the RV ready.
In reply to Most folks in America are so… by Rich Monk
Ida who?
In reply to Most folks in America are so… by Rich Monk
I Da Ho and U Da Trick
In reply to Ida who? by UmbilicalMosqu…
Yes,,, any possible independent thought processes, imagination and intelligence was ripped out of them while in 'school'
The movies depict zombies as the dead walking. Great description of America.
In reply to Most folks in America are so… by Rich Monk
Here is a better pic
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/newpix/2018/04/12/12/4B13EC4500000578-560737…
USA, USA, USA.
Zombies....
Edit: Excellent reading...
Chemical weapons: From London and Washington to the jihadists
http://www.voltairenet.org/article197529.html
Billions of dollars’ worth of arms against Syria
http://www.voltairenet.org/article197144.html
Of course articles like this won't be found on Zerohedge and other MSM.
Voltair Network: by Wiki
The Voltaire Network is a Lebanon-based alternative media outlet with connections in South America and the Middle East that and expounds conspiracy theories, notably relating to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.Wikipedia
IMO,,, they must be pretty credible if mainstream accuses others of fake news.
In reply to Here is a better pic… by Dilluminati
The Daily Mail map seems to have a Zino disinfo stink about it. For example, it's full of "chemical weapons" sites with a scary gas mask icon, which don't exist anymore after Assad got rid of Syrian WMD, according to the Russians and John Horseface Kerry. "Site from which Syrian planes launched Chemical attack on Douma." Give me / us a break. It never happened except in Zino disinfo world.
In reply to Here is a better pic… by Dilluminati
Geeee.. really independent reporting from the Daily Mail. Rupert Murdoch really making an effort there.
In reply to Here is a better pic… by Dilluminati