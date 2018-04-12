Mueller Plans To Proceed Without Interviewing Trump: NBC

In a uniquely Washingtonian example of irony, NBC News reported Thursday just minutes before the close that Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team are preparing to move forward with the Russia probe without interviewing the president - an announcement that comes just hours after Trump applauded his legal team's "engagement" with the special counsel.
As recently as Monday, Trump's legal team (weakened by the departure of John Dowd and the inability of Joe diGeneva to join because of conflicts) had been hammering out the final details surrounding an interview with the Mueller team.
But that reportedly changed after the FBI raided the home, office and hotel room of Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. The raid enraged the president, who said they were "a disgrace" and "an attack on our country."
Trump's legal team had been lobbying for the interview to last only a few hours. They were also pushing Mueller to agree to write a report within three to four months of the interview - ensuring the investigation would swiftly come to an end.
While Trump's legal team is still in frequent contact with the Mueller team - and one anonymous source cautioned that we should "never say never" (the unofficial motto of the Trump White House - the raid on Cohen "significantly complicated" the ongoing negotiations.
One of NBC's sources said Mueller's report on whether Trump obstructed justice is going to focus on Trump's state of mind when he fired James Comey, his misleading statement about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower organized by his son, and his push for Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to recuse himself from supervising the Russia probe.
Sources also said to expect a flurry of activity over the next six weeks leading up to the one year anniversary of Mueller's appointment as special counsel.
Three sources familiar with the investigation said the findings Mueller has collected on Trump’s attempts to obstruct justice include: His intent for firing former FBI Director James Comey; his role in the crafting of a misleading public statement on the nature of a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his son and Russians; Trump’s dangling of pardons before grand jury witnesses who might testify against him; and pressuring Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.
Mueller would then likely send a confidential report to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the Russia investigation. Rosenstein could decide whether to make the report public and send its findings to Congress. From there, Congress would then decide whether to begin impeachment proceedings against the president, said two of the sources.
Rosenstein met with the president at the White House on Thursday. A White House official told reporters the meeting was about "routine department business." A Justice Department spokeswoman said it was part of a scheduled meeting with officials from other agencies as well as DOJ.
The special counsel's office did not respond for a request for comment on this report.
Since the FBI raid seizing Cohen’s documents and electronics, Trump has soured on the idea of sitting for an interview with Mueller, people familiar with his thinking said. Trump’s lawyers were wary of him agreeing to a sit-down, but in the days before the raid they had started initial preparations for Trump take part in a possible interview in part because the president could overrule their advice, people familiar with the discussions said.
If Trump does ultimately deny Mueller an interview, his legal team is prepared to argue that a sitting president can't be subpoenaed or indicted. Also, NBC noted that Mueller hasn't interviewed Mike Pence - and it's unclear whether he intends to. It's also unclear who else remains to be interviewed (at this point, we assume Mueller has interviewed everybody even remotely connected to the Trump campaign or administration, and their cat).
Mueller should be frog-marched to a hanging for treason!
And DeepState buttpuppet Rosenstein should join him!
Trump would pardon him before that could happen.............
Want to really scare the scat out of DeepState ass-clowns, the MFM and all the snowflakes?
Have Pence & Ryan resign...then sit back and enjoy the show!
Why interview Trump when you can just make shit up?
true, keep with what works.
Mueller and his DNC legal dwarfs are sucking their own dicks for $250,000 a year.
“So what do you want to charge Trump with today?”
“I dunno....so maybe he fucked a dwarf for pay!?!”
If he interviews Trump then it is recorded fact and the information would eventually come out. So at the moment they want to keep the illusion going and not be destroyed through truthful facts so no interview is their best move.
Hoosier Pence is set.
The Columbus, Indiana satanists used to meet at a house off the east side of State Road 9 between Hope Indiana and State Road 46. According to my dead brothers account, who was a 32nd degree Mason, back in 1995, he witnessed a baby being sacrificed. The cover-up of 911 was helped along by the Vice-Chair of the 911 commission .... also a Columbus alumni. This town reeks of Richard Lugars, Mike Pences, Lee Hamiltons, Bob Gartons and grimy shit like those. THEY LIVE, YOU SLEEP.............
Ferris Mueller
Trump got out of the interview by agreeing to go to war, no doubt.
I have plenty of doubt, every day that Syria isn't attacked is a day where the false narrative of the gas attack falls apart. If that was agreed Cruise missiles would be flying already.
Muller will proceed without interviewing Trump for eternity.
Move forward with the Russia Probe????? They have been turning over rocks looking for everything except Russia Collusion. The assholes should be prosecuted for malfeasance.
I'm still amazed Rod Rosenstein is still collecting a government paycheck. He signed off on those FISA warrants knowing darn well that Trump dossier was fake.
Rosenstein should be arrested for sedition and conspiracy!
No kidding. And while we're waiting to see if WWIII erupts, the frauds in congress or that other idiotic jerk Stiff Sessions should reel this guy in, if only temporarily.
Stormy Daniels? Really?
Agreed Lester. Notice how the folks that are not ill informed crypto zealots do not yell and scream at u???
The show must go on. Its about CNN MSNBC ratings and mid term votes now. In fact it always has been short of removing Trump. When this is all said and done the investigation is going to be held accountable maybe not by Trump but certainly by those of us who are appalled at their illegal behavior.
Yep, I've said for months that Mueller and the Deep State will only push this so far. They know that if they do try to pull the trigger on Trump, he will go Mutual Assured Destruction on the entire Deep State and take EVERYONE down, including the Repukes. This is all about working the libtard base into a frenzy to fund the DNC to try to win back congress and nothing else. The DNC is hemorrhaging money and has to keep their big pocket donors happy if they want to have any chance in November because the DNC has NOTHING else to run on but HATE TRUMP. So that is why all this Trump-bashing is going on. If they take over congress, they can effectively neuter Trump, which will demoralize his base and probably take him out in the 2020 election.
This soap opera sucks. They keep me hanging on.
Ignore them. It's one big Gaslighting operation.
Like watching a thriller...then seeing " tune in next week for the stunning conclusion"
....son of a bitch.
But what if the population gets to write next weeks ending?
So how would you like the story to end?
Stormy Daniels' right boob goes errant and gives Trump a neck injury, impairing his ability to tweet on the toilet. Pence and Kushner slap box to see who gets to send out the tweets for the President. Kushner wins, but has to resort to a purple nirple, which is obviously against slapbox regulations. So, Pence gains control of twitter until Trump's neck heals. He tweets that Jesus loves you but is going to throw you into eternal hellfire if you don't join the military and kill lots of brown people, so the white people in Israel can spread their territory out and put in gas and oil pipelines. Amen
So President Trump has basically been exonerated. That's good news.
Not really, he had to bend over for MIC in order to get off the hook.
As capable an executive as he is, he can't keep his fingers out of the jello. That's why he's no moral paragon, never was.
And JFK, RFK, MLK and the rest of the politicians are moral paragons like bill and Hillary??
Amazing. ur batting a thousand today lester!!!! It looks like no one but the crypto dilluminati yell and scream at u.
Where’s the beef Bob?
Sounds like the main focus of the investigation will be the ability of Mueller to read Trump's mind.
The deep-state is easing the screws on Trump as he follows through on his WW III promise for the MIC and neocons pet project of global thermonuclear war!
This is the supposed swamp drainer I voted for.
Boy, was I fooled.....
FOR ALL YOU DOWN VOTERS
I supported Trump and voted for him. I have defended him in arguments with friends, family and others.
It is quite obvious he has surrendered to the deep state, the MIC and the neocons. He is now a swamp creature. His last appointments of warmonger neocons, Bolton and Pompeo make me sick. This is NOT why I voted for him.
This is the guy that called out George W and the neocons during the Republican debates. Trump called out the WMD lies that gave us the Iraq war.
This president now backs the UK false flag poisoning lies of Theresa May and has even doubled down on them. Now he is going to attack Syria and risk WW III based upon another false flag event and lie. In my book he is no better than George W. perhaps worse.
THIS IS NOT WHY I VOTED FOR THIS FUCK!
down voters triggered u a bit it looks like.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely. We mirror Rome in so many ways.
Except thhat Rome lasted ove r 1000 years! US is done already!
Russia was founded in 988 AD. 1,029 years ago.
Proceed with what? Trying to unseat a lawfully and constitutionally elected President of the United States because his win was not part of the deep state script? Good luck and just remember one thing.... a good supply of body bags.
" they drew first blood"
https://youtu.be/ndSORWLc3VU
I just shake my head in disbelieve at how dumb naive and brainwashed 50% of the American sheep(people) are...Sad
I'd like to see some large Russians Probe Uranus Bob.
That corrupt cunts head looks very punchable.
Mr. Mueller, https://www.wikileaks.com/
Give us a call please, we'll schedule the pickup at your earliest convenience.
When is the O.I.G report being released?
Mueller is running on vapors. Someone call the tow truck before he gets stranded.
Waste of my tax dollars! Make Mueller pay back his salary and send his fukking treasonous ass to the gallows!
Please wake up you American sheep(people), your politicians are the most corrupt lying war lovers on the planet...
anymore information u care to present that we did not know? do u live in Sierra Leone perhaps?
From Jim Sinclair's Mine Set!
Posted April 12th, 2018 at 10:55 AM (CST) by Bill Holter & filed under Jim's Mailbox.
“The Russian view is simple: the West is ruled by a gang of thugs supported by an infinitely lying and hypocritical media while the general public in the West has been hopelessly zombified.” — The Saker
The Saker has concluded, that the Russians have concluded, that it has been a mistake to put up with Washington’s lies, insults, and orchestrated events and have decided that if the dumb-shit Americans attack Syria, Russia is going to take out the US forces involved.
Dave
If they had expended half the energy on the Uranium scam that's been used up against Trump then Killary would already be in the can and making room for ALL her "friends£
Typical government investigation. If you have no evidence and are going to lose, try and get a charge of obstruction of justice or perjury to save face.
Just pathetic. Why do we pay their salaries for this nonsense?