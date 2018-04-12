China's Xi Says The Task Of Building A Strong Navy "Has Never Been More Urgent"

While most of the world remains fixated on Syria and Russia, China's PLA Navy is in the midst of an unprecedented provocation in the South China Sea as a fleet of Chinese warships conducts its 3-day combat war drills in the waters south of Sanya, the southern tip of China's Hainan Island.
With China's presence in the waters off its southeastern coast growing increasingly threatening, President Xi Jinping declared on Thursday that the task of building a strong navy "has never been as urgent as present". His remarks were part of a speech made during the country's largest fleet review since 1949.
Xi also urged the navy to stay on high alert to safeguard national interests, and said the Navy should strengthen Communist Party leadership.
Meanwhile, China's latest war drill comes after military jets from the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command conducted exercises over rugged terrain in western China to simulate an invasion of Taiwan earlier this year. Also, China recently celebrated the opening of its first foreign military installation since World War II, in tiny Djibouti, located on the Horn of Africa. The world's most populous nation has approached the government of tiny Vanuatu - an island nation in the South Pacific - about the prospect of building a military base there. That would place Chinese forces within 1,500 miles from Australia.
Not long ago, a senior US military commander, Admiral Harry Harris, who is set to become the next US ambassador to Australia, warned that the US must prepare for the prospect of a "hot" war with China. Other top military commanders have described China's strategy of gradually intensifying aggression in the Pacific. China is using its Navy and Airforce to gradually prod and test its neighbors and other powers - including the US - into accepting an expanded Chinese military footprint in the region.
The PLA Navy recently installed radar scramblers on one South China Sea outpost to jam military signals in response to the US's second "Freedom of Navigation" mission of 2018. These missions typically involve a US destroyer sailing within 12 miles of one of China's outposts in the South China Sea.
After clarifying earlier today that China hasn't engaged in trade talks with the US and isn't planning to offer any concessions, it appears trade tensions between the US and China remain much higher than the market recognizes.
And as investors continue to ignore these trade tensions we wonder: Will equity traders wait until we're on the precipice of World War III before we see a genuine bear market emerge?
Comments
China did that years ago, so they tell the world now so it thinks it understands what happened when 6 months from now China unveils its modern fleet in a surprise attack on the west that obliterates their obsolete Destroyers and Aircraft Carriers.
have to do something about steel fallout. what he really meant was amphibious ships.
Navies are so, 20th century,
what you need is a
Space Force!
And Emperor Xi's space force just came down in an out-of-control, flaming pile.
In reply to Navies are so, 20th century,… by ali-ali-al-qomfri
Unprecedented provocation? Their current drills is off Hainan Island. It's like saying RIMPAC or any drills off US coast is a provocation.
Trade wars lead to shooting wars. Some things never change.
“When goods do not cross borders, soldiers will.”
― Frédéric Bastiat
In reply to Trade wars lead to shooting… by Dr. Engali
Does the world really need another big Navy? Soon the high seas will be crowded like everything else. Chinese will just build junk anyway. They need to build our wall and pay for it. They do build nice walls.
It's their money. Let them. The unemployed should be building the wall. It shouldn't be difficult for them to learn to build one.
In reply to Does the world really need… by Aireannpure
I wonder if military strategists feel more inclined to use nukes on a naval task force considering the wide open ocean
"Will equity traders wait until we're on the precipice of World War III before we see a genuine bear market emerge?"
It has been 80+ years since anyone - collectively speaking, in the United States has experienced anything approaching grinding hardship. Conversely, what have the Chinese, Russians and even Europeans experienced in that historically short time frame...?
Sir, all our shit is fake or made in plastic, how are we supposed to build ships when we can't even produce a headset properly?
Shut the hell up peasant, quality is not important here!
Yes sir!
Salute me and thank me for my eternal leadership!
Yes sir!
Good goy, Goy-san. Now get out of my face and start building those bamboo carriers!
Well I say their life size replica of the Titanic is a good start ..
In reply to Sir, all our shit is fake or… by Labworks
This guy is clueless still living under the Iron curtain. The other day he threatened to do what the US has been doing for the past 50 years that got them in trouble. Today he claims that a strong Navy is crucial. A strong Navy was crucial many years ago but today you need to deliver the fight from a large distance almost instantly. Take for example the aircraft carrier that left the US and heading to Syria. That will take a few days before reaching and allows the 'enemy' to prepare. What a modern army needs are planes that can fly long distances without refueling. Navy ships should simply be for protecting merchant ships.
Xi just watched https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmGuy0jievs . Maybe Xi is gay?
Pointless article.
The future of the world in the next 100+ years is Chinese industry power by Russian energy.
The paradigm has changed forever. If you understand this then you understand America, France and the UK wandering around the Rim Land trying to remain relevant.
Syria is but one manifestation of this.
OBOR is being constructed to make the naval dominance of the Western (read America, UK and France) completely irrelevant.
China by constructing artificial islands has effectvley moved its beach head far out into the South China Sea and placed the country far from the American carrier power projection.
In fact all of the carriers of every nation who can build them are now obsolete.
The MIG 31 mounted Khinsal can destroy them from 2000km launch points.
What Russia has today, China has tomorrow.
+1 for the bolt of clarity.
In reply to Pointless article… by Joiningupthedots
Let's hope they don't order it from China. That shit's cheap and delivery takes forever. Sure, the shipping's free, but...
Gomer Pyle will kick his azz
And a strong army, too, no doubt - 200 million strong......................
The USofA could concentrate it's navy back in 1991 because the cold war was over.
If it bottles up large units of its surface fleet in the Med & Gulf this time ........
The open ocean is easy game for enemy sub and aviation assets.
Moscow could well be playing a bait and switch.
Sacrificing it's vulnerable Syrian units only to release forces into east Europe that will not be reinforced by the west because of sub interdiction.
Note the dictator for life Xi.
You can’t steal, lie, cheat your way to anything but overthrow by the masses.
History applies to you, too.
Tiananmen Square 2.0
Xi also urged the navy to stay on high alert to safeguard national interests, and said the Navy should strengthen Communist Party leadership.
there's the whole story-- why writers continue to refer to Xi as "president" is pointless- he's the dawning, dynastic emperor-- Chinese Dynasty's and communism don't mix either-- moving back to feudalism.
Xi for life still hasn't been digested. Haven't seen any reporting on what the Indians think of a Chinese Dynastic system ? India matches the +/- 18% of world population--- and the Indians have farmland
( and are pretty good farmers too)+ they got da bomb.
if they ever learn to stop pissing and shitting in their drinking water-- and out grow the caste system they'll be more of a balance to China.
Again this coming war is not a local expeditionary war .
The chess board has been made far bigger then the contained Korean & Vietnam conflicts.
The US is short of destroyers to cover peacetime commitments , the Royal Navy surface fleet is no more...
Why is the Atlantic powers making such a elementary mistake ?
It's not too late for China to play catch-up. The United States Navy is still learning how to avoid collisions with bridges, fishing trawlers, tankers and container ships.