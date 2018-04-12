Ron Paul Makes The Case For Libertarian Optimism

Via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
American libertarians have plenty of reason to feel discouraged in this time of the United States government increasingly disrespecting liberty in America and pursuing intervention, including wars, overseas. While prominent libertarian communicator Ron Paul shares concerns about these developments, he also sees much reason for hope. In the final minutes of a new interview at Jay Taylor’s show Turning Hard Times Into Good Times, Paul makes the case for libertarians to be optimistic about the future.
While Paul explains that he sees trouble ahead in America, including economic trouble resulting from Federal Reserve policies, he also says he is optimistic because he thinks “there is a better understanding of the system than ever before.”
Elaborating, Paul notes that when he went to Congress back in 1976 nobody had “even heard the word ‘libertarian’” and “nobody ever heard of Austrian economics hardly on the political front,” while now those ideas are more broadly understood, including among students at colleges Paul visits.
Paul continues that he thinks there is “an ideological revolution … out there, but it’s going unnoticed.” Implementing libertarian changes Paul sees as possible when America enters greater crisis and it is clear that major change is needed, comparing the hope offered from libertarianism to actions that must be taken to overcome an individual’s troubles of drug addiction or a drunken binge. The move toward libertarianism, Paul concludes, would not “come from Washington.” Instead, he says, “it has to come from the people” and would be grounded in education.
Listen to Paul’s complete interview, which begins with an in-depth discussion of economic issues including tariffs and the gold standard, here.
Comments
Dr. Paul,
Sorry to break it to you Sir. However, the System is absolutely, completely, openly in our Faces Tyrannically Lawless.
So let's just give up and bitch on the internet.
In reply to Tyrannical Lawlessness by Chupacabra-322
O/T
"Trans-Pacific U-turn? Trump proposes rejoining trade agreement he left a year ago."
If true, Trump should be fought, tooth and nail.
https://www.rt.com/usa/423974-trans-pacific--deal-trump/
In reply to So let's just give up and… by hxc
Brilliant strategy - toothless and a nail in the coffin for 2020. Sequel to the lame ass witch you tried to manipulate into power.
Haven't heard one constructive idea coming from the left since election night. Or before ...
In reply to O/T… by Troy Ounce
What you are witnessing is the reality of a globalist controlled world.
Yes you can fight to try and prevent it ... never stopped a globalist before and I do not expect it to work this time.
Trumps MO is he needs to keep the wealth they gave him means supporting the current economic system right until the very end. Right now TPP is one of those things that would keep his wealth for a while anyway.
In reply to O/T… by Troy Ounce
Right there with you pal.
In reply to So let's just give up and… by hxc
I personally believe that the big bad deep state is going to wither away in the same manner the Stasi melted away with the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In reply to So let's just give up and… by hxc
Sorry Ron, I pissed away close to two thousand in your last "race". I got from you a bail from you at every single point just when it was worth a fight. I did not sign up to fund your kid that cannot jam an assaulting neighbor.
You even shrank from a recount of under two hundred votes in New Hampshire.
I have invoices from Ron Paul Coins to show how far back I go.
Burt Blumert was ultimately wrong to literally support you.
In reply to Tyrannical Lawlessness by Chupacabra-322
Come on, Ron. It's hard to be optimistic if you're really watching things unfold. Libertarians need to do a lot more than just talk about their optimism.
Pessimism doesn't help anything
In reply to Come on, Ron. It's hard to… by Mr_Potatohead
Just because I'm not optimistic doesn't mean that I'm pessimistic.
In reply to Pessimism doesn't help… by floridasandy
Fuck off Ron. You're an old washed up Nazi white supremacist. The lemmings want judeo-bolshevism!
Interesting comment... I think you've got the wrong Ron Paul in your rhetorical gun sights.
In reply to Fuck off Ron. You're an old… by CompassionateC…
I actually VOTED 3 times in my life...
1984 I voted for Reagan (ok ~ give me a break because it was the first time I was able to vote, and what were the alternatives to somebody who had never been shown THE MATRIX yet)...
then, 2x as 'write ins' for Dr. Ron Paul
In reply to Interesting comment... I… by Mr_Potatohead
Ron Paul got screwed by the MSM/Deep State machine before Trump came along. He's always had the right message but was too idealist and easy-going to be the right person to deliver the goods versus a Deep State that was Hell-bent on maintaining the status quo. I'll never forget his questioning of Bernanke after raising a silver coin --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sFLcLD1vPM If Ron would have had DJT's temperament, he would have kicked some serious ass!
In reply to I actually VOTED 3 times in… by DillyDilly
Bravo. I wrote Dr. Paul in every chance I got.
In reply to I actually VOTED 3 times in… by DillyDilly
He thought we were talking about Ru Paul
In reply to Interesting comment... I… by Mr_Potatohead
LOL. I'm not sure he was thinking about anything!
In reply to He thought we were talking… by Seasmoke
No, it's just the new intellectual, high brow evolution we have undergone. Sometimes is hard to follow the complexity of the discussion now. Alcohol does help.
Miffed
In reply to Interesting comment... I… by Mr_Potatohead
ROH indeed helps. Probably doesn't make it easier, but who really cares after you have enough? Right now, I'm particularly fond of Eagle Rare bourbon and Octomore scotch. If you've got other suggestions, I'm all ears!
In reply to No, it's just the new… by Miffed Microbi…
I personally like Oban 14 and Glenlivet 18. Certainly not savored often because of the cost. I do like absinthe. Challenging to make. Can't get the color correct but it will louche properly. Herbalists are a fun group to know. Much more fun than straight laced microbiologists.
Miffed
In reply to ROH indeed helps. Probably… by Mr_Potatohead
Thanx! I know the latter well and will try the former. I lived in England during 1984-85. There was a surplus of fine Scotch to be had for next to nothing and the dollar briefly broke 1:1. Awesome days for somebody on a post-doc salary! Since then, the purchasing power of the dollar and the pound have tanked . How do I know? My favorite Scotch as a postdoc - McCallan 18 - is now well beyond anything a postdoc can reasonably expect to buy without seriously dipping into savings or taking out a new student loan!
In reply to I personally like Oban 14… by Miffed Microbi…
Yeah MIC sucks but what is going to destroy this country is the Perv Pushers! If that is not stopped nothing else matters!
Only one problem...$21 trillion in debt.
There is a bit more than one problem. Probably 55-60% of Congress, heads of FBI, IRS, DHS and who knows how many other government positons, tens of thousands more than likely.
In reply to Only one problem...$21… by B190769Sonny
3 million
In reply to There is a bit more than one… by Quantify
Wow. Optimism from RP is shared by many! You don't need to love DJT to appreciate the kettle he has stirred up. In the end we will be better for it... I think...
Funny other than inflammatory tweets I see no stir....
In reply to Wow. Optimism from RP is… by Davilis
Yep, the deep state agenda continues unabated. I highly doubt his handlers give a flying fuck about his tweets as long as he does as he is told, which he certainly appears to be.
In reply to Funny other than… by gatorengineer
Libs are fine and all with their freedom to do what they please as long as they do not infringe on my my freedoms. Keep your fuking noise producing jet skis off my lake..
Please solve.
My lake too; I paid the taxes that built it . Besides, riding on jet skis is so much fun and I never see anyone but conservatives out there- kind of like the shooting range.
In reply to Libs are fine and all with… by Not Goldman Sachs
He needs to shut his political whore mouth.
If you want to end the FED all you need to do is establish a depository bank. The bank will only accept deposits and make no loans. It will use short term instruments to give those who want a return from interest and charge a small fee to manage the investments. All depositors will pay small fees related to moving money into and out of accounts for bill payments etc. There would be no need for FDIC insurance as the bank will make no loans to anyone.
Once deposits hit $1 trillion the FED is dead. That would remove from $10 trillion to $20 trillion in leverage from the FED scam and more than enough to bankrupt the top 10 banks in the US.
This ass wipe has the ability to start such a bank because of people who believe in him but it would interfere with his political donations and scams.
Fuck Libertarianism. Open Borders crowd.
I have not yet seen open borders blather from Paul.
In reply to Fuck Libertarianism. Open… by GunnyG
Seasmoke makes the case for Anarchism Optimism
Not a chance ... libertarians are the ones that support the globalists to carry out their economic and military plans.
Being a good libertarian needs victims to pretend they are better than everybody else.
Wouldn't it be neat if Ron Paul knew what "real" money was?
I'm probably the only poster who actually contributed to his last campaign for the GOP nomination, but even though he was colloquially known as "Dr. No," he never voted against taxpayers outside his district funding items for his district.
To reply to RP, education will not pay the bills in a future world of automation and robots that's for sure.
Work hours gone the economic system has an issue and even if you are given a basic income it will only be the minimum to live so not paying the bills there neither.
Economy is shafted whatever form of economics you care to choose.
The banker is dependent on a NIRP system means "rob the people" for them to have a a nice life be it Austrian or Keynesian that principle remains.
Try to remove that principle they will kill you ...
Maybe. Maybe when we reach a critical mass of understanding
that we've got a serious Jewish problem.
Communism : Tyranny by government
Libertardianism: Tyranny by corporations
Good man.
Many people deserve criticism more than Ron Paul. It is not right that he is considered a conservative. Why? Conservatives do conservative things. Who is leading the movement to repeal the Full Employment Act of 1978? Certainly not Ron Paul. There are no conservatives on the national stage, not one.
http://quillian.net/blog/a-fantasy-based-economy/
In the world of economics, Paul is about like any other physician who claims to be a conservative. It is all memorized rhetoric and virtue signaling. Talk the talk and feel good about yourself. But, until you engage in concrete action, you are just another liberal, only wearing a different label.