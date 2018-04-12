Russia Warns "Cannot Exclude The Possibility" Of War With United States

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 13:40

Shortly after CNBC reported that the US is planning to strike 8 targets in Syria, including two airfields, a research center and a chemical weapons facility, after US officials told a reporter they were "fairly confident" the Syrian regime had been behind a gas attack in a rebel-held suburb of Damascus, Sky News reported - citing Russian officials - that the Russian military would protect its people on the ground in Syria if missile strikes are launched by the US and its allies.

Russia

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said the current situation is a "test for each and every country in the world to protect its people on the ground."

"Russia should protect its people on the ground of course...we came to Syria at the invitation of the people," Zakharova told Sky News Presenter Dermot Murnaghan in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo intimated during his confirmation that hundreds of Russian mercenaries had been killed by airstrikes during a clash on Feb. 7. Meanwhile, media reports said the US would give Russia fair warning of the sites it plans to attack.

Meanwhile, Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador at the United Nations, said he unfortunately "cannot exclude any possibilities" when asked about the danger of war between the US and Russia.

NugginFuts Thu, 04/12/2018 - 13:41 Permalink

S400:

 

"In November 2015, the deployment of S-400 was reported in Syria, along with the contingent of Russian troops and other military hardware in the course of the air campaign conducted by the Russian forces on the side of the Syrian government.[117] However, those reports were refuted by Russia.[118] On 25 November 2015, the Russian government announced it would deploy S-400 in Syria in response of the downing of its SU-24 jet by Turkey.[119] On 26 November 2015, such deployment was reported by official Russian news media to have been carried out.[120] The first S-400 system was reportedly installed at Humaymim Air Base in Latakia Governorate.[121]

"Between April and July 2017, a second S-400 system was deployed 13 km northwest of MasyafHama Governorate.[121]"

Looney NugginFuts Thu, 04/12/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

Today, during the Armed Services Committee hearing, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pledged “to notify congressional leaders before any attack against the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad. … “There will be notification to the leadership, of course, prior to the attack," Mattis told lawmakers.

NOTIFICATION to the leadership? Are you fucking kidding me, you fucking Mad Dweeb!

What legal justification do you and Trump have to attack Syria? Let’s see…

1. There was the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists (AUMF) passed on September 14, 2001. That AUMF applies to terrorists only. That authorization has been stretched out by Dubya and 0bama. Even Trump is using it to “fight ISIS in Syria”, but… Assad, no matter how well or badly he treats his people, is NOT a terrorist – he is a duly elected head of the country. Period!

2. There was another AUMF - the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq enacted on October 16, 2002. The Iraq Resolution applies to Iraq only and has nothing to do with Syria. Period!

3. The War Powers Act of 1973 provides that the U.S. President can send U.S. Armed Forces into action abroad only by declaration of war by Congress, "statutory authorization," or in case of "a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces."

Now, let’s forget for a moment about the obvious False Flag and let’s presume that Assad did gas his own people. POTUS still has no legal right to attack Syria.

The shit we pulled in Libya ain’t gonna fly in Syria - the Russians WILL retaliate and WILL start hunting down and sinking our ships.

Now, who’s gonna be responsible for a sunk aircraft carrier with 6,000+ souls on board? Oh, and just to keep things in perspective, that’s more than Pearl Harbor (2,388 dead Americans) and 9/11 (2,977) combined!

So, my advice to POTUS is simple – stop fucking playing God overseas and get the fuck back to what you promised during the campaign.

Looney

tmosley Looney Thu, 04/12/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

Of course they will attempt to shoot them down. That is the central point of the win-win aspect of this exercise. Remember--Russia sells these systems for money. A demonstration of their ability to take out American "smart" missiles makes for a hell of a feather in their cap.

Remember this one thing: There will be no war.

Brazen Heist sarz Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

Lol...am I the only one who noticed that Vitaly Churkin is back from the dead?

Come on Tylers, what is this?!

Meanwhile, Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador at the United Nations, said he unfortunately "cannot exclude any possibilities" when asked about the danger of war between the US and Russia.

DillyDilly tmosley Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

mosley says ~ "Of course they will attempt to shoot them down. That is the central point of the win-win aspect of this exercise. Remember--Russia sells these systems for money. A demonstration of their ability to take out American "smart" missiles makes for a hell of a feather in their cap."

 

This isn't a fucking Hollywood movie asshole...

 

So NOW your premise is that this is all a pre-arranged GAME by both sides... A bunch of YUKS on both sides so that they can sell 'weaponry'...

 

It's too absurd to even bother playing out that fictional script, but here goes...

 

1. There's ZERO doubt that Israel WANTS a WAR (and usually has warmongers like Bolton & Nikki Haley, positioned somewhere to facilitate that)

2. There's ZERO DOUBT that this is all about pipelines

3. There's ZERO DOUBT that Russia is the chess piece that is preventing this from happening

4. There's ZERO DOUBT that Russia has not been a provocateur (since maybe the Stalin era)

5. There's ZERO DOUBT that the US has continually abandoned agreements, ushered in regime changes, and set up military based for the last 50 years (or, at least since 1947), as close as possible to Russian soil.

6. There's ZERO DOUBT that Israel & the US have used "false flags" to start or enter wars... Gulf of Tonkin, USS Liberty, 9/11, WMD's, evenPearl Harbor FFS...

7. There's little evidence that Russia has done the same.

 

BUT NO ~ this is all just a "yuk-yuk" endeavor so that peeps can sell high tech weaponry.

 

WIN-WIN, right?

 

Are you trying to beat the DOUBLING DOWN ON STUPID liberals at their own game?

 

you_are_cleared_hot Looney Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

So, the Libertarian in me couldn't give a Shiite about Syrians being gassed. Until the Syrians start invading the US via amphibious beach-assault -or- fire ICBMs at us, then we really have no business being there. Call me callous, uncaring or whatever. If there is a direct threat to the homeland - sure fire away, but until then - piss off.

trgfunds NugginFuts Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

Exactly. If they don't do something this time, this is ALL WWE crap and they are all working together. I'm sick of this tough talk only to find out it was all good and they are all just working together to mindfuck the population and build out their MIC. Fireworks this time, or Trump, Putin, and Xi and everyone else are all on the same side. AGAINST YOU. 

TheGardener taketheredpill Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

All we can hope no real "simulated" exchange takes place. Most of our arms chair generals are right about the hyperpowers to be are just flexing their muscles as in special forces fore arm measures.

Real war and more of it as in legalized killing and raping of nations destined and weakened by official declaration ? As in all those twilight zone colour change aggressions ?

tmosley 07564111 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

Duh. They aren't the objective. The objective is a test of US missiles against Russian missile defenses.

If they had been the objective, they would have gotten hit out of the blue, not debated in public for days and days before the strike.

This SHOULD be obvious. But not to the deranged nor the hysterical.

The Ram doc333 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

Russia has excellent subs.  Even the German made subs owned by Syria are quiet and can be lethal.  We have not had a real shooting war in a while.  If you are on a carrier, you should not feel that secure.  Let's see if Trump let's it fly.  We will see who talks trash and who fights.  

Francis Marx Thu, 04/12/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

If they were exposed to a nerve agent, they would all be dead, not crying on some video. Did you notice they purposely used children in that? Children are always used as manipulative tool. Just like when they say kids education will suffer if we dont raise your taxes.