Russia Warns "Cannot Exclude The Possibility" Of War With United States

Shortly after CNBC reported that the US is planning to strike 8 targets in Syria, including two airfields, a research center and a chemical weapons facility, after US officials told a reporter they were "fairly confident" the Syrian regime had been behind a gas attack in a rebel-held suburb of Damascus, Sky News reported - citing Russian officials - that the Russian military would protect its people on the ground in Syria if missile strikes are launched by the US and its allies.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said the current situation is a "test for each and every country in the world to protect its people on the ground."
"Russia should protect its people on the ground of course...we came to Syria at the invitation of the people," Zakharova told Sky News Presenter Dermot Murnaghan in Moscow.
Earlier in the day, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo intimated during his confirmation that hundreds of Russian mercenaries had been killed by airstrikes during a clash on Feb. 7. Meanwhile, media reports said the US would give Russia fair warning of the sites it plans to attack.
Meanwhile, Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador at the United Nations, said he unfortunately "cannot exclude any possibilities" when asked about the danger of war between the US and Russia.
Comments
S400:
"In November 2015, the deployment of S-400 was reported in Syria, along with the contingent of Russian troops and other military hardware in the course of the air campaign conducted by the Russian forces on the side of the Syrian government.[117] However, those reports were refuted by Russia.[118] On 25 November 2015, the Russian government announced it would deploy S-400 in Syria in response of the downing of its SU-24 jet by Turkey.[119] On 26 November 2015, such deployment was reported by official Russian news media to have been carried out.[120] The first S-400 system was reportedly installed at Humaymim Air Base in Latakia Governorate.[121]
"Between April and July 2017, a second S-400 system was deployed 13 km northwest of Masyaf, Hama Governorate.[121]"
Putin: Bring the tincans
In reply to S400 by NugginFuts
I think the real question here is whether they stay on defense or decide a little offense is appropriate.
In reply to Putin: Bring the tincans by Leakanthrophy
Today, during the Armed Services Committee hearing, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pledged “to notify congressional leaders before any attack against the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad. … “There will be notification to the leadership, of course, prior to the attack," Mattis told lawmakers.
NOTIFICATION to the leadership? Are you fucking kidding me, you fucking Mad Dweeb!
What legal justification do you and Trump have to attack Syria? Let’s see…
1. There was the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists (AUMF) passed on September 14, 2001. That AUMF applies to terrorists only. That authorization has been stretched out by Dubya and 0bama. Even Trump is using it to “fight ISIS in Syria”, but… Assad, no matter how well or badly he treats his people, is NOT a terrorist – he is a duly elected head of the country. Period!
2. There was another AUMF - the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq enacted on October 16, 2002. The Iraq Resolution applies to Iraq only and has nothing to do with Syria. Period!
3. The War Powers Act of 1973 provides that the U.S. President can send U.S. Armed Forces into action abroad only by declaration of war by Congress, "statutory authorization," or in case of "a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces."
Now, let’s forget for a moment about the obvious False Flag and let’s presume that Assad did gas his own people. POTUS still has no legal right to attack Syria.
The shit we pulled in Libya ain’t gonna fly in Syria - the Russians WILL retaliate and WILL start hunting down and sinking our ships.
Now, who’s gonna be responsible for a sunk aircraft carrier with 6,000+ souls on board? Oh, and just to keep things in perspective, that’s more than Pearl Harbor (2,388 dead Americans) and 9/11 (2,977) combined!
So, my advice to POTUS is simple – stop fucking playing God overseas and get the fuck back to what you promised during the campaign.
Looney
In reply to I think the real question… by NugginFuts
Of course they will attempt to shoot them down. That is the central point of the win-win aspect of this exercise. Remember--Russia sells these systems for money. A demonstration of their ability to take out American "smart" missiles makes for a hell of a feather in their cap.
Remember this one thing: There will be no war.
In reply to Today, during the Armed… by Looney
rebel-held suburb
But yet no talk of the Rebels doing it...
In reply to Of course they will attempt… by tmosley
israhell wants to own syria and all it contains...if they do, they'll turn it into a gaza on steroids and the genocide will continue there...let's hope that doesn't happen
In reply to rebel-held suburb … by Bud Dry
An aircraft carrier and all that goes with it seems like major overkill for 8 targets.
In reply to israhell wants to own syria… by BullyBearish
So the level of confidence we use to inflict human suffering and the ending of lives is "fairly confident." Shouldn't that be "100% certain?"
In reply to An aircraft carrier and all… by chunga
War, bitches!
https://youtu.be/3zHNfzXSqLQ
In reply to So the level of confidence… by mvsjcl
That must be an absolute requirement.
In reply to So the level of confidence… by mvsjcl
>> An aircraft carrier and all that goes with it seems like major overkill for 8 targets.
If an aircraft carrier is used to launch an attack on a sovereign nation's military then it is not overkill to sink that aircraft carrier.
In reply to That must be an absolute… by chunga
Right. But a promise is a promise. So use a platform you can afford to lose.
In reply to An aircraft carrier and all… by chunga
Lol...am I the only one who noticed that Vitaly Churkin is back from the dead?
Come on Tylers, what is this?!
Meanwhile, Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador at the United Nations, said he unfortunately "cannot exclude any possibilities" when asked about the danger of war between the US and Russia.
In reply to Right. But a promise is a… by sarz
This needs to be posted again,,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgig1QVU2lY
In reply to rebel-held suburb … by Bud Dry
Apparently you are _still_ not listening to the Russian MOD...missiles _AND_ launchers will be targeted.
You do understand what launchers are ?
In reply to Of course they will attempt… by tmosley
Not gonna happen.
You ready for some more embarrassment?
In reply to Apparently you are _still_… by 07564111
I actually think you are right, but it doesn't excuse the behavior. I think this guy is close to the truth...World War III Will Be An Economic War | Zero Hedge
In reply to Not gonna happen… by tmosley
You can't stop the signal, 'Mos...the war drums are banging...get in-step!
/
In reply to Of course they will attempt… by tmosley
"There will be no war", says the bitcoin expert.
In reply to Of course they will attempt… by tmosley
Ah, another total loser.
"You can't talk about two different things!"
In reply to "There will be no war", says… by simpson seers
Not an an argument! Not an argument! Not an argument!
Oh, pardon. That's your line.
In reply to Ah, another total loser… by tmosley
You don't need an argument to respond to a personal attack from a loser, idiot.
In reply to Not an an argument! Not an… by JuliaS
Go call Ghord your German brother in arms for lame semi legal justifications of sorts of the status quo.
Their sure will be war, just and because they have overstepped OUR red line.
In reply to Of course they will attempt… by tmosley
The delusion is real.
Funny how it was dissipating this morning, but here you all are, right back in a state of pure mass hysteria.
In reply to Go call Ghord your German… by TheGardener
mosley says ~ "Of course they will attempt to shoot them down. That is the central point of the win-win aspect of this exercise. Remember--Russia sells these systems for money. A demonstration of their ability to take out American "smart" missiles makes for a hell of a feather in their cap."
This isn't a fucking Hollywood movie asshole...
So NOW your premise is that this is all a pre-arranged GAME by both sides... A bunch of YUKS on both sides so that they can sell 'weaponry'...
It's too absurd to even bother playing out that fictional script, but here goes...
1. There's ZERO doubt that Israel WANTS a WAR (and usually has warmongers like Bolton & Nikki Haley, positioned somewhere to facilitate that)
2. There's ZERO DOUBT that this is all about pipelines
3. There's ZERO DOUBT that Russia is the chess piece that is preventing this from happening
4. There's ZERO DOUBT that Russia has not been a provocateur (since maybe the Stalin era)
5. There's ZERO DOUBT that the US has continually abandoned agreements, ushered in regime changes, and set up military based for the last 50 years (or, at least since 1947), as close as possible to Russian soil.
6. There's ZERO DOUBT that Israel & the US have used "false flags" to start or enter wars... Gulf of Tonkin, USS Liberty, 9/11, WMD's, evenPearl Harbor FFS...
7. There's little evidence that Russia has done the same.
BUT NO ~ this is all just a "yuk-yuk" endeavor so that peeps can sell high tech weaponry.
WIN-WIN, right?
Are you trying to beat the DOUBLING DOWN ON STUPID liberals at their own game?
In reply to Of course they will attempt… by tmosley
So, the Libertarian in me couldn't give a Shiite about Syrians being gassed. Until the Syrians start invading the US via amphibious beach-assault -or- fire ICBMs at us, then we really have no business being there. Call me callous, uncaring or whatever. If there is a direct threat to the homeland - sure fire away, but until then - piss off.
In reply to Today, during the Armed… by Looney
Jimmy Carter weighs in, calls on Trump to maintain peace.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/382865-carter-urges-trump-to…
In reply to So, the Libertarian in me… by you_are_cleared_hot
Wow. Looney for POTUS.
In reply to Today, during the Armed… by Looney
Exactly. If they don't do something this time, this is ALL WWE crap and they are all working together. I'm sick of this tough talk only to find out it was all good and they are all just working together to mindfuck the population and build out their MIC. Fireworks this time, or Trump, Putin, and Xi and everyone else are all on the same side. AGAINST YOU.
In reply to I think the real question… by NugginFuts
Missiles not planes. Tomahawks cost $800,000. S400 (Missiles not launch systems) about the same. Will be interesting to see defense effectiveness.
Will be REALLY interesting if US sends bombers to see if they can provoke Russia.
In reply to Putin: Bring the tincans by Leakanthrophy
according to wiki, tommyhawks cost...... Unit cost: $1.87M
In reply to Missiles not planes. … by taketheredpill
Are you trying to sound like a psychopath as a way of delivering sarcasm, 'cause, man, you're foolin' me! You sure have that subtle thing down pat!
In reply to Missiles not planes. … by taketheredpill
All we can hope no real "simulated" exchange takes place. Most of our arms chair generals are right about the hyperpowers to be are just flexing their muscles as in special forces fore arm measures.
Real war and more of it as in legalized killing and raping of nations destined and weakened by official declaration ? As in all those twilight zone colour change aggressions ?
In reply to Missiles not planes. … by taketheredpill
this war will bust the myth of us superiority, it will be the laughing stock and even small countries would no longer be afraid of the us.
In reply to Putin: Bring the tincans by Leakanthrophy
You have to wonder if the Khemeim Airbase is one of the two air fields listed in the targets.
In reply to S400 by NugginFuts
Syrian assets have been moved to Russian bases.
In reply to You have to wonder if the… by Anunnaki
Duh. They aren't the objective. The objective is a test of US missiles against Russian missile defenses.
If they had been the objective, they would have gotten hit out of the blue, not debated in public for days and days before the strike.
This SHOULD be obvious. But not to the deranged nor the hysterical.
In reply to Syrian assets have been… by 07564111
Russian airfields? Hopefully Russia has enough subs to send torpedoes through the hulls of merican ships..
And of course Russia doesn't have to worry one little bit about Ohio Class subs LOL!
In reply to Russian airfields? Hopefully… by Omega_Man
Why play favorites. I'm hoping everyone's fleet ends up on the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.
In reply to And of course Russia doesn't… by doc333
Russia has excellent subs. Even the German made subs owned by Syria are quiet and can be lethal. We have not had a real shooting war in a while. If you are on a carrier, you should not feel that secure. Let's see if Trump let's it fly. We will see who talks trash and who fights.
In reply to And of course Russia doesn't… by doc333
would be more worried about torpedoes or missiles fired off by the entity's nukular armed subs....
In reply to Russian airfields? Hopefully… by Omega_Man
Ho yeah by the way .... what do people think down there in Syria ? Hey Mr western bosses ?
So the wording is changing some on both sides leaving some wiggle room.
If they were exposed to a nerve agent, they would all be dead, not crying on some video. Did you notice they purposely used children in that? Children are always used as manipulative tool. Just like when they say kids education will suffer if we dont raise your taxes.
Propagandists favorite tool are children.
In reply to If they were exposed to a… by Francis Marx
The lies about the Iraqis throwing the Kuwaiti babies out of incubators was way up there. The image of tiny hands closing on handfuls of sand under the merciless sun. Sniff. KILL!!
In reply to Propagandists favorite tool… by Yars Revenge
You still have to give them credit for their madness. Brilliant. Sick -- but still brilliant.
In reply to The lies about the Iraqis… by Bastiat
Yes, chlorine gas is a nerve agent.
This is why many first world nations use it for water purification, as it kills 99.9% of all biological life.
Visit any water treatment plant if you want to see large stockpiles of chlorine gas.
Ever wonder why your tap water has a faint odor of bleach when it initially comes out of the tap?
In reply to If they were exposed to a… by Francis Marx