'Russian' For The Exits?

Recent news events sent Russian stocks plunging below key support levels – but possibly to a test of more important support levels.
One of the more resilient equity markets during the post-January correction has been Russia. Make that had been. On Monday, following news of U.S. sanctions against the country, Russian stocks got hammered to the tune of about 10%. Needless to say, that precipitated a breakdown below key support levels that had been holding the market up, even during the recent correction. Specifically, the MICEX Composite (priced in Rubles) broke the Up trendline from its key low last June and the RTSI Index (priced in Dollars) broke the Up trendline stemming back to its 2016 lows. In sympathy, the U.S.-based VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (ticker, RSX) also broke its post-2016 Up trendline.
Before you cry in your kasha, though, Russian stocks may be finding even more important support near their lows of the past few days. Specifically, the RTSI is testing its broken Down trendline stemming back to its 2011 peak and connecting the 2017 high.
As for the RSX, it is testing its broken Down trendline stemming back to its 2008 all-time high and connecting the 2011 high.
Will these lines on a chart succeed in halting the hemorrhaging unleashed by the U.S. sanctions? It remains to be seen.
It certainly won’t help Russian stocks if the U.S. President continues to call the country out in Tweets promising that missiles are coming. However, for the moment, Russian stocks have stabilized near the aforementioned levels, despite the rhetoric. In fact, the RSX is now higher by 1% on the day after opening down some 4%.
So, accounting for geopolitical risk like that which just manifested itself in Russian stocks will always be a challenge when investing in international equity markets. But having a grasp on the technical picture may assist in managing that risk – or at least help one to avoid panicking in such a scenario.
Comments
… On Monday, following news of U.S. sanctions against the country, Russian stocks got hammered
All reserve currencies die sooner or later.
The Petrodollar is almost dead too, but… It could’ve lasted much longer (even with the mountains of debt and reckless money-printing) if we didn’t start using the Petrodollar as a weapon, a.k.a. sanctions.
We, and no one else, are to be blamed for pushing other countries into dropping the Petrodollar and finding other ways to settle trade transactions. Without the stupid sanctions, China, Russia, even Iran and Venezuela, would not have “rocked the Dollar Boat” any time soon.
Using the Petrodollar as a weapon is as dumb as sodomizing the Goose That Lays The Golden Eggs. ;-)
Looney
Disclaimer: No animal was harmed while typing this post. ;-)
eek
the animal that downvoted this was harmed
In reply to … by Looney
Brilliant post
In reply to eek … by SubjectivObject
Looks like it is 'Stalin' out. Bulls are 'Putin' up resistance.
In reply to Brilliant post by back to basics
And it was not Mr. Assad .
In reply to eek … by SubjectivObject
Highest global economic growth in a decade coming out of 2017. Stay cool.
The outbreak of global peace is the secret sauce that doesn't fit peoples' agendas or comfort zones. It will keep the global economy humming as billions of shopkeepers and schoolteachers go about their business....in peace.
You continue to emphasize the imminent outbreak of global peace, while every indication points towards a final conflict between Russia and the USA.
In Russia, their version of the MSM is encouraging citizens to stock up on water and non-perishable foods.
Can you imagine CNN or Fox News headlining the best ways to cook pasta in an underground fallout shelter?
Are you being sarcastic or hopelessly optimistic?
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/russia-prepares-for-nuclear-war-wi…
In reply to Highest global economic… by Jim in MN
Every time I read one of Jim in MN's posts these lyrics just pop right into my head...
One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small
And the ones that mother gives you, don't do anything at all
In reply to You continue to emphasize… by serotonindumptruck
A False peace, as predicted in that old book from the Flying Spaghetti Monster. Interestingly enough, that old book has the current situation in that region of the world fairly well mapped out. Funny that...
In reply to You continue to emphasize… by serotonindumptruck
I tend to read news rather than opinion.
Peace deals in Sudan....Colombia.....Philippines....Sri Lanka.....Peru......Congo......
The biggest hot wars left after Syria winds down will be Afghanistan and Yemen.
I don't understand how people can simply not perceive reality when it violates their priors....or moves them out of their comfort zones.
Entire continents are at peace this fine afternoon. Probably the MOST peaceful Earth has ever been.
And it is, what, a delusion? Backed by data and easily observed facts?
Come now. Certainly the evildoers want us all dead, or something, and they may yet succeed.
But don't you think that 'finding out' about world peace all of a sudden would possibly affect public opinion, and change the calculus? I do. I will not stop fighting for peace, right up until the time comes for us all to fight the globalists.
In reply to You continue to emphasize… by serotonindumptruck
And this "news" that you read is absolutely factual, every single time?
No opinion? No supposition? No margin for error?
There's nothing wrong with hoping for the best and planning for the worst.
I simply fail to see how the imminent collapse of the US Dollar can occur without an extremely violent resistance from the US Government and the status quo.
In reply to I tend to read news rather… by Jim in MN
Come on, this isn't high school debate club.
It's best to keep checking the usual hot spots for developing stories and changes on the ground. The more sources the better. Does that help? No need to posit infallibility for this kind of thing. It's just normal research.
In reply to And this "news" that you… by serotonindumptruck
But the news need to be processed a little.
In reply to I tend to read news rather… by Jim in MN
Jim in MN, please tell us where you get that secret spice
In reply to Highest global economic… by Jim in MN
It's called 'data' mixed with 'primary sources.'
Y'all should try it.
In reply to Jim in MN, please tell us… by Mustafa Kemal
Translation: Soros is shorting Russian stocks (which is the ultimate conundrum because in his 'undead' mindset state, he can't remember whether he's supporting Hillary or Trump)
Would like to see Soros short circuited.
In reply to Translation: Soros is… by DillyDilly
Everybody dies...
It's starting to seem to me that these 'undead' are drinking that infant blood because it's started to dawn on them what the next life is gonna be like for them...
In reply to Would like to see Soros… by iClaudius
Buy low, sell high.
When WW3 starts simultaneously in Syria and Taiwan, Wall Street and other markets will crash. The Russian market is just a precursor.
http://markets.wsj.com/us
I'm watching and silver is taking a beating and I'm like ok the market is telling you sumptin.
Still an hour to go, but heh facts are facts
Precious Metals Equity up 2.31 and silver down
When contagion hits the fan Russia will be a rare island of (relative) stability exactly because the west is trying to "isolate" it. Perhaps "isolation" is not always a bad thing to have...
https://www.rt.com/business/423910-trump-trolling-russia-stocks/
While Donald Trump's tweets threatening missile strikes on Moscow's ally Syria spooked global markets, Russian stocks and the ruble have rebounded on Thursday from losses caused by US sanctions.
The Russian currency has significantly strengthened to 62 rubles against the dollar and 76.6 against the euro, compared to the levels of 65 and 80 seen on Wednesday.
The dollar-traded RTS stock index has risen 2.79 percent, while the ruble-denominated MOEX (formerly MICEX) index was trading flat.
Experts told RT that the sell-off triggered by US sanctions would be followed by a rebound, since Russia provides some of the most lucrative returns on its bonds. “Russia provides the highest yields among the emerging economies on its sovereign debt (the OFZs). There is no alternative to Russian bonds. The institutional investors know the high price of retaining the yield of their portfolios,” said Global FX investment analyst Vladimir Rozhankovsky.
Another reason that led to the recovery in Russian stocks is the oil price. Crude surged on Trump’s taunts that Moscow should “get ready” for missiles to rain down on Syria. Oil markets are sensitive to any instability in the Middle East.
Oil has risen to its highest level in the last three years, with Brent touching above $72 per barrel and WTI reaching the $67 mark.
“What is terrible for geopolitical relations is lifting energy prices, and hence Russia’s energy-heavy exchange-traded funds. For the market that is so closely tied to energy prices, that’s not a bad thing,” Ilya Feygin, senior strategist at WallachBeth Capital LLC told Bloomberg.
Closer it gets to Russia and China dumping the dollar the more shrill America gets.
The more shrill America gets, the more they try to use the dollar as a weapon the faster Russia and China work on work arounds.
Soon the Dollar and America sinks into history as another wannabe empire abusing it's responsibilities and treating other people like useless trash.
Karma is a bitch America.
https://www.rt.com/business/423930-russia-china-dollar-trade/
Just a peek at the things to come:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-11/america-20
"the U.S. will have to close a $600B trade deficit instantly. Roughly, that means the U.S. will no longer import $600B worth of goods and be $600B/year poorer, or $2,000/year per person."
In reply to Closer it gets to Russia and… by rejected
The Pharisees drink and be happy, for tomorrow brings a new day.
In the game of Chicken looks like Trump is Chickening out.
I certainly hope Trump does exactly that, IOM. Israel is the ultimate loose cannon in the ME.
In reply to In the game of Chicken looks… by IDESofMARCH