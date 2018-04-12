Russian Lawmaker Warns Warships Left Syria Port To Prepare For Attack

We detailed yesterday the fact that satellite images showed 11 Russian warships leaving the Syrian port of Tartus. The market initially kneejerked higher on the basis of the belief this was a 'withdrawal' or backing-down of tensions, but, as we noted, it was anything but - and now a Russian lawmaker has confirmed this was more offense than defense.
A snapshot of the port of Tartus, shows the Russian warships at anchor before, according to ISI:
And after: a single Russian submarine remains at Tartus.
Interfax now reports that Vladimir Shamanov, the head of the Defense Committee at Russian State Duma, told lawmakers that Russian military ships left Tartus naval base in Syria to ensure their security..
Confirming what we pointed out yesterday, Shamanov noted that it is usual practice for ships to leave naval base and disperse when there’s risk of attack.
This is done to ensure that one enemy munition round doesn’t damage more than one vessel at a time.
Additionally, a Russian lawmaker has confirmed that Moscow is in direct contact with US military staff for Syria.
All of which seems to suggest that the chance of a US (or allies) missile attack is increasing, not decreasing, as Russia's foreign ministry warned that Washington's statements threatening use of force are "extremely dangerous."
Comments
Like I said yesterday. No fool stays at port when there is a risk of attack.
.
In reply to Like I said yesterday. No… by Francis Marx
Paging Admiral Kimmel
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by Slack Jack
Indeed they are getting ready in and out, planes left with some interesting payload:
https://southfront.org/russian-figter-jet-currying-kh-35-cruise-anti-sh…
Russians are always balls deep in their stuff...
They would shoot down anything in sight:
https://russia-insider.com/en/breaking-ww3-russia-will-take-down-any-am…
And America just blinked because Russia is not taking their bullshit lightly, but hedging accordingly for any nuclear war:
http://www.newsweek.com/russia-prepares-nuclear-war-us-instructing-citi…
https://russia-insider.com/en/fact-moscow-has-nuclear-missile-shield-ny…
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Paging Admiral Kimmel by cossack55
Well now, what happened is, uh, one of our base commanders, he had a sort of - Well, he went a little funny in the head. You know. Just a little funny. And uh, he went and did a silly thing.
Well, I'll tell you what he did. He ordered his planes...to attack your country.
Well, let me finish, Dmitri. Let me finish, Dmitri. Well, listen, how do you think I feel about it? Can you imagine how I feel about it, Dmitri?
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Russians talk no shit and take no shit, that's the difference from the orange clown.
In reply to Well now, what happened is,… by Killtruck
The fucking idiots in Washington are willing to get us all killed....
The first Nuke needs to be on Washington DC.
In reply to Russians talk not shit and… by ne-tiger
The first and only. .....whole new country after that.
In reply to The fucking idiots in… by ZENDOG
The worst part is that Langley and Quantico know very well that this is a false flag.
False flags got us into WW1&2, got millions killed, created widows and orphans all over America and abroad, and sewed the seeds for every conflict since.
Most importantly, it enriched the psychopaths who only thrive when rivers of blood overflow.
For they are incapable of putting in a day of honest work.
They infest the halls of power like termites and until they are dug out and left to wither in a dank cell, we can all look forward to nonstop conflicts and squandered blood and treasure at home and abroad.
In reply to The first and only. … by BlueGreen
That WAR will be STARTED by the US to benefit Israhell.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to The worst part is that… by fleur de lis
Square mile in London. Remove the main head of the mutant snake.
In reply to The fucking idiots in… by ZENDOG
Weak pound sucking sound to go silent? Strong yuan weak pound (britexit) and now we need QE 4 ever?
In reply to Square mile in London… by BarkingCat
@ne-tiger
Putin wrestles bears
Trumps wrestles [with] bare porn stars & the girlfriends of unemployed kneeling negroes with afro haircuts trying to impersonate Dr. J, Oscar Gamble, or Bake McBride
In reply to Russians talk not shit and… by ne-tiger
Russians have been avoiding confrontation for a few years now.
They will continue to get pressured until they finally respond in kind.
Then they will be accused of attacking the US or one of its NATO partners.
This is like watching 2 little kids where one kid is pinching and poking the other kid. Finally the other other kid responds and the first one starts crying and sobbing "mommy, he hit me".
In reply to Russians talk not shit and… by ne-tiger
Excellent analogy. Shame the fate of the world is hanging on it.
In reply to Russians have been avoiding… by BarkingCat
+100 for the Dr. Strangelove reference.
In reply to Well now, what happened is,… by Killtruck
“How I stopped worrying and learned to love the Bomb.”
In reply to Well now, what happened is,… by Killtruck
Thanks,,, my humor for today!
How about including ignoramus General Short!
In reply to Paging Admiral Kimmel by cossack55
Same story since these creatures invaded Europe in the middle ages.
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/04/12/european-jews-facing-anti…
In reply to For 2000 years, Jews were… by canadian shenanigans
yes I said the same thing.
Sun Tzu would be proud of the russians. How arrogant it is to first assume that that they are running in fear. America has become the classic empire where we think we would win any war no problem. Until we realize that Russia, China, Iran, Africa, Brazil, Philippines, The old Russian Federation, Pakistan combined have more resources, more people, more manufacturing capacity.
We would be like the WW2 germans with our 1 Tiger Tank per 100 Shermans on the other side.
In reply to Like I said yesterday. No… by Francis Marx
The Germans had the best tank force in WW2 , bar none.
And America did shit with their tank force fighting the minmor league game in the West while the world series of wars was in the East.
Russians won, but it wasn't at all easy.
In reply to yes I said the same thing. … by Darkman17
You mean 1 Tiger Tank per 100 T-34's on the other side.
In reply to yes I said the same thing. … by Darkman17
" Like I said yesterday. No fool stays at port when there is a risk of attack. "
Except if your name is FDR, and you do it on purpose as an excuse to get us into a war at the behest of your jew banking buddies...
In reply to Like I said yesterday. No… by Francis Marx
FDR: "Make sure the carriers are out."
In reply to " Like I said yesterday. No… by DillyDilly
lol ~ All I have to do is look at old fotos and KNOW that if I'd have lived back in those days, I would have never trusted a single thing that MFer ever said or did...
In reply to FDR: "Make sure the carriers… by tdag
In fairness in 1941, you had three navies. The submariners understood stealth and dispersion were their only defense. They preferred open oceans and deep water. The guys who were running the aircraft carriers understood full well the threat of air power and they got out of dodge the moment the word came down of an imminent attack. The battle wagon boys were convinced they were immune to attacks from a swarm of nats. They stayed in port and got sunk.
MacArthur was a horse soldier. He made the same mistake as the capital ship captains and left his airplanes in neat rows on their air strips. He lost his planes and he lost the Philippines in the process.
In reply to " Like I said yesterday. No… by DillyDilly
Amen Francy. The knee jerk reaction from yoyos was "Russia abandoned Assad, Assad flees to IRAN!" Idiots.
I saw a Russian news sort of panel, roundtable, where one guy was making good points saying that either way Russia has shitty choices. They do nothing, and their credibility is shot. They do something, they risk escalation. Door number 1 is much worse.
In reply to Like I said yesterday. No… by Francis Marx
Pearl Harbor should have served notice to anyone paying attention.
In reply to Like I said yesterday. No… by Francis Marx
Exactly. This article was necessary for the idiots who thought Russia was getting out of dodge and leaving Assad to twist. Otherwise, redundant.
In reply to Pearl Harbor should have… by Cloud9.5
I guess the admiral at Pearl Harbor should have listed to you on Dec 6, 1941. The Russians study history.
In reply to Like I said yesterday. No… by Francis Marx
I said the same thing-but the idiot media and Wall Street reported it as a sign that the Russians were backing down.Liars.
In reply to Like I said yesterday. No… by Francis Marx
I thought they moved so Gold could be hammered $25 ???
I have been posting this on zh/t_d/fullchan all day yesterday and this morning.
Trump isnt going to attack Syria and its possible that yesterdays events almost caused ww3. The first tweet was a fucking warning to Russia that Israel was potentially about to attack.
Every one of these are articles that were on ZH yesterday, posted in chronological order. Russia and USA are working together and always have been. Thank fucking christ.
In reply to I thought they moved so Gold… by Seasmoke
Interesting take, thanks.
In reply to I have been posting this on… by bob_dole
Interesting but unrealistic.
For example just because Britain starts moving submarines it does not mean they are providing cover for Israel. Submarines take time to get moved across bodies of water. If Israeli sub is in deep shit near Syria the Brits sending their subs there a few days later is not going to help.
In reply to Interesting take, thanks. by AustrianJim
You missed the point. If there are accusations that Israel was taking a threatening posture with a sub the UK could now say it was actually their sub. Do you not find it odd how many stories there were of submarines yesterday?
In reply to Interesting but unrealistic… by BarkingCat
I think if there is one nation's sub the Russians would enjoy sinking, it would be a British one.
In reply to You missed the point. If… by bob_dole
Arent all western Europe/UK subs actually Israeli subs?
In reply to I think if there is one… by BarkingCat
I often wonder how many of the more weirder tweets, and messages are actually coded messages not sent by Trump at all.
Just like the BBC used to issue coded messages in it's news bulletins during WW2
In reply to I have been posting this on… by bob_dole
The chain of reactions I posted were so close together and in plain sight that the threat had to be imminent and very likely to happen for them to make it this obvious. There was no finesse to hide what was going on here, everything was rushed.
I wonder if 50 years from now we will learn covfefe was a code for some massive event behind the scenes.
In reply to I often wonder how many of… by floosy
Only American educated dumbshits could have considered this as backing down.
Only Trump can save Syria from multi-factional chaos.
He knows more about chaos than anything.
In reply to Only American educated… by rejected
I can honestly say that "educated" Dumb Americans & "plummy-mouthed" Thick Brits have to be the most embarrassingly illiterate, ignorant, small-minded mutha fckers I've ever come across.
But - being totally unaware - they actually think they're the cream of the crop. Go figure.
In reply to Only American educated… by rejected