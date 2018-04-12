Russian TV Instructs Citizens How To Prepare Bomb Shelters For Nuclear War

Russia-24 (Россия-24), a state-owned Russian-language news channel from Moscow, spent five minutes on Tuesday advising its viewers how to prepare for a nuclear war amid the increasing tensions with the United States over Syria. The television anchor urged the country’s citizens to purchase essential items and emergency supplies to stock their bomb shelters.
The title of the television broadcast “Inviolable stock: what should I take with me to the bomb shelter?,” explains how a nuclear war with the United States would be “catastrophic,” as a TV anchor from Russia-24 informed citizens how to get ready for World War III.
“If some people did give in to the panic, and decided to spend all their savings on a survival kit, we’ll tell you how to not waste money on something you won’t need.”
He recommended that people purchase salt, oatmeal, and other products that have a long shelf life. He even said powdered milk, grains, and sugar could last for years in storage, as one video during the broadcast demonstrated how to cook pasta while hiding in a bunker. The special broadcast then transitions to the next TV presenter Alexey Kazako, who explains the number one rule of surviving a nuclear blast is “fewer sweets, more water.”
He said: “All chocolates, candies and condensed milk will have to be left behind.
“Glucose is an unrivaled energy source but sweets will make you thirsty, and water will be the most valuable resource for bomb shelter residents.”
Eduard Khalilov, a specialist in survival, explained to viewers about the importance of stocking fresh water.
He said, “people can only survive up to three days without water, but can go up to three weeks without food.”
The channel’s anchor recommended people buy gas masks, radiation tablets, and read nuclear war survival handbooks. The instructions are for “people who succumb to panic and decide to spend all their savings,” he added.
Tensions between both countries have never been higher, as a surge in war fears have flourished after the United States appears to be mobilizing for an attack on Syria. The special aired on the same day Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon said Moscow is prepared to shoot down any U.S. missiles.
“If there is a strike by the Americans, then the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired,” warned Alexander Zasypkin, Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon, during an interview on Tuesday with a television station linked to Hezbollah.
#Russian ambassdor in beirut : "If there is a strike by the Americans on #Syria , then... the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired," Zasypkin told Hezbollah's al-Manar TV, speaking in Arabic. pic.twitter.com/iMGKMLxWp4— Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) April 11, 2018
After Russia’s warning, Trump took to Twitter sparking fears that a conflict could break out between the two nuclear-armed superpowers.
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
Video: Inviolable stock: what should I take with me to the bomb shelter?
“While political scientists and military experts are discussing possible scenarios, someone is already in a hurry to inflate the hysteria. And not in Syria, but in Russia. The web is written almost for the forthcoming Third World War. If all of the sudden there were those who gave in to panic and decided to lower all their savings to the untold reserve, we will tell you how not to spend money in vain.”
Comments
Duck and Cover Bitches!
yaaawn
In reply to Duck and Cover Bitches! by Joe Davola
i guess the cheeto-in-chief isn't really serious about missiles as he hasn't told me what to do if one is coming...
In reply to yaaawn by wildbad
U.S. prepared...radiation badges for plebs...refurbished & upgraded Greenbriar WV. bunker for swamp...Cheyenne Mt. Complex, CO for MIC...
Breathe Deep The Garthering Gloom...Watch Lights Fad From Every Room...
In reply to i guess the cheeto-in-chief… by BullyBearish
Remember: a fat girl in your trench can double as a pillow
In reply to Radiation Badges for plebs… by Déjà view
And the French guy, Macron I believe is his name, has the absolute proof of the theoretical gas attacks in Syria:
https://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/Middle-East/2018/Apr-12/444968-macron…
But dude doesn't want to be whacked by Putin:
https://russia-insider.com/en/macron-begs-russia-not-retaliate-against-…
Impressive display of virility. This guy was raised like a warrior.
Maybe he shares the same periods with the hysterical childless menopaused lesbian British premier.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Remember by house biscuit
To Muddy1, this may well be a psy opp. the Russians don't stock up on oatmeal. Their #1 go to grain is barley. Immediate red flag for propaganda. The deep state is all in! Trump may be getting to them.
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
Citizens suddenly realizing they should have voted for someone else!
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
I have become so cynical of EVERYTHING I hear or read on the news I actually wonder if this is PSYOPS brought to us from a fake news studio, with a Russian speaker, courtesy of the see-eye-a as a means to further psyche out the citizens of the US that war is coming soon.
But should an attack on the US come to pass........ sit on the floor with your back firmly against the wall, lift your knees up, put your face down between your legs, and kiss your ass goodbye.
The dark of the moon is around April 13, 14, 15.
In reply to Radiation Badges for plebs… by Déjà view
Propaganda fear porn for the Russian masses. Gets their side all pumped up. When someone does pop off a few nukes, best to sit back in a recliner and pop a top. Enjoy the view of the mushroom cloud, play the family count-a-long on the Rad pins, sing 'One Toke over the Line'.
In reply to I have become so cynical of… by Muddy1
With NATO stacking offensive assets on their every border? I'd say it's less porn than fashion.
In reply to Propaganda fear porn for the… by Government nee…
Was it the English language book cover that tipped you off, Citizen?
In reply to I have become so cynical of… by Muddy1
Live anywhere near a major urban center?
Nice knowin' ya...
In reply to I have become so cynical of… by Muddy1
You should be cynical of everything you read, including much of the crap on Zero Hedge.... Further, the only publications telling the truth are Geller Report, Jidhadwatch, and Religion of Peace and Gatestone Institute.
Here come the down votes from all the neo morons --
In reply to I have become so cynical of… by Muddy1
Pelosi and Schumer to repopulate the world...
In reply to Radiation Badges for plebs… by Déjà view
That's the point. You will not get any warning if this goes hot. The Congress will be sequestered in their West Virginia bunker long before anyone in the public will know what's happening. Americans 'think' there is a functional government in Washington, DC. There is not. Yes, people are showing up in government offices everyday, but that does not mean there is any positive direction or leadership coming out of Washington, DC. Very sad fate for a once proud and productive people. But, everything gets a course change in its life cycle.
In reply to i guess the cheeto-in-chief… by BullyBearish
Ya, if I survive the initial Blast, I'm going to West Virginia to do some Hunting.......and it won't be for fucking Deer.
In reply to That's the point. You will… by The Ram
One can collect their .gov paycheck/pension accrual just as well from an NBC-proofed bunker as from DC, which is known to be full of feral shitizens.
In reply to Ya, if I survive the initial… by ZENDOG
.
In reply to Duck and Cover Bitches! by Joe Davola
Dear Americans
Leave your homes and disperse.
All may die.
In reply to Duck and Cover Bitches! by Joe Davola
Now I can almost agree with you. If you said "leave your homes for shelter". But I'm sure you don't want survivors, just like the Washington neocons.
In reply to Dear Americans… by Deep Snorkeler
As we recall, the Russians have a bunker infrastructure, and have done drills. Meanwhile in North America, quasi literate obese retards flock to the nearest open air stadium.
Let's just get the show started already.
In reply to Duck and Cover Bitches! by Joe Davola
Now that you put it that way, think of all the Dim voters that will die within days. Gonna need to declare martial law swiftly after the blasts, cuz the Left is gonna lose 50% of its living voters, which puts undue pressure on their dead voters to carry the 'lecktion.
In reply to As we recall, the Russians… by Canadian Dirtlump
Meanwhile ~ in Washington, DC
Both Democrats & Republicans will produce a video to instruct citizens on how to build an underground bunker [beneath a pizza parlor] & how to put it to good use...
In reply to Duck and Cover Bitches! by Joe Davola
Same PsyOps bullshit that USA MSM deliver. Can't be by chance.
The dont call it a NWO for nothing. Bad actors all of them.
In reply to Same PsyOps bullshit that… by BustainMovealota
Take some extra lips to kiss your ass goodbye.
Ain gonna be no surviving nuclear war.
Was it really worth the end of life on Earth to poison Skirpal and gas those Syrian kids, Vlad?
Hard to imagine a world without Russia in it.
Not hard to imagine a Russia without Vlad in it.
I'm a bad ass mothefucker,, I'll survive
In reply to Take some extra lips to kiss… by LaugherNYC
No matter how hard I try, it is impossible for me to imagine a world without liberals in it. I was going to say retarded liberals, but that would have been redundant.
In reply to Take some extra lips to kiss… by LaugherNYC
NYC..all I needed to know.
In reply to Take some extra lips to kiss… by LaugherNYC
Whaddya know, a nation that actually cares enough for the viability of its own people.
Russia has spent billions of dollars over the last 20 or so years to construct fallout shelters for its citizens. Nobody in Moscow is more than six minutes away from a shelter.
So folks in the US, how's that shelter doing the government built for you?
In reply to Whaddya know, a nation that… by Consuelo
silverer are you so fucking stupid as to believe there will be survival after the detonation of 300-500 1.2 Mt hydrogen bombs over the Russian homeland? Do you believe that somehow your government has constructed 5,000 plus hypersonic interceptors to take out the 30,000 missiles headed your way, some with conventional warheads, others with nukes, others with emps to knock out the guidance systems of your "advanced" s400s and other interceptors, and the shaky power and comms grids that support them?
Do you believe that American nuclear capabilities are run by morons? I have met with them,d and believe me, they are not concerned in the least by ANYTHING Vlad had claimed to have, or does have if it comes to all out nuclear war. We will ALL die, and your bunkers will not help against penetrating thermonuclear blasts - and who would WANT to survive only to die slowly and painfully?
We are wayyyyy past just popping off the missiles... these are textured, layered, interwoven waves of attack from the triad and beyond. Are you really so fucking stupid? I am certain your (I assume you are a Russian troll) military has the same plans and capabilities in place. Do not think taking out your dick and waving it around impresses anyone. We don't care how big or little it is.Is it hardened against thermonuclear emp? (Doesn't count against the vehicle total).
Bombers count as 1 device. How many delivery systems do they carry, and how far is their setoff from your antiwar/missile systems?
This is not a movie we want to watch, believe me.
In reply to Russia has spent billions of… by silverer
So you are suggesting the one world globalist future agenda is better?
Where we are all slaves to farmed by them in the NIRP world they have created and no voting rights?
Nope WW3 please I would rather take my chances with the radiation thanks.
WW3 will be the great radioactive equaliser where the playing field has been levelled by a nuclear holocaust.
All the billions in the world will not keep you safe in such a scenario.
In reply to silverer are you so fucking… by LaugherNYC
The US has spent trillions so they don't have to fight them at home. /s
In reply to Russia has spent billions of… by silverer
So looks like their Russian version of Wolf Blitzer sucks just as bad as ours
who needs a bomb shelter when all you need is a desk to Duck and Cover/.
Yeah, duck and cover:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_tKAg5KIuQ
In reply to who needs a bomb shelter… by ExPat2018
Americans don't have to worry.... They're expendable where their government is concerned.
But what about all those non-Americans we harbor and cherish? You know, the rapefugees, the illegal invaders, all those we brought here so they could escape the cruel, cruel world they once called home. I know the government cares more for them than for the citizens.
They'll be really pissed when they discover our government considers them expendable, too.
In reply to Americans don't have to… by rejected
Trump could never've colluded, this activity has me convinced!
...crap, CNN is dragging out stormy stories ....while Russian news are training ruskies for nuke survival. gotta tune into RT for real news again
Nuclear war...?
A simple 90-day long supply chain disruption in the U.S. would have arguably an even greater effect on the give-up cowards who overpopulate America.
Five days without EBT cards working and the dindus will cause more damage than a nuclear first strike.
In reply to Nuclear war...?… by Consuelo
These young niggas out here gonna be fish foo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VqG_4ADFfQ
In reply to Five days without EBT cards… by Winston Churchill
woof woof woof woof
go Russia!
Russia just saying to the greedy jews this wont be a conventional war if they go any further they risk losing it all. I'll see your bluff and call you a bad guy for not wanting to slug it out with bullets and spec. ops. for land and power. I congratulate Don and Vlad on their fucking of the chosen inbreeders. I think Israel will soon have to make their own road to the Euphrates.
In reply to woof woof woof woof… by dogmete
The poor Russkies need not blow their vast life savings on water and canned goods. After a nuclear exchange, the living will envy the dead.
Where there's life there's hope, no matter how hopeless it may really be.
In reply to The poor Russkies need not… by Agent44
Either Trump is the biggest bullshitter ever or the most misinformed person to ever step into the White House, thanks to guys like Bolton, etc..