SpaceX Valuation Climbs To $24 Billion

Back in February, SpaceX finally completed a successful launch of its Falcon Heavy - the most powerful operational rocket on Earth - after a handful of embarrassing stumbles that saw rockets explode and mysterious satellites destroyed. 

And it appears SpaceX's first real brush with success is already having a positive impact on its valuation. To wit, Recode reports that the company has disclosed a new valuation of $24 billion as it locks in its new $500 million Series I round of financing. The company is selling equity at $169 a share - which works out to a total valuation of $23.7 billion. That's compared with a valuation of $21 billion in November, according to Pitchbook data.

Rocket

Several of its largest backers include DFJ, Founders Fund, Google and Fidelity. The company and its investors are also reportedly planning to buy out existing investors for another $500 million.

Those secondary sales are key, Recode said, because it’s unclear if SpaceX ever intends to go public and give its early backers an exit strategy.

Space travel, as one might imagine, is an incredibly cash intensive business. The company is pursuing several lofty goals - like city-to-city rocket travel, which its president said earlier this week could be possible "within a decade."

SpaceX, at the new valuation, would be the third-highest-valued private company in the United States. Only Uber and Airbnb are worth more.

Kefeer ZENDOG Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

TYLERS - FIX THE SORT FUNCTION; IT DEFAULTS CONTINUOUSLY TO "OLDEST", THUS ALLOWING THE OLDER COMMENTS TO BE HIJACKED BY THE BOTS AND SUCH WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS - POSTING ON THIS SITE HAS BECOME AN EXERCISE IN FUTILITY AND HINDERS THE DIALOG...PLAIN STUPID!!!

 

Please ZH'ers - up arrow to show your support - thanks!!

Albertarocks Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:19 Permalink

Won't be long before Musk is worth more than Zuckerberg.  Which guy offers more to humanity?  Well, since Zuck offers nothing I guess Musk is the man.

booboo Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

"Only Uber and Airbnb are worth more" That about says it all right there. a taxi company that owns no cars and a hotel company that owns no real estate.

jcaz Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

City to city rocket travel, wow.....   I bet if you put wings on those rockets, you could put chairs inside and sell tickets to ride then, too.......  Genius.  Give Elon another $50B.......

Deep Snorkeler Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

1960s Disney Tomorrowland

1. the greatest distance in the universe is from the TV to the refrigerator

2. Mars gravity is 1/3 that of Earth.  Women will not need to wear bras there

3. Mars Walmart will employ groveling mutant slaves

4. the important search for water on faraway worlds must continue

5. George Jetson Trump has already authorized Moon and Mars travel budgets-

and you thought he was stupid

Gravatomic Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

I think Musk should have a common sense down to earth meeting with the Russians about a joint Mars space endeavour. He cannot do it alone, the US cannot do it alone. We need the Russians, we always did.

bitzager Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:25 Permalink

"city-to-city rocket travel, which its president said earlier this week could be possible "within a decade."

Yeah, right, with those evil & insane deep state m*f*ers running the show, we do not have 10 years, few peeps, which will (possibly) lucky to survive WW3, will be back in stone age, that's the best case scenario.. Rocket travel my ASS.

helloimjohnnycat Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

Let's do a intra-atmosphere test :

Rocket all the Camden niggers to Detroit, and all the Deadtroit ' boos to Camden.

" They could be heroes, if just for one moment. "

sniff-sniff

 

 

 

 

Yen Cross Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

  I looked at Airbnb terms a few weeks ago, while planning a trip, and it's a total piece of shit.

  If you cancel less than 30 day in advance you lose your whole fee, which is 100% of the stay cost. If you cancel outside of 30days you lose 50% of the whole cost.

  Additionally, there's the service fee that's roughly 25% on top of the reservation costs and F/X transaction fees of approx 3% if you're using a rental in a different country from your home currency. Also can't change reservation dates. Still get stuck for the original fees.

  There were tons of horror stories about rentals being misrepresented, and fraud from scammers sending fake reservation confirmations. Also have read that their customer service sucks.

  I just went ahead and contacted some rental companies, then put down a deposit, and will use C.Card to pay balance in the visiting country currency upon arrival, to avoid F/X costs, like I usually do.

  Airbnb, Uber, SpaceX all gonna be yuuuge turds as rates go higher.

 

 

 

GoingBig Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:37 Permalink

I find ZH to be so fucking Ironic. They bash everything that is built and made here and then decry factories in China taking our jobs. What which is it you dumb fucks? You want to go back and make have Gary Indiana the biggest steel producer out there but nothing else? WTF, seriously