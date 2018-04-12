Splitting California Into 3 States Just Reached An Important Milestone

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 16:45

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

An initiative to split the state of California into three different states has gathered enough support via signatures to qualify as a ballot measure in November. 

This is one important milestone for those who want to break away from the harsh Communist policies of much of the Golden State.

Venture capitalist Tim Draper said backers of what he has dubbed “CAL 3” would submit petitions with more than 600,000 signatures to election officials next week. The initiative needs signatures from 365,880 registered voters – five percent of the total votes cast for governor in the 2014 election – to qualify for the ballot. And according to10 News, Draper said there’s a lot of support for this.

Breaking the state into three separate states would still require congressional approval. But Draper is hopeful. “This is an unprecedented show of support on behalf of every corner of California to create three state governments that emphasize representation, responsiveness, reliability, and regional identity,” Draper said.

One proposed state would be called California or a name to be chosen by its residents after a split. It would consist of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and San Benito counties. The second state, Southern California or a name to be chosen by its residents, would consist of Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Tulare, Inyo, Madera and Mono counties.    The remaining 40 counties would be part of the state of Northern California or a name chosen by its residents.  Northern California and parts of southern Oregon have often referred to some of the areas as the State of Jefferson – the “51st state” named after the third president of The United States. 

But without congressional approval, no state will be allowed to succeed and gain sovereignty.

That hasn’t stopped Draper, however. He said he conceived the initiative out of a belief that “the citizens of the whole state would be better served by three smaller state governments while preserving the historical boundaries of the various counties, cities, and towns.”  And many in the more rural northern counties of California have been disenfranchised for quite some time now.  Their votes are overwhelmingly irrelevant due to the large Communist populations in the big cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Steven Maviglio, a longtime Democratic Party political consultant who was a co-chair of the effort to oppose Draper’s 2014 initiative to split California into six states, told City News Service, “Splitting California into three and creating three new governments does nothing to solve our state’s challenges other than tripling them.” What Maviglio is saying, is that by splitting California, the state will have to split their 55 electoral votesand it’s highly likely half would go to a Republican president, rather than a Democrat in upcoming presidential elections.  For that reason alone, don’t look for the California government to willingly allow this split regardless of the votes.

Politicians care only about power and most people give it to them. Breaking up the state will have some big political losers.  Never be under the assumption that the rich will allow you to vote away their money or that a politician will allow you to vote away their power.

Politics

Gaius Frakkin'… JRobby Thu, 04/12/2018 - 17:35 Permalink

Well the two southern states would be Mexican so we'd effectively have a net gain of 2 freakshow White haters in the Senate. Plus the northern part drawn here has San Francisco in it. WTF? How about the whole southern part of the state join Mexico or go to hell, whichever it likes. We can keep Jefferson.

It's good to talk about this but the California breakup is going to be on our terms not California's.

Automatic Choke Gaius Frakkin'… Thu, 04/12/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

The division lines are a hell of a lot fairer than the whole state is now, but you still leave the whole rural/agricultural section of NorCal disenfranchised by the SF voters.   A far more fair division is to lump San Diego in with LA, and to lump the agricultural middle blob of the NorCal section in with the eastern/southern block.    Perhaps call that "RealCal" or "AgCal".

(edit:  the reallocation of the northern ag areas would be a half circle cut out of the lower middle of the NorCal shown.   Tahoe belongs, culturally, to SF.)

 

chumbawamba toady Thu, 04/12/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

Naw, by splitting the liberal vote the conservatives in the northern counties will finally have a majority, therefore rendering the Bay Area's liberalism moot.  We can then slowly cut off funding to shitty liberal programs and the Bay Area counties will have no choice but to come back down to reality.

Then we can get down to business: prosecuting Nancy Pelosi, Barbara Boxer, Dianne Feinstein and Jerry Brown.  To start.

I am Chumblez.

ne14truth Quantify Thu, 04/12/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

Just look at voting over the years....it is so obviously fixed. But people are dumb, they cannot remember things for very long and very few will put any effort out to compare stuff and find a conclusion. In Cali, they claim to have voted NO to using a label to show GMO poisons in food....sure they did.

lincolnsteffens GeezerGeek Thu, 04/12/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

I once read a first hand account  of Clemens at his New Years Eve party where he played one half of conjoined twins. Clemens played the part of the teetotaler twin and his partner played the part of a lush. The lush was always guzzling booze and it never affected him. Though Clemens didn't drink he got drunk when his twin drank.  It was a pantomime.

ThuleNord InjectTheVenom Thu, 04/12/2018 - 17:34 Permalink

Everyone on the right should be promoting and pushing for California to create their own nation-state.  The left would be crippled over night.  The (((cabal))) has focused so much of their power structure right there.  Hollywood and the general media would lose their power over the 49 states 

Chupacabra-322 ZENDOG Thu, 04/12/2018 - 17:07 Permalink

 

Let’s not lose sight that many Californian’s & their ideological Marxist Values are moving out of the State into & infecting Conservative States with their exact same Ideological, irrational thinking along with their Failed Polices.

California is a Failed & Toxic State.

Coming soon to your local Conservative Municipalities, Education Indoctrination Centers & Political arenas. 

This my fiends is a long Game. 

 

 

 