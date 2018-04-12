Splitting California Into 3 States Just Reached An Important Milestone

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
An initiative to split the state of California into three different states has gathered enough support via signatures to qualify as a ballot measure in November.
This is one important milestone for those who want to break away from the harsh Communist policies of much of the Golden State.
Venture capitalist Tim Draper said backers of what he has dubbed “CAL 3” would submit petitions with more than 600,000 signatures to election officials next week. The initiative needs signatures from 365,880 registered voters – five percent of the total votes cast for governor in the 2014 election – to qualify for the ballot. And according to10 News, Draper said there’s a lot of support for this.
Breaking the state into three separate states would still require congressional approval. But Draper is hopeful. “This is an unprecedented show of support on behalf of every corner of California to create three state governments that emphasize representation, responsiveness, reliability, and regional identity,” Draper said.
One proposed state would be called California or a name to be chosen by its residents after a split. It would consist of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and San Benito counties. The second state, Southern California or a name to be chosen by its residents, would consist of Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Tulare, Inyo, Madera and Mono counties. The remaining 40 counties would be part of the state of Northern California or a name chosen by its residents. Northern California and parts of southern Oregon have often referred to some of the areas as the State of Jefferson – the “51st state” named after the third president of The United States.
But without congressional approval, no state will be allowed to succeed and gain sovereignty.
That hasn’t stopped Draper, however. He said he conceived the initiative out of a belief that “the citizens of the whole state would be better served by three smaller state governments while preserving the historical boundaries of the various counties, cities, and towns.” And many in the more rural northern counties of California have been disenfranchised for quite some time now. Their votes are overwhelmingly irrelevant due to the large Communist populations in the big cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Steven Maviglio, a longtime Democratic Party political consultant who was a co-chair of the effort to oppose Draper’s 2014 initiative to split California into six states, told City News Service, “Splitting California into three and creating three new governments does nothing to solve our state’s challenges other than tripling them.” What Maviglio is saying, is that by splitting California, the state will have to split their 55 electoral votesand it’s highly likely half would go to a Republican president, rather than a Democrat in upcoming presidential elections. For that reason alone, don’t look for the California government to willingly allow this split regardless of the votes.
Politicians care only about power and most people give it to them. Breaking up the state will have some big political losers. Never be under the assumption that the rich will allow you to vote away their money or that a politician will allow you to vote away their power.
Comments
So-Cal = Mexifornia
How about instead we just allow the entire state to secede ?!
In reply to So-Cal = Mexifornia by 1981XLS
I like that split (especially the part about which land will get swallowed up by the Pacific Ocean)
In reply to How about by InjectTheVenom
Holy shit I hope this happens.
Cuntifornia has too much power
In reply to I like that split … by DillyDilly
"If voting mattered they wouldn't let you do it," said someone once...
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
Every time I see that quote, it' attributed to a different person.
In reply to "If voting mattered they… by StackShinyStuff
Yay! Set up fences and checkpoints! Yay!
I want to see some roadside corpses. Wrong papers for this sector, BLAMO! BLAM!, BLAM!
In reply to Every time I see that quote,… by balanced
Well the two southern states would be Mexican so we'd effectively have a net gain of 2 freakshow White haters in the Senate. Plus the northern part drawn here has San Francisco in it. WTF? How about the whole southern part of the state join Mexico or go to hell, whichever it likes. We can keep Jefferson.
It's good to talk about this but the California breakup is going to be on our terms not California's.
In reply to Yay! Set up fences and… by JRobby
The division lines are a hell of a lot fairer than the whole state is now, but you still leave the whole rural/agricultural section of NorCal disenfranchised by the SF voters. A far more fair division is to lump San Diego in with LA, and to lump the agricultural middle blob of the NorCal section in with the eastern/southern block. Perhaps call that "RealCal" or "AgCal".
(edit: the reallocation of the northern ag areas would be a half circle cut out of the lower middle of the NorCal shown. Tahoe belongs, culturally, to SF.)
In reply to Well the two southern states… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Exactly. This all started decades ago when the "state of Jefferson" wanted to split away from the s.f. fags... now you want to lump them together?
Put s.f. with either of the other groupings and it might fly...
In reply to The division lines are a… by Automatic Choke
This is awesome, SoCal would be a deep red state but LA politics would ruin my former home of Santa Barbara :(
In reply to Exactly by toady
This makes no sense unless "California" contained all the liberal shitholes (SF, LA, SAC) and "SoCal" had San Diego. All the shitlibs, faggots, and illegal Mexicans need to be sequestered into one jurisdiction.
A split into two states probably makes more sense. Something like this: https://i1.wp.com/www.agenda21radio.news/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/AAA…
In reply to This is awesome, SoCal would… by hxc
AND we repatriated massive numbers of people.
In reply to This makes no sense unless … by Buckaroo Banzai
As someone who lived in San Benito County for over 20 years, I would strongly advise San Benitans to pass on the opportunity to join the Marxist coastal counties. San Benito has always been treated like Santa Clara County's "poorer relations", and being the low man on the communist totempole will not bode well for them.
In reply to AND we repatriated massive… by Ted19731950
Naw, by splitting the liberal vote the conservatives in the northern counties will finally have a majority, therefore rendering the Bay Area's liberalism moot. We can then slowly cut off funding to shitty liberal programs and the Bay Area counties will have no choice but to come back down to reality.
Then we can get down to business: prosecuting Nancy Pelosi, Barbara Boxer, Dianne Feinstein and Jerry Brown. To start.
I am Chumblez.
In reply to Exactly by toady
San Diegans want nothing to do with Los Angeles. I'd prefer seeing the state balkanized into 30 Rhode Island sized states.
In reply to The division lines are a… by Automatic Choke
Hey Zero, your avatar never ceases to put a smile on my face.
In reply to San Diegans want nothing to… by Stuck on Zero
"If voting mattered they wouldn't let you do it" - StackShinyStuff
In reply to Every time I see that quote,… by balanced
I think it was Tupac Shakur who said that.
In reply to "If voting mattered they… by slightlyskeptical
Shake for me girl, I wanna be your back door man.
-Richard M. Nixon
In reply to I think it was Tupac Shakur… by Sokhmate
The only rational way to deal with Commiefornia...
"I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure."
- Ripley
In reply to Every time I see that quote,… by balanced
Perhaps because Samuel Clemens is the pen name for Mark Twain.
In reply to Every time I see that quote,… by balanced
Uhhhhh, maybe you were joking but Mark Twain was the pen name for Samuel Clemens.
In reply to Perhaps because Samuel… by Truthseeker512
And they are ALL correct!
In reply to Every time I see that quote,… by balanced
It mattered in the last election. if Hillary was in office we would be in a far different world right now.
In reply to "If voting mattered they… by StackShinyStuff
Just look at voting over the years....it is so obviously fixed. But people are dumb, they cannot remember things for very long and very few will put any effort out to compare stuff and find a conclusion. In Cali, they claim to have voted NO to using a label to show GMO poisons in food....sure they did.
In reply to It mattered in the last… by Quantify
Did Samuel Clemmons plagiarize Samuel Clemens or vice versa? Or were they colluding with one another?
In reply to "If voting mattered they… by StackShinyStuff
I once read a first hand account of Clemens at his New Years Eve party where he played one half of conjoined twins. Clemens played the part of the teetotaler twin and his partner played the part of a lush. The lush was always guzzling booze and it never affected him. Though Clemens didn't drink he got drunk when his twin drank. It was a pantomime.
In reply to Did Samuel Clemmons… by GeezerGeek
Hell No. Not with the map draw like this.
They want to split it - Fine. But LibTard areas like SF need to go in the same State as LA.
The current proposed map would have 6 Democrat Senators.
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
Nor Cal or Jefferon, I will take it. I actually would like to keep Sac in the mix. Sac now becomes a red state, ahaha!!
In reply to Hell No. Not with the map… by The First Rule
"The current proposed map would have 6 Democratic Senators"
...And that's been their plan since Day 1 of this.......
In reply to Hell No. Not with the map… by The First Rule
Exactly. If that graphic is accurate, it basically taking all the Farmers and Cattlemen and dividing them equally between two states whose politics will be entirely dominated by the coastal metro cities - namely San Fran in the north and San Diego in the south.
It accomplishes nothing other than giving the Dems 4 new US Senators.
In reply to Hell No. Not with the map… by The First Rule
agreed
SF, SD, and coastal points in between need to be in Cal.
then just split it into E Cal and W Cal
In reply to Exactly. If that graphic is… by Madison's_Ghost
yes. that works!
In reply to agreed… by SubjectivObject
You are right - this would solve nothing for any farmers - nor any normal people. Needs to draw 1 line keeping the jerkwad communists to the south and everyone else in the north. That or let their people go and pursue their perdition as a separate country.
In reply to Hell No. Not with the map… by The First Rule
Glad to see some people paying attention.
In reply to Hell No. Not with the map… by The First Rule
Never Happen. No way will the Socialist give up control to the entire state. They need all those tax dollars to promote their agenda, and stay in power.
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
What do you think would happen if California had 6 senate votes instead of 2? Granted, that SoCal block would probably be red, or purple.
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
Pray to Saint Andres for a happy ending for California.
In reply to I like that split … by DillyDilly
To use the term coined by our friend Maxine Waters, the costs will certainly "quatriple."
In reply to I like that split … by DillyDilly
I just want to know if they can take Denver, Boulder and Pueblo?
In reply to How about by InjectTheVenom
We don't want those hippies. There are plenty of them already in this state.
In reply to I just want to know if they… by TemporarySecurity
Everyone on the right should be promoting and pushing for California to create their own nation-state. The left would be crippled over night. The (((cabal))) has focused so much of their power structure right there. Hollywood and the general media would lose their power over the 49 states
In reply to How about by InjectTheVenom
North Mexico, New Israel, and Gaykanda
In reply to So-Cal = Mexifornia by 1981XLS
Split to 3 then dump the little on with LA in it, right off into the Ocean.
In reply to North Mexico, New Israel,… by Shitonya Serfs
Let’s not lose sight that many Californian’s & their ideological Marxist Values are moving out of the State into & infecting Conservative States with their exact same Ideological, irrational thinking along with their Failed Polices.
California is a Failed & Toxic State.
Coming soon to your local Conservative Municipalities, Education Indoctrination Centers & Political arenas.
This my fiends is a long Game.
In reply to Split to 3 then dump the… by ZENDOG
It should be noted that the only reason they 'infect' other States is because the locals refuse to organize against them. They would be stopped dead in their tracks if so.
In reply to … by Chupacabra-322
Hahahahahah!
That's what walls are for........keep em out.
In reply to It should be noted that the… by Consuelo
+1 for New Israel, but not only for a portion of the state formerly know as California. New Israel is actually the entire country, but shhh...don't tell the goyim.
In reply to North Mexico, New Israel,… by Shitonya Serfs
Cal is for idiotic liberals and leave these two alone!
In reply to So-Cal = Mexifornia by 1981XLS