Students Demand Penn State Defund Conservative "Hate Groups"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 22:05

Authored by Adam Sabes via Campus Reform,

Student demonstrators at colleges across Pennsylvania are demanding that their schools cut funding to “hate groups” such as Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and the Bull Moose Party.

The Pennsylvania Student Power Network, as well as students from other clubs such as the United Socialists, protested Monday outside an administrative building at Pennsylvania State University, complaining that the school provides funding to groups such as TPUSA and the Bull Moose Party, according to The Daily Collegian.

The students also delivered a petition President Eric Barron’s office that urges him to defund the conservative “hate groups” that have “attracted avowed white nationalists to campus.” 

Additionally, the petition demands that “school and student activities funds, which mostly draw from students' tuition and fees, not be used to support student hate groups,” and that “our colleges and universities formally and publicly denounce hate groups on and around campus…”

PSU has pushed back on the accusation that it funds TPUSA and the Bull Moose Party, arguing that neither group receives direct financial support from the school.

“TPUSA and the Bull Moose Party have not requested nor received any funding from the University Park Allocation Committee, the entity that distributes portions of the student-initiated fee for student organizations,” Lisa Powers, a senior director for PSU’s Office of Communications, told Campus Reform.

To that extent, Powers said that the university is committed to upholding First Amendment rights, even when it comes to defending speech that people may disagree with.

“As an institution of higher education, Penn State not only has an obligation to support Constitutionally protected free speech, but also is committed to open and civil exchange of ideas,” Powers maintained.

One protester, Leslie Johnson, argued during the protest that “right-wing student organizations have a responsibility to shut down hate and violence stemming from their own members” while accusing TPUSA members of previously using offensive slurs against individuals with disabilities, the Daily Collegian reported.

Michael Csencsits, the treasurer of TPUSA at Penn State, told Campus Reform that the group’s members “never spoke with ill intent towards minorities of any kind,” adding that “we, TPUSA at Penn State, were shocked to hear [the demonstrators] calling us a hate group, as we don't associate ourselves with any of those ideals.”

Vincent Cucchiara, the communications director for the Bull Moose Party at PSU, echoed Csencsits criticism of the protest, arguing that the activists’ claims are “unfounded.”

“The claims are completely unfounded, which is why they make no specific accusations, and they serve as excellent examples of how unreasonable and indecent college leftists really are,” Cucchiara told Campus Reform.

According to its Facebook page, activists from the Pennsylvania Student Power Network protested on 21 campuses across the state, making similar demands to “denounce campus hate groups” and “deny these groups school funding.” 

Campus Reform reached out to the Pennsylvania Student Power Network, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Disclaimer: the Leadership Institute previously provided financial support for The State Patriot, which is affiliated with the Bull Moose Party at PSU.

Tags
Education
Social Issues
Communications & Networking - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 22:08 Permalink

The best thing conservatives could possibly do for themselves is get out of these universities. Get out because no one is going to stand up for their freedom of speech. And getting the conservative thought out of universities will only accelerate the radicalism. Once the radicalism accelerates, it will devour itself, and we can all watch the self-destruction that would inevitably result.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 3
Michael Musashi Thu, 04/12/2018 - 22:18 Permalink

I wonder if these white ideological fruitballs are willing to march around the globe and demand every country to abandon their culture, ideals, beliefs, religion, and rituals?

 

I'm Caucasian, conservative, but I'm starting to agree that whites are a problem, too. It's a strange paradox....

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Golden Showers Thu, 04/12/2018 - 22:44 Permalink

There is this formality that plaintiffs have to show against defendants. It's called Burden of Proof.

I am not convinced that Leslie... Jhonson (that's offensive against my Jhonson, btw, but I'll let it slide) hasn't convinced me.

The one thing they never teach in college is discovery, burden of proof, and logical reasoning backed up with evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.

I'm sure to a lot of people my comment above sounds like hate speech. And it is. I hate stupid people. Fuck you, Leslie. Grow a brain and join civilization or go wash out with the rest of your stupid fat fuckup congenital mutations of liberal schmoo. Please don't reproduce.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Fantasy Free E… Thu, 04/12/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

I can't imagine why ordinary people send kids to college. It is that reptilian brain thing again. Sometime in prior decades the idea that all people need a college education and anyone without a college education is guaranteed to be a loser registered as a fact in the reptilian brains of Americans. A fact once registered with the reptilian brain never changes.

http://quillian.net/blog/a-fantasy-based-economy/

Things change. Now the best way to become a loser now  is to get student loans and go to college. The reptilian brain does not accept new information.  That task can be accomplished by the larger primate brain but it is usually decommissioned.

Many words have no fixed definitions. Would anyone care to define hate?