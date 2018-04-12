"The Sum Of All Fears": What Kept Traders Up After Trump's Election Vs Now

To some, the past year and a half has flown by, with events since Trump's election nothing more than one angry, mutant blur. To others, the time could not have crept by any slower. One thing, however, most can agree on: the world of fears - and hopes - that existed just after Trump's unexpected election victory is vastly different from the one now.

Courtesy of Goldman, here is a comparison, and contrast, of the Hopes and Fears that dominated the market's mind in late 2016 and now, in April 2016, across 7 key verticals:

Domestic Policies, International Relations; Economy; Inflation; Interest Rates; Regulation/Deregulation S&P500 Valuation.

The full breakdown is below.