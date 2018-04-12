"The Sum Of All Fears": What Kept Traders Up After Trump's Election Vs Now

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:44

To some, the past year and a half has flown by, with events since Trump's election nothing more than one angry, mutant blur. To others, the time could not have crept by any slower. One thing, however, most can agree on: the world of fears - and hopes - that existed just after Trump's unexpected election victory is vastly different from the one now.

Courtesy of Goldman, here is a comparison, and contrast, of the Hopes and Fears that dominated the market's mind in late 2016 and now, in April 2016, across 7 key verticals:

  1. Domestic Policies,

  2. International Relations;

  3. Economy;

  4. Inflation;

  5. Interest Rates;

  6. Regulation/Deregulation

  7. S&P500 Valuation.

The full breakdown is below.

Comments

two hoots Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

The world was quickly heading to this debt ridden, over leveraged situation before Trump arrived.  Trump opened many eyes to the unsolvable (1year + in office and we still have growing deficits, uncontrolled spending, trade imbalances +++ and no signs of stopping it) situation.   It has quickly evolved into hostilities and that will be the theme for a while.  Not sure it can be sorted out without some universal rule and citizenship.  Interesting times.

Would like to hear others  thoughts, ideas etc. 

Quivering Lip Thu, 04/12/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

8: Another year of adding a $1,000,000,000,000+ to the national debt along with rising interest rates.

9: A deluded narcissist twating ever morning he takes a dump only to flip on said twat 1 hour later.

ExPat2018 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 13:07 Permalink

Trump tonight while munching on a cheeseburger in bed

eenie,meenie, minie ,,moe,., catch a nigger by the toe if he hollers let him go'

Eenie meenie minie moe.

Flips a coin 

Heads I attack

Tails I don't

Heads it is.  Okay, attack NOW.

Grabs smartphone  '''''''''Damn, the battery is dead.,,,  Nurse Ratchett!!!!!!!! Get me a battery.

 

Bolton gives him a big wet kiss.