Tesla Stops Cooperating With NTSB Probe Into Fatal Crash

Tesla has repeatedly infuriated investigators at the National Transportation Safety Board by announcing its Autopilot software was not to blame for a deadly and gruesome crash in Mountain View last month - despite the official probe not being over yet - and the government agency has finally had enough... as has Tesla: on Thursday, Tesla said it would withdraw from the NTSB's investigation and cease cooperating with investigators.
The news immediately hit Tesla shares.
Bloomberg described this as "an unusual move" because, typically, when your company has nothing to hide, there's little reason to, well, cease cooperating with investigators: we can only imagine Elon Musk would have fired Mueller long ago if he were president. Still, though it won't have a formal role in the probe, Tesla will still provide "assistance" to the NTSB.
In justifying its decision, Tesla made an unusual argument: That it would withdraw from the probe in the interest of transparency because the NTSB has repeatedly stopped it from releasing information about autopilot, something that Tesla says violates its "commitment" to transparency.
"Tesla withdrew from the party agreement with the NTSB because it requires that we not release information about Autopilot to the public, a requirement which we believe fundamentally affects public safety negatively," the company said in an emailed statement. "We believe in transparency, so an agreement that prevents public release of information for over a year is unacceptable."
For what it's worth, the NTSB says it kicked Tesla off the probe - an action that wouldn't be altogether unprecedented.
Tesla angered the NTSB earlier this week when it released a statement saying the "only" explanation for the crash was that Walter Huang, the 38-year-old who died during the accident, was not paying attention. Before that, Tesla said in a blog post that the driver's hands weren't on the steering wheel for six seconds leading up to the crash.
As Bloomberg points out, because it's a relatively small agency, the NTSB relies on the cooperation of companies like Tesla to assist in its probes.
While the NTSB has no regulatory powers, it makes safety-related recommendations to both the government and transportation companies. Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does have the power to order recalls and fine manufacturers; it also investigated the 2016 Tesla crash and closed its probe in January 2017, saying it didn’t find a defect.
With Musk trying to pivot focus back to the company's long climb out of "production hell" - and his recent announcement that production of the next Tesla Model would begin late next year - will markets once again go along with it?
Judging by today's action in Tesla shares, it doesn't look like it.
Comments
The intrinsic value of Tesla:
http://thesoundingline.com/jim-chanos-tesla-equity-is-worthless/
In reply to The intrinsic value of Tesla by Four Star
Ironic that Tesla cars crash on autopilot, and its stock will likely be crashed by algos. You don't want to be napping in the passenger seat in either case.
In reply to CYA is blooming everywhere… by Ghost of PartysOver
In reply to Ironic that Tesla cars crash… by ParkAveFlasher
In reply to "I see dead People"… by ZENDOG
How can Musk blame the driver when this is how he advertises the car:
A "full self-driving" car that requires you to keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel...yeah, right.
A "full self-driving" car that cannot see a fire truck, or a semi, or a solid concrete barrier directly in front of it...
Stop OVERSELLING what the car is capable of; if I'm on that jury, you are guilty just to teach you a lesson about over-hyping your products abilities.
Your product, at best, is a "Driver Assist" system that MAY help in situations where the driver fails.
https://www.tesla.com/autopilot
In reply to "I see dead People"… by ZENDOG
In reply to Musk is right, it is not a … by FireBrander
" "We believe in transparency, so an agreement that prevents public release of information for over a year is unacceptable."
Haha, what a sick joke! Musk starts with his next clownery even before the May conference call. Tesla is one of the least transparent companies listed on US exchanges.
Crooked Elon simply wants to pump his stock and continue with outlandish self-driving claims unhindered by the NTSB.
This guy is a crook, a thief, a serial liar and and leecher of taxpayers. But wildly admired by a gazillion clueless morons who hail him as the saviour of the planet. Nothing could be further from the truth.
In reply to It's 100% reliable as long… by PT
Its called FRAUD when you sell it as one thing but it turns out to be another. Especially when the vendor tries to walk away from it when it causes trouble.
In reply to Musk is right, it is not a … by FireBrander
More pointedly, why didn't the door open and the drive just walk out? the crash didn't render him unconscious. He fried in his car because those fricken doors locked him in.
In reply to Musk is right, it is not a … by FireBrander
In reply to Ironic that Tesla cars crash… by ParkAveFlasher
In reply to The intrinsic value of Tesla by Four Star
THIS is the legal elephant in the room for autonomous cars. They put all of the autonomous related accident liability cost onto the manufacturer, for the life of every car produced.
Think about that for a moment.
Entire. Life. Of. Every. Car. Produced. The potential liability is off the charts.
The only way it will happen (autonomous cars) is if the individual owner takes full responsibility (unlikely) or Fed's take on the liability somehow or create a special court for it like the vaccine court (and as I ponder this I think this will likely happen).
Welcome to the future.
In reply to The intrinsic value of Tesla by Four Star
Telsa advertises "full self-driving" but delivers a car that requires eyes on road and hands on wheel...that is why Telsa is being sued and deserves to lose.
In reply to … by Thought Processor
What will be the effect of these contingent liabilities on the value of the Tesla cars in a bankrupcy liquidation (on top of the warranty liabilities).
In reply to … by Thought Processor
What's the value of a company like Tesla who has never made a profit and is deeply in debt?
The Fed's easy money QE policies have destroyed price discovery!
In reply to The intrinsic value of Tesla by Four Star
In reply to Stick a fork in this… by Crassius
As someone who grew up when learning to drive was one of the most important rites of passage in our society, and being a good driver was a badge of honor, I'm mystified that anyone would want a self-driving car. I think being "too busy to drive" as in "gotta get this paperwork done before arriving at the office", is just a cover story for being an incompetent soy boy, and deep down everyone knows it.
Well, and there's a thing called a bus. Or a taxi. Or Uber for Chrissake. Anything instead of a self-driving car...
In reply to As someone who grew up when… by LightBeamCowboy
Same, on section roads in Kansas when I was 10 years old, alone except for my 11 year old cousin, in a 50's farm truck with no seat belts or airbags, with 22's wrapped in blankets to shoot up tin cans at the dump. Fond memories. The likely outcome for self-driving cars will be that "driven" vehicles will be able to do almost anything - merge, crowd them out of express lanes - because those vehicles will be programmed to avoid everything since the algo's will almost certainly assume the loss of (a single) life in their car is less than the possibility for greater loss in other vehicles. Until then maybe we can just thin the growing flock of Priuses clogging the roadways.
In reply to As someone who grew up when… by LightBeamCowboy
is Tesla that fucking stupid to blame the customer every time one of their contraptions self destructs?
And who says that the steering wheel sensors are even functional before the accident? I don't know what sensor they're using, but sensors are notorious for being glitchy and noisy.
Are those death traps drive by wire? It would be ironic if it wasn't an autopilot issue, but a drive by wire failure caused by the wheel not reading input...
TSLA stock tanks all of 1% on this news. The state of delusion is off the charts. The drop should have been double digit percentage points.
Tesla's Model X and those falcon wings is a death trap.
Tesla must be corrected.
