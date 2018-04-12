Tesla Stops Cooperating With NTSB Probe Into Fatal Crash

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:45

Tesla has repeatedly infuriated investigators at the National Transportation Safety Board by announcing its Autopilot software was not to blame for a deadly and gruesome crash in Mountain View last month - despite the official probe not being over yet - and the government agency has finally had enough... as has Tesla: on Thursday, Tesla said it would withdraw from the NTSB's investigation and cease cooperating with investigators.

The news immediately hit Tesla shares.

Tesla

Bloomberg described this as "an unusual move" because, typically, when your company has nothing to hide, there's little reason to, well, cease cooperating with investigators: we can only imagine Elon Musk would have fired Mueller long ago if he were president. Still, though it won't have a formal role in the probe, Tesla will still provide "assistance" to the NTSB.

In justifying its decision, Tesla made an unusual argument: That it would withdraw from the probe in the interest of transparency because the NTSB has repeatedly stopped it from releasing information about autopilot, something that Tesla says violates its "commitment" to transparency.

"Tesla withdrew from the party agreement with the NTSB because it requires that we not release information about Autopilot to the public, a requirement which we believe fundamentally affects public safety negatively," the company said in an emailed statement. "We believe in transparency, so an agreement that prevents public release of information for over a year is unacceptable."

For what it's worth, the NTSB says it kicked Tesla off the probe - an action that wouldn't be altogether unprecedented.

Tesla angered the NTSB earlier this week when it released a statement saying the "only" explanation for the crash was that Walter Huang, the 38-year-old who died during the accident, was not paying attention. Before that, Tesla said in a blog post that the driver's hands weren't on the steering wheel for six seconds leading up to the crash.

As Bloomberg points out, because it's a relatively small agency, the NTSB relies on the cooperation of companies like Tesla to assist in its probes.

While the NTSB has no regulatory powers, it makes safety-related recommendations to both the government and transportation companies. Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does have the power to order recalls and fine manufacturers; it also investigated the 2016 Tesla crash and closed its probe in January 2017, saying it didn’t find a defect.

With Musk trying to pivot focus back to the company's long climb out of "production hell" - and his recent announcement that production of the next Tesla Model would begin late next year - will markets once again go along with it?

Judging by today's action in Tesla shares, it doesn't look like it.

Comments

FireBrander ZENDOG Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

How can Musk blame the driver when this is how he advertises the car:

All Tesla vehicles produced in our factory, including Model 3, have the hardware needed for >>>full self-driving capability<<< at a safety level substantially greater than that of a human driver.

A "full self-driving" car that requires you to keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel...yeah, right.

A "full self-driving" car that cannot see a fire truck, or a semi, or a solid concrete barrier directly in front of it...

Stop OVERSELLING what the car is capable of; if I'm on that jury, you are guilty just to teach you a lesson about over-hyping your products abilities.

Your product, at best, is a "Driver Assist" system that MAY help in situations where the driver fails.

https://www.tesla.com/autopilot

fx PT Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

" "We believe in transparency, so an agreement that prevents public release of information for over a year is unacceptable."

 

Haha, what a sick joke! Musk starts with his next clownery even before the May conference call. Tesla is one of the least transparent companies listed on US exchanges.

 

Crooked Elon simply wants to pump his stock and continue with outlandish self-driving claims unhindered by the NTSB.

This guy is a crook, a thief, a serial liar and and leecher of taxpayers. But wildly admired by a gazillion clueless morons who hail him as the saviour of the planet. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Thought Processor Four Star Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

 

THIS is the legal elephant in the room for autonomous cars.  They put all of the autonomous related accident liability cost onto the manufacturer, for the life of every car produced.  

Think about that for a moment.

Entire. Life. Of. Every. Car. Produced.  The potential liability is off the charts.

The only way it will happen (autonomous cars) is if the individual owner takes full responsibility (unlikely) or Fed's take on the liability somehow or create a special court for it like the vaccine court (and as I ponder this I think this will likely happen).

Welcome to the future.

SloMoe Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:47 Permalink

"would withdraw from the probe in the interest of transparency"

Same thing I tell the wife when I come home late with lipstick on my collar.

 

 

 

 

Crassius Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

Stick a fork in this producer of tax payer subsidized coal fired cars for rich people.

Its done

The most popular short in the market at this time.

PT wains Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

... and that is why no-one will ever make money out of shorting anything ever again.

Okay, if enough of the other people give up and you're the only one left shorting, you might get lucky.

What is the point of forced bankruptcy? 
1.  Liabilities exceed Assets plus Expenditure exceeds Income?
2.  Or can you just keep going until people stop lending you money?  After all, why would point one matter if you were eventually going to have a global monopoly on electric cars?

And if point one is wrong, can it be corrected with a multiplier or a growth factor?  If so, then what is it?

Or is it purely a case of they can keep going until people stop lending?  If so, then the question becomes, what would make people stop lending?  If the numbers don't matter, THEN WHAT WOULD people stop lending?

Side note:  If US Govt owns / subsidizes Tesla, does that mean US citizens collectively own Tesla patents and trade "secrets"?  Does Tesla even have any good patents?  (Yeah, I know.  Lazy me not just looking it up myself.)
 

A Likely Story Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

Does little to protect us, is a bureaucratic swamp and a waste of taxpayer money.  Maybe the POTUS should eliminate the agency with a sweep of the pen and let the good times roll with the auto makers. <sarc>

LightBeamCowboy Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

As someone who grew up when learning to drive was one of the most important rites of passage in our society, and being a good driver was a badge of honor, I'm mystified that anyone would want a self-driving car. I think being "too busy to drive" as in "gotta get this paperwork done before arriving at the office", is just a cover story for being an incompetent soy boy, and deep down everyone knows it.

A Likely Story LightBeamCowboy Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:29 Permalink

Same, on section roads in Kansas when I was 10 years old, alone except for my 11 year old cousin, in a 50's farm truck with no seat belts or airbags, with 22's wrapped in blankets to shoot up tin cans at the dump.  Fond memories.  The likely outcome for self-driving cars will be that "driven" vehicles will be able to do almost anything - merge, crowd them out of express lanes - because those vehicles will be programmed to avoid everything since the algo's will almost certainly assume the loss of (a single) life in their car is less than the possibility for greater loss in other vehicles.  Until then maybe we can just thin the growing flock of Priuses clogging the roadways.

Cardinal Fang Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

So you withdrew/were evicted from an NTSB investigation for a public relations issue? (Transparency)

Thats not good PR.

'Blame the Driver' is not gonna sell more autopilot cars. BTW

Well, at least not until self driving cars buy themselves.

is Tesla that fucking stupid to blame the customer every time one of their contraptions self destructs?

PT Cardinal Fang Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

" Well, at least not until self driving cars buy themselves. " :

Shhhhh!  They'll do it.  Robot consumers.  Buy whatever they are told to buy, don't mind working forever, will take on any level of debt - great for pricing fleshy consumers out of the market.  They've even already hatched.  The babies are called "HFT"s and "algo"s.

DisorderlyConduct Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

And who says that the steering wheel sensors are even functional before the accident? I don't know what sensor they're using, but sensors are notorious for being glitchy and noisy.

Are those death traps drive by wire? It would be ironic if it wasn't an autopilot issue, but a drive by wire failure caused by the wheel not reading input...

beenlauding Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

Autopilot that kills its driver and then convinces investigators that it was the drivers fault.

Maybe these crafty little devils are smarter than we thought.

my new username Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

Musk might be a jerk, enriched at taxpayer expense by the criminal policies of Obama and his buddies, but:
1. The policies were designed to achieve these results (create unviable businesses at taxpayer expense) as long as a slice went to Obama, Gore and the DNC.
2. He makes stuff. Real stuff. Unlike Jack Shit Dorsey and Marx Zucker.