Trade War Fears Are Creating A Rush To Gold ETFs

Authored by Lawrence Thomas via GoldTelegraph.com,
As the anticipation for a US and China trade war continues, market participants are beginning to plan accordingly.
As initially reported by Bloomberg, investors are starting to flock to gold as holdings in all bullion-backed exchange traded funds is at its highest level since 2013.
The bullion-backed exchange traded funds have risen for four straight days which is the longest run since January. As a side note, the third largest commodity-linked ETF (Xetra-Gold) now has 177 million shares outstanding, which is the most since the fund started trading in 2007.
Other notable gains from gold ETF’s include:
China’s Bosera Gold ETF which is on track to see its most significant returns since being listed in 2014. The ETF has added $610.8 million this year. Also, iShares Gold Trust ETF has seen the addition of $1.49 billion in 2018.
Clearly, the market is beginning to price in a trade war between two of the world ’s largest economies, and many fear the aftermath could be rampant inflation.
Most notably, the head of world’s largest hedge fund Ray Dalio recently laid out his concerns about this trade war on LinkedIn:
I’m worried and forced to look harder at the question of where Donald Trump is leading us. What is his real agenda? Right now, I don’t think it’s clear to anyone, including some of the people closest to Donald Trump, what exactly his strategic objectives are – Ray Dalio
Dalio has also issued his concern with the fact that China could retaliate with its $1.2 trillion of U.S. Treasury bonds.
If China begins to unwind its treasury position then interest rates would be pushed much higher, so not only is Dalio worried about a trade war he signed off by warning about the potential for a “capital war.”
We should think beyond trade wars to consider the possibility of other types of wars. to whatever extent anyone believes that the US has the advantage in a trade war because it has a big deficit (so it has more to gain) one could say the same for China in a capital war because it has the bigger deficit. – Ray Dalio
Comments
Nice... Butt buy your Own Physical Instead...
Yep. Physical. So I would expect you to agree, that even this is unimpressive:
http://www.goldscape.net/gold-blog/gold-backed-cryptocurrency/
.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
In other news sheeple is getting ready to be sheared through bitcoin.
Great.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Yep. Physical. So I would… by silverer
Yes I can see the rush into gold ETFs are driving my jr miners underlyling the indices up and up and oh wait
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Paper gold? The whole point of owning gold in the first place is missed. Paper gold is how we got in this mess in the first place.
In reply to Yes I can see the rush into… by ParkAveFlasher
These ETF's are, allegedly, backed by physical Gold. So where are they getting it from? And in tight markets, why is the price of Gold not going through the roof?
The answer, of course, in true "tail wagging the dog" fashion, it makes no difference anyway because it is the paper futures markets that set the price of spot Gold. Just as the Central Banks intended it to be when the futures markets were established.
In reply to Paper gold? by IntercoursetheEU
Depending on the severity of the ensuing insanity, there may be other things far more valuable than precious metals.
https://www.thesurvivalistblog.net/preserving-creating-wealth/
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to Yes I can see the rush into… by ParkAveFlasher
Thinking of heading to Alaska this summer to buy a gold mine claim. Anybody want in?
In reply to Yep. Physical. So I would… by silverer
Don't forget to salt a few rocks, find some suckers, and cash out early, like the old cowboy movies, history repeats ya know.
In reply to Thinking of heading to… by Ghost of PartysOver
I cashed out my Bitcoin gains in January and moved my money over to physical gold and Goldcorp GG.
Seems like gold will be the next thing to pop. Save bet too.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Indeed, stuff the EFT to the idiots tat sell them, and demand physical gold that you can carry away.
Gold coins are best, as they are easier to use. But don't pay much over spot.
Then dig a hole and bring the popcorn to see the fireworks.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Paper gold FTW
Gartman must have went long silver today and shorted the QQQ-
Stupid bastards. Rush from risky paper to different risky paper. Stupid bastards.
Lol the rush to get bits of paper ... gold ETF's were not long back 250x physical.
Now surely it would be better to get physical, register it then print 250x paper yourself?
Dude! That's a GREAT IDEA! Now all we have to do to pull off a Bernie Madoff is just donate 25k to a corrupt politician like a secretary of state!
In reply to Lol the rush to get bits of… by GreatUncle
Gold Bitchez?
Ha! Keep pouring currency into those ETFs! Meanwhile myself, and other banks who actually HOLD REAL GOLD will not be parting with it under any silly presumed paper scheme price that everyone knows is manipulated/ depressed by the central banks. There isn't a SINGLE oz of ACTUAL gold in those ETFs for every investor, much less multiple Oz's.
You OWN NOTHING but a slip that won't be honored during crisis time.
If you don't hold the gold you don't own the gold. Screw the ETF's.
ETF; electronic gold?
What happens when the power goes out?
If you don't hold it, you don't own it.
It's worse than that. The gold alleged to be behind those shares is simply not there, and electricity won't help you. ETF's are leveraged out like the rest of the Fed Ponzi paperworks. You want gold, then you know: get the real thing. But people had better not wait.
In reply to ETF; electronic gold?… by Kokulakai
Rush to the Safety of paper Gold... Hilarious.
Must be why gold is down $20 in less than 24 hours.
I just have this nagging feeling that gold will not be the flight to safety this time that it once was. It's too visible and too obvious, and its price it being manipulated outright. There are too many governments and 'smart' people buying gold as a hedge. I am an instinctual contrarian, and all the popularity regarding gold (paper and physical) has me suspicious.
Gold - De-centralized, anonymous, fungible, in-traceable, nearly eternal, created by God in supernova explosions.
ETF - Paper snake oil created by people like Jamie Dimon with help from Epson.
I think I know which one I will choose.