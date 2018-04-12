Trade War Fears Are Creating A Rush To Gold ETFs

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:37

Authored by Lawrence Thomas via GoldTelegraph.com,

As the anticipation for a US and China trade war continues, market participants are beginning to plan accordingly.

As initially reported by Bloomberg, investors are starting to flock to gold as holdings in all bullion-backed exchange traded funds is at its highest level since 2013.

The bullion-backed exchange traded funds have risen for four straight days which is the longest run since January. As a side note, the third largest commodity-linked ETF (Xetra-Gold) now has 177 million shares outstanding, which is the most since the fund started trading in 2007.

Other notable gains from gold ETF’s include:

China’s Bosera Gold ETF which is on track to see its most significant returns since being listed in 2014. The ETF has added $610.8 million this year. Also, iShares Gold Trust ETF has seen the addition of $1.49 billion in 2018.

Clearly, the market is beginning to price in a trade war between two of the world ’s largest economies, and many fear the aftermath could be rampant inflation.

Most notably, the head of world’s largest hedge fund Ray Dalio recently laid out his concerns about this trade war on LinkedIn:

I’m worried and forced to look harder at the question of where Donald Trump is leading us. What is his real agenda? Right now, I don’t think it’s clear to anyone, including some of the people closest to Donald Trump, what exactly his strategic objectives are – Ray Dalio

Dalio has also issued his concern with the fact that China could retaliate with its $1.2 trillion of U.S. Treasury bonds.

If China begins to unwind its treasury position then interest rates would be pushed much higher, so not only is Dalio worried about a trade war he signed off by warning  about the potential for a “capital war.”

We should think beyond trade wars to consider the possibility of other types of wars. to whatever extent anyone believes that the US has the advantage in a trade war because it has a big deficit (so it has more to gain) one could say the same for China in a capital war because it has the bigger deficit.  – Ray Dalio

Comments

philipat IntercoursetheEU Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

These ETF's are, allegedly, backed by physical Gold. So where are they getting it from? And in tight markets, why is the price of Gold not going through the roof?

The answer, of course, in true "tail wagging the dog" fashion, it makes no difference anyway because it is the paper futures markets that set the price of spot Gold. Just as the Central Banks intended it to be when the futures markets were established.

holgerdanske BaBaBouy Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

Indeed, stuff the EFT to the idiots tat sell them, and demand physical gold that you can carry away.

Gold coins are best, as they are easier to use. But don't pay much over spot.

Then dig a hole and bring the popcorn to see the fireworks.

GreatUncle Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

Lol the rush to get bits of paper ... gold ETF's were not long back 250x physical.

Now surely it would be better to get physical, register it then print 250x paper yourself?

shamus001 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

Ha! Keep pouring currency into those ETFs! Meanwhile myself, and other banks who actually HOLD REAL GOLD will not be parting with it under any silly presumed paper scheme price that everyone knows is manipulated/ depressed by the central banks. There isn't a SINGLE oz of ACTUAL gold in those ETFs for every investor, much less multiple Oz's.

You OWN NOTHING but a slip that won't be honored during crisis time.

Bryan Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

I just have this nagging feeling that gold will not be the flight to safety this time that it once was.  It's too visible and too obvious, and its price it being manipulated outright.  There are too many governments and 'smart' people buying gold as a hedge.  I am an instinctual contrarian, and all the popularity regarding gold (paper and physical) has me suspicious.

cpnscarlet Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:00 Permalink

Gold - De-centralized, anonymous, fungible, in-traceable, nearly eternal, created by God in supernova explosions.

ETF - Paper snake oil created by people like Jamie Dimon with help from Epson.

I think I know which one I will choose.