Trump: "I Have Full Confidence In Ty Cobb," We've Been "Historically Cooperative" With Mueller

04/12/2018

Given all the turmoil surrounding President Trump's legal team (over the past month, the FBI has raided the office and dwellings of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, his lead White House attorney John Dowd quit his legal team, and a pair of lawyers he'd agreed to hire were precluded from serving due to conflicts of interest) the perception that his legal team is in chaos has been allowed to flourish, much to Trump's chagrin.

In an attempt to push back against the growing sentiment that he's losing confidence in his legal representation - a perception that he could've inadvertently bolstered by inviting Harvard law professor and former "Dream Team" member Alan Dershowitz to dine at the White House earlier this week - Trump tweeted Thursday that he has "full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process."

Trump also said he "Agreed wit the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (unlike the Clintons!)"

In other Trump news, the president has reportedly deputized two of his top economic advisers to review whether rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord might be worthwhile, according to Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, Bloomberg reported.

The two officials are national economic council head Larry Kudlow and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Trump famously withdraw from the TPP - a key foreign policy victory of the Obama era - shortly after his inauguration.

nakedhedgehog nakedhedgehog Thu, 04/12/2018 - 13:56 Permalink

His amazing tax plan left an increasing "shared" responsibility penalty and only increased the standard deduction by $50 and you idiots all cheered. Same tax plan taxed almost every dollar by 10%, even those people with AGI well under 10K. You are all such fucking stupid fucks. Oh, but corporations got billions in breaks to use for LBO's and buybacks and for bonasses. He bones you right up the ass and you LOVE IT! ENDLESS WARS AND DEBT TO ENRICH HIS BUDDIES. FUCK OFF AMERICANS. Make America Forever Shitty is his real motto.

overbet The First Rule Thu, 04/12/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

Hes a billionaire with a family to worry about. Plenty to lose. To get the things done that need to be done youre gonna need a guy in there with nothing to lose and a whole lot of gumption. A guy that gets more re-motivated by the brawls not a guy that tries to appease everyone. While I think Trump's intentions might have been good, hes just not the man for the job. 

Quivering Lip Thu, 04/12/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

"In other Trump news, the president has reportedly deputized two of his top economic advisers to review whether rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord might be worthwhile, according to Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska."

Well Golly!!! We got Barney Fife and Gomer PILE (pun intended) REVIEWING if it might be worth while.

izzee Thu, 04/12/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

How did Dereshowitz suddenly become the Only Honest Lawyer on TV?

That Georgetown Prof Turley must be talkin/bitchen' to his Agent...WTF...I used to be the GoTo Honest Lawyer...WTF how much am I paying you.  Dersh get 30 full Mins on Hannity.....WTF