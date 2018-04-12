Trump: "I Have Full Confidence In Ty Cobb," We've Been "Historically Cooperative" With Mueller

Given all the turmoil surrounding President Trump's legal team (over the past month, the FBI has raided the office and dwellings of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, his lead White House attorney John Dowd quit his legal team, and a pair of lawyers he'd agreed to hire were precluded from serving due to conflicts of interest) the perception that his legal team is in chaos has been allowed to flourish, much to Trump's chagrin.

In an attempt to push back against the growing sentiment that he's losing confidence in his legal representation - a perception that he could've inadvertently bolstered by inviting Harvard law professor and former "Dream Team" member Alan Dershowitz to dine at the White House earlier this week - Trump tweeted Thursday that he has "full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process."

Trump also said he "Agreed wit the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (unlike the Clintons!)"

In other Trump news, the president has reportedly deputized two of his top economic advisers to review whether rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord might be worthwhile, according to Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, Bloomberg reported.

The two officials are national economic council head Larry Kudlow and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Trump famously withdraw from the TPP - a key foreign policy victory of the Obama era - shortly after his inauguration.