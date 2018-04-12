Trump: "I Have Full Confidence In Ty Cobb," We've Been "Historically Cooperative" With Mueller

Given all the turmoil surrounding President Trump's legal team (over the past month, the FBI has raided the office and dwellings of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, his lead White House attorney John Dowd quit his legal team, and a pair of lawyers he'd agreed to hire were precluded from serving due to conflicts of interest) the perception that his legal team is in chaos has been allowed to flourish, much to Trump's chagrin.
In an attempt to push back against the growing sentiment that he's losing confidence in his legal representation - a perception that he could've inadvertently bolstered by inviting Harvard law professor and former "Dream Team" member Alan Dershowitz to dine at the White House earlier this week - Trump tweeted Thursday that he has "full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process."
Trump also said he "Agreed wit the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (unlike the Clintons!)"
I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!). I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018
In other Trump news, the president has reportedly deputized two of his top economic advisers to review whether rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord might be worthwhile, according to Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, Bloomberg reported.
The two officials are national economic council head Larry Kudlow and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Trump famously withdraw from the TPP - a key foreign policy victory of the Obama era - shortly after his inauguration.
Comments
I'd have full confidence too, career BA .366, batted over .400 three times.
https://www.baseball-reference.com/players/c/cobbty01.shtml
… rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord
Is there anything left he didn't flip-flop on?
TPP on the rocks – coming right up! ;-)
Looney
In reply to I'd have full confidence too… by ParkAveFlasher
I've tried to resist the flip-flop, but it looks like deep state has ol' Trumpie on the ropes........I wonder what's up with dat
In reply to … by Looney
Deep state has him on the ropes? HE IS DEEP STATE MORONS. He is an admitted Mason and has been an IN YOUR FACE shill and revolutionary DEAD END from day one. STOP BEING SO CREDULOUS AND IMMATURE. Jesus fucking Christ Americans are the most historically illiterate fools in the universe.
In reply to I've tried to resist the… by Stroke
His amazing tax plan left an increasing "shared" responsibility penalty and only increased the standard deduction by $50 and you idiots all cheered. Same tax plan taxed almost every dollar by 10%, even those people with AGI well under 10K. You are all such fucking stupid fucks. Oh, but corporations got billions in breaks to use for LBO's and buybacks and for bonasses. He bones you right up the ass and you LOVE IT! ENDLESS WARS AND DEBT TO ENRICH HIS BUDDIES. FUCK OFF AMERICANS. Make America Forever Shitty is his real motto.
In reply to Deep state has him on the… by nakedhedgehog
Any POTUS that shoves The TPP down the throats of the American people or anything resembling it is guilty of TREASON.
In reply to … by Looney
Dear Eloi-Americans
The illusion of sanity can no longer be sustained.
People who interact with Trump get really scared.
The White House is a horror-inducing institution.
I live a life of quiet anxiety.
In reply to I'd have full confidence too… by ParkAveFlasher
Also the only player in MLB history to steal 2nd, 3rd, and home in the same inning 4 times in his career.
In reply to I'd have full confidence too… by ParkAveFlasher
U know what they do with 'Cobbs' down in Georgia?
Seems moron does not get it , how is he tossed arround by deep state.
Klinton rulles and she lost the vote.
I can't understand why Trump is letting the Deep State lead him around by the nose.
Hes a billionaire with a family to worry about. Plenty to lose. To get the things done that need to be done youre gonna need a guy in there with nothing to lose and a whole lot of gumption. A guy that gets more re-motivated by the brawls not a guy that tries to appease everyone. While I think Trump's intentions might have been good, hes just not the man for the job.
In reply to I can't understand why Trump… by The First Rule
There is only one solution for the deep state: total annihilation.
Reggie Jackson was even more exciting and tried to serve humanity by killing the Queen in the Naked Gun movie.
"In other Trump news, the president has reportedly deputized two of his top economic advisers to review whether rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord might be worthwhile, according to Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska."
Well Golly!!! We got Barney Fife and Gomer PILE (pun intended) REVIEWING if it might be worth while.
How did Dereshowitz suddenly become the Only Honest Lawyer on TV?
That Georgetown Prof Turley must be talkin/bitchen' to his Agent...WTF...I used to be the GoTo Honest Lawyer...WTF how much am I paying you. Dersh get 30 full Mins on Hannity.....WTF
....Cobb-uler Dude.
That "Clinton" deflection is priceless though...