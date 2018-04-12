US Equities Panic-Bid At The Open For 8th Day In A Row

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:56

SSDD...

No matter what is happening, when 0930ET strikes, the machines start buying...

But there is another pattern too...

Keltner Channel Surf Darkman17 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

If you get VWAP, I'd close it, today has a different character than Tues., 3rd standard deviation envelopes are being cut through like butter, with 2nd SDs serving as support (!), SPY is gunning for the 50 MA, unless news flow helps you, you could be crushed. 

Unless we cut through VWAP cleanly by 10:45, I'd get the hell out.  When traders want to get long but can't, then you know you're fucked as a short, be careful.  Good luck.

Keltner Channel Surf resistedliving Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

Had his chance to get out close to breakeven, if he so desired, given many like myself would never buy such an extreme without a VWAP retrace, but I'm seeing things on the Russell that makes me suspect it might be like Tuesday -- nervous up-legs with sudden VWAP down-flashes, given most who start in cash were forced to buy higher than they'd like (in terms of volatility envelope levels), and the tighter-than normal stops due to being relatively close to the highs, along with potential Trumpean news flow, could make for a treacherous day. 

Volume is minuscule, at third world levels, and I'm already out of a nervous Russell long with a 10-buck loss.  Any trip to SPY-50 will have to be very sudden and violent, with an instant turnabout, I'm guessing ...

This is far from convincing now, based on the start, short-poking purely, no conviction 'relief' rally ... our short friend may still have his day, if not stopped out ...  (Just heard the Prez is gonna possibly speak soon, so that explains the reticence )

Blankfuck Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

A Wonderful another blessing thanks to the FED RESERVE FUCKERS AND BANKSTERS WITH PONZI THAT WAS CREATED. CNBC FAIRY TAIL PIMPSTERS BOYS AND GIRLS GETTING OFF SPEWING A MENTAL FUCKING TO BUY AND ALL IS GREAT

IN--OUT--UP--DOWN MASTERS OF MENTAL BRAIN FUCK MASTERBATERS

Serfs Up Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

The evil empire has no morals or scruples left.  

Buy stawks and sell gold.  That's how they signal "approval" for their reckless and destructive plans.

/My time.  It is coming.

Salmo trutta Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

I am the Alpha & the Omega.   I am the best market and economic timer in all of history bar no one.  I am going to change this world.  My discovery is worth trillions of economic $s.  I should be awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics, for no other reason than my discovery is worth more than all other Nobel contributions combined.

  • Michel de Nostredame

My next contribution will increase all wages and incomes.

 

silverer Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

They're monkey hammering gold and all the gold stocks this AM, while Amazon, Apple, etc. are going up. Based on? Amazon: no profits. Apple: declining iPhone 10 sales. Sounds like the Fed trading desk with the printing press at 110%, direct market injection. Damned fools run the country and the banks.

WayneHinds Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

until the government decides to get out of the stock market then it will be just that a controlled steady ascent into perpetuity. 

 

the government will not get out of the market because someone has to support the TBTF banks risky investments.  For anyone that has not noticed the government has complete control over all stock market movements since 2009

 

 

Honest Sam Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

"Panic-Bid"????

Jesushchrist!

Will you STOP with these hyperboles???

This has been going on for weeks, and 1% moves are emphatically not fucking PANIC!!!

 

JDFX Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

If it's going up, buy it.

If it's going down , sell it.

 

Other people will always make that determination for you. 

 