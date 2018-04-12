Watch Live: Mike Pompeo Faces Grilling From Dems During Confirmation Hearing

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:50

CIA Director and former Indiana Congressman Mike Pompeo will face off against Senate Democrats Thursday morning during his confirmation hearing to succeed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.

Watch it live below:

According to excerpts leaked to CBS, Pompeo is trying to communicate to lawmakers that he will be a very different Secretary of State than Tillerson.

At the outset, Pompeo will offer assurances that he will be a very different secretary of state than Rex Tillerson. Pompeo will, according to excerpts of his opening statement, promise to keep in regular contact with lawmakers, will "do my best to pick up your calls on the first ring" and "be a regular visitor to the Capitol." He'll also tell lawmakers that he's already met with hundreds of State Department staffers, whom, he said "shared how demoralizing it is to have so many vacancies and, frankly, not to feel relevant." He'll aim to help the State Department culture "find its swagger once again."

The hearing was set to begin at 9:30, but has been delayed. It should be starting any minute.

overbet Iconoclast421 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:56 Permalink

With internet technology and blockchain, why do we even have government representation anymore? We can vote on issues ourselves. Ever take an online survey? At some point everyone will realize .gov jobs have been made obsolete and their services are no longer needed. Hope I see it in my lifetime. 

JimmyJones overbet Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

1 We are a representative republic not a Democracy.  Could we do what you wish, absolutely but first we would need to amend the constitution (not that its adhered to anymore).

2. Direct Democracy is a scary notion when you have plenty of people that cannot even find Greece on a map or have even skimmed the Constitution.

3. Maybe if Pompeo converts to Islam the Dems will like him better.

4. This grilling thing is a joke, he will be confirmed.

divingengineer HarryKallahan Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

The Founding Fathers were smart muffuckas, they knew even then that 85% of the populace are complete drooling idiots. Do you really want to be at the mercy of people who cannot manage their own lives, but have learned to vote in lockstep?

Like the great oracle George Carlin said,  "think about how stupid the average person is, and then realize that half of 'em are stupider than that".

overbet HarryKallahan Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

Im aware and hows that workin out for ya? You feelin represented? You realize where we are now is a an illegal with a stolen social or paying zero taxes can vote. Again, are you represented?

 

fyi I majored in poli sci at penn state, but thanks for educatin me

bshirley1968 Iconoclast421 Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

That is the exact first thought I had when I saw the headline. The "cup of jello" line was an original.

I'd like a shot at "grilling" this sack of shit. Me and the American people would get to the bottom of this massive stack of bullshit. This congressional grilling is only going to make the pile taller and stinkier.

DuneCreature Thu, 04/12/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

Our US Government is 'owned' and not by We The People.

Who owns the dot gov and how??

Control Files. ..... Gathered with the help of

TALPIOT

 

Yes (((They))) own them all.

All Of Your Favorite World Leaders

 

Free speech is toast in the USA too.

You can't make this shit up.

But you can watch it on YouTube today.

Until the DHS Parody Police jerk it down and visit you for clicking this link.

Verboten Lawsuit News

 

Live Hard, Rated TF - For Too True And Fucked Up For Facehook Sharing, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

 

DuneCreature WillyGroper Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

Yep, another Dog And Pony show for the Chump Monkeys.

This act features Killary as The Dog. .... The naughty dog got busted selling national defense secrets, uranium and kid parts and pieces on the international black market. ....... Bad Fido.

Pompeo as The Pony. ..... He will sell out to the same warmongers Killary did and help cover up the muddy thieving dog tracks all over the kitchen floor. (Oh, please, please, Mr. Pony don't fire my SES career diplomats! .. I need my sleeper cells to keep selling off the country on the black market! ... Would you like a cut?)

They pretend to be fighting it out paw and hoof and then go to the barn together for a pizza party after the show.

The Chump Monkeys pay for the show, suffer the heartburn of watching the pathetic phony spectacle and then go home to find they have been burgerized by the Fed Gang again while being entertained at the 'fake dog flogging'.

The Dog and The Pony get to nap in the barn after counting their stolen booty and graft.

Live Hard, A Hard Act To Cancel Because Chump Monkeys Just Love Dogs And Ponies, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

spyware-free Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

Pompeo is another deep state tentacle. Not only should he not be confirmed, he should be taken out back and horse whipped back to that Kansas hole he came from.

Mike Masr Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

I supported Trump and voted for him. I have defended him in arguments with friends, family and others.

It is quite obvious he has surrendered to the deep state, the MIC and the neocons. He is now a swamp creature. His last appointments of warmonger neocons, Bolton and Pompeo make me sick. This is NOT why I voted for him.

This is the guy that called out George W and the neocons during the Republican debates. Trump called out the WMD lies that gave us the Iraq war.

This president backed the UK false flag poisoning lies of Theresa May and has doubled down on them. Now he is going to attack Syria based on another lie and false flag event. In my book he is no better than George W.

THIS IS NOT WHY I VOTED FOR THIS FUCK!     

 

hanekhw Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:49 Permalink

So far, the ONLY thing Republicans don't permit Democrats to do at these 'confirmations' is taser them and I suspect that's being 'discussed'.

FlipSide Thu, 04/12/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

Wonder if the Dems will bring up about his failure to disclose his Chinese connection: CIA Director Mike Pompeo did not disclose last year that he owned a business linked to a Chinese government-owned company, McClatchy reported. http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/382765-pompeo-failed-to-disc…

Or about his connection with Hillary: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday she recently urged Mike Pompeo, President Trump's pick to lead the State Department, to retain senior career officials to handle global crises should he be confirmed. Clinton said Wednesday she was "happy" to speak with Pompeo.
  http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/382714-clinton-advised-pompe…