Watch Live: Mike Pompeo Faces Grilling From Dems During Confirmation Hearing

CIA Director and former Indiana Congressman Mike Pompeo will face off against Senate Democrats Thursday morning during his confirmation hearing to succeed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.

According to excerpts leaked to CBS, Pompeo is trying to communicate to lawmakers that he will be a very different Secretary of State than Tillerson.

At the outset, Pompeo will offer assurances that he will be a very different secretary of state than Rex Tillerson. Pompeo will, according to excerpts of his opening statement, promise to keep in regular contact with lawmakers, will "do my best to pick up your calls on the first ring" and "be a regular visitor to the Capitol." He'll also tell lawmakers that he's already met with hundreds of State Department staffers, whom, he said "shared how demoralizing it is to have so many vacancies and, frankly, not to feel relevant." He'll aim to help the State Department culture "find its swagger once again."

