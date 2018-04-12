White House Plans More Tariffs On China, Confident Threats Are Working

Thu, 04/12/2018 - 20:25

It appears that what we have here is another failure to communicate.

President Trump said this morning that China is negotiating with US over trade "very hard" and "very long."

Which is odd, since Gao Feng, China's commerce ministry spokesperson, complained President Donald Trump’s government has “shown no sincerity,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency, and said that the two sides have yet to start and trade negotiations.

However, despite China's claims that negotiations are impossible under “unilateral coercion” by the United States, The Wall Street Journal reports  that the Trump White House, confident that its hard-line strategy is succeeding, is planning to ratchet up the pressure on China by focusing on new tariffs and threatening to block Chinese technology investment in the U.S., according to officials familiar with the strategy.

Administration officials familiar with the U.S. strategy say that the U.S. trade representative, as early as next week, will detail which products are on the list of $100 billion in Chinese goods subject to 25% import tariffs.

Ironically, US equity markets are poised back at the level reached right before Trump's calls for $100 billion in tariffs...

Which perhaps gave The White House the confidence to push further?

Business groups in Washington, D.C., have been lobbying hard, telling the White House that tariffs are counterproductive. But administration officials have come to the opposite conclusionThey believe the threats are working.

“China basically surrendered [with the Xi speech] and he [Trump] is probably going to put even more pressure on them before he accepts whatever their bottom line becomes,” said a person familiar with White House views.

Administration officials argue the Chinese are already bending to the U.S.’s will:

“It was the most conciliatory thing we’ve heard since the whole discussion began,” said a White House official. “Up to then, it was mean, nasty, cruel name-calling.”

WSJ notes that for its part, China is looking to line up other countries against the U.S., Chinese officials said - especially in Europe, whose companies could benefit should China react to the stepped up pressure by retaliating against the U.S. Beijing has already responded to early volleys from Washington in the trade conflict with retaliatory tariffs of its own.

But, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters in Lima, Peru - on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas - that with Cina trade talks:

“It’s not a question of fighting back. These are longstanding issues. We have taken action. They will take action. We will see how it ends. This is an administration you should judge by its end results, not by theories about what may be the results.”

And Ross shrugged off Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent comments on trade

“We’ll see what he delivers. Hopefully he’ll make some of the moves that he’s been promising to do. About automotive and more imports. We need actions. Not just words.

To try to limit domestic opposition to its tough line, WSJ notes that the administration now is working on a program, which could cost billions of dollars, to compensate farmers suffering from Chinese retaliatory tariffs on U.S. crops. Mr. Trump also said he would consider joining a reconstituted Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade group of 11 Pacific Rim nations, including Japan, which could give the U.S. additional leverage in any talks with China.

While markets seem ready to shrug off any looming trade war - which The Fed's Kashkari called "enormously bad" for the US economy - it seems we are not even out of the first inning in this fight.

Does the empire ever negotiate in good faith? I don't think Merica knows what negotiation is. America just wants one way streets. That era is coming to an end. Trump is ego tripping, so is May and Macron. They jumped the gunz all too easily, like loose cannons on menstrual periods.

Patience is a virtue. Instant gratification is for the weak. Instant gratification means inevitable and frequent climb-downs and losses of face, such as the shit we have been seeing of late. Not the work of adults. See Skirpal and Douma for proof. Is China staring at adults here? I don't think so.

I don't see him as acting insane, he's so excited he can't control himself. Considering he very well might have fucked up the attack plans with his tweets (per some ruminations on twitter which explain the extended "selection of a plan" after Syria moved everything they could under Russian defenses). Besides, he's fulfilling his dream of playing general. There's a reason he wasn't in the room Tues or Wed when plans were being discussed.

A wheelbarrow would be handy when you soon have to go to shops to buy FUCKING bread !!! 

Any ideas how you will get out of debt ??? 

Seems Russia is the one with the big balls.

Attacking Syria - within hours - within days - within years - within a FUCKING lifetime !! 

ZIO/US has to ‘appear’ frightening - but They have run out of BLUFF ! 

The ‘empire’ is dying - if you hadn’t noticed ! 

They are not going to build you new roads OR bridges !! 

Because they know that they won’t last that long !! 

 

You cannot lose a trade war when you have a $600 billion trade deficit.

We hold all the cards unless of course you count the crooked politicians in the US who have sold the country out for the past 30 years. China is banking on using those crooked politicians against us.

If they fail, the Chinese Communist Party will not survive.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-11/america-20

 The U.S. will have to close a $600B trade deficit instantly. Roughly, that means the U.S. will no longer import $600B worth of goods and be $600B/year poorer, or $2,000/year per person. Nor is this unusual. History is rife with examples of nations that once were prosperous and were suddenly cut off: Spain and Greece come immediately to mind.

we all know this "market" will be positive by the open and probably rally 400-500 pts on this news.  same as it ever was.  just the USG coming in and supporting the market at every fucking turn

The market wants to pretend that non of this is really happening and if it really turns into a shooting war or trade war it will be just a small matter that will be overcome by 3% - 4% GDP growth as promised. When reality hits the market it's gonna get real ugly real fast

I see a pathetic white House that cannot wait to lie and warmonger. Pity. Eventually, everything is paid by average American families. What a leader!

Unilateral coercion?

Is this current state of affairs "Unilateral coercion"?

    Auto Import Tariff: US 2.5% vs EU 10%
    Auto Import Tariff: US 2.5% vs China 18%+

Is it a "trade war" for the US to change this to:

    Auto Import Tariff: US 10% vs EU 10%
    Auto Import Tariff: US 18% vs China 18%+

Is this a "trade war':

    Auto Import Tariff: US 15% vs EU 10%
    Auto Import Tariff: US 30% vs China 18%+

If either of the last 2 sets of trade policies represents a "trade war", then why doesn't the first set of policies represent a "trade war"?

In voluntary exchange you are free to create any terms for your trade you wish.

If you think of trade as between sovereign nations than the nations can create the terms they wish. Setting the terms of trade is not a "trade war".

For the most part, the US has been on the losing side of trade policy for 40+ years.

 