White House Plans More Tariffs On China, Confident Threats Are Working

It appears that what we have here is another failure to communicate.
President Trump said this morning that China is negotiating with US over trade "very hard" and "very long."
Which is odd, since Gao Feng, China's commerce ministry spokesperson, complained President Donald Trump’s government has “shown no sincerity,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency, and said that the two sides have yet to start and trade negotiations.
However, despite China's claims that negotiations are impossible under “unilateral coercion” by the United States, The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump White House, confident that its hard-line strategy is succeeding, is planning to ratchet up the pressure on China by focusing on new tariffs and threatening to block Chinese technology investment in the U.S., according to officials familiar with the strategy.
Administration officials familiar with the U.S. strategy say that the U.S. trade representative, as early as next week, will detail which products are on the list of $100 billion in Chinese goods subject to 25% import tariffs.
Ironically, US equity markets are poised back at the level reached right before Trump's calls for $100 billion in tariffs...
Which perhaps gave The White House the confidence to push further?
Business groups in Washington, D.C., have been lobbying hard, telling the White House that tariffs are counterproductive. But administration officials have come to the opposite conclusion: They believe the threats are working.
“China basically surrendered [with the Xi speech] and he [Trump] is probably going to put even more pressure on them before he accepts whatever their bottom line becomes,” said a person familiar with White House views.
Administration officials argue the Chinese are already bending to the U.S.’s will:
“It was the most conciliatory thing we’ve heard since the whole discussion began,” said a White House official. “Up to then, it was mean, nasty, cruel name-calling.”
WSJ notes that for its part, China is looking to line up other countries against the U.S., Chinese officials said - especially in Europe, whose companies could benefit should China react to the stepped up pressure by retaliating against the U.S. Beijing has already responded to early volleys from Washington in the trade conflict with retaliatory tariffs of its own.
But, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters in Lima, Peru - on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas - that with Cina trade talks:
“It’s not a question of fighting back. These are longstanding issues. We have taken action. They will take action. We will see how it ends. This is an administration you should judge by its end results, not by theories about what may be the results.”
And Ross shrugged off Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent comments on trade
“We’ll see what he delivers. Hopefully he’ll make some of the moves that he’s been promising to do. About automotive and more imports. We need actions. Not just words.”
To try to limit domestic opposition to its tough line, WSJ notes that the administration now is working on a program, which could cost billions of dollars, to compensate farmers suffering from Chinese retaliatory tariffs on U.S. crops. Mr. Trump also said he would consider joining a reconstituted Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade group of 11 Pacific Rim nations, including Japan, which could give the U.S. additional leverage in any talks with China.
While markets seem ready to shrug off any looming trade war - which The Fed's Kashkari called "enormously bad" for the US economy - it seems we are not even out of the first inning in this fight.
Comments
China has never forgotten all that Gunboat Diplomacy.
That was Great Briton, not the U.S. The U.S. pressured GB to give up all its colonies at the end of WW2.
In reply to China has never forgotten… by Cognitive Dissonance
Wrong, you do not know your history.The US also used gun boat diplomacy in China.
In reply to That was Great Briton, not… by Quantify
The U.S. had no colonies there. And Briton used drugs to control the population in China. Obviously I know history better than you.
http://www.historywiz.com/downfall.htm
https://www.heritage.org/asia/report/the-complicated-history-us-relations-china
In reply to Wrong, you do not know your… by Winston Churchill
Chicom has no recollection of frying in a Japanese wok until U.S. scooped 'em out...
In reply to The U.S. had no colonies… by Quantify
Indeed the U.S. sent hundreds of millions of dollars of U.S. aide to China during WW2. Only when they went Commie did we consider them an adversary. The U.S. has given the Chinese more manufacturing power than anyone by trading with them and selling them tech. It may not have been the best policy, but time will tell.
In reply to Chicom has no recollection… by Déjà view
Obviously not.Even Hollywierd glorified US gunboat diplomacy in China.Supposedly fighting Yangtse pirates
but actually protecting US trading houses,the same one who also profited from the Opium wars.
There was a big opium trade into Boston from Shanghai for a very long time as a result.
In reply to The U.S. had no colonies… by Quantify
How could they forget gunboat diplomacy when this is the second time during Trump's presidency that he has had 3 carrier strike groups off China's coast at the same time.
In reply to China has never forgotten… by Cognitive Dissonance
Merica seems to think it can bend anyone to its will at the snap of a finger.
Delusions of grandeur.
In reply to How could they forget… by dirty fingernails
Your other three fingers are snapped off.
In reply to Merica seems to think it can… by Brazen Heist
That's not gunboat diplomacy. That is a response to China illegally building military outposts in international waters. Condemned under international law.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jul/12/philippines-wins-south-china-sea-case-against-china
In reply to How could they forget… by dirty fingernails
Sure, that's the excuse. International law? You mean the same law the US beats everyone else with but is exempt from obeying? Hey, you got any of that kool aid left?
In reply to That's not gunboat diplomacy… by Quantify
Trade war is back on: Chinese Ministry of Commerce: US Not Negotiating in Good Faith
In reply to China has never forgotten… by Cognitive Dissonance
Does the empire ever negotiate in good faith? I don't think Merica knows what negotiation is. America just wants one way streets. That era is coming to an end. Trump is ego tripping, so is May and Macron. They jumped the gunz all too easily, like loose cannons on menstrual periods.
Patience is a virtue. Instant gratification is for the weak. Instant gratification means inevitable and frequent climb-downs and losses of face, such as the shit we have been seeing of late. Not the work of adults. See Skirpal and Douma for proof. Is China staring at adults here? I don't think so.
In reply to Trade war is back on: … by RagnarDanneskjold
Another market dump coming tomorrow.
Let's hope so. My puts have been killing me these last couple days.
Add another run up in gold also and it's gonna be a great day.
In reply to Another market dump coming… by algol_dog
This market has been like running naked across a minefield. This Trump is unbelievable. I did a perfect ES mini trade today, with a bottom picked morning low, to a couple ticks under high at lunch. To do that in this market is like winning the lottery.
In reply to Let's hope so. My puts have… by HillaryOdor
This might work for a short while, until the rest of the world takes sides.
they don't have to take sides, they just have to do the math.
In reply to This might work for a short… by silverer
It seems the constant DC gaslighting has finally pushed DJT into insanity, can we expect a horse as
the next speaker ?
In reply to This might work for a short… by silverer
I don't see him as acting insane, he's so excited he can't control himself. Considering he very well might have fucked up the attack plans with his tweets (per some ruminations on twitter which explain the extended "selection of a plan" after Syria moved everything they could under Russian defenses). Besides, he's fulfilling his dream of playing general. There's a reason he wasn't in the room Tues or Wed when plans were being discussed.
In reply to It seems the constant DC… by Winston Churchill
TRUMP the Master! I love this president. I will get him an American made wheel barrow for Christmas to wheel his balls around in.
A wheelbarrow would be handy when you soon have to go to shops to buy FUCKING bread !!!
Any ideas how you will get out of debt ???
Seems Russia is the one with the big balls.
Attacking Syria - within hours - within days - within years - within a FUCKING lifetime !!
ZIO/US has to ‘appear’ frightening - but They have run out of BLUFF !
The ‘empire’ is dying - if you hadn’t noticed !
They are not going to build you new roads OR bridges !!
Because they know that they won’t last that long !!
In reply to TRUMP the Master! I love… by ThrowAwayYourTV
President McKinley was assassinated for being a protectionist
You cannot lose a trade war when you have a $600 billion trade deficit.
We hold all the cards unless of course you count the crooked politicians in the US who have sold the country out for the past 30 years. China is banking on using those crooked politicians against us.
If they fail, the Chinese Communist Party will not survive.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-11/america-20
The U.S. will have to close a $600B trade deficit instantly. Roughly, that means the U.S. will no longer import $600B worth of goods and be $600B/year poorer, or $2,000/year per person. Nor is this unusual. History is rife with examples of nations that once were prosperous and were suddenly cut off: Spain and Greece come immediately to mind.
In reply to You cannot lose a trade war… by truthalwayswinsout
Remind me of another trade war where all the productive assets were in the opponents country
and the capital investment is yours to lose ?
In reply to You cannot lose a trade war… by truthalwayswinsout
we all know this "market" will be positive by the open and probably rally 400-500 pts on this news. same as it ever was. just the USG coming in and supporting the market at every fucking turn
Yes at every turn. That's why the markets are at all time highs every day right?
In reply to we all know this "market"… by WayneHinds
not every day but damn well close to it. Every day is a new but there is a 77% chance market will go up. I would say those are pretty damn good odds.
In reply to Yes at every turn. That's… by HillaryOdor
The market wants to pretend that non of this is really happening and if it really turns into a shooting war or trade war it will be just a small matter that will be overcome by 3% - 4% GDP growth as promised. When reality hits the market it's gonna get real ugly real fast
I see a pathetic white House that cannot wait to lie and warmonger. Pity. Eventually, everything is paid by average American families. What a leader!
Is this current state of affairs "Unilateral coercion"?
Auto Import Tariff: US 2.5% vs EU 10%
Auto Import Tariff: US 2.5% vs China 18%+
Is it a "trade war" for the US to change this to:
Auto Import Tariff: US 10% vs EU 10%
Auto Import Tariff: US 18% vs China 18%+
Is this a "trade war':
Auto Import Tariff: US 15% vs EU 10%
Auto Import Tariff: US 30% vs China 18%+
If either of the last 2 sets of trade policies represents a "trade war", then why doesn't the first set of policies represent a "trade war"?
In voluntary exchange you are free to create any terms for your trade you wish.
If you think of trade as between sovereign nations than the nations can create the terms they wish. Setting the terms of trade is not a "trade war".
For the most part, the US has been on the losing side of trade policy for 40+ years.