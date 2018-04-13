10% Of US Facebook Users Deleted Their Accounts Over Data-Privacy Scandal, Survey Shows

It looks like Steve Wozniak and Elon Musk are in good company.
According to a recent poll conducted by Techpinions, a technology research group, 9% of a sample of 1,000 people surveyed said they had deleted their Facebook page in the wake of revelations that Cambridge Analytica used the personal data of 87 million people in its work for the Trump campaign.
This revelation, brought to the attention of the media by whistleblower Christopher Wylie (who promptly saw his own Facebook account deleted by the company shortly after the New York Times and the Observer published the initial exposes), ignited an international scandal about how Facebook collects, stores and utilizes the personal data of its users to target advertisements - a business that has transformed Facebook into perhaps the most profitable company of its size in the history of capitalism.
While Facebook insists it doesn't "sell" data to advertisers, for years, the company allowed third party app developers nearly unfettered access to this data to build apps that could be integrated with the platform (Farmville, anyone?).
The scandal led to the hashtag #DeleteFacebook to trend on Twitter, and also inspired one of the co-founders of WhatsApp, a company that was bought out by Facebook in 2014 for the astronomical sum of $19 billion, to declare that "it's time" to delete Facebook.
It is time. #deletefacebook— Brian Acton (@brianacton) March 20, 2018
Techpinions told Business Insider that its sample was representative of the broader US population in terms of demographic representation.
To be sure, some of these people could be exaggerating or outright lying about deleting the app. But perhaps the most surprising finding of the study was the number of people who wanted Facebook to "go back to how it was" more than seven years ago, before the public offering that instantaneously transformed CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg into a multibillionaire and one of the richest men in the world. Two out of five people surveyed said they'd prefer Facebook go back to its roots.
As we pointed out earlier this week, Facebook user engagement was already starting to fall by the wayside and the company was already scrambling to figure out new methods for boosting its user engagement before it came under fire over the past month for the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Cowen’s monthly social engagement survey found that time spent per day by users in the US fell modestly during Q1 - something Cowen's analysts attributed to certain changes to the platform that have been made since 2017.
All of this goes to show that, while Zuckerberg may have made it through two days of Congressional hearings unscathed, the company has a long way to go to recover from the scandal - even after promising it would make changes to how it secures user data that would "significantly impact profitability going forward."
Comments
FIRST POST - that's all I care about.
zukerberger refers to those humans as “insignificants”
In reply to FIRST by EcoJoker
They must be 'the deplorables.'
In reply to zukerberger calls them … by TheSilentMajority
Facebook lost approximately half of its value. This is extremely good and will only accelerate up to the point where it becomes as irrelevant as the fax machine nowadays.
(((They))) will keep this disease on life support until the next Jewish deception is readied. Watch out.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to They must be 'the… by VAL THOR
Ecojoker, congrats. Now let's hammer the digital spying censorship digtal surveillance goobook monopolies by destroying the value of digital advertising.
Whoever controls the browser controls the digtal advertising money.
Every citizen needs to download mobile adblocker immediately with my preference being brave browser for simplicity for mass adoption and default setting to protect user data.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
What is value of advertising if an ad can't be served, viewed or tracked?
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to FIRST by EcoJoker
Death to Fagbook.
In reply to FIRST by EcoJoker
It's all downhill from here ....
I'm calling bullshit on this one.
If they had asked me I would have said I deleted my facebook account but that would not be possible since I do not have one to delete.
In reply to I'm calling bullshit on this… by Agent P
90% more to go. This social media shit is worse than the opioid crisis. Zero cure.
I deleted. I uploaded the zip file to my computer. Went back on FB and deleted the thirty odd apps that were following me. The zip file had a record of months of phone calls. I made a mistake getting a FB page, but I only had friends that were real friends or family. I did do one thing right. All my recent face shots were taken with sunglasses on. That will screw up their face recognition technology. Nightmare.
So that means that 90% of the users can be eliminated from the planet with no adverse effect ?? Sounds good, cue the elimination algorithm.
Small example on how overvalued Facebook is. FaceBook lost more in Market Cap in the last month than the combined value of every publicly traded Gold and Silver producer on the TSX and NYSE.
10% of the herd have made a move to reclaim their lives. Wow. That's a start.
I deleted none of my Facebook accounts. But they are all fake anyway.