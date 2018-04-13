Banks, Boeing Batter Stocks Into Red

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:18

It all looked so rosy before the open. Banks were up, Boeing was up, The Dow was up... but then humans read the real details under the bank earnings, finally read about Russian sanctions, and saw headlines suggesting China did not fold on Trade Wars...

Boeing is ugly...

Banks have all turned red...

 

And as goes Boeing, so goes The Dow... as Futures tumble back into the red...

