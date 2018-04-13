Banks, Boeing Batter Stocks Into Red

It all looked so rosy before the open. Banks were up, Boeing was up, The Dow was up... but then humans read the real details under the bank earnings, finally read about Russian sanctions, and saw headlines suggesting China did not fold on Trade Wars...
Boeing is ugly...
Banks have all turned red...
And as goes Boeing, so goes The Dow... as Futures tumble back into the red...
Comments
"markets"....."humans"....sure.....by the time I read this and commented we were back into green.
So these Russian sanctions are working after all.
In reply to "markets"....."humans" sure by spastic_colon
Maan..these constant BS explanation for market moves make me sick. how do people still give credit to "fundamental analysis" in this twisted reality world with irrational investors
In reply to So these Russian sanctions… by Belrev
Not a market - a casino.
In reply to Maan..these constant BS… by egerman
by the time i clicked back to my charts---they were all green
Guess we need to bomb Syria after all! I'm sure that will put them all in the green
green by lunch time.
Gartman must be long.
Human did not intervene enough. SP down 0.3% and VIX DOWN (not UP) 0.5%. WTF ?
SOUNDS BULLISH!!
PlungeProtection team World is working overtime these days.