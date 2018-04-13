Billionaire Silicon Valley VC Tim Draper Forecasts Bitcoin At $250k By 2022

Never one to hide his light under a bushel, billionaire Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper organized a block-party hosted by his own Draper University in San Mateo, California, to announce his latest and greatest Bitcoin price forecast.
Draper, born in 1958 and founder of the venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson, is not the usual 20-something Millennial juiced up on the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies, and when asked if he was going to sell his bitcoin, famously responded"
“Why would I sell the future for the past?”
Well as of today, we suspect Draper - who successfully scooped up the entire ~30,000 haul of Bitcoins that the US government seized from Silk Road in 2014 - will not be selling for a long time.
Tim offered this in a statement in 2014:
“Bitcoin frees people from trying to operate in a modern market economy with weak currencies. With the help of Vaurum and this newly purchased bitcoin, we expect to be able to create new services that can provide liquidity and confidence to markets that have been hamstrung by weak currencies.
Of course, no one is totally secure in holding their own country’s currency. We want to enable people to hold and trade bitcoin to secure themselves against weakening currencies.”
And has been a strong advocate for crypto since.
All of which leads us to today's much-heralded forecast for Bitcoin.
"I’m thinking $250,000 a Bitcoin by 2022," he said, looking into what he described as a 'crystal ball'...
"...Believe it, it’s going to happen – they’re going to think you’re crazy but believe it, it’s happening, it’s going to be awesome!"
Forward to around 9:00 for the fun and games - including a large crystal ball - to begin...
This week also saw a similarly buoyant tone come from Fundstrat Global Advisors cofounder Tom Lee, who on Thursday told CNBC he was “confident” Bitcoin would hit $25,000 before the end of the year, a prediction he has made before.
Draper's son is a believer...
My dad just predicted #Bitcoin to be $250k by 2022. #legend @TimDraper— Adam Draper (@AdamDraper) April 13, 2018
digital fiat, paper fiat. it's all fiat. their intrinsic value is....anybody, anybody.
To be fair, a loaf of bread will cost about $1000 by 2022, so he may be right
In reply to digital fiat, paper fiat. it… by besnook
No. The price of bread and bitcoin are not well correlated and there is no reason for believing that they ever will be. If bread could be stored indefinitely without concerns about it changing in any way, it would be a great store of value. And you can eat it too! I'm sure it would do much better than bitcoin. I guess we'll have to find something else. Any ideas?
In reply to To be fair, a loaf of bread… by quadraspleen
I just want to see that one dude eat his dick on TV, whatever price that is.
In reply to No. The price of bread and… by Mr_Potatohead
John McAfee. Brilliant guy, but somewhat quirky. I never understood why he said this. Maybe he has a touch of Howard Hughes weirdness and is eager to eat his dick regardless of the price.
In reply to I just want to see that one… by ghengis86
Guess bitcoin to infinity and beyond is the new gold to the moon.
In reply to John McAfee. Brilliant guy,… by Mr_Potatohead
That's certainly the way it's being hyped. What I can't get my millennial kids to explain is what the new gold to the moon offers over the old gold to the moon.
In reply to Guess bitcoin to infinity… by thisandthat
I don't want to see anyone eat his own dick.
I don't know that this price is that crazy. We live in bizarro world, nothing makes sense. This price is no more nonsensical than recent stock valuations. I still have a small crypto investment. Not enough that'll hurt me if it goes to zero, as I never put in anything I wasn't willing to lose, but enough that it will be a significant amount of money if any of this plays out. I still trade around on binance sometimes. It's kinda fun, actually.
To all all those that say it can never happen, I just ask what would happen if enough people got spooked and pulled a few thousand out of stocks and into this? Not inconceivable
In reply to John McAfee. Brilliant guy,… by Mr_Potatohead
If he doesn't offer to eat his dick live on TV he has no credibility.
In reply to ^ The nights are filled… by FreeShitter
Is Mcafee says "Throw another pecker rod on the barby"
Yikes. Fucking psychopaths are in charge in Wash DC. There is little chance of this world ever amounting to much.
In reply to If he doesn't offer to eat… by Bastiat
The monied elite are becoming increasingly desperate in their hunt for yield. This takes the cake though. If you have no skills other than yapping at a coffee bar and raging at “the man” you are setting yourself up to be played. The governments feigning to give some sort of legitimacy to crypto’s is all to enrich those whales that I would bet who hold the vast majority of the bits. I have no idea who owns what but I will wager the largest percentage of these are owned by very few people and if that is the case you don’t have to be a rocket surgeon to figure out how this ends. Think subprime and you are the pension fund begging to be skinned.
In reply to If he doesn't offer to eat… by Bastiat
"The monied elite are becoming increasingly desperate in their hunt for yield."
Yes. Really weird stuff happens when rich morons become more concerned about return on capital than return of capital.
In reply to The monied elite are… by booboo
But, will he eat his Dick on TV?
In reply to ^ The nights are filled… by FreeShitter
Bitcoin is a massive Ponzi scheme. Bernie Madoff would be proud.
A lot of "HODL'ers" are going to get wiped out!
Vote me down if I hurt your feelings..
In reply to digital fiat, paper fiat. it… by besnook
Autist1
In reply to Bitcoin is a massive Ponzi… by lester1
At least the dollar is backed up by the most powerful military in the world with nuclear weapons.
What is bitcoin backed by?
In reply to digital fiat, paper fiat. it… by besnook
your hot air powers bitcoin
In reply to At least the dollar is… by lester1
The dollar is backed by debt and printing presses.
Look it up ya numbnuts broken record.
In reply to At least the dollar is… by lester1
Lots of puters.
In reply to At least the dollar is… by lester1
Its going to be a great world once dinosaurs like you are dead and buried.
Bitcoin isn't going away you dust-farting geezer.
Enjoy watching it take over, because it will, and perhaps sooner than you think.
In reply to At least the dollar is… by lester1
For anyone following the bitcoin market/news, its easy to say that BTC will have another huge boost to over 50k+/unit in a short time. I will invest in it.
In reply to digital fiat, paper fiat. it… by besnook
So what length of dick will Tim Draper be eating if his prediction comes true?
>Well as of today, we suspect Draper - who successfully scooped up the entire ~30,000 haul of Bitcoins that the US government seized from Silk Road in 2014 - will not be selling for a long time.
Standard Disclaimer: On a long enough timeline, sometimes pump and dump actually works.
Smart Money...
"Smart Money..."
In all too many pump-and-dump schemes, by the time that "smart money" begins to "pump" its investment outlandishly (claiming that the sky is the limit), there is no longer any easy money still left on the table.
In reply to Smart Money... by Yellow_Snow
Frozen network long before that, I'm afraid.
believe me, it will be 250,000,000,000. this guy missed a lot of digits
BTC @ infinity in terms of $USD as $USD approaches 0 due to hyperinflation ... viva Zimbabwe 2.0
Tim Draper has been off his rocker for years, I don't know what pushed him over the edge but he's just friggin' nuts.
Good coke?
In reply to Tim Draper has been off his… by WilliamShatner
hope Draper goes all in. he should turn this into a dick eating contest.
He already did in 2014.
In reply to hope Draper goes all in. he… by mel3
Okay Tim...
Then if 1 "Satoshi Scrotamoto" is worth $250,000 by 2022 then 1 troy ounce physical Gold bar will be worth $1,000,000 at the same date and time!
Billionaire Silicon Valley VC Tim Draper is in for a surprise.
Tim and the rest of U.S. will probably be a black pile of dust across 4 separate states by that time... Because we will have earned it!
In reply to Billionaire Silicon Valley… by AustrianJim
I stop listening to people when they start valuing anything, whether Bitcoin, gold, or silver in terms of dollars, the very thing that makes everything else worthy to invest in. Just stop it. Tell me how many acres of land, or ounces of gold, one Bitcoin will be worth in 2022. Then we can have a conversation...
-Argenta
You either get BTC or BTC will get you.
To be rich you have to either have be first, be the smarter or cheat. I am not dumb but maybe not the smartest, and I dont cheat.
I like the fact that I know exactly how many BTC are being created, unlike the USD which is printed like confetti.
"I like the fact that I know exactly how many BTC are being created, unlike the USD which is printed like confetti."
Jerome Powell and Stevie Mnuchin know how many $dollars they print to buy BTC!... And proportionally... WHEN TO $DUMP!!!
>$<
Fixed it!
In reply to You either get BTC or BTC… by vasallo7g
The problem with limited btc is that it is being bought up by greedy hodlers with unlimited fiat. The lack of circulating btc will cripple it.
In reply to You either get BTC or BTC… by vasallo7g
Hmmmm....can he explain Bitcoin to his wife? Do they use bitcoin for anything in their life now besides as an "investment"? Blockchain technology, like cash, is much too honest for the current marketplace.
Not a news flash but did you know district court judges are bank stooges? Nope...
it can't even hold $8 handle. but it's predicted to be a 30bagger= no one believes that S***
Is that the price of your dick? Come on!
So Nothing, aka Bitcoin, will have a market cap of about half as much as all privately owned land in the U.S.?
What can you say about someone whose understanding of math and value is so poor they don't understand why that can't happen...