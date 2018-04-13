Billionaire Silicon Valley VC Tim Draper Forecasts Bitcoin At $250k By 2022

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:05

Never one to hide his light under a bushel, billionaire Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper organized a block-party hosted by his own Draper University in San Mateo, California, to announce his latest and greatest Bitcoin price forecast.

Draper, born in 1958 and founder of the venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson, is not the usual 20-something Millennial juiced up on the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies, and when asked if he was going to sell his bitcoin, famously responded"

“Why would I sell the future for the past?”

Well as of today, we suspect Draper - who successfully scooped up the entire ~30,000 haul of Bitcoins that the US government seized from Silk Road in 2014 - will not be selling for a long time.

Tim offered this in a statement in 2014:

Bitcoin frees people from trying to operate in a modern market economy with weak currencies. With the help of Vaurum and this newly purchased bitcoin, we expect to be able to create new services that can provide liquidity and confidence to markets that have been hamstrung by weak currencies.

Of course, no one is totally secure in holding their own country’s currency. We want to enable people to hold and trade bitcoin to secure themselves against weakening currencies.”

And has been a strong advocate for crypto since.

All of which leads us to today's much-heralded forecast for Bitcoin.

"I’m thinking $250,000 a Bitcoin by 2022," he said, looking into what he described as a 'crystal ball'...

"...Believe it, it’s going to happen – they’re going to think you’re crazy but believe it, it’s happening, it’s going to be awesome!"

Forward to around 9:00 for the fun and games - including a large crystal ball - to begin...

This week also saw a similarly buoyant tone come from Fundstrat Global Advisors cofounder Tom Lee, who on Thursday told CNBC he was “confident” Bitcoin would hit $25,000 before the end of the year, a prediction he has made before.

Draper's son is a believer...

Tags
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Mr_Potatohead quadraspleen Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:29 Permalink

No.  The price of bread and bitcoin are not well correlated and there is no reason for believing that they ever will be.  If bread could be stored indefinitely without concerns about it changing in any way, it would be a great store of value.   And you can eat it too!  I'm sure it would do much better than bitcoin.  I guess we'll have to find something else.  Any ideas?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
greenskeeper carl Mr_Potatohead Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

I don't want to see anyone eat his own dick. 

 

I don't know that this price is that crazy. We live in bizarro world, nothing makes sense. This price is no more nonsensical than recent stock valuations. I still have a small crypto investment. Not enough that'll hurt me if it goes to zero, as I never put in anything I wasn't willing to lose, but enough that it will be a significant amount of money if any of this plays out. I still trade around on binance sometimes. It's kinda fun, actually. 

 

To all all those that say it can never happen, I just ask what would happen if enough people got spooked and pulled a few thousand out of stocks and into this? Not inconceivable 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
booboo Bastiat Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

The monied elite are becoming increasingly desperate in their hunt for yield. This takes the cake though. If you have no skills other than yapping at a coffee bar and raging at “the man” you are setting yourself up to be played. The governments feigning to give some sort of legitimacy to crypto’s is all to enrich those whales that I would bet who hold the vast majority of the bits. I have no idea who owns what but I will wager the largest percentage of these are owned by very few people and if that is the case you don’t have to be a rocket surgeon to figure out how this ends. Think subprime and you are the pension fund begging to be skinned.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
lookslikecraptome Deep Snorkeler Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

dude the poetry 101 class must be helping. Pretty good for once. Your meter and imagery are destroyed by the conjunction and.  " And I'm the only one, and I walk alone". It is much improved by having it read:  I am the only one, I walk alone.

When writing poetry take out as many supercilious words as possible. The conjunctions are not needed and diminish the potency of ur imagery. 

"My shadow's the only one who walks beside me".

My shadow is the one who walks beside me    is better

"only one is a "hidden redundancy". Only is not needed as one implies only. 

or

Only my shadow walks besides me. even better. 

 

This is good with out the changes though.

I am guessing you have read the lyrics to "Dirty Boulevard" by Lou Reed. This is not a diminishing statement in any regard. You capture some of the feeling present in Reed's work.

 

Kudos. 

Psst. I write and edit poetry and edit novels as well as academic papers among other things. Nice work here. Cheers

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
cheech_wizard Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

So what length of dick will Tim Draper be eating if his prediction comes true?

>Well as of today, we suspect Draper - who successfully scooped up the entire ~30,000 haul of Bitcoins that the US government seized from Silk Road in 2014 - will not be selling for a long time.

Standard Disclaimer: On a long enough timeline, sometimes pump and dump actually works.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Argenta Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:27 Permalink

I stop listening to people when they start valuing anything, whether Bitcoin, gold, or silver in terms of dollars, the very thing that makes everything else worthy to invest in.  Just stop it.  Tell me how many acres of land, or ounces of gold, one Bitcoin will be worth in 2022.  Then we can have a conversation...

-Argenta

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
vasallo7g Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:29 Permalink

You either get BTC or BTC will get you.

 

To be rich you have to either have be first, be the smarter or cheat. I am not dumb but maybe not the smartest, and I dont cheat. 

 

I like the fact that I know exactly how many BTC are being created, unlike the USD which is printed like confetti.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
vasallo7g Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:29 Permalink

You either get BTC or BTC will get you.

 

To be rich you have to either have be first, be the smarter or cheat. I am not dumb but maybe not the smartest, and I dont cheat. 

 

I like the fact that I know exactly how many BTC are being created, unlike the USD which is printed like confetti.

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
vasallo7g Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:29 Permalink

You either get BTC or BTC will get you.

 

To be rich you have to either have be first, be the smarter or cheat. I am not dumb but maybe not the smartest, and I dont cheat. 

 

I like the fact that I know exactly how many BTC are being created, unlike the USD which is printed like confetti.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ban KKiller Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:30 Permalink

Hmmmm....can he explain Bitcoin to his wife? Do they use bitcoin for anything in their life now besides as an "investment"? Blockchain technology, like cash, is much too honest for the current marketplace. 

Not a news flash but did you know district court judges are bank stooges? Nope...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
HowardBeale Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:43 Permalink

So Nothing, aka Bitcoin, will have a market cap of about half as much as all privately owned land in the U.S.?

What can you say about someone whose understanding of math and value is so poor they don't understand why that can't happen...