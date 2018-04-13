Boeing Faces Backlash - Russia May Halt Titanium Exports To Plane-maker

Last week, we highlighted four 'weapons' that China has to counter US aggression (dump US debt, devalue the yuan, attack the petro-dollar's dominance, and limit sales of rare earth metals).

While China produces 92% of the world's rare earth metals, Russia is also a key supplier.

And now it seems that Russia has been reading from the same playbook as RT reports Russia's Federation Council is looking to adopt counter-sanctions against the US, under which the country may ban exports of titanium components to aircraft giant Boeing, according to Russian Senator Sergey Ryabukhin.

"Among the rare earth metals that Russia supplies to the United States is titanium, which is necessary for the technological cycle of production of Boeing," Ryabukhin told RIA Novosti.

As of last year, 40 percent of Russian titanium aircraft parts were sold to Boeing and 60 percent to its European rival Airbus, according to a spokesman for Russia’s Rostec corporation.

Russia could also ban the supply of RD-180 engines used by NASA and the Pentagon, the senator added.

“These rocket engines are used not only by NASA, but also by the Pentagon on their satellites. It means the US uses these rocket engines to launch their military satellites," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Russian deputies announced an upcoming response to the American sanctions imposed last week. According to State Duma Vice Speaker Ivan Melnikov, the Russian response would include ending cooperation with the US in the nuclear industry, aircraft building and airspace.

“Russia is able ‘to annoy’ the US by stopping or severely restricting cooperation in outer space, or by cutting supplies of components for Boeing aircraft, [and] close the supply of titanium," said Petr Pushkarev, chief analyst of TeleTrade.

Russia may also limit the supply of drugs, tobacco and alcohol from the United States.

It seems the trade wars just went global.