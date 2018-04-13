Boeing Faces Backlash - Russia May Halt Titanium Exports To Plane-maker

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:21

Last week, we highlighted four 'weapons' that China has to counter US aggression  (dump US debt, devalue the yuan, attack the petro-dollar's dominance, and limit sales of rare earth metals).

While China produces 92% of the world's rare earth metals, Russia is also a key supplier.

And now it seems that Russia has been reading from the same playbook as RT reports Russia's Federation Council is looking to adopt counter-sanctions against the US, under which the country may ban exports of titanium components to aircraft giant Boeing, according to Russian Senator Sergey Ryabukhin.

"Among the rare earth metals that Russia supplies to the United States is titanium, which is necessary for the technological cycle of production of Boeing," Ryabukhin told RIA Novosti.

As of last year, 40 percent of Russian titanium aircraft parts were sold to Boeing and 60 percent to its European rival Airbus, according to a spokesman for Russia’s Rostec corporation.

Russia could also ban the supply of RD-180 engines used by NASA and the Pentagon, the senator added.

“These rocket engines are used not only by NASA, but also by the Pentagon on their satellites. It means the US uses these rocket engines to launch their military satellites," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Russian deputies announced an upcoming response to the American sanctions imposed last week. According to State Duma Vice Speaker Ivan Melnikov, the Russian response would include ending cooperation with the US in the nuclear industry, aircraft building and airspace.

“Russia is able ‘to annoy’ the US by stopping or severely restricting cooperation in outer space, or by cutting supplies of components for Boeing aircraft, [and] close the supply of titanium," said Petr Pushkarev, chief analyst of TeleTrade.

Russia may also limit the supply of drugs, tobacco and alcohol from the United States.

It seems the trade wars just went global.

Tags
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense - NEC

Comments

Winston Churchill nmewn Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:32

At what cost ?

Theres a good reason why Atlas Aircraft in South Africa was used to procure,from Russia, all the titanium

for the western MIC's in the cold war.The soviets turned a blind eye but knew exactly what was going on.

A friend of mine tried to produce titanium in Australia and failed,struck it rich in gold though.

PrayingMantis Winston Churchill Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:44

 

... this is where you’ll find the summary of that Tit deal ... >>> http://www.boeing.com/resources/boeingdotcom/company/key_orgs/boeing-international/pdf/russia-cisbackgrounder.pdf

 

... “Russian titanium producer Verkhnaya Salda Metallurgical Production Association (VSMPO, now VSMPO-AVISMA) is a Boeing partner and supplier. Boeing awarded  its first contract to VSMPO in 1997. Boeing Commercial Airplanes currently purchases 35 percent of its titanium supply from VSMPO-AVISMA. Each 787 Dreamliner contains 56 parts made of Russian titanium, weighing about 22 tons, including heavily machined components from joint venture Ural Boeing Manufacturing and raw material from VSMPO-AVISMA. Boeing and VSMPO-AVISMA are performing joint research and development in new alloys. The Boeing–VSMPO Innovation Center was established in 2000 to expand cooperation and continue new alloy development. In 2006, Boeing and VSMPO also announced a joint venture agreement for the rough machining of titanium forgings, and the 50/50 equity joint venture, Ural Boeing Manufacturing (UBM), opened in July 2009. Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Gary Locke, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, attended the UBM opening ceremony in Moscow.”

 

... and sanctions can hit both ways ...

Adolph.H. Being Free Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:49

Russian mentality is different from the self entitled American one. They don't make a lot of fuss about things but when pissed off they would give 1, 2 or even maybe 3 or more warnings. After that you're done. You can't win against them on their land. You're not strong enough. 

This is what is happening to America, and next in line will be Europeans. 

Wait until they stop shipping platinum too. 

It's okay not to be a Jew.

GreatUncle Belrev Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:42

Even more amusing is it not ...

40% Boeing + 60% Airbus = 100% so it is a 100% export product.

Crafty as well looks like they make the parts so you get the whole production cycle for gain.

If I was Russia I would just massively inflate the cost then go and buy all sanctioned goods from China that I need and use the extra cash to pay for it ... or if inflated enough turn a profit.

HenryHall GreatUncle Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:41

>> 40% Boeing + 60% Airbus = 100% so it is a 100% export product.

No, both China and Russia manufacture aircraft that use Russian manufactured titanium parts.

Titanium is high tech stuff, that's why parts are manufactured in Russia.

Boeing would have no difficulty in sourcing titanium sponge (semi-processed raw material), but that doesn't give them what they need. Boeing can get the titanium parts from other sources including from Lockheed. It is just more time, money and production delays wherein they lose out to competition from Airbus. Money, time, market share, but not any crucial impossibilities.

keep the basta… cantscratchfever Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:11

NO. Russia was done  over in the 90s and lost 85% of everything. The USA and UK got in there, poor Yelstin was drunk dying and blackmailed, and the {{oligaths}} carried off everything as planned or baked in the cake from the very beginning... thats what martxism is about.. based on the talmudic end. Yelstin gave Rus to Putin to save and he did it. Changed laws so the oligaths who thought he was a pushover had to runforrit.. uk usa and israel 

SoDamnMad Belrev Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:20

You don't need Russian forgings in your key structural parts. You don't need Chinese rare earth materials in your high tech equipment. Just put some other crap in them and issue  subtle warning that the planes might crash on take-off and landing and high tech stuff has a virus in it.

Leotardo Occident Mortal Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:37

For your info:

According to alcohol import reports from the Distilled Spirits Council, Russia is only the eighth largest vodka importer to the U.S. by volume, and the seventh by dollar amount. The country with arguably the strongest association with vodka sells less vodka in the U.S. than countries that many Americans would have trouble pointing to on a map.

The total amount of vodka imported to the U.S. from Russia in 2017 was 555,845 proof gallons (a liquid gallon of spirit at 50 percent alcohol by volume, making a standard 40 percent ABV bottle around .8 proof gallons). The U.S. imported 39,001,202 proof gallons of vodka total in that time frame, meaning Russian vodka makes up only around 1.4 percent of foreign vodka in the U.S. According to the Distilled Spirits Council import volume numbers, the countries ahead of Russia by volume are:

Sweden: 14,304,340 proof gallons, or 37 percent of total vodka imports.
France: 9,203,091 proof gallons, or 23 percent of total vodka imports.
The Netherlands: 4,359,949 proof gallons, or 11 percent of total vodka imports.
Poland: 2,982,358 proof gallons, or 7 percent of total vodka imports.
Latvia: 2,913,510 proof gallons, or 7 percent of total vodka imports.
United Kingdom: 2,249,924 proof gallons, or 5.8 percent of total vodka imports.
Finland: 587,981 proof gallons, or 1.5 percent of total vodka imports.

 

https://www.google.com/search?q=vodka+exports+by+country

Below are the 15 countries that exported the highest dollar value worth of vodka during 2016:

  1. Sweden: US$465.1 million (21.4% of total vodka exports)
  2. France: $453.4 million (20.9%)
  3. United Kingdom: $207.4 million (9.5%)
  4. Poland: $155.3 million (7.2%)
  5. Russia: $121.6 million (5.6%)
  6. Netherlands: $112.3 million (5.2%)
  7. Germany: $104.3 million (4.8%)
  8. United States: $67.6 million (3.1%)
  9. Latvia: $66.6 million (3.1%)
  10. Finland: $66.1 million (3%)
  11. Italy: $39.5 million (1.8%)
  12. Belarus: $33.9 million (1.6%)
  13. Singapore: $33.5 million (1.5%)
  14. Ukraine: $31.7 million (1.5%)
  15. Lithuania: $15.2 million (0.7%)

The listed 15 countries shipped 90.9% of global vodka exports in 2016 by value.

Five of the above countries increased their vodka exports since 2012: Belarus (up 76.5%), Lithuania (up 44.4%), Italy (up 36.6%), Poland (up 6.6%) and Germany (up 4.2%).

Those countries that posted declines in their exported vodka sales were led by: Ukraine (down -68.3%), United Kingdom (down -58.1%), Russia (down -41.4%), Finland (down -21.8%) and Sweden (down -20.2%).

spieslikeus Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:26

So, the USA uses Russian rockets? Boeing buys Russian parts for their planes? We are truly one fucked up country but I suppose most, or all, are as well.

I mean, where is ther to go to get away from all this shit? I can work anywhere in the world......if I live long enough to get there, that is.

ToSoft4Truth Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:27

Poor Boeing.  They were going to stretch us a great "fixed price contract" on the new Air Force One.  Trump may have to subsidize Boeing and all airplane producers...  Yeah.  

thatthingcanfly Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:30

Umm... titanium is not a Rare Earth Metal. It may be rare. And it may be from the Earth. But, Rare Earth Elements don't include Ti.

Cerium, Yttrium, Ytterbium, Lanthanum, etc. These are REEs.