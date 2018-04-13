Cohen Seeks Injunction To Stop FBI From Examining Materials Seized During Raid

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:25

Update III: The Cohen hearing has been adjourned, and rescheduled for 2 pm ET on Monday.

* * *

Update II: Cohen's lawyer is now calling for a delay, arguing that she didn't have enough time to prepare for the meeting.

* * *

Update: Twenty minutes into Cohen's hearing and US District Judge Kimba Wood has declared that it's the government's view that a "taint team" should look through the documents collected by the FBI and determine which documents are subject to attorney-client privilege and which are shielded.

As we pointed out the other day, in cases like this, it's standard DOJ practice to appoint a nonpartial group of lawyers and agents to comb through the documents and decide what is privileged and what is not.

* * *

Last night, Business Insider reported that Michael Cohen's predilection for keeping digital recordings of his conversations with associates could become a major problem for him - and a major boon for investigators - should the FBI find anything incriminating on the tapes.

Which is perhaps why Cohen is seeking a temporary restraining order against the FBI to stop them from using some or all of the seized materials, according to Reuters.

Cohen

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that Cohen is planning to ask a judge to delay the civil lawsuit filed by adult film actress Stormy Daniels because of the FBI raid and Cohen's newfound legal troubles.

Trump and Cohen say the criminal case "implicates" Cohen’s Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination if he were questioned in the Daniels case, according to a filing in Los Angeles federal court.

"No decision has been made for Mr. Cohen to assert his Fifth Amendment rights," Brent Blakely, a lawyer for Cohen, said in an email. "No questions have even been posed."

Daniels sued to undo a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2016 that she said was intended to silence her about a sexual encounter she had with Trump a decade earlier. Cohen has said that he paid $130,000 to Daniels out of his own pocket just before the presidential election and that he wasn’t reimbursed.

CNN reported this morning that Cohen taped copious conversations with other Trump associates during the campaign - and that these recordings are almost certainly now in the hands of the FBI. Some of those people are now worried that their conversations could incriminate them as well.

A hearing on the searches has been set for 10:30 am ET in a Manhattan federal courthouse.

Since news of the raid broke on Wednesday, details about what the investigators were looking for have slowly trickled out. Aside from materials related to the purported "silencing" of Stormy Daniels and former Playmate Karen MacDougal, the FBI was also reportedly looking for evidence of a $30,000 payment Cohen facilitated to a former Trump property doorman reportedly to stop him from spreading a rumor about a lovechild Trump allegedly fathered with an employee at one of his properties, the AP reported. 

Comments

gdpetti optimator Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:44 Permalink

My guess is you are correct... Trumpy is a sex fiend... no one cares... an egomaniac... that is his trademark... mostly an East Coast love affair, though his tv contest show did fan his flame quite a bit.

My guess isn't anything on Trumpy, but others, maybe himself... and other establishment figures... but they and the FBI/CIA et al, are all OWO... and expendable to the NWO, which doesn't need them anymore... and this is how the game goes, piece by piece gets extracted from the chessboard.

The First Rule Adolph.H. Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

"Hillary did a pretty good job here. Now she's got a lot of dirt on trump, therefore I predict she will never be indicted for anything. "

 

 

Yeah, even out of power the DOJ/FBI are still her lapdogs.

Just imagine if she'd actually won, how screwed this country would be.

Itdoesntmatter Bill of Rights Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

The fact that "privilege" is just that...A privilege...Until a third party is present, until the client and attorney are talking about committing a crime...simple stuff really...It's really unbelievable that Trump and Cohen are so fucking sloppy and stupid...as are the fucktards that continue to look past the fact that Trump and Cohen are so fucking sloppy and stupid...

DuneCreature WVHillbilly Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:40 Permalink

Another light bulb pops on!

~`~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~`~

Who is the Deep State?

I don't have the whole roster.

But I can tell you who the 'Enforcement Arm of the Deep State' is.

Who is that?

The entire 'USA Intelligence Community' (ALL US agencies in close association with the Five Eyes and Mossad)

They don't work for We The People AT ALL.

They work for the Deep State. .... The Deep State ONLY.

 

~~~)))  What The Spooks Actually Do For A Living  (((~~~

 

Act spooky?

Well, yeah. .... That would stand to reason. .. Spooks are rather spooky. Ghost like. ... Never exactly what they claim to be.

But what function do the spooks serve to our nation, any nation? .. Or mighty empire if that's what you fancy your collective, commune or citadel on the hill to be?

The spooks gather dirt.

They are regular slop mops, mop buckets and sometimes very  delicate feather dusters. ....... Dirt collectors.

Go to Washington DC from Sticksville Kentucky of Isle Of Idiots Idaho to take a position with the Federal Government and the spooks come dripping out of the proverbial woodwork. .. They will appear out of thin air and ooze out of the heating ducts, monument bases and art galleries. The spooks are very, very interested in these naive newcomers.

The spooks seem to be everywhere and nowhere at all. .. Very illusive.

They are 'not nice people', shall we say.

Robert Merritt - Deep State Control Files

 

and FYI...........

Control Files? - Those Are Grim Fairy Tales according to your High School Civics 101 class teacher.

Need another example?

The Spooks Can Hack ANYTHING

 

Then you go to collage or the university and join a secret society and after the initiation and a thorough tormenting and hazing your mentor tells you the dark ugly truth. ...... Spooks are everywhere AND they run the country. ......... You were taught in your silly grade school that you got to elect your senators, judges and presidents and that they work for We The People. .......... Silly children also believe in Santa Claus too.

Me? .... I believe in spooks and Carlos Santana.

Live Hard, Deep State = Dirt Collection = Blackmail = Control Files = A Completely Compromised Corrupt Covertly 'Owned' US Government By.......................The Deep State, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

DuneCreature Northern Flicker Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:25 Permalink

Yes. .. No man or woman gets anywhere near a power position in Wash DC without a Deep State Control File chocked full of 'juice'.

And that goes triple for the POTUS slot.

If you don't start your thinking from that FACTUAL REALITY you don't have the first clue what goes on in the US Government AND the surrounding support industry(s). ........ESPECIALLY the MIC.

Live Hard, If AI AL Hacks My Mind And Displays On Screen What I Sometimes Think About Doing To Certain Young (but 'of age') Ladies I Would Be A Hunted Fugitive From Hundreds Of Irate Fathers And Indignant Other Parties With Standing, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

keep the basta… WVHillbilly Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

Cohen  did major  work  regarding business opportunities in various places including moscow, and worked with  Trump his daughter and son  so Cohen has been very very close to  them all and has  business and loans  and much kept very private in the family.  Close like a family member. So good reason for Trump to be upset and concerned  re what could be found.

Itdoesntmatter Hikikomori Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

another fuckin moron...fuck you fucks are stupid...How does a republican prez fire a deputy FBI director taking away his pension, fires a republican FBI director, is threating to fire rosenstien, a republican, and the special counsel, a former FBI director....oh yea...it's because they hate him....fuck you fuckers are stupid...

Erek SloMoe Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

A little OT:

“We are experiencing a dangerous time in our country, with a political environment where basic facts are disputed, fundamental truth is questioned, lying is normalized and unethical behavior is ignored, excused or rewarded.”

James Comey – A Higher Loyalty

 

And here I thought this fukker was writing against Trump and the present administration. What he writes here describes the MSM, DNC, Hitlery, Progs, BLM, Antifa, etc. to a "T". Unfortunately, there are also a large chunk of Republicans in that group, too.

Cardinal Fang Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

A door man's lurid tale of a love child?

Mueller, is that what you are looking into?

Reminds me of Superman, Truth, Justice and the American Way.

Nobody gives a fuck.

replaceme Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

Obviously attorney-client privelege is out the window when the FBI needs to find out about  paying off of mistresses - the national security implications should speak for themself here. </deepstate sarc>

The First Rule Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

A Little Late.  The Criminals who make up our Deep State FBI/DOJ have already been pouring over the data for the last 3 Days.

 

And they could careless about the Law. 

 