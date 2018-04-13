Comey Failed To Tell Trump Hillary Paid For Dossier

Former FBI Director James Comey admits in an upcoming ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that he never told President Trump that the infamous unverified Steele Dossier was paid for in part by Hillary Clinton. Comey notified Donald Trump in the fall of 2016 that the FBI had received "materials" alleging deviant behavior and financial misconduct tied to Russia.
The "Steele Dossier," created by former MI6 spy Christopher Steele on behalf of Clinton-commissioned opposition research firm Fusion GPS, was notably used as the basis for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) warrant to spy on Trump campaign associate Carter Page (and presumably, via unmasking, anyone he communicated with) as part of a sweeping, ongoing counterintelligence operation which began during the 2016 election.
Curiously, the FBI refused to pay Christopher Steele $50,000 when he couldn't verify claims within the dossier, yet the agency felt that it was fit to use in a FISA warrant application and bring to Donald Trump's attention.
When Comey was asked by Stephanopoulos whether or not he thought President Trump should know about the origins of the salacious and unverified dossier, the former FBI Director simply replied "I don't know the answer to that."
"Did you tell him that the Steele dossier had been financed by his political opponents?" asks ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.
"No. I didn’t," Comey responded.
"But did he have a right to know that?" continued Stephanopoulos.
"That it had been financed by his political opponents? I don't know the answer to that," Comey said.
Fired FBI Director Comey admits that he never told President Trump the Steele dossier was funded by the DNC. pic.twitter.com/YbrTF4qnmC— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 13, 2018
Comey also said that he "wasn't sure" about a claim in the dossier that in 2013, Donald Trump hired prostitutes to urinate on a bed that President Obama had slept in.
As Kate Pavlich of TownHall points out, Hillary Clinton initially denied knowing anything about the dossier.
Hillary Clinton was unaware of the now-infamous dossier of allegations about Donald Trump and Russia prior to Buzzfeed's publishing of the document earlier this year, a source familiar with the matter has told CNN.
Clinton was disappointed that the research from the document was not made public before she lost the 2016 election, the source said. -TownHall
Then, when reports emerged that Clinton actually funded part of the dossier - "she and her team justified the move as "opposition research," writes Pavlich.
Not surprisingly, Clinton misrepresented the original hiring of Fusion GPS by a Republican donor. That donor was Peter Singer, who hired the firm on behalf of the Washington Free Beacon to do research on all of the GOP candidates during the primary, including Trump. Fusion GPS did not employ Christopher Steele, a British spy, to do any of this work. When the Clinton campaign hired Fusion GPS after Trump won, Steele was hired and worked with Russian officials to come up the infamous and salacious dossier.
Keep in mind the Clinton campaign and DNC officials have denied paying for the dossier for nearly a year, but were forced into an admission after a subpoena from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes revealed both entities had in fact employed Fusion GPS to create the dossier. -TownHall
Tonight at 11/10c, Trevor and Hillary Clinton discuss the Steele dossier and Trump's ties to Russia. pic.twitter.com/dxJoAPTj8D— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 1, 2017
See a longer preview of Comey's upcoming interview below:
Comments
Not surprised
I have been listening (While Driving) on my Satellite radio all day the shit about Comey's book. 100% Nothing Burger...even MSNBC and CNN were appalled that Comey talks about Trumps Hands and his Orange face from tanning. They were hoping and praying for something big....THEY GOT IT...a BIG ZERO AGAIN.
This is So awesome...
Back to Collusion...
HAHAHAHHAAHHAHAAHAHA...Idiots.
.
Don't ever forget SETH
In reply to Not surprised by JimmyJones
They should grab Comey as he exits ABC studios. Send him to Guantanamo.
Hopefully his hanged corpse will be shot with shotguns until a small chunk of meat spins on the rope.
In reply to I have been listening (While… by takeaction
The Shit Hawks are circling, Jimmy Boy
In reply to I have been listening (While… by takeaction
Abject slime-ball, douche-bag, and weasel that Comey.
Atypical deep state effeminate toady.
Knee pad wearing lackey.
Hang 'em high!
In reply to Not surprised by JimmyJones
Comey Failed To Tell Trump Hillary Paid For Dossier
My response: This GUY is a TREASONOUS SLIME BALL who cannot be trusted to ever tell the TRUTHl!!!! His CHARACTER, CONVERSATION and CONDUCT are from the PIT of HELL.
By the way, this guy is up to his neck in corruption and scandals. A lot more is coming out shortly. Did everyone see the RNC website dedicated to COMEY CRIMES?
LET JUSTICE BE SERVED SWIFTLY AND FAIRLY!!!!
Truly disgusting and a sad day for America.
In reply to Not surprised by JimmyJones
Cummy is a weasel dick who sucked the tip of the Clinton dick and has now been caught in monumental lies.
In reply to Not surprised by JimmyJones
don't go chasin golden waterfalls.... please stick to the rivers and the chocolate cakes that you're used too.....
oops my bad
somebody get a tall ladder and shoot this big cunt in the head already....
https://youtu.be/PnU9MAEAEPc
How does the government operate again? We seem to have deviated from my old text books a bit?
I mean, come on...
When can we call this bullshit a ruse?
I can't wait to see this guy in front of a judge.
These fucks need to be made example of.
and Skripal worked for Fusion GPS. Draw the dots...
It's sad that Comey will make millions off his book. I'm not reading it! He should be tried and have to forfiet any profit or gains from his criminal behavior. He is definitely a Liar and a Leaker!
He succeeded in not telling him, big difference!!
The only thing shocking to me is that Stephanopoulos asked him the question. That means something because he's a partisan hack.