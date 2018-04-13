Democrats Plan Mass Nationwide Protests Over "Imminent" Mueller, Rosenstein Firing

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:25

Emails leaked to the Daily Caller's Joe Simonson reveal that Democrats are currently coordinating a mass protest in anticipation of special counsel Robert Mueller's firing.

Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jim Himes sent an email out to field organizers in Norwalk and other towns in his home state Friday outlining his concerns that the president will fire either Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director Rod Rosenstein, or special counsel Robert Mueller, the Daily Caller reports.

A source connected to the Himes campaign told TheDCNF that the Democrats need “contingency plans” set up in case Trump takes action. The same source said other Democrats nationwide are sending similar notices out to staff members as well. -

The email, sent directly from Himes, notes that the congressman believes “that in the next 48 hours, it is more likely than not that the President acts against Attorney General Sessions, Deputy AG Rosenstein, and/or Special Counsel Mueller. His intent will be to end Mueller’s investigation.”

As Joe Simonson of the Daily Caller notes, it is unclear what information on which Himes is basing his assumption - however it should not be seen as an effort to drum up the base or as a fundraising effort.

"I have a hard time believing that Jim would send this out without being 85 percent certain” about the firings, the source told TheDCNF.

Himes also writes that he thinks it's "likely that the President will order an attack on Syria" this weekend. 

“In both cases, constitutional order and rule of law are at stake. As a consequence, it is important that we speak and act in a coordinated manner,” Himes wrote to Connecticut party officials, referencing the need for organizers to begin planning.

In the case of the president ending Mueller’s investigation, Himes told confidants that “Congress must act immediately to require the preservation of all documents and work product, and to re-establish the investigation via statue,” adding that “this must be the sole initial priority.”

As Congress acts, Himes calls for “organized, persistent and peaceful demonstrations with a clear demand must be the goal.” Democrats are organizing protests in small towns and cities, not just locations like Washington, D.C., and New York City, according to emails seen by TheDCNF. -DC

Considering reports that Rosenstein is out, we wonder what stage the "contingency plan" is in...

Politics
crazzziecanuck nuubee Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

It's pretty obvious the Clintonite leadership of the Democrats is trying to coopt any of the scheduled anti-war protests even though 99% of the placards and chants will be anti-war.  Trust in MSNBC to rely on pan shot so details cannot be seen, in conjunction with plenty of rich puppet pundits describing the truth of the situation for the Deplorable viewer.  Then, the "Democratic leadership" can go on CNN and claim all the massive crowds were actually assembled to oppose Trump's imminent firings.  That was the very first thought in my mind when I read the article title.

Trump would be a fool to fire Mueller. Nothing of substance will ever be found against Trump so just let them keep spinning their wheels.  The longer Trump let's it go on, the worse Mueller looks.  I don't think average Joe is buying any of this Russiagate sh*t.

GUS100CORRINA bluez Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

Democrats Plan Mass Nationwide Protests Over "Imminent" Mueller, Rosenstein Firing

My response: ROFLMAO!!!!! GOOD!!!! GREAT!!!!

BRING IT ON MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL DESPOTS with REPROBATE MINDS!!!

King CYRUS is in the WH and King JEHU will RIDE IN VICTORY on his chariot.

LET JUSTICE  BE SERVED SWIFTLY and FAIRLY!!!!!

DEMOCRAT THEME VERSE FOR 2018 ...

We belong to our father, the devil, and we want to carry out our father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

MuffDiver69 Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

Ummm...Trump can fire anyone he appoints/ serves at executives pleasure....or are these some of the new rules governing white privledge I missed in college..

Jam Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:35 Permalink

Trump should fire these jackasses and anounce the US is done with our misadventures in the Mid East. Only then would he be truly starting to get back on track imo.

Chief Joesph Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:35 Permalink

This investigation has dragged on long enough.  What was Mueller going to do with it anyway?  Make a second retirement plan to his first government job?  Or, was it because, the investigation served as a smoke screen for the Democrat's own corruption?  

stant Fri, 04/13/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

if i had known that the 20 bucks i sent to trumps campaign was going go this far i would have sent 40. best shit show eva! 