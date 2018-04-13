Has London Fallen?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:25

"Let me be clear - there is no reason to carry a knife. To anyone who does - they will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law." - London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Dear Mr. Bad Guy, please deposit your knife here because "only cowards carry"?

Source: The Burning Platform

Tags
Politics
Hospitality Recreation

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
cpnscarlet Donald J. Trump Fri, 04/13/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

It will be just like in the movie - A little girl will be cutting into fish and chips with a plastic knife, when some cop or nanny state thug tries to take it away from her. The crowd responds and beats the bastard to death as sanity starts to return. After that, the commie pinko prog muzzzy mayor is dragged from his home and hung from a lamppost. Fade out...roll credits.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

  Desperation before Brexit!

   The unknown, scares the unprepared.

  Brexit is the best thing that could happen for the UK.

 Embrace your Freedoms.

  Damned Mosquito Hawks are driving me bonkers ~~~~

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

Is anyone in their bunkers yet?  Why not?  Because you know deep down that the attack on Syria is not going to start WWIII because it's all part of the reality show, NWO Apprentice.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Fri, 04/13/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

It's about time we had a world war to cull the herd. We have too many do-nothings coming up with meaningless shit to control the rest of us.