Hot War, Cold Markets

Authored by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,
This is turning into a comedy. A black comedy, for sure, but still. As both the Skripal novichok ‘poisoning’ case in Britain and the ‘chemical attack’ in Douma, Syria fall flat on their faces on a total and absolute lack of evidence, it’s becoming clear that western ‘authorities’ are not at all planning to let go of the privilege that in times gone by allowed them to claim whatever they wanted and demand to be believed.
And despite the insane amounts of spying that underlies their business models and will lead to their demise(s), here is where social media do play a decisive role. See, if you’re an ‘authority’, there’s nothing you would rather do than to close down those social media that let people spread news that contradicts and/or doubts what you just said, and undermines that privilege. But that also would mean you can’t spy on them anymore through social media. A toss-up?!
Whatever the outcome will be, it’s obvious that Donald Trump is having war talks with his military and closest advisers. And they can basically tell him anything, he’s not a military man. Which is fine, Lincoln wasn’t either. But it does mean he’s vulnerable to narratives and briefings that are simply not true. Lincoln went to great lengths to surround himself with people who could trust.
What about Trump? Does he know that, as Paul Craig Roberts said on Twitter yesterday ..
The Russians know that they can, at will within a few minutes, sink the entire US fleet, destroy every US airplane & ship in the ME & within range of the ME, completely destroy all of Israel’s military capability & wipe out the military of the two-bit punk state of Saudi Arabia.
.. or do they keep that from him? Because if he did know, why have this entire circus going on? Why did the King of Twitter yesterday threaten with his new and shiny toys and then today switch to:
Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”
We already knew that US military won’t be ready for another 10 days or so for an attack on Syrian targets. So that makes sense. It takes the surprise factor out of the game, but nobody seems to want to surprise anyone much anyway. Syrian and Russian military are already way out of the way, and left the most decrepit infrastructure behind for the coalition of the willing (no Germany, Canada) to waste their firepower on.
But does Trump really want to start shooting anything? Certainly only if he knows he will win. And that, he doesn’t. And there’s something else. he’s not only talking to his military people, he’s got a financial/economic team as well. What will the financial effects of a military action be? That might give him some pause. And his military guys can’t fill him in on that.
Can Trump risk imploding the ‘markets’? They’re not actually markets anymore, and that makes them much less predictable.
As Bill Holter says talking to Greg Hunter: It’s Pure Math – We’re Headed for a Train Wreck
Holter also points out the explosion of global debt. Holter charges, “It’s now $237 trillion. The amount of debt grew by $21 trillion globally over the last 12 months. That’s roughly 10 %. How much did global GDP grow? 2% or 3%, I mean that is totally unsustainable.” The biggest worry for Holter right now is escalating military action in Syria. Holter warns, “This is so, so dangerous. Obviously, you worry about a hot war because with the weapons you have today, you could have WWIII start in a heartbeat. But look at the market today. It’s up 400 or 500 points. You have talk of trade wars. You have talk of hot wars. It’s amazing the markets can hold together and ignore potential annihilation.”
David Stockman has something very similar: The Deep State Closes In On The Donald, Part 1
Yes, maybe Wall Street has figured out that the Donald is more bluster than bite. Yet when you consider the broader context and what the Russian side is now saying, it is just plain idiotic to own the S&P 500 at 24X. After all, earnings that have been going nowhere for the past three years (earnings per share have inched-up from $106 in September 2014 to $109 in December 2017), and now could be ambushed by a hot war accident in Syria that would rapidly escalate.
Indeed, did the robo-machines and boys and girls down in the casino not ponder the meaning of this message from the Kremlin? It does not leave much to the imagination: #Russian ambassador in Beirut : “If there is a strike by the Americans on #Syria , then… the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired..”
Trump would be much more likely to fire away if he thought he would win. And even then. Even if he could win, the whole situation is replete with unknown unknowns. If god forbid the thing escalates and the US and Russia end up facing each other, what will China do? Don’t forget that Beijing and the PBOC play an instrumental part in propping up the world economy, and the S&P 500.
It wouldn’t be hard for Xi to pull that carpet out from under Trump’s feet; it would be costly for China too, but if war were the reality, the rules and priorities change. And you can bet Xi and his people have run through the kinds of scenarios many many times. They’re prepared to “withdraw upon themselves”.
As for the US, the ‘markets are holding on to crazy levels so far despite the threat that hangs in the air, but once the first rockets fly, and gold and bitcoin -oil?- are still available, why hold on to stocks?
It’s the insanity of the so-called markets that makes them so vulnerable and unpredictable. And starting a war on very shaky grounds increases that unpredictability by a factor of 10 or so. And the MSM may -well, there’s no doubt- still fill their role as cheerleaders the way they used to, but social media are a different story.
And besides, which investors are going to say, hell, I feel so patriotic, I’m going to hold on to stocks that have been onvervalued for years already, just to support Bolton and McCain and Tony Blair and Boris Johnson’s fantasies? Who would do that who understands that it is at least quite possible that Russia has the better weapons today? Or that perhaps this kind of conflict is simply not winnable anymore?!
I don’t think there’ll be many. Nor do I think Trump wants to be known as the man who collapsed the S&P 500. So, abandoned buildings in the desert it is. And lots of CNN. Anderson Cooper’s your MC.
Comments
Why discussing the joke of markets when it's obvious the dominant Jewish strategy is to panic everyone, repurchase everything for pennies on the dollar, resell them again at premium prices, then start over and over again?
Again, you should get the idea when reading that Goldman Sachs wonders if curing patients would be a sustainable business model:

If the President wants to shoot missiles he should shoot them at the Eccles building and 33 liberty street NY, NY. They are internationalists and treasonous traitors to America. They are un-elected, un-audited, and have no government oversight. Creating Crisis's and then bailing out the lender is not ok. They have ruined our economy and society by constantly inflating and keeping the currency "hot," so people can't accrue savings.
Edit P.S.: and all the while giving billions of virtually zero interest rate loans to their little buddies. CRONY CAPITALISM. VERY UNFAIR #SAD
In reply to Why discussing the joke of… by Adolph.H.
I don’t share your view. The top boys at the CIA, FBI, and the FED have the Hammer fund to play with. It was created during the Cold War to make trouble for the Soviets. The fund contained more than $200,000,000,000 dollars. In the deposition of a top Mason, who also was a Knight of Malta and former top shareholder of the World Bank, it was revealed how these boys all liked to get a piece of the action. They use the media to manipulate markets like oil, gold and stocks to make a quick buck. If you look at Trump’s tweets, they are so childish, that this war drum thing looks nothing more than a market manipulation charade for the Hammer fund boys with something in it for their KGB counterparts.
In reply to Why discussing the joke of… by Adolph.H.
I would add that they are trying too hard to make it seem like WW3 is just around the corner, that nobody believes them. I mean no one in their right mind would even consider what Trump is threatening over a real gas attack much less a staged one. They need better script writers. Oh and nobody who’s heavily invested even watches TV anymore. The TV news only has a few loony liberals for an audience.
In reply to I don’t share your view. The… by BigCumulusClouds
Trump is trying to make TV great again
They make the lie obvious to mess with everyone's head and get people arguing. The hardcore sheep argue with people with even a sliver of cognition; the hardcore initiated/enlightened (like many on ZH) withdraw from socializing at all because most everyone is too clueless and behind to have a worthwhile cathartic conversation with. It's called mass industrial scale gaslighting
In reply to I would add that they are… by BigCumulusClouds
Well said. TFF
In reply to Oh and nobody who’s heavily… by D.T.Barnum
Trump tweeting, "nice, new, and smart!" missiles and "animal assad" (as if that's some cute nickname like cryin chuck schumer) was a big glitch in the matrix.
The great thing about that is that I can openly talk about conspiracy theories and still looks less crazy than the president. The Assad gassing is a SUPER CRAZY conspiracy theory, with no facts or logic to back it up.
Trying to control the consciousnesses of billions of internet-connected people is harder the the overlords thought it was going to be.
In reply to Well said. TFF by BigCumulusClouds
insanity does as insane fuks do for the chabod lubavitch staged show.
It's The Matrix Show (K0sh3r for P4ss0ver)
In reply to insanity does as insane fuks… by new game
(sorry to repeat, but I don't want anyone to miss it)
General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned - Seven Countries In Five Years - YouTube - March 2007
And he said, "I just got this down from upstairs" -- meaning the Secretary of Defense's office -- "today." And he said, "This is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran." I said, "Is it classified?" He said, "Yes, sir." I said, "Well, don't show it to me." And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, "You remember that?" He said, "Sir, I didn't show you that memo! I didn't show it to you!"
Mad Vlad?
Presidents (Macri (Argentina) & Putin signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territ…
Delusional
all you need to know
