Jimmy Carter Just Issued A Chilling Warning To Trump About Syria

Authored by Jessica Corbett via CommonDreams.org,
Former President Jimmy Carter has added his voice to those urging President Donald Trump to refrain from launching an illegal military attack on Syria, warning of the serious dangers - including nuclear conflagration - that could result.
"I pray that he would keep our country at peace and not exaggerate or exacerbate the challenges that come up with North Korea, in Russia, or in Syria," Carter told The Associated Press about Trump's recent threats.
"I hope he realizes very profoundly as I did, and as other presidents have done," Carter continued, "that any nuclear exchange could involve catastrophe for all human beings."
Carter pointed out that even a military attack that doesn't escalate into a nuclear exchange "is a dangerous thing" that can unleash unpredictable consequences.
Anti-war activists are also pressuring Trump to proceed cautiously.
"There is no proof yet of a Syrian government gas attack," noted Veterans for Peace President Gerry Condon. "Even if the reports are true, a military response will only lead to more death and destruction, and dangerous escalations."
Condon also pointed to nuclear concerns—considering Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"We are talking about a direct confrontation between the two nuclear superpowers," Condon said.
"Why would the U.S. risk nuclear war over dubious chemical weapons claims?"
Pleas for restraint from peace advocates, members of Congress, international law experts, and at least one former president come amid mixed messages from Trump and an alarming report by Russia's state-owned television station about possible war with the United States.
In a news segment on Wednesday, as Common Dreams reported, one Russian anchor "explained to viewers how to prepare for a potential war by stocking a bomb shelter—while images of nuclear explosions were shown behind him."
Comments
What? I thought nuclear winter was a picnic!
I hear nuclear wars are good and easy to win.
In reply to What? I thought nuclear… by NugginFuts
I read a white paper from the 80s that said the same thing. By winning they meant 150 million of us would survive.
It was chilling.
In reply to I hear nuclear wars are good… by FreeShitter
gee Jimmy. Thanks for the tip. Did your mentor Zbigniew Brzynski reach out from the grave to impart this pearl?
On the other hand, I do admire you building houses etc. after your Tri Lateral Administration and hyperinflation.
Don't let the door hit you.
In reply to I read a white paper from… by BandGap
Syriaous Warning?
In reply to gee Jimmy by wildbad
Fucking orangetard probably wanted to win some cheap shots: like telling Russian the spots so that wouldn't get ass kicked back. Then, he could go back molesting nuttyahoo's ass with his big orange face.
In reply to Syriaous Warning? by Déjà view
Jimmy Carter is a good man, but ineffective.
In reply to Fucking orangetard probably… by ne-tiger
Speak Out Now...
Been screaming this for weeks, Once 1 Nuke Flies, its probably Raining Nukes in minutes ...
Nuclear arsenal of Russia
The exact number of nuclear warheads is a state secret and is therefore a matter of guesswork. The Federation of American Scientists estimates that Russia possesses 4,300 nuclear warheads, while the U.S. has 4,000; Russia has 1,950 active strategic nuclear warheads, compared with the U.S. having 1,650.[2] On the other hand, Russia is estimated to have roughly 1,500 tactical nuclear weapons, all of which are declared to be in central storage.[10]The RS-28 Sarmat[11] (Russian: РС-28 Сармат; NATO reporting name: SATAN 2), is a Russian liquid-fueled, MIRV-equipped, super-heavy thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile in development by the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau[11] from 2009,[12] intended to replace the previous R-36 missile.
Its large payload would allow for up to 10 heavy warheads or 15 lighter ones or up to 24 hypersonic glide vehicles Yu-71,[13][14] or a combination of warheads and massive amounts of countermeasures designed to defeat anti-missile systems;[15][16]
it was heralded by the Russian military as a response to the U.S. Prompt Global Strike.[17]
In 2015, information emerged that Russia may be developing a new nuclear torpedo, up to 100 megatons[18] , the Status-6 Ocean Multipurpose System,[19][20][21] codenamed “Kanyon” by Pentagon officials.[22][23] This weapon is designed to create a tsunami wave up to 500m tall that will radioactively contaminate a wide area on an enemy coasts with cobalt-60, and to be immune to anti-missile defense systems such as laser weapons and railguns that might disable an ICBM.[20][21][23][24][25] Two potential carrier submarines, the Project 09852 Belgorod, and the Project 09851 Khabarovsk, are new boats laid down in 2012 and 2014 respectively.[22][23][26][27] Status 6 appears to be a deterrent weapon of last resort.[25][26][27] It appears to be a torpedo-shaped robotic mini-submarine, that can travel at speeds of 185 km/h (100 kn).[25][26][28] More recent information suggests a top speed of 100 km/h (54 kn), with a range of 10,000 km (6,200 mi) and a depth maximum of 1,000 m (3,300 ft).[29] This underwater drone is cloaked by stealth technology to elude acoustic tracking devices.[20][26]
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by tmosley
Yes, Bababouy - you're a friggin genius. No one else has ever thought, written, spoken, or even crapped that once one nuke flies, so do thousands. What insight. Pound that chest some more please because, God knows, no one in Washington, DC, or anywhere else for that matter, has your intellect. As for the description of the nukes - does it F'ing matter? Everyone knows that Russia could kill every US citizen hundreds of times over.
But please, keep on screaming. I'm sure the Joint Chiefs are captivated by your analysis.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
To be honest, I would ask for the desert card after a flash and a rumble over DC followed by a mushroom cloud.
Exceptional....HAH!
In reply to Yes, Bababouy - you're a… by I Claudius
"We have discovered the most terrible bomb in the history of the world. It may be the fire destruction prophesied in the Euphrates Valley Era, after Noah and his fabulous Ark." President Harry Truman, 33rd President of the United States, Democrat
Yeah, Jimmy, "muh fellow Americuns" Carter, other Presidents have realized the potential of the bomb. When one wasn't enough, Truman ordered a second to be delivered to Japan. War over.
"could" is NOT will
The fact that the MSM and the TPTB have trotted out the likes of Carter speaks volumes to their desperation.
In reply to To be honest, I would ask… by Troy Ounce
glad japanese did not have nukes, otherwise it may not be the just war that was over
In reply to "We have discovered the most… by Muddy1
Eh? The MSM trotting out Carter coz they're desperate? That's a bit twisted.
MSM is totally controlled by Deep State. Deep State wants war. It's in their interests to put a lid on dissenting voices like Carter and most of the Hedge commentators.
In reply to "We have discovered the most… by Muddy1
Jimmy is a deep-state tool.
In reply to Eh? The MSM trotting out… by Socratic Dog
Are you a Zionist?
In reply to Yes, Bababouy - you're a… by I Claudius
I Claudius....I am impressed by the number of downvotes you are getting. It must mean that you have triggered the trolls, good job!
This place is in FUCKING fested in the past two years but I am confident that once Soros is getting banged in prison their funds will dry up.
Keep on keepin on
In reply to Yes, Bababouy - you're a… by I Claudius
When WWlll is over...sequel...saving Rep. Ryan...
In reply to I Claudius....I am impressed… by wildbad
If we get the big one dropped, hope Putin's aim is good and the idiots in Washington all go down with the ship.
In reply to When WWlll is over...sequel… by Déjà view
Dont you mean Baba Booooeeey!!!??
In reply to Yes, Bababouy - you're a… by I Claudius
Re: Speak out now ...
I actually do think the content and quantity of citizen website posts that warn against starting unnecessary wars can make even the warmongers pause. I think such comments helped stop Obama from starting a (False flag) war with Syria, saving countless lives.
Some Politicians must visit these sites and learn that the masses, in fact, are NOT eager for even more counterproductive “interventions.” With no grassroots support, these actions will be even more likely to backfire.
This is one of the reasons I post. What the hell? Maybe one more voice WILL influence these dumbasses making decisions that will affect all of us.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Is your opinion that the Syria operation was somehow thwarted by forum posts? I guess maybe - anything's possible...
What about this though - what if the US never wanted it to go further? Your assumption is that it would have gone to a full war, and yet we have mounds of historical evidence that smaller actions or insurgencies don't get the same level of pushback - domestically or internationally.
My guess would be that it doesn't matter. They are running roughshod over the people and could care less what we think.
In reply to Re: Speak out now ... I… by Give Me Some Truth
I bet google or something hidden vacuums every single bit of everything and condenses a national mood ring report daily for the swamp that is ultimately just ignored.
In reply to Is your opinion that the… by DisorderlyConduct
OMFG. Exactly. Spend billions to pay Google and Fartbook to distill it and then pour it down the drain.
That, my friends, is so unbelievably fucked up that it must be true..! ^_^
In reply to I bet google or something… by chunga
There are people saying Russia are putting fuel in the R-36M2 Voevodas. They are MIRVed, and have an all-up launch weight of 220 tons each. They take around 2 seconds to exit and clear the silo and ignite main engines.
https://youtu.be/BVOPf_PbAfA
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
And that Russia mobilized after the Israeli attack on the airfield.
This really does have echoes of the leadup to WWI.
I don't have a bunker (yet) but it's easy to build one. A trench with 3 feet of earth over the top plus a primitive ventilation system protects from fallout. Not a blast shelter, but put blast doors on it and it becomes one.
Kearney's "Nuclear war survival skills" is essential reading.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/098132181X/ref=oh_aui_search_detailpa…
In reply to There are people saying… by land_of_the_few
thanks for the stats. Now take your meds and relax.
The sky is not falling.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
UH - the Russians built, and detonated a 100 megaton bomb - the Tsar Bomba - it was three stories tall. Won't fit in a mini-sub.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Yeah, all that and the Dooms Day Machine too. What a pickle we are in.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
The FED made sure he was a 1 termer.
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by tmosley
... and by extension their media.
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by D.T.Barnum
If they hadn't raised the interest rates like that, the dollar would have collapsed.
Trump will have to deal with rising rates as well.
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by D.T.Barnum
Fed Funds rate was lower for much longer for Obomba. Obomba played ball: droned hospitals and bowed to Isreal
Obama Puppet Goes To Israel - YouTube
In reply to If they hadn't raised the… by tmosley
a 1% rise in interest rates increases our annual interest payments on the national debt by $210 billion. I don't think we'll see rates as high as in Jimmy's days unless it's part of the bankster's plans for US default...
In reply to Fed Funds rate was lower for… by D.T.Barnum
" Trump will have to deal with rising rates as well. "
He has a magic twitter account that solves all problems at home & abroad (and with broads too)
In reply to If they hadn't raised the… by tmosley
And the first George Bush and William Casey made sure there would be no October suprprise
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by D.T.Barnum
He did everything they asked for. He deregulated the U.S. and caused a mini-depression with high interest rates. Only Clinton gave them more and gave us pre-Iraq Yugoslavia destruction, phase I.
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by D.T.Barnum
nice catch Mr. Durham.. a real history lesson.
In reply to He did everything they asked… by John C Durham
I have always approved of high interest rates. They discourage people from borrowing to buy things they can't afford and prevent inflation, which is a form of stealing by central governments. Borrowing is a transfer of wealth from the not so rich to the rich. The only sensible reason to borrow is if with the borrowed money you can make even more than the amount you borrowed.
In reply to He did everything they asked… by John C Durham
Jimmy Carter is a lying globalist piece of dog shiite that I wouldn't piss on if he was on fire. OK, maybe I would piss on him.
He was a 1-termer because he was an idiot who stuck us with 23% inflation and 15% home mortgages and didn't have a freaking clue as to how to fix it--and neither did the Fed Chief who exacerbated the problem (I did a position paper on the debacle in college). He was ineffectual and a terrible President, exceeded in ineptitude only by our most recent former President, Obozo.
Here's hoping he chokes on a peanut.
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by D.T.Barnum
More likely the Safari Club, but cross membership cannot be ruled out. Washington D.C. is no place for a decent, honest man.
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by D.T.Barnum
No president after the deep state killed Kennedy was any good. They were all owned and completely controlled by them. Carter was no exception. He will only redeem himself when he helps Donald to expose it further. Until then, he is just like the rest puppets of the international bankers who have owned this country lock, stock, and barrel since the founding of the Federal Reserve in 1913.
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by tmosley
" Jimmy Carter is a good man "
I thought you hated peanutz!?!
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by tmosley
Nuclear War, Blast Rings of Wonder and Doom
I Ring of Love: many will be killed in the heat blast and subsequent overpressure
II Ring of Destiny: others will be killed by massive radiation boluses
III Ring of Cellular Disturbances: death by cancer, epidemics and unpleasant facial deformities
IV Ring of Mad Max: you will be compelled to roam the wasteland in assless chaps
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by tmosley
The assless chaps scenario is a major selling point to most DC politicians.
In reply to Nuclear War, Blast Rings of… by Deep Snorkeler
Being a biker, I don't know of ANY chaps that are NOT "assless". If they have "asses" in them, they're called leather PANTS.
In reply to Nuclear War, Blast Rings of… by Deep Snorkeler
Carter ushered in the fuckin SES
Comie is a SES "slime ball"
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by tmosley
>> Jimmy Carter is a good man, but ineffective.
It takes one to call one.
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by tmosley
How ironic. Because in this time of sane voices speaking out against this madness. I though he was very effective. And I wish more leaders would come forward to say what he had to say. Because all I hear from my Representatives in Washing D.C. is the sound of Silence.
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by tmosley
My mother always said he wasn't evil enough to be a good President.
In reply to Jimmy Carter is a good man,… by tmosley
PS, where is the Pope ????????????????
In reply to Fucking orangetard probably… by ne-tiger