Jimmy Carter Just Issued A Chilling Warning To Trump About Syria

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 09:59

Authored by Jessica Corbett via CommonDreams.org,

Former President Jimmy Carter has added his voice to those urging President Donald Trump to refrain from launching an illegal military attack on Syria, warning of the serious dangers - including nuclear conflagration - that could result.

"I pray that he would keep our country at peace and not exaggerate or exacerbate the challenges that come up with North Korea, in Russia, or in Syria," Carter told The Associated Press about Trump's recent threats.

"I hope he realizes very profoundly as I did, and as other presidents have done," Carter continued, "that any nuclear exchange could involve catastrophe for all human beings."

Carter pointed out that even a military attack that doesn't escalate into a nuclear exchange "is a dangerous thing" that can unleash unpredictable consequences.

Anti-war activists are also pressuring Trump to proceed cautiously.

"There is no proof yet of a Syrian government gas attack," noted Veterans for Peace President Gerry Condon. "Even if the reports are true, a military response will only lead to more death and destruction, and dangerous escalations."

Condon also pointed to nuclear concerns—considering Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"We are talking about a direct confrontation between the two nuclear superpowers," Condon said.

"Why would the U.S. risk nuclear war over dubious chemical weapons claims?"

Pleas for restraint from peace advocates, members of Congress, international law experts, and at least one former president come amid mixed messages from Trump and an alarming report by Russia's state-owned television station about possible war with the United States. 

In a news segment on Wednesday, as Common Dreams reported, one Russian anchor "explained to viewers how to prepare for a potential war by stocking a bomb shelter—while images of nuclear explosions were shown behind him."

BaBaBouy tmosley Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:15

Speak Out Now...

Been screaming this for weeks, Once 1 Nuke Flies, its probably Raining Nukes in minutes ...

Nuclear arsenal of Russia

The exact number of nuclear warheads is a state secret and is therefore a matter of guesswork. The Federation of American Scientists estimates that Russia possesses 4,300 nuclear warheads, while the U.S. has 4,000; Russia has 1,950 active strategic nuclear warheads, compared with the U.S. having 1,650.[2] On the other hand, Russia is estimated to have roughly 1,500 tactical nuclear weapons, all of which are declared to be in central storage.[10]The RS-28 Sarmat[11] (Russian: РС-28 Сармат; NATO reporting name: SATAN 2), is a Russian liquid-fueled, MIRV-equipped, super-heavy thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile in development by the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau[11] from 2009,[12] intended to replace the previous R-36 missile.

Its large payload would allow for up to 10 heavy warheads or 15 lighter ones or up to 24 hypersonic glide vehicles Yu-71,[13][14] or a combination of warheads and massive amounts of countermeasures designed to defeat anti-missile systems;[15][16]

it was heralded by the Russian military as a response to the U.S. Prompt Global Strike.[17]

In 2015, information emerged that Russia may be developing a new nuclear torpedo, up to 100 megatons[18] , the Status-6 Ocean Multipurpose System,[19][20][21] codenamed “Kanyon” by Pentagon officials.[22][23] This weapon is designed to create a tsunami wave up to 500m tall that will radioactively contaminate a wide area on an enemy coasts with cobalt-60, and to be immune to anti-missile defense systems such as laser weapons and railguns that might disable an ICBM.[20][21][23][24][25] Two potential carrier submarines, the Project 09852 Belgorod, and the Project 09851 Khabarovsk, are new boats laid down in 2012 and 2014 respectively.[22][23][26][27] Status 6 appears to be a deterrent weapon of last resort.[25][26][27] It appears to be a torpedo-shaped robotic mini-submarine, that can travel at speeds of 185 km/h (100 kn).[25][26][28] More recent information suggests a top speed of 100 km/h (54 kn), with a range of 10,000 km (6,200 mi) and a depth maximum of 1,000 m (3,300 ft).[29] This underwater drone is cloaked by stealth technology to elude acoustic tracking devices.[20][26]

I Claudius BaBaBouy Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:28

Yes, Bababouy - you're a friggin genius.  No one else has ever thought, written, spoken, or even crapped that once one nuke flies, so do thousands.  What insight.  Pound that chest some more please because, God knows, no one in Washington, DC, or anywhere else for that matter, has your intellect.  As for the description of the nukes - does it F'ing matter?  Everyone knows that Russia could kill every US citizen hundreds of times over. 

But please, keep on screaming.  I'm sure the Joint Chiefs are captivated by your analysis.

Muddy1 Troy Ounce Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:59

"We have discovered the most terrible bomb in the history of the world. It may be the fire destruction prophesied in the Euphrates Valley Era, after Noah and his fabulous Ark."  President Harry Truman, 33rd President of the United States, Democrat

Yeah, Jimmy, "muh fellow Americuns" Carter, other Presidents have realized the potential of the bomb.  When one wasn't enough, Truman ordered a second to be delivered to Japan.  War over.

"could" is NOT will

The fact that the MSM and the TPTB have trotted out the likes of Carter speaks volumes to their desperation.

Give Me Some Truth BaBaBouy Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:38

Re: Speak out now ...

I actually do think the content and quantity of citizen website posts that warn against starting unnecessary wars can make even the warmongers pause. I think such comments helped stop Obama from starting a (False flag) war with Syria, saving countless lives.

Some Politicians must visit these sites and learn that the masses, in fact, are NOT eager for even more counterproductive “interventions.” With no grassroots support, these actions will be even more likely to backfire.

This is one of the reasons I post. What the hell? Maybe one more voice WILL influence these dumbasses making decisions that will affect all of us.

DisorderlyConduct Give Me Some Truth Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:03

Is your opinion that the Syria operation was somehow thwarted by forum posts? I guess maybe - anything's possible...

What about this though - what if the US never wanted it to go further? Your assumption is that it would have gone to a full war, and yet we have mounds of historical evidence that smaller actions or insurgencies don't get the same level of pushback - domestically or internationally.

My guess would be that it doesn't matter. They are running roughshod over the people and could care less what we think.

Socratic Dog land_of_the_few Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:29

And that Russia mobilized after the Israeli attack on the airfield.

This really does have echoes of the leadup to WWI.

I don't have a bunker (yet) but it's easy to build one.  A trench with 3 feet of earth over the top plus a primitive ventilation system protects from fallout.  Not a blast shelter, but put blast doors on it and it becomes one.

Kearney's "Nuclear war survival skills" is essential reading.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/098132181X/ref=oh_aui_search_detailpa…

amadeus39 John C Durham Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:22

I have always approved of high interest rates. They discourage people from borrowing to buy things they can't afford and prevent inflation, which is a form of stealing by central governments.  Borrowing is a transfer of wealth from the not so rich to the rich. The only sensible reason to borrow is if with the borrowed money you can make even more than the amount you borrowed.

 

Nunyadambizness D.T.Barnum Fri, 04/13/2018 - 11:21

Jimmy Carter is a lying globalist piece of dog shiite that I wouldn't piss on if he was on fire.  OK, maybe I would piss on him.

He was a 1-termer because he was an idiot who stuck us with 23% inflation and 15% home mortgages and didn't have a freaking clue as to how to fix it--and neither did the Fed Chief who exacerbated the problem (I did a position paper on the debacle in college).  He was ineffectual and a terrible President, exceeded in ineptitude only by our most recent former President, Obozo. 

Here's hoping he chokes on a peanut. 

bobsmith5 tmosley Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:40

No president after the deep state killed Kennedy was any good.  They were all owned and completely controlled by them.  Carter was no exception.  He will only redeem himself when he helps Donald to expose it further.  Until then, he is just like the rest puppets of the international bankers who have owned this country lock, stock, and barrel since the founding of the Federal Reserve in 1913.

Deep Snorkeler tmosley Fri, 04/13/2018 - 10:47

Nuclear War, Blast Rings of Wonder and Doom

I Ring of Love: many will be killed in the heat blast and subsequent overpressure

II Ring of Destiny: others will be killed by massive radiation boluses

III Ring of Cellular Disturbances: death by cancer, epidemics and unpleasant facial deformities

IV Ring of Mad Max: you will be compelled to roam the wasteland in assless chaps