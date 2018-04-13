Majority Of Greeks Consider "Turkey" As Greatest Threat

The majority of Greeks consider “Turkey” as the biggest threat for Greece, a public opinion poll found out.

However, as KeepTalkingGreece.com reports, Greeks consider as a threat also “Germany” although at a much lower percentage rate.

Six out of ten Greeks believe that there is a foreign country threatening Greece, while three out of ten do not believe this.

According to the public opinion poll conducted by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), Turkey stands out with 50%. It is followed by Germany with 4.5% and FYROM with just 2.5%.

The ELIAMEP poll had the working title” What’s in a Name? Greek Public Attitudes towards the ‘Name Dispute’ and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in 2018″.

In the case of the Macedonia name dispute, the survey found out that:

The full Survey results are here in pdf.