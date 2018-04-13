Majority Of Greeks Consider "Turkey" As Greatest Threat

The majority of Greeks consider “Turkey” as the biggest threat for Greece, a public opinion poll found out.
However, as KeepTalkingGreece.com reports, Greeks consider as a threat also “Germany” although at a much lower percentage rate.
Six out of ten Greeks believe that there is a foreign country threatening Greece, while three out of ten do not believe this.
According to the public opinion poll conducted by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), Turkey stands out with 50%. It is followed by Germany with 4.5% and FYROM with just 2.5%.
The ELIAMEP poll had the working title” What’s in a Name? Greek Public Attitudes towards the ‘Name Dispute’ and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in 2018″.
In the case of the Macedonia name dispute, the survey found out that:
The full Survey results are here in pdf.
Comments
That's odd -- Mario Draghi is their biggest threat.
Greece give Russia 0 points for threat?!?!?! Those little critical and analytical thinking bastards!
In reply to That's odd -- Mario Draghi… by Haus-Targaryen
Germany is Greece’s biggest threat again.
Yep! Daaa! Turkey has always been a great threat! Armenian Genocide, Otoman empire. Armenians, Asyrians, Greeks, Cypriots, and Serbians are all scared of Turkey. Turkey didn't even belong to Turkey. They confiscated Armenian and Greek lands and properties.
Greeks should rip Constantinople and the bosphorus out of Turkish hands.
That would be a honorable way for them to die.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
Perhaps the Greeks should take a walk down to their beaches, and see who has deployed teams to help migrants landing there make their way into Europe.
No prize for guessing what country is behind the migrant crisis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5p2zt0ne_4