A Map Of The Syrian War: Who Is Who (And Where)

On Thursday, just 24 hours before Trump ordered airstrikes on Syria for the second time in just over a year, we said that "with war likely set to break out in Syria at any moment, a question many Americans are asking is... where is Syria?
We then added that "geographical challenges aside, it is safe to say that the situation in Syria is extremely fluid, and changing on an almost daily basis" which is why we showed several strategic and tactical snapshot maps of Syria as of this moment."
Fast forward to Friday night, when at exactly 9pm ET on Friday 13, Trump announce that
war airstrikes on Syria have once broken out, as expected, and for those who may have missed the various tactical and strategic maps of the Syrian theater, here they are again.
The first and most useful one, courtesy of Turkey's Omran Dirasat think tank, shows updated areas of control and influence in Syria by international military forces with reference to the most prominent international military sites in Syria.
The second map, from Dirasat employee Nawar Sh. Oliver lays out the control and influence zone in Syria as of April 2018, revealing the relative % of gains and losses in the last 24 days.
Finally, from the regional political journal, Suriye Gündemi English, here is a map showing the latest military situation as well as location of key military bases in Syria ahead of the expected US strikes.
Comments
Bye Bye Iran
Yeah right! IRAN (aka Persia) has been there for millennia.
The one you should say bye-bye to is the FAKE biblical Israel created in 1948 on the stolen land of Palestine.
In reply to Bye Bye Iran by pc_babe
Getting Syriaous! I ran...
In reply to Yeah right! by beepbop
Where are the white helmets?
And can they be taken out first?
In reply to x by Déjà view
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.
Trump is a Jew (so are Macron and Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If Putin does not respond, with force, to force,....
We can only conclude that Putin is a Jew too; Putin the new Hitler.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to Where by toady
All the pro-Russia derps claiming the S-900000 (S-300/400) were sooooo wonderful, were just proven WRONG again. Russia and their military sucks. No match. Let this be a lesson to the neophyte pro-Russia crowd on the board.
Having said that...Syria is not our problem and the US is NOT the world's police. Sometimes I guess you have to punch Putin the face though.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
Say it with me kids:
There will be no war.
We're going to keep repeating it until you understand it.
There will be no war.
Do you get it yet?
There will be no war.
That's all there is to it.
Posted from the poopdeck of the Donald Cook (those homemade cookies ran right through me), which has yet to sink.
In reply to All the pro-Russia derps… by sheikurbootie
What the fuck is your definition of war? Firing missles into the capital of another fucking country pretty much checks off all my marks.
In reply to Say it with me kids: There… by tmosley
‘‘Tis a flesh wound!
In reply to What the fuck is your… by Jayda1850
In reply to What the fuck is your… by Jayda1850
In reply to What the fuck is your… by Jayda1850
In reply to What the fuck is your… by Jayda1850
Hi guys! So, ummm, just wonderin' ... ummm, errr, is Trump still colluding with the Russians?
Now would be a good time to dig up all the MSM propaganda from 2015 when MSM said that Trump was going to start WW3 against the Russians. Beware the Ds with long memories. What's MSM saying at the moment? Someone could have some fun making a collage out of that kind of stuff from the last 4 years. Are Trump and MSM still 180 degrees out of phase or have they suddenly synchronized on this one?
You know what really would have come in handy? Instead of destroying evidence, perhaps some photos or video footage or something to prove that the targets actually did need to be blown up. Oh, sorry. Silly me. If that was their M.O. then they wouldn't be in Syria in the first place.
In reply to What the fuck is your… by Jayda1850
Where will the oil pipelines be?
In reply to Say it with me kids: There… by tmosley
GOOGLE THE GREATER ISRIAL PLAN FOR WHO GOT TRUMP TO DO THIS.
In reply to Where will the oil pipelines… by IridiumRebel
Rothschild's dual monsters:
Israel and the Central Banking Mafia
In reply to Yeah right! by beepbop
What possess a man to walk-up to a building five times a day
take off his shoes
walk inside
bend over
...and sniff a peeboobs ass?
In reply to Yeah right! by beepbop
Well its called mental conditioning aka brainwashing.
In reply to What possess a man to walk… by pc_babe
"A Map Of The Syrian War: Who Is Who (And Where)"
How about who shouldn't be there ? The US for starters.
The wmd that needs to be dropped to end this insanity is the worlds reserve currency. Tick fucking tock.
In reply to Bye Bye Iran by pc_babe
All people of all nations outside of the US, Britain, France and Israel should boycott their products and lobby their governments to join the Russia-China coalition. Trade all fuels in the petroyuan. Support anyone dedicated to bring down these evil regimes.
In reply to "A Map Of The Syrian War:… by curbjob
You are right they should boycott. Don't use aircraft, telephones, computers or the internet or antibiotics. Just for a start.
In reply to All people of all nations… by FBaggins
Rome goes where its required. It doesn't ask.
In reply to "A Map Of The Syrian War:… by curbjob
Welcome to World War Three.
In reply to "A Map Of The Syrian War:… by curbjob
Iran is next on the hit parade, then Russia (throw in Lebanon somewhere). I am just shocked that when the neo cons announced their strategic plan (look up General Westley Clark's comment) before going into Iraq, people thought it was fantasy. Even the fucking Russians thought so. Now all these countries are going to be ass fucked while their people demand 'diplomacy'!
In reply to Bye Bye Iran by pc_babe
I think it is time for you to consider the fact that you are an idiot when making your forecasts.
In reply to Iran is next on the hit… by The Ram
You should grab your rifle and go teach them Rooskie's a lesson. Pathetic keyboard tough guy.
In reply to Iran is next on the hit… by The Ram
17+ years of illegal wars and lies, there will be a price to pay.........Lost all respect for the government + people. They have chosen their path. Fuck em'
I'm packing my bags right now, I'm getting the fuck out of here. God damn fools...everything is ruined
Nothing is going to change after tonight except Putin will need to change his trousers, he only loves his bed and his mommy...
John Bolton is you ?
In reply to Nothing is going to change… by Boeing Boy
The maggots are crawling out of the absecces tonight
In reply to John Bolton is that you ? by curbjob
Tel Aviv university library is a hive of activity even at this hour as an army of hasbara forskins keep the propaganda mill churning.
In reply to The maggots are crawling out… by Juggernaut x2
looks like mattis was kept away from trump by bolton...
https://youtu.be/8fZ7gNzKAJ4 #Syria
I doubt the Russians are gonna put up with this sort of behavior.
A sucker punch cometh. I just hope my generator avr gets here before the emp strike.
..."a question many Americans are asking is... where is Syria?"
This confirms the fact that Americans are stupid in a way beyond measure. Not only has this Syrian CW bullshit been going on since 2013, for five (5) Fi-Va years, it seems the only impotent move after Syria WINS is to bomb the Syria. This in turn creates a kind of thought in Americans: what is a Syria? Where is the Syria?
http://frontinfo.media/r-u-videos-middle-east-ukraine/
Obviously, Americans are not golfers. Syria is that place in the movie Syriana starring George Clooney and exists in the minds of a city state called Washinton D.C., along with the rest of the hypothicated United States and in the bowels of Hollywood between the sphincter of the world and the gall bladder.
The fact is Syria can be found if you take your index and middle finger and shove these into your butthole and wiggle them. You'll find it there. You can do this at home for free, Jack.
Syria is the last land of the noble Unicorn and magical Pegasi. It is the land of mermaids. To help understand, America is trying to kill Simba the lion king, Aerial the mermaid, the last unicorn, Toothless the dragon, the Celts (obviously), Toon Town and Roger Rabbit, Chuckee Cheese, the Flinstones, Sesame Street, your mom, and you don't know where Syria is: Syriously. You don't know where Sirius is, either. You know what? I doub't Americans know what fucking state they live in or what country because obviously they don't know what form of government they live under.
If you don't know where the fuck Syria is, you probably don't know where the fuck America is. Because you. don't. know.
Reminds me of you, Stuart: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71PNZH1OaW0
Calm down and carry on. This too shall pass. Fear does not serve you well.
President Trump is on fire. Still offering an olive branch to thug Putin who is too stupid to accept.
“In 2013 President Putin and his government promised the world they would guarantee the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons. Assad's recent attack and today's response are the direct result of Russia's failure to keep that promise,' he said. 'Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a force for stability and peace.'
He added, 'Hopefully someday we'll get along with Russia, and maybe even Iran, but maybe not. I will say this, the United States has a lot to offer with the greatest and most powerful economy in the history of the world.'”