A Map Of The Syrian War: Who Is Who (And Where)

On Thursday, just 24 hours before Trump ordered airstrikes on Syria for the second time in just over a year, we said that "with war likely set to break out in Syria at any moment, a question many Americans are asking is... where is Syria?

We then added that "geographical challenges aside, it is safe to say that the situation in Syria is extremely fluid, and changing on an almost daily basis" which is why we showed several strategic and tactical snapshot maps of Syria as of this moment."

Fast forward to Friday night, when at exactly 9pm ET on Friday 13, Trump announce that war airstrikes on Syria have once broken out, as expected, and for those who may have missed the various tactical and strategic maps of the Syrian theater, here they are again.

The first and most useful one, courtesy of Turkey's Omran Dirasat think tank, shows updated areas of control and influence in Syria by international military forces with reference to the most prominent international military sites in Syria.

The second map, from Dirasat employee Nawar Sh. Oliver lays out the control and influence zone in Syria as of April 2018, revealing the relative % of gains and losses in the last 24 days.

Finally, from the regional political journal, Suriye Gündemi English, here is a map showing the latest military situation as well as location of key military bases in Syria ahead of the expected US strikes.