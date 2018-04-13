Pompeo Admits America's Already Killed "A Couple Hundred" Russians In Syria

Is it any wonder that US-Russia relations are, reportedly, as their lowest in decades?
Despite being a 'puppet of Putin', President Trump's administration has killed hundreds of Russians in Syria.
Amid his confirmation hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday, The Wall Street Journal reports that Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo said Thursday that “a couple hundred Russians” were killed in Syria by U.S. warplanes after Syrian fighters backed by Washington came under attack in February.
The episode reportedly took place on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, when Russian mercenaries mounted an attack using tanks and artillery in an apparent attempt to take an oil-rich area in the eastern Syria province of Deir Ezzour. Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, organized by the U.S. to fight Islamic State, came under fire and American air power was called in.
The Russian mercenaries were part of private military group known as the Wagner Group, which is run by a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin has played down the episode, and the Pentagon has been reluctant to say how many Russians might have been killed and what relation the mercenaries had to the Kremlin.
Instead, the Pentagon talked about a clash involving “pro-regime” forces.
Notably, WSJ reports that during hours of testimony, Mr. Pompeo sought to distance himself from some of the more assertive comments he had issued as a lawmaker, insisting that he favored strong diplomacy over preemptive military strikes and was more interested in negotiating than encouraging regime change.
Mr. Pompeo bristlled at suggestions that he was a “hawk,” arguing that as a former Army officer who served in the 1991 Persian Gulf War he knew the horrors of combat.
“There’s no one like someone who’s served in uniform who understands the value of diplomacy and the terror and tragedy that is war,” he said.
Let's hope - for the sake of many - that those comments were not just placating talk.
Comments
"We killed some folks..."
This guy, together with certified nut case and warmonger John Bolton, is Trump's own deliberate choice of who he wants to surround himself with as POTUS, and yet people still believe that he wants to "drain the swamp?"
Trump is no better than Barrack-"we-tortured-some-folks"-Obama, or Hillary-"we-came-we-saw-he-died"-Clinton!
I thought everybody around here hated mercenaries.
/////
Well, there's one down vote (so far...lol) so I guess not everyone around here hates mercenaries?
/////
So...just to keep the running tally up to date here, I got eighteen mercenary lovers and six who can appreciate truly deep irony ;-)
In reply to "We killed some folks..." by Klassenfeind
If karma was a tree, the USSA is going to hit every branch on the way back down.
In reply to I thought everybody around… by nmewn
Now that this has been made official this voids any argument Americans can make when the opposite happens.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to If karma was a tree, the… by NoDecaf
Funny how the only guy who has actually fought in war is the one trying to prevent this shitshow from spiraling out of control.
#Mattis2020
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
"There's no one like someone who's served in uniform who understands the value of diplomacy and the terror and tragedy that is war", he said, pausing to wipe the gravy from his chin while finishing his fricaseed knuckle of Cossack...
In reply to Funny how the only guy who… by Killtruck
fake news. This "Wagner " story is completely made up. It was first launched to get Putin domestically into trouble and7or provoke a retaliatory action from him (to plaese his domestic voter base). Vlad didn't bite.
https://thesaker.is/u-s-strikes-and-scores-of-killed-russian-fighters-i…
So Pompeo comes up again with the same nonsense. tell me, what could be the only reason to even mention that in a senate hearing about Pompeo the candiate? of course, to provoke the russians again into action.
Will have the same result as earlier.
In reply to T by house biscuit
Better to make up feel-good moral-strenghtening stories of murdered Russian mercenaries than having to admit the number of deep state operatives being captured by the SAA and Russia in E. Ghouta...
In reply to fake news. This "Wagner "… by fx
Where was/is tough zionist-lackey Prostitutin? Nowhere in sight. He is to busy plundering Russia and its people of natural resources, building mansions for himself, and playing a big show where he and Trump are on the same side.
In reply to Better to make up feel-good… by ThirdWorldDude
What we’re witnessing is the last days of the United Satans world military and economic dominance.
Masha Allah!
In reply to Where was/is tough zionist… by caconhma
This is actually pretty dangerous rhetoric...
The U.S. always runs around saying they'll nuke anybody that kills even a single American.
Russia would like to do the same.
But no, Americans can kill any Russian that gets in their way.
Dangerous.
In reply to What we’re witnessing is the… by directaction
Oh really, Putin is the reason why Rothschild-owned Isra-Amerika is behind all the sanctions and embargoes against Russia in an effort to bankrupt it? Putin is the reason why the Disunited States of Isra-Amerika engineered the coup in the Ukraine? It was all because of that bad guy Putin? It had nothing to do with Putin kicking out of Russia all the corrupt Rothschild puppet oligarchs taking over the nation, or Putin defending the sovereignty of the Syrian nation from all of the Al Qaeda and ISIS trained, supported and deployed in Syria by the US-UK-Israeli cabal?
"Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, organized by the U.S. to fight Islamic State, came under fire and American air power was called in.", the bullshit story states. Such a noble cause defending the SDF, made up now by the way, largely by your Al Qaeda and ISIS proxy terrorists. Just slap the name "Democratic" on them and you can go ahead and kill Russians trying to drive them out of the country. But prick Popeo, like a good little boy for his Zio-Nazi masters, is really saying, "Don't be so squeamish everyone. We have been killing Russians for months now."
In reply to Where was/is tough zionist… by caconhma
From that Saker article:
"SouthFront’s military experts aware of the situation say that the possible number of the casualties could be higher than 5, but not more than 15-20.
The entire story about mass casualties of Russian PMCs is based on unconfirmed and fake data, that includes a few real facts like the US strikes, some PMCs casualties and the participation of the ISIS Hunters in the incident. The rest is an orchestrated campaign in keeping with the best traditions of propaganda.
The goals of which would be that:
In reply to fake news. This "Wagner "… by fx
The Deep State is addicted to false flags - both in the US and abroad, since they are very effective as long as the illusion of reality is kept intact - they will keep at it even when its effectiveness starts to diminish.
Clearly, the attack on "faux news" and alternative media is to strengthen the narrative created for false flags from different and more correct explanations. The Internet though is like quicksilver and this anti-truth effort is going to have a really tough time...
However, the key is keeping the illusion up. This requires repition - the "if people hear something often enough they will believe it" meme which is very true. Hence Pompeo treats the dead Wagner Russian meme because he has to. Can't have people doubting any of the false flags they hear from the Deep State - that is really dangerous to them as the people will start to realize the OTHER false flags and hoaxes that have been pulled on them. Why, they may even start to doubt that the US went to the Moon or that Six Million Jews (TM) died in the Holohoax - oops, sorry, Holocaust.
One of the biggest dangers the Deep State faces is a lack of credibility - when a certain percentage of the population no longer buys into the false flags, they are in trouble. I suspect that percentage has been exceeded or is close. The Russians are lucky in that they were vaccinated against Deep State lies and in the end NOBODY in the Soviet Union believed a word that come out of the Government or the Soviet MSM - a very healthy attitude indeed. Of course, this disbelief and the general corruption of truth was a harbringer of the rot in the USSR and its collapse - the Evil Empire Deep State I hope, is next...
Once the people in general do not believe the reality being feed to them in the Matrix, the Deep State starts to misfire and spin out of control. Unfortunately for them and fortunately for us, their combination of chutzpah, arrogance and incompetence are starting to badly damage the narrative.
Theresa May and Boris Johnson and their stupid Skripal false flag I hope is the turning point in making the false flag technique apparent to anyone who exercises even a little critical thinking.
In reply to fake news. This "Wagner "… by fx
This is where I am now completely at a loss as to know what is really happening: MSM says one thing, Zerohedge and friends say the opposite, random middle-eastern news outlets have yet a third, diametrically opposed position to the first two, and then the dust settles, and some bigwig comes out and confirms the earlier, already debunked myth.
If the US really did kill 200 russian mercenaries, with the full knowledge and forward planning that is evident, then expect some serious blowback. If it never happened, what reason to pretend it did happen? A third option is that the high command and political elite may not actually know everything that is going on, and may be completely misled by the alphabet soup. I wonder at times just who is in control, and to what extent. A hundred years from now, if the records aren't melted in 1,000,000 degree conflagration, historians will pore over the files trying to make out who did what to whomever, and why. They will then rewrite the whole thing to show the political slant du jour, but that is another conversation. So, the nice man may be lying to Congress, or he may be telling the truth as he knows it, which isn't necessarily correct, or he may be telling the real truth, or some shades in between. The only truth I know, is that I will probably never know. Would that be a "known unknown"? Or an "unknown unknown"?
I now don't believe anyone about anything, and only verifiable facts need apply. This is especially true for facts I want to believe, although enthusiasm can get the better of me sometimes.
In reply to fake news. This "Wagner "… by fx
Waaaaaait a minute...I thought that Wagner mercenaries annihilation was a hoax! Apparently not. what do you know, huh
In reply to T by house biscuit
It was called a hoax, before it was known un-hoax...lol.
Sorta like, French & American jets screaming overhead out of Jordan into Syrian airspace, it was all over Twitter, so it had to be true.
The un-sound of their afterburners kicking in must have been un-deafening ;-)
In reply to Waaaaaait a minute...I… by egerman
Russian mercs in Middle East? PMCs?
REVOLVER... OCELOT ?!
Our new Outer Haven.
In reply to It was called a hoax, before… by nmewn
Why are yesteryears WWll 'Allies' present day adversaries...
In reply to It was called a hoax, before… by nmewn
Well, I don't know that they really are.
Could just be a carefully choreographed dance they are doing to get Mueller off track looking into Melania's shoe size...lol.
I mean, the "opposing field commanders" are speaking to each other. In fact, the US asked the Russian commanders if they had their troops participating in the mercenary attack under consideration in this article.
The Russians said no.
Thats how we know they were Russian nationals, not Russian troops.
Mercenaries ;-)
In reply to Why are yesteryears 'Allies'… by Déjà view
Bolton never served huh?
In reply to T by house biscuit
Jingoists are typically arm chair warriors.
In reply to Funny how the only guy who… by Killtruck
I have to say, I have some respect for Mattis. He seems to be one of very few cooler heads around.
Its the rabid ideological fundamentalist Zionist camp versus the cold, hard military pragmatist camp, fighting for what to do next.
If the camp Zio wins, mankind loses. These zombies care not for anything other than their self-filfilling prophecies, no matter how many millions die for their false god.
The fight is also a spiritual one, for the soul of America. Camp Zio is Satan.
In reply to Funny how the only guy who… by Killtruck
If I were Putin, I would put a hit out on thus guy. Something more creative than a double tap to the chest and one in the head.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Those US aircraft carriers are very vulnerable. Sitting ducks basically.
In reply to If karma was a tree, the… by NoDecaf
It's played out here. http://youtu.be/VXkVZ0rloio
In reply to Those US aircraft carriers… by Belrev
There is a problem with the carrier story going around. Yes, the carrier, USS Harry S. Truman, left Norfolk this week but its destination, the Persian gulf, was known about a year ago.
Have a friend whose kid is on an accompanying Ashleigh Burke that was in dry dock getting refitted for about two years and she and her compatriots were told a year ago that they would when ready, be going to the Gulf.
Newspapers have played this up into something done to start a war when in fact it was preplanned and routine.
In reply to Those US aircraft carriers… by Belrev
Iran ..............they have a problem
In reply to There is a problem with the… by FoggyWorld
Of course it is preplanned and routine, so was the false flag they are 'responding' to.
In reply to There is a problem with the… by FoggyWorld
I think your intel is wrong.
I understand the Carrier Fleet is steaming to Syria and are going to try and implement a No-Fly Zone. Trump is going to try and bottle up the Russians and let the SOF work their ground game.
This is exactly what Hillary would have done.
Fuck Trump. He is a goddamn liar and I hope Maxine Waters wears his guts for garter belts by this time next year. At least with the Democrats I know I'm voting for a scumbag before the shit show starts.
In reply to There is a problem with the… by FoggyWorld
There is a problem with the carrier story going around. Yes, the carrier, USS Harry S. Truman, left Norfolk this week but its destination, the Persian gulf, was known about a year ago.
Have a friend whose kid is on an accompanying Ashleigh Burke that was in dry dock getting refitted for about two years and she and her compatriots were told a year ago that they would when ready, be going to the Gulf.
Newspapers have played this up into something done to start a war when in fact it was preplanned and routine.
In reply to Those US aircraft carriers… by Belrev
The class of ship is called Arleigh Burke.
Ashleigh Burke designs the heels you wear around.
In reply to There is a problem with the… by FoggyWorld
I suffer from predictor text too.
In reply to The class of ship is called… by bluecollartrader
It's hard to tell the difference in today's military
/s
In reply to The class of ship is called… by bluecollartrader
Yeah ... except for the flotilla around them and the planes onboard ... oh so vulnerable lol
In reply to Those US aircraft carriers… by Belrev
Yup, they suck so bad even the Chi-Com's wanted one.
In reply to Those US aircraft carriers… by Belrev
MIC/NeoCONS bored watching WWll reruns...
In reply to If karma was a tree, the… by NoDecaf
I bet dogs are amazed that humans can live over 500yrs ;-)
In reply to If karma was a tree, the… by NoDecaf
Yep.
What goes around, comes around.
In reply to If karma was a tree, the… by NoDecaf
I just can't figure out how the Jews/US MIC/ snookered those Russian farm boys to drive up the road and auto kill themselves. The home office in Moscow must of been infiltrated by the Jews/ US MIC. No loving, brotherly, patriotic Russian would murder off fellow Russians( excepting Georgians and Jews of course.)
In reply to I thought everybody around… by nmewn
Make that three who are not Putin sack-lickers and also enjoy good irony.
In reply to I thought everybody around… by nmewn
Merc lives matter! At least when they are Russian. Nobody cares when Blackrock employees get their legs blown off by an IED. Rightfully so--they CHOSE to be there, and not by luck of the draw. They took the most dangerous jobs for the most extravagant pay.
In reply to I thought everybody around… by nmewn
Mercs...When you care enough to send the very best.
With none of that post binge guilt.
In reply to I thought everybody around… by nmewn
Haha nice one
In reply to I thought everybody around… by nmewn
Payback is a bitch.
In reply to "We killed some folks..." by Klassenfeind
Why would Trump appoint Pompeo and Bolton? Because he is a naive fool. You don't place these people in the cabinet unless you want war and unless you are desperate. These are not the kind of people you appoint if you are operating from a position of strength.
How long do some of these dumb Americans need to understand that pushing around nuclear powers like Russia will not be in the best interests of America, only certain special interest groups? Try talking to some of these rabid Zionists yourself and you will see that you are talking to zombies, not humans.
War is what empires do when their economic system breaks.
In reply to Payback is a bitch. by Truther
What if you are just stupid though?
IE you appoint tough guys when you need "bad cops" to play off of. This is very basic negotiations.
IF THERE WERE TO BE A WAR, then you could criticize their appointments as stupid. But if there isn't, it is a genius move. And Trump IS IN FACT a genius, so that is much more likely to be the case.
In reply to Why the would Trump appoint… by Brazen Heist
"And Trump IS IN FACT a genius, so that is much more likely to be the case."
bawhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahaahahahhahaahahahahaha
Whew,,, Thanks. I got a really good laugh at that one.
But thinking,,, When only considering most Americans today,,, hell, you may be right.
In reply to What if you are just stupid… by tmosley
Repeat of 2003.
In reply to "We killed some folks..." by Klassenfeind
During the Bush admin he couldn't even get a pass from the Senate. Now he's back, already cleaned house first week. Good job Orange-san....I'm impressed with your art of the dealing.
More like art of the failing
In reply to "We killed some folks..." by Klassenfeind