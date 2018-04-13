The Reasons For Anti-Capitalism: Ignorance, Arrogance, & Envy

Authored by Richard Ebeling via The Future Of Freedom Foundation,
Why is the free enterprise or capitalist economic system so widely disliked, hated and opposed? Given the success of the competitive market economy to “deliver the goods,” it presents something of a paradox. An economic system that has either radically reduced or even in some instances virtually eliminated poverty, that has created widely available opportunities for personal, social and material improvement, and has abolished traditional systems of political privilege, plunder and power-lusting, is still considered by many to be an evil and unjust social system.
One would think that the market economy would be hailed as the most important social institution that humanity had stumbled upon in all of human history. Let’s not forget that for most of that history the condition of man was to use British philosopher, Thomas Hobbes’s famous phrase, “poor, nasty, brutish, and short.”
The Transformation from Poverty to Freedom and Plenty
Humanity existed for thousands of years at a level of existence that was at or sometimes even below bare subsistence. The images still shown on our television screens of starving, diseased and seemingly hopeless children in what used to be called “third world” countries, with appeals for charitable giving to save those young lives, was, in fact, the general condition for the vast majority of human beings everywhere around the globe just a few centuries ago.
But such circumstances have been diminishing in degree and extent in a growing number of places in the world, first in Western Europe and North America starting in the nineteenth century, then in areas outside of “the West” in the twentieth century, and now in the twenty-first century in more and more parts of Asia and Africa and Latin America. It is not impossible to imagine that before the end of the twenty-first century abject poverty may very well be a thing of the past for practically all of humankind.
What has made this transformative process possible over the last two or three hundred years – a blink of the eye in terms of all the time that human beings have been on this planet – has been a political philosophy of individualism and an economic system based on market-based and -oriented relationships. The idea and spirit of individualism heralded a cultural shift that moved society away from a view that the individual human being was an object of control, manipulation and sacrifice for a wider collective group or tribe. And that an individual had a right to peacefully live for himself, pursuing what he considered to be in his best interest for himself and those he cared about. Slavery and servitude were replaced with the belief that human association should be based on mutual benefit through voluntary exchange.
The new science of political economy, symbolized by the publication and growing impact of Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations (1776), drew attention to the fact that freedom, peace, and prosperity could be combined by harnessing personal self-interest to the simultaneous betterment of others through the institutions of the free market economy. As if by an “invisible hand,” advancing one’s own circumstance also brought with it an improvement in the conditions of those with whom one interacted in an arena of competitive supply and demand.
In spite of the astonishing success of functioning market economies in enlarging freedom and prosperity for now billions of people on this blue ball revolving in space around the sun, capitalism stands criticized and condemned wherever it exists to one noticeable degree or another. Why?
Anti-Capitalism Arising from Ignorance of Economics
I would like to highlight at least three of the reasons for the persistence of anti-capitalist attitudes and arguments. They are ignorance, arrogance and envy.
The first and most common one among a large number of people in society is ignorance of the nature, logic and workings of a functioning and competitive market economy. Most people rarely reflect on the how and why of what brings about the material and cultural quality of everyday life, especially as experienced in North America and most of Europe. It is just taken for granted that all those goods and services appear everyday in the shops and stores regularly visited or that, now, are simply ordered online and which then appear in a very short period of time at our doorsteps.
Nor do many people understand what can easily become the negative effects from various government policies. Why not a minimum wage law? Shouldn’t everyone have a “living wage,” a “fair” wage for a decent life? It takes some effort of following through several chains of logic to fully appreciate that artificially setting the hourly wage above where a competitive market had or would establish it may result in the unemployment of those whose labor skills in the workplace may be viewed as being worth less to an existing or prospective employer than what the government dictates must be paid to them. Thus, a minimum wage may price out of the market some of the very people such legislation was designed to help. Their standard of living and life opportunities, therefore, may be worsening, whatever the “good intentions” of the minimum wage advocates. (See my article, “Freedom and the Minimum Wage”.)
Neither do people always understand that attempting to maintain domestic businesses and jobs through protectionist tariffs that raise the cost of importing various foreign-made goods may actually hurt the employment and profits of many more than supposedly are helped with these barriers to international trade. If foreign suppliers of goods earn fewer dollars from doing business in America, this reduces their financial ability to purchase American-made goods they might have wanted to buy, thus negatively impacting export sectors of the U.S. economy. Such import tariffs also mean that American consumers have fewer goods from which to choose and tend to pay higher prices for the same goods that they now end up purchasing from government-protected American producers and sellers. In the long run, everyone tends to be made worse off from government policies designed to give special benefits to some small segments of all those employed in the economy-wide social system of division of labor. (See my article, “Trump’s Protectionist Follies Threaten a Trade War”.)
Educating for Economic Literacy
While such ignorance makes it easy for far too many to fall prey to misguided and counter-productive economic policy ideas, in principle ignorance can be corrected with informed education about the workings of a free market system. People can be assisted to see both the direct and indirect effects resulting from different economic systems – capitalism, socialism, the interventionist-welfare state – and why and how it is that only open, competitive free market systems can supply both freedom and prosperity, especially when the market system is effectively bolstered by a philosophy of individual liberty and rights in an institutional setting of impartial rule of law that ensures freedom for all and special favors or privileges for none.
I know from personal experience in the college classroom that if presented in clear, relevant, interesting and persuasive ways, the ideas and importance of free market capitalism for assuring a “good society,” is teachable and learnable. It does not mean that every student coming out of an economics class leaves a free marketeer at the end of the semester. But the limits and absurdities of many, if not most, government interventions can be understood by most, and many can appreciate the benefits of the competitive economic system.
This is especially so, from my experience, when the case for capitalism is offered in an “Austrian” economic framework that emphasizes the limits of individual human knowledge, the role of the pricing system for coordinating the actions of multitudes for economic well being through economic calculation, and the inescapable impossibilities of government planners and regulators to ever know enough of all the complex, dispersed and decentralized knowledge of the world, upon which any modern society is dependent, to ever successfully do better than the free market economy.
Economic Education Begins with Self-Improvement
The other educational task is to share the philosophical and economic ideas of the free market society with others with whom we interact in our daily lives, when it seems appropriate. No one likes a pushy know-it-all, but over lunch or dinner, for instance, when political or economic policy ideas arise in conversation there are sometimes opportunities to offer one’s own “two cents” about freedom, the free market and the role of government in society.
But as Leonard E. Read (1898-1983), the founder and longtime first president of the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) always emphasized, changing the world only happens one person and one mind at a time. And the person and mind over whom we can have the most influence to think rightly on such matters is ourselves. Therefore, making the case for freedom to others begins with the self-education and self-improvement of ourselves in knowing, understanding and learning to effectively articulate the principles of liberty and free market capitalism. (See my article, “How to Be a Light of Liberty in the New Year”.)
Anti-Capitalism from Intellectual and Ideological Arrogance
The second cause for much of the anti-capitalist sentiment in our society is human arrogance. We each are susceptible to hubris, the belief that we know better how others should live and act better than themselves. However, those who are most frequently guilty of such arrogance are the intellectuals of modern society. Many of the more classical liberal-oriented minds of the twentieth century have drawn attention to this, including Joseph A. Schumpeter and Friedrich A. Hayek.
The peculiarity of successful free market capitalism is that it has generated enough prosperity that it enables to be sustained an entire segment of the population who are able to devote themselves simply to the pursuit and propagating of ideas. They include schoolteachers, college and university professors, authors of “serious” and “popular” journals, magazines and newspapers, and books.
When a writer of a newspaper or magazine article or editorial piece, says at some point that “critics” or “experts” say, invariably among them are “the intellectuals” whose role in the division of labor is to interpret, analyze, and challenge the ways things are and how they might otherwise be for the better. Most such intellectuals, if one is frank and direct, have lived in “ivory towers” of academia and the general informational media a good part or even all of their lives. They know little or nothing about the actual day-by-day working of a business, meeting a bottom line to meet an enterprise’s employee payroll, or the need to focus on the consumer satisfactions of others to avoid a loss and maybe earn a profit.
Their knowledge of “capitalism” is usually derived, and sometimes exclusively, from reading the earlier and other contemporary critics of the market economy. Businessmen are “exploiters” of workers, “plunderers” of the planet, the greedy “cutthroats” who would sell their own mother for an extra margin of profit, and who reduce all of human life to a financial bottom line. They care nothing for “society,” and make their employment decisions based on racist and misogynist prejudices and biases.
This cultivates an arrogance and hubris in many such intellectuals, the “social critics” of the human condition, that if only they were in charge or if their advice was followed by those holding the reins of political power and decision-making, how much better could the world be made.
De Jouvenel on Three Reasons for Anti-Capitalism
The French social philosopher, Bertrand de Jouvenel (1903-1987), once discussed, “The Attitude of the Intellectuals to the Market Economy.” First, for them the market economy is “disorderly,” that is, they look at the outcomes of the market and assert how much better would be the patterns and relationships and results of society if only there was someone in charge – the government planner, regulator, redistributor – to generate the “socially just” and economically moral outcome that clearly the market does not and cannot provide when left to its own unfettered devices.
The second criticism is that the market economy exalts and satisfies the wrong values. Surely, we don’t need another brand of toothpaste or a new and improved pair of sneakers when the society’s resources (through government control and redistribution) could be better applied to “feeding the hungry,” or subsidizing planned parenthood, or paying for more college classes on why genders are imaginary categories imposed by white, male capitalists to abuse the weak and “marginalized.”
And, third, de Jouvenel, said, there is the implicit resentment by many intellectuals that the market economy places them at a disadvantage. What is that disadvantage? That the market rewards people for catering to the everyday, “lower” wants of the uninformed and manipulated consumers, rather than they, the intellectuals, who devote their lives to the “big ideas” – the beautiful, the just, the good, the better – but who have little or none of the recognition or income of the billionaire businessmen who has made his fortune by persuading easily manipulated homeowners that they really needed his “designer” bathroom sink faucet. How morally depraved that the man who could have been the world’s next great music composer has to lower himself to earn a living in the market economy writing catchy television commercial jingle songs.
School Privatization to Reduce the Arrogance of the Intellectuals
Institutionally, one of the most important long-run remedies to the continuing cultivation and inculcation of such anti-capitalist attitudes and ideas into young minds is the privatization of education, from kindergarten through the university PhD. As long as these types of intellectuals can live on other people’s tax money in sequestered academic islands of educational socialism, they will never be ousted from their protected realms of near monopoly control over the minds of one generation of students after another.
How many parents would want to directly pay for so many of the asinine college and university courses, especially in the social sciences and humanities, that have often become little more than ideological indoctrination camps in the ideas of “political correctness” and collectivist “social justice” fantasies? Market-based educational competition would soon test whether or not these are the ideas that parents and students want offered and experienced among the academic curriculum choices as stepping stones to after graduation careers. Or whether such groupthink notions that passes for “postmodern” deepness, would be the cultural literacy that those paying for their own and their children’s educations would really desire.
The first step toward introducing real intellectual diversity into K-12 education would be the ending of teacher licensing in all private and current choice-based schools. Teachers’ unions and education degree mills presently have a monopoly on who gets to teach those young and impressionable minds long before some of them may go on to college. Open market competition for teachers would offer different techniques for teaching and the content of what was taught.
The ultimate and essential step is the end of all mandatory government schooling. All primary and secondary schools should be privatized, either by handing the schools over to the existing teachers and employees and tell them they are now fully responsible for demonstrating to parents that their curriculum and teaching methods will, in fact, educate their children and prepare them for the future. Or the schools might be privatized through selling them off at public auction to single stand-alone companies wanting to buy them, or to private school chains wanting to offer a brand name of potential excellence and quality either regionally or nationally.
The full privatization of schooling and education would offer the best long-term avenue for the creation and the cultivation of an alternative community of intellectuals and teachers more aware of, more oriented to, and more sympathetic towards the nature and workings of a market system. This will never occur as long as government monopoly-licensed teachers in taxpayer-funded schools can have such huge control over the ideas offered to the youth of the country. (See my article, “Educational Socialism vs. Free Market Schooling”.)
Anti-Capitalism Arising from Socially Destructive Envy
Finally, the third cause for anti-capitalist attitudes and resentments is envy. The German sociologist, Helmut Schoeck (1922-1993), in his classic study on, Envy: A Theory of Social Behavior (1966), made a point of distinguishing between jealousy and envy. Jealousy refers to a desire or wish that the success or good fortune of another had been yours, instead. You may consider that the other person’s success or good fortune was rightly or justly earned or not, but your reasoned and emotional response is that he has achieved or acquired something that you would like to have or that in a fairer world could or would have been yours.
Envy is something different, Schoeck said. In this instance, the envious person begrudges the success or achievement of another. It is a desire or wish not so much that the envier had obtained that success or achievement, but rather “that the best kind of world be one in which neither he, the subject, nor the object of his envy have them . . . One begrudges others their personal or material assets, being as a rule almost more intent on their destruction than on their acquisition.” Indeed, and perversely sometimes, “The envious man is perfectly prepared to injure himself if by so doing he can injure or hurt the object of his envy.”
Ayn Rand (1905-1982) offered a similar idea of envy in her essay on, “The Age of Envy” (1971) in which she argued that the envious person is one who hates “the good for being the good.” Or as she said in Atlas Shrugged (1957), the enviers “do not want to own your fortune, they want you to lose it; they do not want to succeed, they want you to fail; they do not want to live, they want you to die; they desire nothing, they hate existence.”
Both Schoeck and Rand emphasized that the envious person senses or believes that he could never successfully do or achieve what the object of their envy has attained. He hates and resents the other precisely because the other’s success is a slap in the face pointing out or reminding the envier of his own more limited qualities or capabilities. If I cannot do it, then no one should have the ability to do it with the resulting rewards.
Ludwig von Mises also offered a version of the same idea in his short book, The Anti-Capitalistic Mentality (1956). In the free market system success or failure is more greatly determined by one’s own demonstrated ability. In the pre-capitalist systems of society, you were born into a social caste or class that was defined and enforced by law or rigid custom. Never rising to a higher station in life, or a higher income, could be said to not be your fault. You are a “victim of the system.” The serf was tied to the land and forced to follow in the footsteps and the same status that was imposed on his father before him.
Under capitalism, there is always, of course, chance, or the bad luck of poorly choosing whom one’s parents turn out to be, or often just the bad timing of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But far more than under other social systems known in human history, the free market system offers the individual far more latitude and liberty to determine his own fate. You have greater freedom to pursue an education, select a profession or occupation or line of work, to decide on trying to become a successful enterprising entrepreneur, to save out of income to start a business or partnering with others in doing so, and competing with more established firms if you think you can better satisfy consumers.
But it also means, Mises observed, that it reminds a person that any disappointments in life or failures to go as far professionally and financially as one had hoped falls mainly on oneself. Some find it hard to accept and deal with this. It is easier to say if not for greedy capitalists, or if not for the harsh coldness of the profit system, or if not for dog-eat-dog competition, I would have been more successful.
From Resentment to Envy to Social Destruction
But the resentment and blame game that Mises considered part of the anti-capitalist mentality, only becomes the destructive emotion of envy when, as Schoeck and Rand said, some people so resent the nature and the outcomes of the free market system that they would rather see other’s poor than themselves possibly better off or rich; would rather undermine the opportunity for anyone to have a chance for success than live in a world in which they could try but clearly don’t believe they could succeed; and would rather see the enslavement of all than deal with the burdens of being free themselves.
Envy, as Helmut Schoeck also observed, is an ancient affliction that has always plagued the human psyche. During many periods of history, envy has been an emotion that social pressures have required the individual to repress or keep hidden away in his heart, being unbecoming of healthy human beings and destructive of society if let loose upon the world.
But in our age of collectivism in its various ideological manifestations, paternalistic arrogance and the dark sickness of envy have been able to raise their ugly heads in the latest campaign against capitalism. From Obama’s insistence addressed to successful businessmen that they did not really “make it,” to the demand that the “injustice” of inequality must be undone by pulling down the “one percent,” or to the battle cry that “white privilege” dictates the radical reconstruction of all forms of human association and interaction to a lowest common denominator of group status defined by race and gender, “social critics” and social engineering elites demand to remake society in their own delusional images. While the envious would rather destroy human society as it exists than accept a reality inconsistent with their dreams of frustrated tribal justice.
Only a renewed philosophy of individualism and free market economics can turn the world away from these three reasons behind the anti-capitalistic mentality of our time.
Spare me the bullshit. The day losses were socialized is the day capitalism died.
Which means the system was hijacked by the fucking commies. Capitalism is still alive but very restricted due to excessive regulation and all the gimmedats with their hand out.
I'm pretty sure that socializing the losses was Capitalisms own twisted invention. What capitalist mutherfucker is going to step up to the plate and absorb his losses like a man? None at all, is how many. Not a single fucking one.
Give me my money! And take my fucking losses/effluents/wastes/diseases to the taxpayers to fix! Do it god-dammit now!!
Allow me to control the creation of currency and I care not who makes the laws, rules, markets, etc etc etc. - Some Rothschild Bastard.
Yeah I'm quite certain that there is no capitalism with "intellectual property laws," usury, and government oversight.
New headline:
Why people hate government enforcement of top down structures at gunpoint.
Western Private Central Banking Cartel
An oligarch shill. Right, if we didn't let the 0.1% control 99% of the wealth, society would collapse, the sky would fall, and the seas would swallow the moon.
What a fucking buffoon.
Who couldn't sit on their ass and create fake bullshit people call "money" and control everything? F'ing idiots for letting these scumbag parasites in control of anything at all. F your control.
The most pernicious ignorance is the set of beliefs of those who think themselves to be capitalists in moderation. To these people capitalism is great, up to a point. "Unfettered" capitalism supposedly leads to all kinds of exploitative and monopolistic tendencies that require a regulatory state to tame and balance. These are by far the most dangerous people because they are by far the most numerous. Nobody takes the full-blown antifa communists seriously.
So, the claim goes, we need a good balance between capitalism and socialism (i.e. the state). Just like when I sit down to eat I always think I don't want a completely healthy meal with just food that nourishes me. I should add a little bit of poison to tame the unbridled excesses of a healthy diet. Yes wealth hording and exploitation which supposedly occurs in a pure capitalist economy will be it's downfall. Of course this has never happened and you can easily reason through it and see how it cannot possibly happen. Unfortunately reason is not nearly as common as appeals to authority, and modern economists focus their entire careers on ignoring reason in favor of supposed empirical evidence, which they always get wrong because economics is not under the purview of the physical sciences where that epistemological model is successful. So people end up believing the exact opposite of reality. It is the regulatory state that creates and maintains monopolies and cartels, and of course reaps the rewards for doing so.
We are well past the point of no return down this road, and I see no mitigation of this popular delusion. If anything it's getting worse. I don't see much reason to be optimistic for the future of capitalism, which is just subset of freedom. It's market freedom. We don't need another word for it. Are you for freedom or against? Most people are against it because, as the article states, their massive egos drive them to think they know how the world should be run, how other people should be forced to live their lives.
Well reasoned and thoughtful post. Thank you. I often get confused because of the greed that seems so inherent in capitalism and the desire of money changers to profit from the short-sightedness of others. Not too Christian it would seem, but it works. Therefore, I conclude that Christianity has nothing to do with the real world. How wonderful that is to contemplate.
Bullshit... re-read your history. Remember the robber barons? Here's the thing buddy, in unfettered capitalism he who has the capital RULES. We need to be thinking about how to stop money from becoming power, not allowing such a system to have free reign.
Right because the history books endorsed by the state run education system with its army of bureaucrats are so trustworthy. The state steals my money to pay people to teach from books telling impressionable young children how great America became thanks to all the wonderful work of the government. No conflict of interest there, right?
The only thing I want to think about is how to escape from a society of tyrants such as yourself. We are not one person. We do not have the same interests. You have made yourself my enemy by supporting the only tyranny that exists, the state
People with money engaging in voluntary exchanges for mutual benefit helps everyone. Maybe you'll grow up one day and realize that.
I don't care if they have money so long as they don't use it to leverage themselves into positions of power. We're not free until you, me, and your asshole neighbor has as much participation in power as a billionaire.
Wrong. We are not free when we have a government, period end of story. An expropriating property protector is a contradiction in terms. It's nonsense. And we certainly aren't free when assholes like yourself decide someone else has too much property and you need someone to come take some of it, for the greater good of course.
I don't want to participate in anything. I want to keep my own property and be left the hell alone.
Your ability to understand how capitalism has been hijacked is not my problem.
And I am sick and tired of paying for gimmidats like you and your friends.
We dont have capitalism! We have predatory capitalism! Where less than a 100 billionaires choke out the poor and middle classes with monopolies and stringent controls over invention and change!
I never fail to be astonished by the utter lack of any knowledge of history on the part of pro-capitalist boosters. They simply refuse to look at what happened during the age of the robber barons, and when you try to point out their excesses they just start chanting "commie commie commie socialist socialist socialist" until you want to puke. The fact that the author quotes that twisted sociopath Ayn Rand tells you all you need to know about his position; never forget Rand's schoolgirl crush on child-rapist and child-killer William Hickson, a monster who was incapable of empathy for others.
Capitalism is a lot like fire. It consumes, but it also creates heat and light. Intelligent people use fire by putting it into metal or stone containers before trying to use it; it works a lot better when it's contained and directed in its use. These Randian free-market types remind me of pyromaniacs who want to convince the world that everything would be dandy if we got rid of all of those pesky ovens and fireplaces, and just set everything on fire all the time.
Complete nonsense. First movers after the industrial revolution indeed got very rich with very large market shares in new markets. That's how capitalism always works. It is not indefinitely sustainable. Rockefeller would not be king of the world had the state not stepped in. In fact he had already lost a large part of his market dominance. Unfortunately the state did intervene and they have made a real mess of things, but this is the world wanted by people with inflated egos and a complete lack of self awareness as to their own ignorance such as yourself, and as Mencken said you're going to get it, good and hard.
You want pure, unfettered capitalism? Read "The Jungle" by Sinclair Lewis, then get back to me. Government exists because there is a need for it, there are things that the free market simply does not and can not provide. One look into the history of private fire departments should tell you all you need to know to understand that point.
Yes of course I want to be totally and completely free. I am not incompetent.
I don't need to read a fictional book to have emotional ideas implanted in my head. Unlike some people I have a brain that can reason and I tend to use it once in a while. One of the astonishing things it tells me is that people can actually choose to improve their conditions over time when left to their own devices, but that's obviously far too complicated a concept for you to understand. No you need Mommy government to come stroke your head and take care of you cradle to grave. That's fine. You're not a man. Not everyone is. The problem is when you force that dependency on everyone else at the expense of the competent people, so no expense to you. Very convenient. Well I want no part of it. In fact I wish nothing but the worst things possible for people that want to force their vision on my life. They have chosen to be my enemies.
The west is National Socialist not capitalist
Our System, Capitalism, has been collapsing since 1914, and we’re about to live through the very end: The Reset.
You may want to do some supplementary reading :)
(The Dominant Class will kill every last one of you.)
www.beforethecollapse.com
It's only right. Survival of the fittest is natural and good. Why try to change what Mother Nature has designed. Although I've heard it postulated that Nature is what humans must strive to rise above. Maybe Mother Nature ain't so smart after all.
How stupid are you? Please continue blathering on so the whole world may know.
We should cut off the stupids funding and see whats what.
The tragedy of the commons is playing out as the leviathan grows exponentially. If everyone either works for the government or is on the dole then the socialist world order is complete.
Capitalism has destroyed the world. The only world we have. Decimated. For the temporary profit of a sociopathic few, who now inform us that in order to save Capitalism we must open up new markets for ever more consumptive products that nobody still has any use for.
Which begs the question, why are we still saving Capitalism?
Oh but I know the answer to that one; so that those same few can continue to reap outsized rewards for their sociopathology.
No thanks.
50 per cent of life on earth has left us in the last 40 years and lunatics are currently playing with the other 50 per cent....there better be a God
There might just be a God because it sure looks like someone with throw is coming down hard to kill us.
Don't panic. We don't need no life other than our own...or my own, to be more specific. Using science we are simply trying to make this contentious planet more hospitable for our species. That is why we learned to control fire and purify water. It is why we invented refrigeration, air conditioning, electricity, but central heating, plumbing, microwaves and other conveniences. Have we made mistakes along the way? Certainly, but if we're not making mistakes, we're not learning. Progress is a wonderful thing. If you don't believe me, have your dentist pull a tooth without an anaesthetic.
Hear, Hear! People are down on Capitalism because it doesn't fucking work. It always, but always, gets taken over by sociopaths who then leverage their advantage to consolidate their gains and pull up the ladder behind them, so they can't lose what they've stolen and nobody else can get ahead by hard work.
People blame government, but conveniently ignore that the first thing the sociopaths always do once they get ahead is buy up government and stock it with those like themselves. The corruption of government by capitalism is just another symptom of the flaws in the system, not the cause of those flaws as the sociopaths would have you believe so as to distract from their culpability.
Greed is NOT good.
But fuck me if I can figure out a nice, clean way to get rid of them. Meaning, a way that doesn't pull the guts out of the entire global, regional and local economies at the same time.
I have come of the opinion that it all simply has to burn. Painful as it will be, set fire to the whole thing. I have no idea what rises from the ashes but I hope we learned a little something from the last episode of the invisible hand groping around for all our shit, and next time we put a stake through it's heart first opportunity.
Fuck that, too. It's not going to get much better than this. Yes, hunter gatherer tribes had more objective freedom, but I like central heat and modern medicine. I'm pretty happy with my life and really don't want shit to blow up.
The voice of sanity. It doesn't get any better than this, folks. until somebody comes up with a reliable mechanism to prevent wealth from being leveraged into power we will continue to deal with the same tired bullshit.
Crony corporatism has nothing to do with Capitalism. Your statement is correct.
Prove it.
Wish i could, but i can't find a good example of true capitalism, other than in theory. You win the point.
And you won't. Ever. It's a unicorn. The moment somebody has more money than the people around him he will use it to buy advantage and protect his position. The moment that happens, capitalism the way the libertoonians envision it is dead and it will happen every time. Nobody has ever found a way to prevent it from happening.
That was always a problem, but not for the Dominant Class.
The issue now is that the System Framework is defunct. So we’re fucked.
Interesting fact; I’ve read the notes of several American Capitalists and they all wrote the same sentence even though they never had contact with one another:
“We are Doomed.”
www.beforethecollapse.com
The game of Monopoly is a perfect example of pure capitalism. Watch carefully how it is played.
I can't believe communist assholes like you have infested, and ruined, even sites like this. Go back to your fucking communist hole, bitch. You are the sociopath.
Your post is rude and uncivilized. Please refrain from dumping ugliness onto this site.
Fuck you. This is fight club.
My problem with Capiralism is that it rewards exploration and exploitation at the expense of long term preservation.
You know when a store lets you have a discount on bulk purchases - that is, when the profit margin ensures that 2 items sold for less generate more profit per unit of time than a single item sold at a wide margin.
Likewise with mining, fossil fuel utilization etc. Capitalism only respects finite limits from a speculative point of view. Otherwise, output per unit of input and per unit of time is paramount. Great for an infinite resource supply or for quick round of terraforming on an unexplored planet, or a continent (such as the US). Horrible for a sealed cosmic jar known as the earth.
Nuclear energy, for instance, is a viable alternative to other sources from an economic standpoint. All that matters is how much you get out vs. how much you put in. As for the risk of wiping absolutely all life on the planet, and having that possibility affect the balance of resources - there is no mechanism for that. Rewards is all monetary. Save money now. Hopefully figure out what to do next along the way, and if it blows - somebody else's problem.
Problem with capitalism is that it equates everything to capital value and either ignores or blatantly walks over concepts that are non-monetary in nature.
Due to speculative potential, it actually rewards situations where artificial scarcity is created to inflate prices. Capitalism is about projecting some of the needs forwards and since many needs are gambles and are unknown, bluffing and misinformation almost become an integral part of a capitalist society. Winning by forcing somebody else's hand.
Gresham's law - another thing that I perceive as an attribute of true capitalism.
I'm not saying that socialism is superior. Quite possible that none of the ideologies we practice are suited for the real world. Maybe we haven't figured things out. Maybe all of our ideas are flawed and do not scale equally.
Our systems are drowning in bureaucratic complexity, in itself, be that in economics or biology, is an attribute of abundance. When energy runs out, complexity consumes itself and societies revert back to primitive. Like being a bodybuilder without food begins absorbing muscle tissue, treating it as unnecessary expenditure or vital calories.
Capitalism was good on the way up. It was good for a freshly settled North American continent that had to start from scratch and quickly catch up to Eastern civilizations that had been around for thousands of years It sort of worked, while the soil was fertile.
Nowdays it is starting to show cracks. And people argue: "It's because the capitalism is corrupt. Because it's not true capitalism etc." What is being ignored are inherent rewards that capitalism presents. It rewards misdirection, it rewards gambling, it rewards expenditure, it rewards growth and growth isn't always a good thing, much like the rate of oxygen absorption is something beneficial when there's plenty of fresh air, and a liability, if you're trapped in an air bubble beneath a capsized boat, awaiting rescue crews.
Currently we need a zero or negative growth system that will reward non-consumption, not for the sake of generating capital through managed time preference, but something which will allow us to better appreciate what we have.
Is there such a system even? As bio forms, we're built to assume that everything is pretty much infinite according to our scale. The brains aren't built for scarcity, much like cancer is not programmed to achieve sustainable equilibrium with the host.
The Reasons For Anti-Capitalism: Full Spectrum Warfare
It is disliked because 40+ years after Nixon's Friedmanite monetarist revocation of BW, floating Petrodollar, initiated under "our money your problem" mantra, fed on Chicago exchange derivatives hatchery of $ hegemony--thanks also to the US-Saud petrodollar handshake obtained by Dear Henry-- then followed by Reaganomics' neoliberal baked cake that pushed WS to "greed is good" asset spiking and Clintonista GS/TBTF cabal MBS derivatives concoction gone global, has cumulatively cooked the goose of capitalism in the age of unilateral hubris.
You cannot deny the facts and the acts of our towering colossus of american hegemony; that has led to the anthropcene age based on fossil and global heaps of short term consumerist waste.
Capitalism as practiced by Pax Americana is dead like the dodo and its America's own doing.
Paradigm change of renewables, recyclabes and collaborative commons; aka cooperate capitalism; is now the new model until we clean out the Augean stables of the past.
And the US will not lead the way as its a prisoner of its past and its the others who will.
America lost its idealism when it killed JFK and along with it FDR's Atlantic alliance spirit of a multilateral world led by the benign US as Princeps, post WW2.
The CIA, the Dulles' and American paranoia disguised as brutal "regime change" worldwide under its MIC militarist US aid led "planned obsolescence of guns for butter" type games initiated that.
Subsidizing niggers and shitskins is a major problem in the western world. You don't owe these halfwits anything. They need to be snubbed out.
But it's still okay to subsidize the TBTF banks, fiat currency and the MIC/warmongering? Because from here it looks to me like about $18T went into those three alone in the last 10 years that I've been watching. No telling how much went down the same toilet before 2008.
As a nation we're broke. Hardly a dime went to an actual human being whatever their skin color.
I am deeply offended by the vulgar way you express yourself. I realize your intentions are of the noblest kind, but your penis seems to have gotten in the way of your brain and you lost your sense of decorum, fair play and good taste. Go stand in the corner.
Its the corruption that screws up every system. No matter what system it may be.