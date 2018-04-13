Ron Paul Rages: Assad Gassing His Own People Is "Total Nonsense"

Authored by Jay Syrmopoulos via TruthInMedia.com,
Former Congressman Ron Paul has strongly argued following the alleged chemical gas attack blamed on the Syrian government that it makes no logical sense for Assad to order a gas attack, and has called the accusations a telltale sign of a false flag attack meant to provide justification for the U.S. military to maintain a presence in Syria.
“An incident will occur and somebody will get blamed and it’s usually a false flag,” said Paul.
“Right now, recently, it’s all been in Syria, ‘Assad did it! Assad did it!’” explained the former congressman. “No proof at all.”
“The way the people that perpetuate these false flags [sic] say that Assad is gassing his own people, at the same time, he’s winning the war and the people are flocking back in to go to the territories that he has returned to the government of Syria,” explained Paul.
“But, nevertheless, he’s out there gassing his own people, which makes no sense whatsoever and fewer and fewer people are believing this.”
Paul, who founded the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity in 2013 after leaving the U.S. House, presented his analysis via the Ron Paul Liberty Report, describing how foreign policy goals related to Saudi Arabia and Iran, and Russia, as well as the influence of neoconservatives, oil interests, and the military-industrial complex play into the current paradigm we see playing out in Syria.
During an appearance on RT, Paul further elaborated.
“This whole idea that all of a sudden Assad’s gassing his own people, I think, is total nonsense,” Paul said, pointing out that “over and over again” the US has claimed the Syrian or Russian government has been complicit in previous gas attacks in Syria – and the alleged poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in London — but “nothing panned out.” Or as Paul put it, one “fake news” story after another.
The libertarian icon then reasoned that the rush to condemn the Syrian government without evidence is meant to provide a justification for those wanting the US to remain in Syria and topple the Syrian government in hopes of installing a more western-friendly regime that is not within Russia or Iran’s sphere of influence.
Paul argued that, while it provides little to no strategic benefit for Assad to gas his own people, it would greatly benefit those that are pushing for regime change – especially after Trump recently said he would like to remove U.S. troops from Syria.
Give 'em hell RonP ~ I voted for you twice.
Operation failed: The window of opportunity for the neocons and the deep state is closing. Trump has done a heck of a job slowing down the motion to let it die:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/trump-pauses-on-syrian-strike-c…
That's probably why Israel want to disappear him so badly:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-will-disappear-assad-if-iran-retal…
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Give 'em hell RonP ~ I voted… by DillyDilly
Only those people who are playing at level zero think that Assad performed a gas attack on his own people. People at that level are watching TV news, not reading, much less reading Ron Paul.
Those who are level one or higher should be discussing WHY the false flag was carried out and WHY Trump is going along with it.
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
Jesus Christ mosley... Once again you're playing 16-D chess against yourself...
You'll be sure to let us all know the winner of that match no doubt.
In reply to Only those people who are… by tmosley
What’s interesting is that it’s somehow reprehensible for an Arab dictator to “gass his own people” but perfectly acceptable for Progs to promote the assassination of Trump, promote the murder of NRA members, actually give automatic weapons to drug cartel personnel and fund violence at political rallies as well as rig elections. I have no doubt that should the Progs take over & destroy gun rights, they will make Assad, Pol Pot and Stalin look like angels.
Hypocrisy!
It’s what’s for breakfast.
- Hitlary Soros
In reply to Jesus Christ mosley... Once… by DillyDilly
The deep state people are in control. These false-flag treasonous people will get us into WWIII.
In reply to What’s interesting is that… by macholatte
We don't gas our own people here in 'Murica, out in Waco we burn 'em out! Woman and children? No problem, just ask Vicki Weaver. Need to drive to town and see the Sheriff? Don't worry LaVoy, we got you covered. Moral high ground my ass.
In reply to The deep state people are in… by yogibear
You may not gas your own people but you (and us in the UK) sure sell gas to a lot of people who do (and I don't mean Assad)
This is interesting: https://syrianperspective.com/2018/04/trumps-disporting-with-fire-zionist-attack-on-t4-miserable-failure-the-endless-bloviations-of-trump.html
In reply to We don't gas our own people… by Mr. Universe
Amazing how most will believe un-investigated nonsense over reason. We live in a dark world.
In reply to We don't gas our own people… by Mr. Universe
Highly recommend 'Survival in the Killing Fields' by Haing Ngor. Our country is suffering from a Khmer Rouge like 'flea infestation'. David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez would've been highly decorated by Pol Pot. I won't give up the fight. I am simply surprised that our once great nation has fallen so far, so fast.
In reply to What’s interesting is that… by macholatte
Note the continued lack of contribution.
In reply to Jesus Christ mosley... Once… by DillyDilly
I've made countless comments [directly to you] over the past few days that gave my POV in detail... At one point, I even said that soon I wouldn't have much more time because the weather was finally going to warm up and I have outdoor chores to do...
Well ~ Here I am, on a break [weather is nice, but I worked all morning]... But with you, the song remains the same... You think if you keep repeating over and over that Trump has some slick game going on here that not even the Mensa crowd could possibly figure out, then others are gonna pause in their tracks, rub their chins, and say to themselves "wow~ that mosley is really a deep thinker"
I got news for you ~ THERE'S NO SLICK GAME...
Trump hired Bolton & this is what Bolton does... So the only question is "Why did he hire Bolton" ~ The answer to that "I don't know", but it's pretty convincing evidence to me that Trump has either been hijacked by the DEEP STATE or was DEEP STATE all along and was able to keep the con job going and that only fools like you that he has by the pussy are still going along with it.
In reply to Note the continued lack of… by tmosley
>I got news for you ~ THERE'S NO SLICK GAME...
Of course there is, its just that your brain shuts down when you think about the subject so you can't see it.
>The answer to that "I don't know"
That is the first step on the path to wisdom. Try reading this: https://www.watershedassociates.com/learning-center-item/good-copbad-co…
After you have read that, think again about why Bolton was hired. Remember that Trump fires people all the time as well. Bolton won't be a permanent part of his team unless his performance is just out of this world.
In reply to I've made countless comments… by DillyDilly
President Paul, yes President of the “Free People” of these United States. I salute you Sir!
In reply to Jesus Christ mosley... Once… by DillyDilly
I guess Paul is at level 1 since he is telling us why. I wonder about Trump myself and his appearance to go along. Just his way of dealing with with neo-cons, pretend just long enough for it to die down....
You did say there would be no war, youre forecast seems to be panning out
In reply to Only those people who are… by tmosley
I don't know how Ron Paul has ever survived Wash DC and the relentless assaults by the Deep State spooks but he apparently has...
* ht * Dr Ron Paul
One last time for the late arrivals....
~~~))) What The Spooks Actually Do For A Living (((~~~
Act spooky?
Well, yeah. .... That would stand to reason. .. Spooks are rather spooky. Ghost like. ... Never exactly what they claim to be.
But what function do the spooks serve to our nation, any nation? .. Or mighty empire if that's what you fancy your collective, commune or citadel on the hill to be?
The spooks gather dirt.
They are regular slop mops, mop buckets and sometimes very delicate feather dusters. ....... Dirt collectors.
Go to Washington DC from Sticksville Kentucky or Isle Of Idiots Idaho to take a position with the Federal Government and the spooks come dripping out of the proverbial woodwork. .. They will appear out of thin air and ooze out of the heating ducts, monument bases and art galleries. The spooks are very, very interested in these naive newcomers.
The spooks seem to be everywhere and nowhere at all. .. Very illusive.
They are 'not nice people', shall we say.
Robert Merritt - Deep State Control Files
and FYI...........
Control Files? - Those Are Grim Fairy Tales according to your High School Civics 101 class teacher.
Need another example?
The Spooks Can Hack ANYTHING
Then you go to collage or the university and join a secret society and after the initiation and a thorough tormenting and hazing your mentor tells you the dark ugly truth. ...... Spooks are everywhere AND they run the country. ......... You were taught in your silly grade school that you got to elect your senators, judges and presidents and that they work for We The People. .......... Silly children also believe in Santa Claus too.
Me? .... I believe in spooks and Carlos Santana.
Live Hard, Deep State = Dirt Collection = Blackmail = Control Files = A Completely Compromised Corrupt Covertly 'Owned' US Government By.......................The Deep State, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Only those people who are… by tmosley
Saddam did. Assad is so much better? He's supposed to be an Alawite, a minority in a minority.
Brits gain by poisoning Skirpals so can't be the Russians but MI6/CIA/MOSSAD? and other assassinations? and Georgia,
and Crimea, and MH17 etc. etc.?
We are in so over our heads its coming out of our ass...and people are dying for what?
In reply to Only those people who are… by tmosley
Must've fallen asleep at the wheel. Your post is 2nd from the top. You're slipping.
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
8D CHESS
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
Sadly, 95% of the population are lazy minded sheep, and they easily believe most of the propaganda.
In reply to Give 'em hell RonP ~ I voted… by DillyDilly
In reply to Sadly, 95% of the population… by TheSilentMajority
...then who did it?
In reply to Give 'em hell RonP ~ I voted… by DillyDilly
Britain, US, Israel, France, any intelligence organization that answers to the deep state and is driving for a war. To hide their failing socialism problems, that will be blowing up completely in the years to come.
In reply to ...then who did it? by Magnix
who did what?
In reply to ...then who did it? by Magnix
Did what?
In reply to ...then who did it? by Magnix
My bet is that Trump is aware the intel community is playing him like a puppet. He played like there would be war and strikes on Syria to show the American people how close we can get to total destruction at the hands of intentional bad advice from the neocons. He will turn around and use this to FIRE a shit load of them and possible Mueller fir the added anti Russia witch hunt. Do you think the congress would impeach a president who surges in popularity after firing those worthless SOB's that almost got us in WW3. He will remind us that this is also going to make future generations safer too. This will take a while but this is my bet on whats going on in DC. He will compare this to the Iraq weapons of mass destruction statement that killed so many too. Old Trump is going to end up being the most popular president ever and some of these old piece of shit republicans who already announced they were not running again are going to be sorry they didnt ride his coat tail
In reply to Give 'em hell RonP ~ I voted… by DillyDilly
Trumps playing 4D chess right???
In reply to My bet is that Trump is… by J Mahoney
That would be sweet and you are an optimist.
Our Kongress though is worse than shit and even more useless.
In reply to My bet is that Trump is… by J Mahoney
Ron Paul is absolutely correct. This is simply a move by the global central banksters and the deep state. The left is panicking and they don't know how to regain power. When in doubt, they always go to way.
In reply to Give 'em hell RonP ~ I voted… by DillyDilly
A man armed with common sense; a dying breed in Waswhington.
Is the Traitor John McCain still alive?
WTF?
In reply to A man armed with common… by 107cicero
Amazing how most will believe un-investigated nonsense over reason. We live in a dark world.
I think they're losing traction with each clumsy false flag. Even the mind numbed are familiar with the fake news meme and remember we didn't go to war after Obama's red line and Trump lobbed some old t-hawks into an empty airbase after the last chem FF. Third time is not a charm for the neocons. They will cry in their beer when Trump calls them out on their FF this time.
In reply to Amazing how most will… by Francis Marx
Oy vey, we would have had our gas pipeline by now, if it weren't for those meddling Russians!
They would love to Seth Rich this guy..............
doubt it, hes a great control mechanism, makes you feel like you have a voice but is way too ineffective to be a threat and actually lead a strong movement.
In reply to They would love to Seth Rich… by Chippewa Partners
hahaha.....yeah well i bet 90% of the West's masses actually believe it...cause mr. TV said so.
Ron Paul: The worst possible messenger of the best possible ideas.
~RIP
Ron Paul isn't a bad messenger...
His failure to get through simply illustrates how organized and evil the deep state forces actually are...
In reply to Ron Paul: The worst possible… by YukonJake
Even back when I liked him I couldn't stand listening to his public speaking.
His theory is generally good, but his execution is ineffective, like most Libertarians.
In reply to Ron Paul isn't a bad… by DillyDilly
He is not what you would call charismatic. He just comes across whinny when he speaks.
In reply to Ron Paul isn't a bad… by DillyDilly
No charisma at all, but he still scrapped his way to a pretty big platform and spread ideas nobody else dared to say.
In reply to He is not what you would… by Anonymous_Sources
I think his failure to get through is more about people wanting to hear only what they want to hear: Truth is triggering to the sheltered masses.
In reply to Ron Paul isn't a bad… by DillyDilly
The media poisoned the well thoroughly against him early on in the 90s and it's been an uphill battle to regain credibility in the eyes of the masses for him. Especially tough since those same masses don't read or think for themselves, and are content to be influenced by the opinions of washington's propaganda masters. Ron's done great to get this far against such an array of forces.
In reply to Ron Paul: The worst possible… by YukonJake
Americans missed an opportunity when he ran for President. I think the machine would have eaten him alive through. At this point in our history we need someone more like a Trump who has thicker skin. I like Paul's policies much better though.
There are no opportunities to reform the American government. It is impossible. The fact that people actually believe it can be done is the problem.
In reply to Americans missed an… by joego1
"During an appearance on RT..."
Wake me up when he gets on ABC. Which will happen...never.
US is in that "fight or flight" stage where reptilian part of the brain takes over, and it is intentionally stoked to that stage by Neocons/MIC. Doesn't matter where the real threat is from, FED, massive debt, unsustainable budget, political schism, instinct is to strike without thinking.
Thank you Paul for your logic and attempts to employ common sense, but it is falling upon the deaf ears.
I voted for Trump. But I think Rand Paul would have been more tactful (and therefore more effective) in draining the D.C. swamp. Trump needs to become more of a master chess-player (a discreet tactician who comprehensively oversees all elements involved in overcoming/achieving an objective) in dealing with the equally large egos of congress who reflexively rebuke his positions out of disdain for (often) obnoxiousness.
Also. if Trump goes to war in Syria, kiss a second term good-bye.
Ronus Maximus. How much better we would be if you were POTUS.