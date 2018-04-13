Ron Paul Rages: Assad Gassing His Own People Is "Total Nonsense"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:45

Authored by Jay Syrmopoulos via TruthInMedia.com,

Former Congressman Ron Paul has strongly argued following the alleged chemical gas attack blamed on the Syrian government that it makes no logical sense for Assad to order a gas attack, and has called the accusations a telltale sign of a false flag attack meant to provide justification for the U.S. military to maintain a presence in Syria.

“An incident will occur and somebody will get blamed and it’s usually a false flag,” said Paul.

“Right now, recently, it’s all been in Syria, ‘Assad did it! Assad did it!’” explained the former congressman. “No proof at all.”

“The way the people that perpetuate these false flags [sic] say that Assad is gassing his own people, at the same time, he’s winning the war and the people are flocking back in to go to the territories that he has returned to the government of Syria,” explained Paul.

“But, nevertheless, he’s out there gassing his own people, which makes no sense whatsoever and fewer and fewer people are believing this.”

Paul, who founded the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity in 2013 after leaving the U.S. House, presented his analysis via the Ron Paul Liberty Report, describing how foreign policy goals related to Saudi Arabia and Iran, and Russia, as well as the influence of neoconservatives, oil interests, and the military-industrial complex play into the current paradigm we see playing out in Syria.

During an appearance on RT, Paul further elaborated.

“This whole idea that all of a sudden Assad’s gassing his own people, I think, is total nonsense,” Paul said, pointing out that “over and over again” the US has claimed the Syrian or Russian government has been complicit in previous gas attacks in Syria – and the alleged poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in London — but “nothing panned out.” Or as Paul put it, one “fake news” story after another.

The libertarian icon then reasoned that the rush to condemn the Syrian government without evidence is meant to provide a justification for those wanting the US to remain in Syria and topple the Syrian government in hopes of installing a more western-friendly regime that is not within Russia or Iran’s sphere of influence.

Paul argued that, while it provides little to no strategic benefit for Assad to gas his own people, it would greatly benefit those that are pushing for regime change – especially after Trump recently said he would like to remove U.S. troops from Syria.

Adolph.H. DillyDilly Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

Operation failed: The window of opportunity for the neocons and the deep state is closing. Trump has done a heck of a job slowing down the motion to let it die:

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/trump-pauses-on-syrian-strike-c…

That's probably why Israel want to disappear him so badly:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-will-disappear-assad-if-iran-retal…

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

tmosley Adolph.H. Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

Only those people who are playing at level zero think that Assad performed a gas attack on his own people. People at that level are watching TV news, not reading, much less reading Ron Paul.

Those who are level one or higher should be discussing WHY the false flag was carried out and WHY Trump is going along with it.

macholatte DillyDilly Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

 

What’s interesting is that it’s somehow reprehensible for an Arab dictator to “gass his own people” but perfectly acceptable for Progs to promote the assassination of Trump, promote the murder of NRA members, actually give automatic weapons to drug cartel personnel and fund violence at political rallies as well as rig elections.  I have no doubt that should the Progs take over & destroy gun rights, they will make Assad, Pol Pot and Stalin look like angels.

Hypocrisy!
It’s what’s for breakfast.
- Hitlary Soros

 

DillyDilly tmosley Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

I've made countless comments [directly to you] over the past few days that gave my POV in detail... At one point, I even said that soon I wouldn't have much more time because the weather was finally going to warm up and I have outdoor chores to do...

 

Well ~ Here I am, on a break [weather is nice, but I worked all morning]... But with you, the song remains the same... You think if you keep repeating over and over that Trump has some slick game going on here that not even the Mensa crowd could possibly figure out, then others are gonna pause in their tracks, rub their chins,  and say to themselves "wow~ that mosley is really a deep thinker"

 

I got news for you ~ THERE'S NO SLICK GAME...

 

Trump hired Bolton & this is what Bolton does... So the only question is "Why did he hire Bolton" ~ The answer to that "I don't know", but it's pretty convincing evidence to me that Trump has either been hijacked by the DEEP STATE or was DEEP STATE all along and was able to keep the con job going and that only fools like you that he has by the pussy are still going along with it.

 

 

tmosley DillyDilly Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

>I got news for you ~ THERE'S NO SLICK GAME...

Of course there is, its just that your brain shuts down when you think about the subject so you can't see it.

>The answer to that "I don't know"

That is the first step on the path to wisdom. Try reading this: https://www.watershedassociates.com/learning-center-item/good-copbad-co…

After you have read that, think again about why Bolton was hired. Remember that Trump fires people all the time as well. Bolton won't be a permanent part of his team unless his performance is just out of this world.

DuneCreature tmosley Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

I don't know how Ron Paul has ever survived Wash DC and the relentless assaults by the Deep State spooks but he apparently has...

* ht *  Dr Ron Paul

One last time for the late arrivals.... 

~~~)))  What The Spooks Actually Do For A Living  (((~~~

Act spooky?

Well, yeah. .... That would stand to reason. .. Spooks are rather spooky. Ghost like. ... Never exactly what they claim to be.

But what function do the spooks serve to our nation, any nation? .. Or mighty empire if that's what you fancy your collective, commune or citadel on the hill to be?

The spooks gather dirt.

They are regular slop mops, mop buckets and sometimes very  delicate feather dusters. ....... Dirt collectors.

Go to Washington DC from Sticksville Kentucky or Isle Of Idiots Idaho to take a position with the Federal Government and the spooks come dripping out of the proverbial woodwork. .. They will appear out of thin air and ooze out of the heating ducts, monument bases and art galleries. The spooks are very, very interested in these naive newcomers.

The spooks seem to be everywhere and nowhere at all. .. Very illusive.

They are 'not nice people', shall we say.

Robert Merritt - Deep State Control Files

 and FYI...........

Control Files? - Those Are Grim Fairy Tales according to your High School Civics 101 class teacher.

Need another example?

The Spooks Can Hack ANYTHING

 Then you go to collage or the university and join a secret society and after the initiation and a thorough tormenting and hazing your mentor tells you the dark ugly truth. ...... Spooks are everywhere AND they run the country. ......... You were taught in your silly grade school that you got to elect your senators, judges and presidents and that they work for We The People. .......... Silly children also believe in Santa Claus too.

Me? .... I believe in spooks and Carlos Santana.

Live Hard, Deep State = Dirt Collection = Blackmail = Control Files = A Completely Compromised Corrupt Covertly 'Owned' US Government By.......................The Deep State, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

resistedliving tmosley Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

Saddam did.  Assad is so much better?  He's supposed to be an Alawite, a minority in a minority.

Brits gain by poisoning Skirpals so can't be the Russians but MI6/CIA/MOSSAD?  and other assassinations?  and Georgia,

and Crimea, and MH17 etc. etc.?

We are in so over our heads its coming out of our ass...and people are dying for what?

J Mahoney DillyDilly Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

My bet is that Trump is aware the intel community is playing him like a puppet. He played like there would be war and strikes on Syria to show the American people how close we can get to total destruction at the hands of intentional bad advice from the neocons. He will turn around and use this to FIRE a shit load of them and possible Mueller fir the added anti Russia witch hunt. Do you think the congress would impeach a president who surges in popularity after firing those worthless SOB's that almost got us in WW3. He will remind us that this is also going to make future generations safer too. This will take a while but this is my bet on whats going on in DC. He will compare this to the Iraq weapons of mass destruction statement that killed so many too. Old Trump is going to end up being the most popular president ever and some of these old piece of shit republicans who already announced they were not running again are going to be sorry they didnt ride his coat tail

One of We Francis Marx Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

I think they're losing traction with each clumsy false flag.  Even the mind numbed are familiar with the fake news meme and remember we didn't go to war after Obama's red line and Trump lobbed some old t-hawks into an empty airbase after the last chem FF.  Third time is not a charm for the neocons.  They will cry in their beer when Trump calls them out on their FF this time.

r0mulus YukonJake Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

The media poisoned the well thoroughly against him early on in the 90s and it's been an uphill battle to regain credibility in the eyes of the masses for him. Especially tough since those same masses don't read or think for themselves, and are content to be influenced by the opinions of washington's propaganda masters. Ron's done great to get this far against such an array of forces.

joego1 Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

Americans missed an opportunity when he ran for President. I think the machine would have eaten him alive through. At this point in our history we need someone more like a Trump who has thicker skin. I like Paul's policies much better though.

Neochrome Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

US is in that "fight or flight" stage where reptilian part of the brain takes over, and it is intentionally stoked to that stage by Neocons/MIC. Doesn't matter where the real threat is from, FED, massive debt, unsustainable budget, political schism, instinct is to strike without thinking. 

Thank you Paul for your logic and attempts to employ common sense, but it is falling upon the deaf ears.

Felix da Kat Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

 I voted for Trump. But I think Rand Paul would have been more tactful (and therefore more effective) in draining the D.C. swamp. Trump needs to become more of a master chess-player (a discreet tactician who comprehensively oversees all elements involved in overcoming/achieving an objective) in dealing with the equally large egos of congress who reflexively rebuke his positions out of disdain for (often) obnoxiousness.

Also. if Trump goes to war in Syria, kiss a second term good-bye. 