Rosenstein Reportedly Tells Friends He's Ready To Be Fired

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:11

Following news that a meeting between Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and President Trump earlier this week went somewhat worse than both mens' teams had expected, three people who are purportedly close to Rosenstein say the embattled supervisor of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe is prepared for Trump to fire him.

While Rosenstein had once seemed incredibly stressed about the prospect of losing his job, he has finally moved past the anger and fear stage, and into the realm of acceptance, according to NBC News.

Roz

But in a detail from the story that can only be construed as incredibly insensitive and utterly lacking in self-awareness, Rosenstein has privately compared himself to the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Furthermore, Rosenstein has told friends he believes history will vindicate him for his behavior during the Trump era.

In those conversations, he has repeated the phrase, "Here I stand," a reference to Martin Luther's famous quote, "Here I stand, I can do no other." Coincidentally, former FBI Director James Comey, whom Rosenstein fired, repeated the same phrase to President George W. Bush in a conversation that has been widely reported and that Comey describes in his forthcoming book.

One source who spoke to Rosenstein said he seemed fully aware he may soon lose his job and was at peace with the possibility, confident he had done his job with integrity.

Rosenstein has said in recent private conversations that history will prove he did the right thing by firing Comey in May 2017, claiming that the American people do not have all the facts about what led to his decision to write the memo that led to Comey's dismissal, the sources said.

So, what happens to the Mueller probe if Rosenstein is fired? According to NBC News, the responsibility for supervising the investigation would fall to Solicitor General Noel Francisco - though Trump could try and replace Rosenstein with another Deputy AG. However, that individual would need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Some attorneys, including former "Dream Team" member Alan Dershowitz, have argued that Rosenstein should recuse himself from the Mueller probe altogether, considering that he is a witness to some of the behavior that Mueller is purportedly investigating. Meanwhile, former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and several other Trump allies have taken to cable news this week to demand that Trump fire Rosenstein, who has served under Republican and Democratic presidents.

Of course, this isn't the first time that pressure has built up for Trump to fire Mueller and/or Rosenstein. In the past, he has always demurred.

But the FBI raid on Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, has changed the political - not to mention the legal - calculus: Despite warnings from lawmakers, Trump has just about all the support he would need to give Rosenstein the axe.

 

Politics

Ghost of PartysOver jcaz Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:28 Permalink

The Justice Dept IG should put out a list of who IS NOT under his investigation in the Justice Dept for possible Rosenstien replacement.

Also curious who has already gone through Senate Confirmation that also might rep[ace him.  My understanding is that someone who has already been confirmed by the Senate does not need to be confirmed again.  But I could be wrong.

Kafir Goyim Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

What a hero!  Him and Comey, for hero of the year.  I'm starting to tear up a little. 

He may very well have done his job with integrity.  Unfortunately, his job is to shield the illegal actions of his swamp buddies.

DuneCreature Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

Sometimes the Deep State eats its own....

 

One last, last time for the late arrivals.... 

~~~)))  What The Spooks Actually Do For A Living  (((~~~

Act spooky?

Well, yeah. .... That would stand to reason. .. Spooks are rather spooky. Ghost like. ... Never exactly what they claim to be.

But what function do the spooks serve to our nation, any nation? .. Or mighty empire if that's what you fancy your collective, commune or citadel on the hill to be?

The spooks gather dirt.

They are regular slop mops, mop buckets and sometimes very  delicate feather dusters. ....... Dirt collectors.

Go to Washington DC from Sticksville Kentucky or Isle Of Idiots Idaho to take a position with the Federal Government and the spooks come dripping out of the proverbial woodwork. .. They will appear out of thin air and ooze out of the heating ducts, monument bases and art galleries. The spooks are very, very interested in these naive newcomers.

The spooks seem to be everywhere and nowhere at all. .. Very illusive.

They are 'not nice people', shall we say.

Robert Merritt - Deep State Control Files

 and FYI...........

Control Files? - Those Are Grim Fairy Tales according to your High School Civics 101 class teacher.

Need another example?

The Spooks Can Hack ANYTHING

 Then you go to collage or the university and join a secret society and after the initiation and a thorough tormenting and hazing your mentor tells you the dark ugly truth. ...... Spooks are everywhere AND they run the country. ......... You were taught in your silly grade school that you got to elect your senators, judges and presidents and that they work for We The People. .......... Silly children also believe in Santa Claus too.

Me? .... I believe in spooks and Carlos Santana.

Live Hard, Deep State = Dirt Collection = Blackmail = Control Files = A Completely Compromised Corrupt Covertly 'Owned' US Government By.......................The Deep State, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

small axe Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

Is there a way to claw back every penny the government ever paid him and deny him a pension? Rosenstein would look good in a dirty t-shirt and a cardboard box.

JoeTurner Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

Can you believe the chutzpah of these gangsters like Rosenstein, Comey, Brennan, Hillary et. al. who are clearly guilty of multiple felonies but actually believe they are above the law...

OutaTime43 Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

"Here I stand".. too bad he didn't have the balls to tell that to Mueller when he expanded the scope to include.. well... f'ing everything.

He should have been fired back in January when he threatened the house intelligence committee.

dot_bust Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

Rather than fire Rosenstein, Trump should suddenly release all the Kennedy assassination documents unredacted and without warning.

That would be the end of the Deep State. Show that they killed Kennedy and Trump's presidency would be all gravy. 

Neochrome Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:20 Permalink

That's what happens when your loyalty is to the law and constitution and not to the Covfefe. But the search continues, there must be someone in the town left who will say "Not guilty!", and by God, Covfefe will find him and empower him.

Boonster Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

He needs to be sentenced to 10 years in the buggering section of prison with a bullseye painted on his ass. Tyrone, Leroy and the gang would enjoy his company.

Lord Raglan Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

"Make sure you go to the Synagogue, Rodney, on your way home after getting fired........"  

What are you going to title your fucking book Rodney?  