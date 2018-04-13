Russia Has "Irrefutable Evidence" UK Staged Syrian Chemical Attack

As the blame game over the alleged chemical attack in Syria escalates ahead of what is expected to be an imminent, if contained, air strike campaign by the US, UK and/or France against Syria, on Friday morning, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow had "irrefutable evidence" that the attack - which allegedly killed more than 40 people in an April 7 chemical weapons strike on the former rebel outpost of Douma -was staged with the help of a foreign secret service.
"We have irrefutable evidence that this was another staged event, and that the secret services of a certain state that is now at the forefront of a Russophobic campaign was involved in this staged event," he said during a press conference according to AFP.
Speculation that said "certain state" was the UK was confirmed shortly after, when Russia's defense ministry alleged that Britain was involved in the suspected chemical attack. According to defense ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Kremlin has evidence that Britain was behind the attack.
Quoted by Reuters, he said: "We have... evidence that proves Britain was directly involved in organising this provocation."
As RT further adds, the Russian Defense Ministry presented what it says is "proof that the reported chemical weapons attack in Syria was staged."
It also accused the British government of pressuring the perpetrators to speed up the “provocation.” During a briefing on Friday, the ministry showed interviews with two people, who, it said, are medical professionals working in the only hospital operating in Douma, a town near the Syrian capital, Damascus.
In the interviews released to the media, the two men reported how footage was shot of people dousing each other with water and treating children, which was claimed to show the aftermath of the April 7 chemical weapons attack. The patients shown in the video suffered from smoke poisoning and the water was poured on them by their relatives after a false claim that chemical weapons were used, the ministry said.
“Please, notice. These people do not hide their names. These are not some faceless claims on the social media by anonymous activists. They took part in taking that footage,” said Konashenkov.
“The Russian Defense Ministry also has evidence that Britain had a direct involvement in arranging this provocation in Eastern Ghouta,” the general added, referring to the neighborhood of which Douma is part. “We know for certain that between April 3 and April 6 the so-called White Helmets were seriously pressured from London to speed up the provocation that they were preparing.”
According to Konashenkov, the group, which was a primary source of photos and footage of the purported chemical attack, was informed of a large-scale artillery attack on Damascus planned by the Islamist group Army of Islam, which controlled Douma at the time. The White Helmets were ordered to arrange the provocation after retaliatory strikes by the Syrian government forces, which the shelling was certain to lead to, he said.
One of the interviews published by the ministry showed a man who said his name was Halil Ajij, and who said he was a medical student working at Douma’s only operational hospital. This is how he described the origin of the footage:
“On April 8, a bomb hit a building. The upper floors were damaged and a fire broke at the lower floors. Victims of that bombing were brought to us. People from the upper floors had smoke poisoning. We treated them, based on their suffocation."
Ajij said that a man unknown to him came and said there was a chemical attack and panic ensued. “Relatives of the victims started dousing each other with water. Other people, who didn’t seem to have medical training, started administering anti-asthma medicine to children. We didn’t see any patient with symptoms of a chemical weapons poisoning,” he said.
The first photos claiming to show the aftermath of the alleged chemical attack on April 7 were published online on the same day, and featured the bodies of many people, including children, some with foam around their mouths and noses. Footage from the hospital was released on Sunday, with the sources behind it claiming that it had been shot on Saturday.
Konashenkov said Russia hoped that international monitors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is due to investigate the circumstances of the incident, will help establish the truth. He added Eastern Ghouta is currently trying to return to peaceful life after being liberated from militant groups by Syrian government forces. He called on other nations and international organizations to provide humanitarian aid, which is badly needed in the area. Russia is already supplying food, medicine, building materials and other essential supplies to the neighborhood, he said.
Residents of the neighborhood, who previously fled violence, are returning to their homes now that the area is relatively safe, the Russian official said. The latest reports from the ground say about 63,000 people have returned, which is over half of the displaced residents, he added.
The reported chemical weapons attack escalated tensions over Syria, just as Damascus was about to seize full control of Eastern Ghouta. The US and allies such as the UK and France threatened military action in response to what they claim is an atrocity committed by the Syrian government. Russia insists the incident was staged and said it reserves the right to counter any attack on Syria.
* * *
On Wednesday, Russia made the first allegation that the chemical attack was staged by Western powers, in this case by the infamoous "white helmets," a US-funded NGO lauded by mainstream media for their humanitarian work, while long-suspected of performing less-than humanitarian deeds behind the curtain.
Speaking with EuroNews, Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizov, said "Russian military specialists have visited this region, walked on those streets, entered those houses, talked to local doctors and visited the only functioning hospital in Douma, including its basement where reportedly the mountains of corpses pile up. There was not a single corpse and even not a single person who came in for treatment after the attack."
"But we've seen them on the video!" responds EuroNews correspondent Andrei Beketov. "There was no chemical attack in Douma, pure and simple," responds Chizov. "We've seen another staged event. There are personnel, specifically trained - and you can guess by whom - amongst the so-called White Helmets, who were already caught in the act with staged videos."
Russia said previously that it sent experts in radiological, chemical and biological warfare - along with medics, in order to inspect the Eastern Ghouta city of Douma where the attack is said to have taken place.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the experts "found no traces of the use of chemical agents," following a search of the sites, adding "All these facts show... that no chemical weapons were used in the town of Douma, as it was claimed by the White Helmets."
“All the accusations brought by the White Helmets, as well as their photos… allegedly showing the victims of the chemical attack, are nothing more than a yet another piece of fake news and an attempt to disrupt the ceasefire,” said the Russian Reconciliation Center.
* * *
In any case, if Russia indeed has "irrefutable evidence", it is probably just a matter of time before it is made public in an attempt to sway public opinion, ideally before the Syrian airstrikes begin afresh. If confirmed, it would be a major slap in the face of neo-con forces across "western democracies", if hardly a shock: after all the US using a fabricated pretext to wage war or simply to effect a much needed distraction from domestic affairs, in the middle east is a painfully familiar narrative.
Meanwhile, as we wait for Trump to announce what happens next, late on Thursday we reported that US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Defense Secretary James Mattis are reportedly feuding over the strategy in Syria, with Mattis favoring a more cautious approach, even as France and Britain are crafting broad strike plans and are willing to pursue any military strategy, even though as noted, a readout of a Thursday phone conversation President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May suggests that military action may be days away, instead of hours.
Comments
A pivotal moment in history. Let's get on with the show.
Joke: No more wars for oil
Woke: No more wars for Britain
In reply to A pivotal moment in history… by Jim in MN
Time for Israel to blow up another US ship.
In reply to Joke: No more wars for oil… by vortmax
Do our ships have the gas to return home?
In reply to Time for Israel to blow up… by Mr. Universe
Missiles incoming to turn the supposed area of the staged attack into a giant stack of rubble in 3...2...1...
So sorry, that the OPCW folks cannot investigate it anymore thereafter. But sure as hell the syrians gassed some folks there. Having the high moral ground, the US and UK and France would never ever lie to the world..., would they?
In reply to Did Hillary pay for this… by Team_Huli
Mockingbird media will be all over this.
In reply to Missiles incoming to turn… by fx
In the mean time, for your viewing pleasure:
In the mean time, for your viewing pleasure:
BBC, CNN News Caught Staging FAKE News Chemical Attacks In Syria (2013)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcofL8cj8VQ
CNN FAKE REPORTING ON GREEN SCREEN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0shFDUPaRrg
In reply to Mockingbird media will be… by HippieHaulers
Would the UK and USA actually have innocent people killed to justify war?
Remember the Lusitania!
G. Edward Griffin / The Creature From Jekyll Island
In reply to A couple days ago I read a… by macholatte
Loose Lucy is my delight.
All I can say is Carlos Danger's computer must contain all the names and places. They've buried it so deep and are willing to burn the whole planet down.
In reply to Remember the Lusitania! by hedgeless_horseman
You mean, more evidence beyond the century-long string of similar hoaxes by the same actors?
Sure, I believe it
In reply to Loose Lucy is my delight. by Mr. Universe
Did they managed to make some of the prisoners spill the beans?
Lavrov is a fantastic pitbull. Prepare to see Theresa lose her virginity over this blunder. Het defense is actually extremely poor and unsurprisingly unsubstantiated:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5612881/Russia-accuses-BRITAIN-…
And when her credibility wanes for good he will give the coup de grace by asking what's up with the Skripals pals...
She knows it already and may be in a state of panic. I wonder what shenanigans will she come up with.
Buy some serious popcorn before there's none left.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to You mean, more evidence… by house biscuit
The response (or lack of) from non MSM is pretty convincing. You know: ambulance video, hospital video, injured but not hospitalized people, relatives, residual traces of the chemicals, dead animals left scattered about...
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
And the truth shall be ignored.
In reply to The response (or lack of)… by RAT005
Ever notice that when these "events" happen. nobody ever tries to refute the accusation that the thing is staged to the max?
They just keep on pushing the lie, even thou it is completely blown...
In reply to And the truth shall be… by Whoa Dammit
So now 'Orange' are you going to shoot missiles at the UK 'lap poodle' for this egregious barbaric attack on Syrian children ???
In reply to Ever notice that when these … by Shillinlikeavillan
Sing this gospel truth from the highest of mountains Russia!
You may not be perfect but you're all some of us have got against the insidious and monolithic propaganda empire of the West.
In reply to The response (or lack of)… by RAT005
There's ZERO media coverage in Controlled Canada. It's a media blackout: VERBOTEN.
Instead, for days, Canadians have been fed hysterical saturation coverage about a traffic accident that took the lives of some young hockey players from a place called Humboldt. In classic "Simon sez" fashion, the sheeple have been complying with instructions to wear old hockey jerseys and display old hockey sticks in front of their homes "in support." (How that's supportive is never really explained.) Crowdfunding has also garnered millions of dollars in donations (purpose unknown).
Where is the fundraising and outcry and media hypefest over the daily atrocities in Yemen? In East Ukraine? In Syria? In Gaza? Crickets.
CBC = FAKE NEWS
CTV = FAKE NEWS
In reply to The response (or lack of)… by RAT005
In reply to There's ZERO media coverage… by Lore
Since the Zios took over the Brits they learned quickly how to stage a false flag. At the end of WW2 they hired Alfred Hitchcock to make a "mastercut" about the German KZ Bergen Belsen to blame the Germans. After 50 years of classified it came to light for short time as "The Memory of the camps" now its classified again... for further edition, because Hitchcock has overseen that the corpses they have shown had German Soldiers Uniform...though a little bit dirty.
Luckily Assad is going to win this war...otherwise he would end like Milosevic in Hague.
In reply to The response (or lack of)… by RAT005
Only 20 % of the Brits believe her BS anyway .
Beside the British ,US ,Israhelli and SA intelligence officers arrested ,who were coordinating the chemical weapons attack ,SAA found 280 British passport holders ,embedded with Jaish -al -Islam in E Ghouta.
That is a very powerful proof Russia + Syria have.
In reply to C by Adolph.H.
As I said recently about a different subject:
Great. Now we just need someone to make the arrests, a prosecutor, a judge and a jury.
In reply to You mean, more evidence… by house biscuit
We're coming. And hell's coming with us.
In reply to As I said recently about a… by PT
St. Stephen is more apropos....
In reply to Loose Lucy is my delight. by Mr. Universe
True, but I was playing off the Lusitania comment. Personally, I just want off this Ship of Fools.
In reply to St. Stephen is more apropos… by MrBoompi
Not sure why you were down voted, that wouldn't surprise me a bit.
In reply to Loose Lucy is my delight. by Mr. Universe
Jerry!
In reply to Loose Lucy is my delight. by Mr. Universe
Rothschild's bitch, Britain, faked the Syrian gas attack and the Skirpal gas attack.
Rothschild needs to buy a more competent country.
The US is always available.
In reply to Loose Lucy is my delight. by Mr. Universe
Read my explicit post below ; you forget Satanyahoo's visit to the US (with orders) and Mohammed bin Salman 's visit to US ,UK and France (with Billions in bribery money from KSA and UAE ). And these before the events started
DO you think that those are coincidences ?
In reply to Rothschild's bitch,… by BennyBoy
Wonder who really did 9/11?
In reply to Remember the Lusitania! by hedgeless_horseman
someone with control over something strong enough to turn a category 4 hurricane 90 degrees in a handful of hours' time, a la hurricane erin
In reply to Wonder who really did 9/11? by VAL THOR
Well advertising that your "neutral" ship is carrying ammunition into a war zone is just plain bad for business.
"Gee honey, this doesn't seem like a good idea."
"Nonsense darling... America is neutral. The Germans have to respect that."
In reply to Remember the Lusitania! by hedgeless_horseman
As I said: an island full of back stabbers.
In reply to A couple days ago I read a… by macholatte
How do you think William the Bastard took the island in the first place?
In reply to As I said: an island full… by Troy Ounce
Actually Harry was doing pretty good until he got an arrow sticking out of his face. Some people just don't do their best without supervision.
In reply to How do you think William the… by Rex Andrus
History books are full of it but William the Bastard only major accomplishment was that he jumped over the river Thames on May, 8th,1435.
He was stabbed in the back 2 day later.
In reply to How do you think William the… by Rex Andrus
Interesting to see: will the brainless warmongers who claim they have a "moral imperative" to bomb Syria over unsubstantiated, unproven claims Syria used chemical weapons, now claim that they have a "moral imperative" to bomb London now that there is stronger proof that UK was behind it?
Don't count on it, the warmongers never gave a shit about the alleged victims, they are just lusting after blood and tears. Kill, kill, kill, murder, destroy, anyone who does not obey the Evil Empire, the mantra of the "West".
In reply to A couple days ago I read a… by macholatte
The UK is a nuclear power. You don't bomb a nuclear power unless they invade your territory.
Other means of control and retaliation are available though.
In reply to Interesting to see: will… by NiggaPleeze
The UK has only 4 active ballistic missile submarines each carrying 16 trident missiles x 12 warheads. If it came down to a nuclear war and Russia did strike first the UK would have limited means to retaliate. Those subs would be targeted first. Only the U.S. and Russia have enough capacity to reliably retaliate against a first strike capability and completely annihilate the aggressor.
That said, most here (including myself) are being facetious about bombing London. Even though that would be justified, there is no way it will happen.
In reply to The UK is a nuclear power… by tmosley
The Brits were informed that their 2 military bases in Cyprus will be pulverized by Russia ,if Britain starts this sh*t.
In reply to The UK has only 4 active… by spyware-free
Fuck this! Must I now cancel the 14 days Ryan Air package to Cyprus for €19.90 inclusive travel, hotel, food and drinks?
Fuck this!
In reply to The Brits were informed that… by veritas semper…
Are you planning to visit the 2 military British bases? because other way you're good.
In reply to Fuck this! Must I now… by Troy Ounce
Yup, within Iskander range from Syria.
Mind you the best targets to hit would be the comms/intel centres and the aerial arrays on the top of Mount Olympus.
In reply to The Brits were informed that… by veritas semper…
I am not being facetious. Bomb 3 places in London until there is nothing there but a 300 meter deep crater.
1) the square mile
2) pedophile center (aka parliament )
3) Buttfuckinham Palace.
In reply to The UK has only 4 active… by spyware-free
Of course it won't happen. But other means can be employed to bring them in to line. That may require the sacrifice of "special ally" status, or May's resignation.
In reply to The UK has only 4 active… by spyware-free
UK would never use it's missiles against Russia because the entire island would be turned into glass, forever. Russia has enough ABMs, underground shelters, open space and hardened, gardening, non-tranny glorifying population, that it is the country most likely to survive a nuclear exchange, even with the US.
In reply to The UK is a nuclear power… by tmosley
Exactly . People always overlook these. Britain would be sunk into the Atlantic ( a pollution of the ocean ).
Russia has an enormous land mass and has bunkers for the whole population . Moscow is the most protected city on earth.
How about Britain and US ?
In reply to UK would never use it's… by NiggaPleeze
If the UK was going to be destroyed anyways, a nuclear counterattack is a matter of course. Short of that, a nuclear strike on the invasion force itself would be a measured response which would likely not draw a large scale counterattack under even the most extreme cases (where the UK is a pariah state).
As someone above mentioned, the scenario is so remote its not really worth discussing.
In reply to UK would never use it's… by NiggaPleeze
Russia should just use previous precedent by the U.S. and NATO to just bomb London unilaterally based on these provocations and others bringing danger to the world. There is a strong case that this has brought the world on the brink of a global catastrophe between the U.S. and Russia. Bombing London and Tel Aviv are morally justified based on past actions. Live by the sword, die by the sword.
In reply to Interesting to see: will… by NiggaPleeze
Putin and Lavrov deserve respect as their behavior and actions warrant such respect. Even handed, rational, restrained.
The UK and US leaders OTOH have been told they are exceptional and believe they are entitled to respect, regardless if they are double talking, hypocritical, lying pieces of shit all the way through.
Give us the respect we feel we deserve and do as we say or we will bomb you with our bullshit and then our firepower.
In reply to Interesting to see: will… by NiggaPleeze
You lie! Clinton only likes underage girls!
In reply to A couple days ago I read a… by macholatte