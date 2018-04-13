Russia Responds: "We Are Being Threatened. A Predesigned Scenario Is Being Implemented"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 22:37

After the a joint force of US, French and UK fighter jets and ship launched an attack which as Mattis said, "used a little over double the number of weapons this year than we used last year", and amid unconfirmed reports that the Syrian air force managed to shoot down one or more Tomahawk missiles, the question everyone was asking is whether Russia has responded, and if so, how.

The answer, for now at least, is that Russia has not activated a response, although that may soon change.  Here is the statement from Russia's ambassador to the US, Anataloy Antonov, posted on Facebook:

The worst apprehensions have come true. Our warnings have been left unheard.

A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.

All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris.

Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible.

The U.S. – the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons – has no moral right to blame other countries.

Despite repeated warnings from Russia, President Trump ordered American forces, along with their British and French allies, to strike military targets in Syria on Friday night; as noted previously, during a press conference late on Friday, General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Russian military operating in Syria was not notified about the American targets in advance told reporters following the attacks.

The US "specifically identified” targets to “mitigate the risk of Russian forces being involved," Dunford said. "We used the normal deconfliction channel to deconflict airspace. We did not coordinate targets.”

While Trump said that the purpose of the US actions is to "establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread, and use of chemical weapons,” Antonov reminded that "the US – the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons – has no moral right to blame other countries."

The combined decision by the US and its allies to strike Syria comes after Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Major-General Igor Konashenkov presented evidence claiming that last Saturday's alleged chemical attack in Douma was orchestrated.

The attack also comes just hours before experts from the UN Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were scheduled to visit Douma on Saturday to determine whether chemical weapons had indeed been used there. That particular trip is now moot.

Slack Jack CTacitus Fri, 04/13/2018 - 23:15 Permalink

This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.

Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.

Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.

Trump is a Jew (so are Macron and Theresa May, by the way).

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf

It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.

If Putin does not respond, with force, to force,....

We can only conclude that Putin is a Jew too; Putin the new Hitler.

If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:

Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174

It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 8
curbjob HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Fri, 04/13/2018 - 23:49 Permalink

"Every single site is infested with this filth now. I am sick of it. This site used to be a place to escape morons. Not so much, now."

Wtf are you talking about moron ? You've been a member for less than a fucking year ?

In fact a year ago was probably the low ebb of this site as it became infested with trumptards like you ... it's only recently that critical thought has returned, so probably a good time to fuck off back to your safe space on the AM dial. 

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 2
J S Bach AutoLode Fri, 04/13/2018 - 23:34 Permalink

"The attack also comes just hours before experts from the UN Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were scheduled to visit Douma on Saturday to determine whether chemical weapons had indeed been used there. That particular trip is now moot."

This last paragraph says it all.  Like Iraq's non-existent WMDs, the inspectors would have found nothing, thus proving the false flag for all the world to see.

Motives...

What motive did Assad have to "gas" people?  None.

What motive did the Western Ziombie states have to bomb this site?  To protect their lies and (((true masters))).

Think people, think.  Don't let these monsters continue to fool you.  WE are the world terrorists.  WE allow (((devils))) in our midst to control our foreign policy.  WE have initiated these events which could lead to the destruction of all that we know.  NOT Russia.  NOT Syria.  WE.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
JSBach1 J S Bach Fri, 04/13/2018 - 23:40 Permalink

Some of us have been speculating that these trigger-happy criminals are desperate to find any pretext in order to destroy evidence of their involvement by "destroying chemical factories". Did not have to wait long for our speculations to be confirmed.

Orange Israeli agent is complicit in these crimes all the while he tries to distract others with his side-show theatrics. We are not fooled nor amused you traitor orange clown!

Russia is obliged to return the favor in kind. Time to reveal the hand you're holding Vlad...your credibility is on the line.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
FBaggins J S Bach Fri, 04/13/2018 - 23:56 Permalink

JS Bach, I like your music.  Unless Putin responds there will be no incentive for a RESISTANCE in the West to replace the monsters ruling us. They got their wealth and power through stealth, cheating and breaking every rule in the book. I have never found any good people in the higher echelons of political, corporate, or financial power.

Relying on a rigged voting system and the candidates fielded by the establishment to change or improve the system is like relying on the mainstream media for the truth. It will never happen. If the common people of every nation want a better world they will have to rise up and use force, otherwise we are doomed to the tyranny of these crooks and thugs who destroy the lives of innocent people as if they were gods, with no accountability whatsoever. If we fail to act, they will eventually snuff out all of our rights and freedoms and then us.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ace006 J S Bach Sat, 04/14/2018 - 00:20 Permalink

What's really toxic is U .S. sanctimony and arrogance. It was nauseating to watch Trump announce a decision that will kill people, that is founded on highly suspect evidence, and that drips with cheap moralizing . It's unilateral action contrary to the U .N.  Charter and the Constitution and thus a giant FU to Americans and the rest of the world.   

When your "partners" in crime are lightweights like Macron and May you know you're in a bad spot. 

Vote up!
 32
Vote down!
 3
DownWithYogaPants trgfunds Fri, 04/13/2018 - 22:53 Permalink

Sometimes doing nothing is the prudent step.  Hitler would have done well to have been more measured.  When your opposition is digging his hole deeper you don't take the shovel out of his hands.  Don't think like a child.  Certainly Trump would have been better served with his public with nothing. Obviously that den of vipers in Washington must be a scary place.