Russia Responds: "We Are Being Threatened. A Predesigned Scenario Is Being Implemented"

After the a joint force of US, French and UK fighter jets and ship launched an attack which as Mattis said, "used a little over double the number of weapons this year than we used last year", and amid unconfirmed reports that the Syrian air force managed to shoot down one or more Tomahawk missiles, the question everyone was asking is whether Russia has responded, and if so, how.
The answer, for now at least, is that Russia has not activated a response, although that may soon change. Here is the statement from Russia's ambassador to the US, Anataloy Antonov, posted on Facebook:
The worst apprehensions have come true. Our warnings have been left unheard.
A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.
All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris.
Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible.
The U.S. – the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons – has no moral right to blame other countries.
Despite repeated warnings from Russia, President Trump ordered American forces, along with their British and French allies, to strike military targets in Syria on Friday night; as noted previously, during a press conference late on Friday, General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Russian military operating in Syria was not notified about the American targets in advance told reporters following the attacks.
The US "specifically identified” targets to “mitigate the risk of Russian forces being involved," Dunford said. "We used the normal deconfliction channel to deconflict airspace. We did not coordinate targets.”
While Trump said that the purpose of the US actions is to "establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread, and use of chemical weapons,” Antonov reminded that "the US – the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons – has no moral right to blame other countries."
The combined decision by the US and its allies to strike Syria comes after Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Major-General Igor Konashenkov presented evidence claiming that last Saturday's alleged chemical attack in Douma was orchestrated.
The attack also comes just hours before experts from the UN Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were scheduled to visit Douma on Saturday to determine whether chemical weapons had indeed been used there. That particular trip is now moot.
Comments
Gee, you fucking think?
Oh, shit. Russia's gonna expel 17 more U.S. diplomats.
In reply to Gee, you fucking think? by FreeShitter
Just nuke Tel-Aviv instead, alot easier.
In reply to Oh, shit. Russia's gonna… by ThinkerNotEmoter
YES! Then there will finally be PEACE in the Middle East.
Unless Israhell is put down, they will NEVER STAY PUT
and WILL DRAG America to its demise.
In reply to Just nuke Tel-Aviv instead. by FreeShitter
Rothschild's dual monsters:
Israel and the Central Banking Mafia.
In reply to yes! by beepbop
Oh damn, it just got personal.
In reply to Rothschild's dual monsters:… by Polynik3s
Get Syriaous...Cancel 2018 World Cup...that will show them!
Saving U.S. grace for not making cut for first time since 1986...
In reply to Oh damn, it just got… by chumbawamba
Bye, off to my bunker
In reply to x by Déjà view
speaking of sports...
I always wondered, is it awkward at all for Alex Ovechkin being the star of the Washington Capitals? lol
must be weird AF to play for a city that seemingly loves you and your team but speaks so much shit about your citizenship and country o.0
In reply to Bye, off to my bunker by max2205
I think that statement just called out the Russian targets : Washington, London, & Paris. It's been nice knowing you guys.
In reply to speaking of sports... I… by Laowei Gweilo
Rest assured it ts the Jew supremacists behind this. When will they finally pay for their crimes?!
Reduce Israel to ashes for which they deserve every bit of responsibility and more.
In reply to I think that statement just… by Whoa Dammit
This latest chemical attack in Syria is yet another FALSE FLAG.
Just like all the previous chemical attacks in Syria were FALSE FLAG events.
Just like the Skripal "chemical attack" in Britain was a FALSE FLAG event.
Trump is a Jew (so are Macron and Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
It seems the Jews want war,.... yet again.
If Putin does not respond, with force, to force,....
We can only conclude that Putin is a Jew too; Putin the new Hitler.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to Rest assured it ts the Jew… by CTacitus
Can you take this to InfoWars? I am really sick of reading your same moronic comments every single day. At least change it up a bit.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
Every single site is infested with this filth now. I am sick of it. This site used to be a place to escape morons. Not so much, now.
In reply to Can you take this to… by ultrasonic
Donald Trump looks very presidential now. To MSNBC and Raytheon. And they waited for the Friday market close so that the financial "markets" would not get impacted.
In reply to Every single site is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Timing set to interfere with the chemical weapons investigators. Can't have neutral experts spoiling a false narrative, can we?
In reply to Donald Trump looks very… by giovanni_f
The new Tripartite pact - US, UK & FR. This is how Russia will respond as now it is obvious who would strike jointly Russia also, we will see an elevated and in the open cooperation with China and more brazen strategic actions from both Russia and China's side.
In reply to Timing set to interfere with… by Okienomics
"Every single site is infested with this filth now. I am sick of it. This site used to be a place to escape morons. Not so much, now."
Wtf are you talking about moron ? You've been a member for less than a fucking year ?
In fact a year ago was probably the low ebb of this site as it became infested with trumptards like you ... it's only recently that critical thought has returned, so probably a good time to fuck off back to your safe space on the AM dial.
In reply to Every single site is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Nearly four years. This isn't my first account. Unlike some people I only use one account at a time. And I don't post spam.
In reply to "Every single site is… by curbjob
It’s the nature of a Fight Club. So be it.
I actully enjoy the discord.
In reply to Every single site is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Some of this isn't discord. It isn't a real argument or debate. It has devolved into blaming one group for everything. It is irrational. But it does explicate the level of mass insanity in the world. If it can reach a site like this, you realize that people have lost it and lost the capacity to reason. I find that disturbing. In many ways.
In reply to It’s the nature of a Fight… by Anarchyteez
It is not new to blame the joo.
There were lot of people on here doing it 6 years ago. Frankly the site was much better 6 years ago.
Do you remember Francis Sawyer?
He probably got dropped from here about 40 times
In reply to Some of this isn't discord. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Nope. Four years, for me, or thereabouts. I am guessing you can use the WayBackMachine and fine some of my first posts.
But the blame the Jewish people garbage has reached a level that is increasingly virulent and irrational. As I said, I find it disturbing.
In reply to It is not new to blame the… by BarkingCat
Oy Vey, its annuda shoa, right kike? Go fuck yourself and your IDF/Hasbara butt buddies.
In reply to Every single site is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am a WASP. But people like you hate everyone so I don't know what else to say. Third generation military and WASP used to mean something. Now? What a waste.
In reply to Oy Vey, its annuda shoa,… by Blue Steel 309
Trump & Putin Jewish. Oh my, there are not enough meds to help you.
In reply to This latest chemical attack… by Slack Jack
Only Jewish agents or their trained monkeys would express themselves so foolishly.
" CTacitus Fri, 04/13/2018 - 23:10 Permalink
Rest assured it ts the Jew supremacists behind this..."
In reply to Rest assured it ts the Jew… by CTacitus
OOMPA LOOMPA DOOPITY DOO
You know Trump's a fraud 'cause he can't name the Jew
In reply to Only Jewish agents or their… by HoPewGassed
I vote to reinstate the draft, but just for members of the FED and MIC lobbyists, and their families. Draft them all into the front line ground infantry. Any age between 17 and 60. Peace and prosperity would improve.
In reply to I think that statement just… by Whoa Dammit
New York, London, Paris, Munich
Singing in the subway
Shovel with a shoeshine
Mix me a molotov
I'm on the headline
Wanna be a gun slinger
In reply to I think that statement just… by Whoa Dammit
what a hockey player. like mike bossey but he can skate too!
In reply to speaking of sports... I… by Laowei Gweilo
if I had one I'd be there dammitt
just my luck I'm at ground zero puget sound on a road trip instead of central AZ where guns are your friends
In reply to Bye, off to my bunker by max2205
"The attack also comes just hours before experts from the UN Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were scheduled to visit Douma on Saturday to determine whether chemical weapons had indeed been used there. That particular trip is now moot."
This last paragraph says it all. Like Iraq's non-existent WMDs, the inspectors would have found nothing, thus proving the false flag for all the world to see.
Motives...
What motive did Assad have to "gas" people? None.
What motive did the Western Ziombie states have to bomb this site? To protect their lies and (((true masters))).
Think people, think. Don't let these monsters continue to fool you. WE are the world terrorists. WE allow (((devils))) in our midst to control our foreign policy. WE have initiated these events which could lead to the destruction of all that we know. NOT Russia. NOT Syria. WE.
In reply to if I had one I'd be there… by AutoLode
Some of us have been speculating that these trigger-happy criminals are desperate to find any pretext in order to destroy evidence of their involvement by "destroying chemical factories". Did not have to wait long for our speculations to be confirmed.
Orange Israeli agent is complicit in these crimes all the while he tries to distract others with his side-show theatrics. We are not fooled nor amused you traitor orange clown!
Russia is obliged to return the favor in kind. Time to reveal the hand you're holding Vlad...your credibility is on the line.
In reply to "The attack also comes just… by J S Bach
Bingo. This was the "real" operational mission for tonight's strike. It's a cover up.
In reply to "The attack also comes just… by J S Bach
JS Bach, I like your music. Unless Putin responds there will be no incentive for a RESISTANCE in the West to replace the monsters ruling us. They got their wealth and power through stealth, cheating and breaking every rule in the book. I have never found any good people in the higher echelons of political, corporate, or financial power.
Relying on a rigged voting system and the candidates fielded by the establishment to change or improve the system is like relying on the mainstream media for the truth. It will never happen. If the common people of every nation want a better world they will have to rise up and use force, otherwise we are doomed to the tyranny of these crooks and thugs who destroy the lives of innocent people as if they were gods, with no accountability whatsoever. If we fail to act, they will eventually snuff out all of our rights and freedoms and then us.
In reply to "The attack also comes just… by J S Bach
DC thinks they can war-game this and call a stop if it goes off plan. Russia knows they are under attack. The last couple weeks they were hitting the Russian stock market and currency. I don't think Putin will play tit-for-tat. Moscow will respond asymmetrically. One option is cutting the undersea cables.
In reply to JS Bach, I like your music. … by FBaggins
Then US cuts off all export of wheat
In reply to DC thinks they can war-game… by Baron von Bud
What's really toxic is U .S. sanctimony and arrogance. It was nauseating to watch Trump announce a decision that will kill people, that is founded on highly suspect evidence, and that drips with cheap moralizing . It's unilateral action contrary to the U .N. Charter and the Constitution and thus a giant FU to Americans and the rest of the world.
When your "partners" in crime are lightweights like Macron and May you know you're in a bad spot.
In reply to "The attack also comes just… by J S Bach
You do realize Bangor Naval Base and Whidbey Island Air Station along with a significant comm center are just north of Seattle?
You will probably be able to see the bright flash of light from your hotel room if Russia does drop a nuke.
In reply to if I had one I'd be there… by AutoLode
Funny you should mention that. Have my eye on some property in Pine Top, AZ
In reply to if I had one I'd be there… by AutoLode
Kalibr missiles on every airstrip the US operates illegally in Syria would be a good start.
In reply to Oh damn, it just got… by chumbawamba
I would start - and hopefully finish - with a nuke on Langley, personally.
In reply to Kalibr missiles on every… by Shemp 4 Victory
London, Washington, Paris: All ZioCon strongholds.
In reply to I would start - and… by Implied Violins
Strikes on those cities would be meaningless without also targeting Tel Aviv.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Absolutely! Go for the biggest head of the insidious multi-headed snake and all others fall to the way side unable to stay erect.
In reply to London, Washington, Paris:… by gregga777
As well as Jerusalem, Mecca and Rome.
Kill the desert deity.
In reply to London, Washington, Paris:… by gregga777
Is Langley close enough to take out all of DC metro?, If so, O.K.
In reply to I would start - and… by Implied Violins
They better do something or Russia is in on this too. Controlled opposition. They are all working together. If there isn't a US ship sunk or base attacked immediately then they are all on the same side. Count on it.
In reply to Kalibr missiles on every… by Shemp 4 Victory
Sometimes doing nothing is the prudent step. Hitler would have done well to have been more measured. When your opposition is digging his hole deeper you don't take the shovel out of his hands. Don't think like a child. Certainly Trump would have been better served with his public with nothing. Obviously that den of vipers in Washington must be a scary place.
In reply to They better do something or… by trgfunds