A Second US Tomahawk-Capable Destroyer Enters The Mediterranean

Just days after the US deployed its Truman Carrier Strike Group (and 7 warships) to The Mediterranean, The Pentagon reports that

the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston Churchill entered the Navy’s area of operations that includes the Mediterranean as tensions remains high over a possible military strike against Syria.

The Winston S. Churchill departed Naval Station Norfolk April 5, 2018, for what The Pentagon stresses was "a routine deployment."

The destroyer, which can carry up to 90 Tomahawk missiles, i s in the region “to conduct a routine deployment in support of U.S. maritime security interests, increased regional stability and forward naval presence in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations,” according to a statement by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa

This is the second Tomahawk-capable destroyer to enter The Med (along with the USS Donald Cook which can carry 60 Tomahawk missiles ).

As we noted previously, it will take approximately 6-7 days for the Truman Carrier group to cross the Atlantic at 30 knots, plus another 3-4 three days once it arrives in the Mediterranean, to reach Syria, suggesting a full-blown on attack may not take place until after April 22 or so.

The Med is going to get very crowded soon with the Winston Churchill joining the Donald Cook and soon to be joined by the entire Truman Carrier Strike Group... all facing up with at least 11 Russian warships out of Tartus, Syria.

Notably, Agence France Presse reports that Syria has warned the West that it will defend itself if attacked.