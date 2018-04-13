A Second US Tomahawk-Capable Destroyer Enters The Mediterranean

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:50

Just days after the US deployed its Truman Carrier Strike Group (and 7 warships) to The Mediterranean, The Pentagon reports that
the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston Churchill entered the Navy’s area of operations that includes the Mediterranean as tensions remains high over a possible military strike against Syria.

The Winston S. Churchill departed Naval Station Norfolk April 5, 2018, for what The Pentagon stresses was "a routine deployment."

The destroyer, which can carry up to 90 Tomahawk missiles, is in the region “to conduct a routine deployment in support of U.S. maritime security interests, increased regional stability and forward naval presence in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations,” according to a statement by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa

This is the second Tomahawk-capable destroyer to enter The Med (along with the USS Donald Cook which can carry 60 Tomahawk missiles).

As we noted previously, it will take approximately 6-7 days for the Truman Carrier group to cross the Atlantic at 30 knots, plus another 3-4 three days once it arrives in the Mediterranean, to reach Syria, suggesting a full-blown on attack may not take place until after April 22 or so.

The Med is going to get very crowded soon with the Winston Churchill joining the Donald Cook and soon to be joined by the entire Truman Carrier Strike Group... all facing up with at least 11 Russian warships out of Tartus, Syria.

Notably, Agence France Presse reports that Syria has warned the West that it will defend itself if attacked.

EuroPox Adolph.H. Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

Syria says it will defend itself!  And quite right too!

Syrian ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari pledged that the country will respond if attacked by the US, UK and France.

"These three countries — the United States, Britain and France — if they think they can attack us and attack our sovereignty, we will have no choice but to use Article 51 of the UN Charter, which gives us the right to defend ourselves. It's not a threat, it's a vow. We will not allow anyone to attack our sovereignty," the diplomat said at the UN Security Council meeting convened on Russia's request over Washington's threats to conduct a strike in Syria.

Jaafari went on saying that the US forces deployed in the Mediterranean forces are aimed against the Syrian government and its allies, but "not terrorists".

bshirley1968 Joe Davola Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

A bunch of high speed, underwater drones could make a mess of this situation.  With today's technological capabilities, big, slow floating piles of steel seem very vulnerable.

Think in terms of nano tech.  A swarm of bees will kick a grizzly bear's ass.  He can't fight what he can't see or hit.

Would you rather have 2 fighter jets or 100 SAMs?  The days of battleships went bye, bye and the days of the "Carrier Task Force" are numbered.  

You just realize that when you saddle that pony with the US,  you are going to have to ride it.....all the way.

Gadfly EuroPox Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:10 Permalink

Is it my imagination, or has the U.S. government gone completely insane?  Really, I wake up every day and read the news, and I can't believe what I'm reading, the incredibly stupid shit that's being done - the obvious lies and fabrications, and the number of people who apparently believe this shit.  It's beyond stupid.  It's fucking insane. Have we all gone nuts to put up with this shit?  How long are we going to stand around and watch these immoral psychopathic bastards destroy our world, our families, and our lives?

EuroPox Gadfly Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

No it is not your imagination, it is insane.  There seems to be a total disconnect between what 'our leaders' (and I use the term very loosely because they are leading us nowhere) are saying and what 'ordinary' people want.  There was a YouGov poll in the UK yesterday that said only 22% of people support the UK's planned attack on Syria.  The good news there is that many people are seeing through the lies of the politicos, they no longer accept statements at face value.  This is causing something of a panic among the politicos because all they know is how to lie, and they can see that their lies are now being taken apart.  Comments sections of most online papers are now filled with comments you might find here - ordinary people are actually starting to get really angry.  What happens next I wonder...

THE DORK OF CORK Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

What makes you think a carrier (Fat ) battle group (target) should be in place now  given its vulnerability .

The destroyers are sacrifice ships ( always were in naval combat) which will absorb the missile tonnage hurled at them from the coast.

cowdiddly Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

Thats ok, Im sure there are plenty of corvettes and attack subs in the Caspian and Black Sea carrying a butt0ton of Kalibers and Onxy missles that see no need to move any closer, Why drive up to the beach just to become a jamming target idiots?

Oh yea I forgot, this is supposed to be a US/UK dick waving contest and its all about the optics and fuck the sailors.

 

 

 

THE DORK OF CORK Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

This is no longer a simple colonial war where gunships shell the Nam coast.

The sea itself will be contested.

The Russians will lose tactically but will draw in a dozen ~vital ships best used for Atlantic operations.

 

Davidduke2000 Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

These destroyers are not that important, Russia has more than 1 Pantsir to take care of the tomahawks , there are at least 10 Pantsir scattered over Syria.

The Russian people want to face off with the us and uk, but Putin and Lavrov are stopping them, the prefer diplomacy.