Stocks Sink As State Department Says It Has "Proof" Syrian Government Behind Gas Attack

While teams from the OPCW are still sifting through the wreckage in eastern Ghouta, where a gas attack killed dozens of Syrian civilians in rebel-held territory, the State Department says it now has evidence that the Syrian government was behind the attack that triggered intense international outrage.

The news hammered stocks and the dollar and drove the yen higher as traders rightfully assessed that a military strike is now looking like a virtual certainty.

During her daily press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump will hold another national security meeting later today. The White House is still considering "all options" on Syria.