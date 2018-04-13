Stocks Sink As State Department Says It Has "Proof" Syrian Government Behind Gas Attack

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:14

While teams from the OPCW are still sifting through the wreckage in eastern Ghouta, where a gas attack killed dozens of Syrian civilians in rebel-held territory, the State Department says it now has evidence that the Syrian government was behind the attack that triggered intense international outrage.

The news hammered stocks and the dollar and drove the yen higher as traders rightfully assessed that a military strike is now looking like a virtual certainty.

Dollar

During her daily press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump will hold another national security meeting later today. The White House is still considering "all options" on Syria.

HowdyDoody BaBaBouy Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

The poor innocent carefully vetted moderate rebels took blood samples taken from the poor innocent children killed by the evil Assad regime and smuggled them into Jordan where the US CIA contact declared the samples showed the presence of chlorine. Ipso facto - the evidence is solid. Assad did it. Case closed.

 

FireBrander BaBaBouy Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

The desperation for war is just sickening...we are talking, ALLEGED, 40 dead...it is just sickening they way these people work...they have killed a million+ spreading "Freedom and Democracy" and fighting "Terrorists" that they created and openly back...but these 40 lives must immediately be avenged..just sickening!

MANvsMACHINE ???ö? Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

Why is the State Department just now claiming that they have proof?  When they blamed Syria immediately after the attack, did they not have proof but now they do?  What did they do to obtain this proof?  Did they have boots on the ground post attack?  which of you Dear ZH readers would like to see said proof?  I would.

Enquiring minds want to know!!!

 

scv hedgeless_horseman Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:31 Permalink

after returning from battle, many black confederate soldiers were quoted as saying
they “saw the elephant” on the battlefield

65,000 Southern blacks were in the Confederate ranks and collected full pensions after the civil war.
Over 13,000 of these, “saw the elephant” also known as meeting the enemy in combat.

http://www.scv.org/new/contributed-works/black-confederates/

scv holdbuysell Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

chunga Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:17 Permalink

Oh boy, Operation Vigilant Fruitcake is back on.

*looks like the OIG report is out and it says McCabe lacked candor. Whoopdy - fucking - do.

DrBrown314 Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

Right....the Russians claim they have PROOF the UK did the attack and now the state dept says they have proof Assad did it. I suspect neither has any proof at all.

Bill of Rights Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

Rest assured if the Government said it happened it happened. ( Laughter fills the room ) By the way where was all the screaming when the House Nig killed 600,000 Syrians? anyone...Ya thought so.