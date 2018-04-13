Stocks Sink As State Department Says It Has "Proof" Syrian Government Behind Gas Attack

While teams from the OPCW are still sifting through the wreckage in eastern Ghouta, where a gas attack killed dozens of Syrian civilians in rebel-held territory, the State Department says it now has evidence that the Syrian government was behind the attack that triggered intense international outrage.
The news hammered stocks and the dollar and drove the yen higher as traders rightfully assessed that a military strike is now looking like a virtual certainty.
During her daily press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump will hold another national security meeting later today. The White House is still considering "all options" on Syria.
Then let’s see it. All of it.
I thought the State Department was a ghost town now. Everyone has quit or been fired. I'd love to know exactly who, out of the what 2 or 3 employees left, found this "Proof."
MSM published photos on the front page.
Idiotic Americans believed it.
No time for facts.
Case closed.
"Russia Has "Irrefutable Evidence" UK Staged Syrian Chemical Attack"
"State Department Says It Has "Proof" Syrian Government Behind Gas Attack"
Please vote
Israhell's SLAVES in the USG are working OVERTIME with their FAKE proof.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
Only one person at the table can have a Royal Flush; let's see those cards boys!
..in which all the NeoCons that TRUMP has surrounded himself with will scream "BOMBS MUST FALL NOW! NO TIME TO WASTE! BOMB SYRIA NOW!"
Present The "Evidence" Before a Court of Law !!!
The poor innocent carefully vetted moderate rebels took blood samples taken from the poor innocent children killed by the evil Assad regime and smuggled them into Jordan where the US CIA contact declared the samples showed the presence of chlorine. Ipso facto - the evidence is solid. Assad did it. Case closed.
I call bs...
ASSAD'S PASSPORT WAS FOUND IN THE ATTACK SCENE.
The desperation for war is just sickening...we are talking, ALLEGED, 40 dead...it is just sickening they way these people work...they have killed a million+ spreading "Freedom and Democracy" and fighting "Terrorists" that they created and openly back...but these 40 lives must immediately be avenged..just sickening!
YellowCake, they found some YellowCake...
Of course he has "proof": Bolton there!
Macron says "he" has proof. All these government better make their evidence known and it better be verifiable.
Only morons believe it when they say "trust us".
Why should I vote? Both statements come from governments and governments will lie when it is perceived to be to their benefit. I believe neither.
Why is the State Department just now claiming that they have proof? When they blamed Syria immediately after the attack, did they not have proof but now they do? What did they do to obtain this proof? Did they have boots on the ground post attack? which of you Dear ZH readers would like to see said proof? I would.
Enquiring minds want to know!!!
This should be good.
So the Ruskies say the exact opposite.
not good.
Yuu Baal Anejo Mescal plus iodine pills for the weekend?
Use liquid iodine to mask the Mescal "taste".
Marinated Jock strap is hard to cover.
they still don't have proof of the alleged gas attack from last year ffs
MUST....HAVE....WAR!!!!
State Department = Deep State. They want war. Trump if you want to drain the swamp do not fall for this bs.
Cryptic.
This will end very badly for the Zio/US !
The writing is on the wall !!
Bullstein!!
US will never ever show the "evidence".
The handiwork of Bullshitter Bolton.
Who needs Evidence??
We’re Tyrannically Lawless & will do as Damn we please.
Oye.....and there lays the culprit....the answer to who dunit
I knew it!
Oh boy, Operation Vigilant Fruitcake is back on.
*looks like the OIG report is out and it says McCabe lacked candor. Whoopdy - fucking - do.
But but but it was gonna be a bombshell! Lmao
It's official. The swamp has been drained.
News flash for the brain dead.....the state department had proof Iraq was making WMD's!!
The deep state department speaks with forked tongue.
Assad= scumbag piece of shit.
You must be one of the State dept employees, and this is your "proof".
Who to believe? A statesman like Lavrov with assets on the ground, or Clinton's NWO state dept.?
Apparently social media posts and youtube videos are far better than any investigation /s
So a step toward mass incineration of global population is bearish for stocks. Check.
Right....the Russians claim they have PROOF the UK did the attack and now the state dept says they have proof Assad did it. I suspect neither has any proof at all.
Nope, the State Department are Serial LIARS.
Rest assured if the Government said it happened it happened. ( Laughter fills the room ) By the way where was all the screaming when the House Nig killed 600,000 Syrians? anyone...Ya thought so.
Remember that the CIA gets its intelligence from Facebook these days. Just ask Pompeo about those 200 dead Russians.
How the fuck does the State Department have a fucking clue about anything that went down there? Unless of course, BECAUSE THEY WERE IN ON IT.
Lies , Damned Lies and NEOCONS.
Bolton's got a stiffy.
They have bigly WMD-s. Filled with highly explosive farts. Modified to fly where-ever the winds are blowing using Dotards used diapers.