Taking The World To The Brink Of Annihilation

Authored by Rick Sterling via Oriental Review,
Western neoconservatives and hawks are driving the international situation to increasing tension and danger. Not content with the destruction of Iraq and Libya based on false claims, they are now pressing for a direct US attack on Syria.
As a dangerous prelude, Israeli jets flying over Lebanese airspace fired missiles against the T4/Tiyas Airbase west of Palmyra.
This was Predicted
As reported at Tass, the Chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, predicted the current events almost a month ago. The report from March 13 says, “Russia has hard facts about preparations for staging the use of chemical weapons against civilians by the government forces. After the provocation, the US plans to accuse Syria’s government forces of using chemical weapons … furnish the so-called ‘evidence’ … and Washington plans to deliver a missile and bomb strike against Damascus’ government districts.”
Gerasimov noted that Russian military advisors are staying in the Syrian Defense Ministry’s facilities in Damascus and “in the event of a threat to our military servicemen’s lives, Russia’s Armed Forces will take retaliatory measures to target both the missiles and their delivery vehicles.”
The situation is clearly dangerous with risk of sliding into international conflict and even WW3. If that happens, it would mean the demise of civilization. All of this so that the West can continue supporting the sectarian armed groups seeking to overthrow the Assad government … in violation of international law and the UN Charter.
US President Donald Trump, joined by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, right, speaks to the media as he arrives at the Pentagon in January 2018
The most powerful country in the world is now led by a real estate, hotel and entertainment mogul without political experience. Behind the scenes, there is a powerful foreign policy establishment determined to maintain and reclaim US unilateral “leadership” of the world. They don’t like the fact that the US is losing influence, prestige and power around the world. Israel and Saudi Arabia are especially upset that their plans for regional domination are failing.
East Ghouta, Damascus
East Ghouta is a district of farms and towns on the north-east outskirts of Damascus. For the past six years, various armed factions controlled the area. On a nearly daily basis, they launched mortar and hell cannon missile attacks into Damascus, killing many thousands. This author personally witnessed two such mortar attacks in April 2014.
By the end of March most of East Ghouta had been retaken by the government. With the peaceful evacuation of armed militants, civilians flooded into the humanitarian corridors and then government camps for the displaced. The campaign was proceeding quickly with minimal loss of life as the Russian Reconciliation officers negotiated agreements which allowed the militants to keep small weapons and be transported to Idlib in the north. Vanessa Beeley documented the situation including the happiness and relief of many civilians as they finally made it to safety. One described the feeling as “like being reborn”. Robert Fisk was on site and reported what he saw first hand in stories titled Watching on as Islamist fighters are evacuated from war-torn Eastern Ghouta and Western howls of outrage over the Ghouta siege ring hollow.
As reported at the Russian Reconciliation Centre, by the end of March, 105,857 civilians had moved into government controlled areas while 13,793 militants plus 23,433 family members had been transported north. Those who wanted to stay, including former fighters, were welcomed. They could rejoin Syrian society with the same rights and obligations as other Syrians.
Jaish al-Islam terrorist fighters in East Gouta
The last remaining opposition stronghold was the town of Douma, controlled by the Saudi funded Jaish al Islam. Negotiations were prolonged because Jaish al Islam did not want to go to Idlib which is dominated by another militant opposition group, Jabhat al Nusra also known as Hayat Tahrir al Sham.
The Chemical Incident
On Saturday April 7 video and stories claiming a chemical weapons attack in Douma were broadcast. The video showed dozens of dead children. On Sunday the story grabbed western mainstream media headlines. US President Trump quickly come to a conclusion: “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay”.
There has been no objective investigation. The media claims are based on statements and videos from members of the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) and White Helmets. Both organizations receive significant funding from the US government and call for Western intervention in Syria.
Chemical weapons have emerged as the quick and easy justification for aggression. One year ago, in April 2017, it was the incident at Khan Shaykoun. That resulted in a US attack on a Syrian air base just days later. The subsequent investigation discovered that dozens of victims had shown up in hospitals in diverse locations and up to 100 km away from the scene of crime BEFORE the event happened. Strangely, and indicating the investigation team bias, this red flag pointing to fraud was not investigated further. If it was just a few victims or just one location, it might be a mistake in time record-keeping. However in this case there were dozens of discrepancies in multiple locations, clearly raising the possibility of fraud.
Now we have the incident in Douma, at town on the outskirts of Damascus. The armed opposition is in retreat. They have tried to pressure the US and NATO to intervene directly since 2012. They have access to chemical weapons in East Ghouta and motive. They also have thousands of prisoners. This is the group which put hundreds of prisoners, primarily women and children, in cages on the streets of Douma.
Who Benefits?
The timing of the chemical weapons incidents is also noteworthy. As documented here, one year ago on 30 March 2017 Ambassador Haley said the US policy was no longer focused on getting Assad out. Five days later the chemical incident at Khan Sheikhoun happened, quickly followed by blaming the Syrian government, a US attack and a restoration of the demand that “Assad must go”. On March 29 Trump said that US forces will withdraw from Syria “very soon”. This was followed by outcries from the media and political establishment. Now, following the Saturday chemical weapons incident, the US is again threatening to intervene directly. The chemical weapons incidents have consistently resulted in the reversal of a proposed change in hostility toward Syria.
US Ambassador to UN Security Council Nikki Haley
Neoconservatives and the supporters of ‘regime change’ foreign policy have various theories why the Assad government would perpetrate a chemical weapons attack. Senator John McCain says the Syrian President was “emboldened” by the previous Trump statement.
Juan Cole, an academic who promoted the assaults on Libya in 2011, has a different theory. He says“Chemical weapons are used by desperate regimes that are either outnumbered by the enemy or are reluctant to take casualties in their militaries. Barrel-bombing Douma with chem seems to have appealed to the regime as a tactic for this reason. It had potential of frightening the Douma population into deserting the Army of Islam.” In contrast with his theory, chemical weapons were used extensively by the US in Vietnam and Iraq when they were far from desperate. As evidenced in the flow of civilians into government held areas, most of the civilian population are happy to get away from the sectarian and violent Army of Islam (“Jaish al Islam”). Cole seems to be basing his theories on inaccurate western media coverage just as he did regarding Libya where sensational claims about a looming massacre in Benghazi were later shown to be fraudulent.
It’s clear who benefits from sensational media coverage about a chemical weapons incident: those who seek to demonize the Syrian government and President and want the US government to intervene militarily. Every time there is an incident, it is quickly accepted and used by the governments and organizations who have been seeking ‘regime change’ in Syria for many years.
Manipulating Public Opinion
The manipulation of western opinion about the Syrian conflict using fake events is not theory; it has been proven. A good example is the fake kidnapping of NBC reporter Richard Engel in December 2012. Engel and his media team were reportedly kidnapped and threatened with death by “shabiha” supporters of the Syrian president. After days in captivity the American team was supposedly rescued by Free Syrian Army “rebels” after a shootout. In 2015 it was confirmed this was a hoax perpetrated by the FSA and their American supporters. The entire charade was carried out by the “rebels”. The goal was to demonize the Assad government and its supporters, and to romanticize and increase support for the armed opposition. Neither Engel nor NBC confessed to the reality until it was about to be exposed years later, pointing to duplicity and collusion in the deception.
Four and half years ago, on 21 August 2013, the most famous chemical weapons incident occurred. The Syrian government was immediately accused of launching a sarin attack which killed hundreds of children and civilians. Over the next six months investigations were carried out. The conclusions of Seymour Hersh, Robert Parry and the research site whoghouta.com concluded that the attack was almost certainly NOT from the government but actually from one of the ‘rebel’ factions with support from Turkish intelligence services. Two Turkish parliamentary deputies held a press conference and publicly revealed some of the evidence. The intent then, as now, was to provide justification and provocation for the US and NATO to intervene directly.
Conclusion
Today there is the imminent possibility of a major attack based on the allegations of a clearly biased source. What ever happened to international law and legal due process? Why is violence being threatened before there is a serious objective investigation of the chemical incident? If the accusations against Syria are true, why not have a serious investigation, especially now that the area has been liberated today (9 April) and safe access can be provided?
The drums of war are pounding. After over one year of incessant Russia bashing and disinformation, is the public ready to go to war with Russia over Syria? Neoconservative hawks and their Israeli and Saudi allies seem to want this. Their plans and predictions for Iraq, Libya and Yemen were delusional fantasies with the price paid in blood by the people of those countries and in treasure by Americans as well. Sadly, there has not been any accountability for the media and political establishment that promoted and launched these wars. Now they want to escalate the aggression by attacking Syria, causing vastly more blood to flow and risking confrontation with a country which can fight back.
Comments
Joooooooooos
Because they think they don't risk anything they give orders and send others to die while safely tucked far far away from the conflicts they create.
Given the clear signals Russia sent them they will try to make up something but the morale of the troops is so low that I would not exclude some of them to surrender before the fight, which would be the sensible thing to do.
They just can't win, and they still have the hubris to think they can. But they know they can't:
http://12160.info/video/ex-israeli-intel-boss-us-generals-scared-of-rus…
Hubris, that's the issue. How many idiots went down in history because of this?
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Joooooooooos by hyena butter
If Russia took some of their hypersonic missiles and flattened Washington I don't think America would be outraged. I think they would cheer
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Why do people pay taxes? Why do people join armies of the psychopaths? Is it because they write big words, on fancy paper? That makes them a god over you? That means they can make laws over you and send your children to war, and steal your wealth from you? It is one thing if you agree to be a slave, what if you don't agree to be a slave?
The people of the American revolution won their freedom armed with the truth that all are "equal". How equal? Equal with regard to their subjugation to the laws of nature and thus, the proper choices to maintain well-being and life - "natural rights".
Subjugation to the laws of nature -is to understand nature and use it to promote well-being and life. When you let others rule over you, you forfeit your equality under the laws of nature and become enslaved to other people. This is bad for you and bad for everyone else, as history has repeatedly demonstrated. Why? Some people do not care about the laws of nature. They place their own selfish desires above nature's laws, and so seek to be the "law" makers. Nature's laws are not subject to the selfish desires of the evil! Thus, to subjugate yourself to a person is to subjugate yourself to destruction. The laws of nature do not need any tyrant's interpretation, they are SELF EVIDENT. Thousands of years of human experience have clearly established some basic truths about what harms well-being and life: theft, fraud, physical aggression, acting on desires above mutual well-being. The test for all these challenges is this: voluntary exchange. Live by agreements, not by demands. A person is in no position to make a demand beyond defending what is theirs. That is because no person can make the laws of nature.
If you choose to be a slave, what does that say about the person who wants to be your master?
When you give your wealth to those who demand the power to take it by force (taxation), can you believe anything they say? Why not only pay for services with people you trust in a contract that can be terminated and thus maintain your veto power over criminal corruption? That is the basis for a voluntarist society: voluntary exchange.
See: "I'm allowed to rob you!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngpsJKQR_ZE
In reply to If Russia took some of their… by U4 eee aaa
"It's okay not to be a jew" but being a Dick Cheney is just to be a dick.
Has the author read the PINAC documents or are they just trying to be timely?
Shall we trot out Paul Wolfowitz to tell us how this has already been paid for with massive oil revenue? Where's Donny Rumsfeld these days?
Sipping from the trough.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
These bankers and Government/MIC warmongers need to be fully aware that their enemies will know exactly where they are when push comes to shove and that THEY will be made the targets of every nuclear missile Russia/China has, no matter how deep underground they go.... one, two, three, a minute or so apart, directly on top of their bunkers, will ensure they are obliterated with the rest of us! There are not bunkers deep enough, and if they think they can get into them with 20 minutes notice before the missiles strike I've got a bridge they might like to buy! Even those that make it to the bunkers after a year will be wishing they had died in the first strike instead of the slow agonising death they will end with. Let these psychopaths die with the rest of us! Start with Waddeston Manor!
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Are smarter than you.
In reply to Joooooooooos by hyena butter
Not true.
see this
https://www.worlddata.info/iq-by-country.php
The results of 9 international studies comparing national IQ average show otherwise. With an average IQ of 98 points, the USA ranks 27th whereas Israel, with an average IQ of 94, ranks 42nd. When I was a graduate student, my professor told me stories of how some Joooooo ripped others off to get their Nobel prices. Very smart individuals exist in any country but to get things done properly and efficiently, you need most of the citizens to be smart.
In reply to Are smarter than you. by Quantify
(((Thou shall not speak of thy ruler of thy goejim)))
Peasant! Kappa
In reply to Joooooooooos by hyena butter
We are just advanced apes fighting for the spoils. Don't over dramatize it...geez a few million, a billion dead tops.
I care about Syria because...
1 EMP could shutdown the US electrical grid and you would have 100 Fukushima meltdowns in your backyard and think of the children, Spent Fuel Pools - Currently, most spent nuclear fuel is safely stored in specially designed pools at individual reactor sites around the country that require electric pumps to circulate the cooling water.
In reply to I care about Syria because... by Manipuflation
I care about Syria because the war there symbolizes the continuous aggression of the zionists who, because of their blind faith in their own intellectual superiority and blind search for dominancy in the world, may inadvertently bring an end to the human race.
I care about Syria because the suffering inflicted on its people reflected very badly on the Jewish people. It makes them look like a race genetically devoided of empathy and humanity.
In reply to I care about Syria because... by Manipuflation
"They don’t like the fact that the US is losing influence, prestige and power around the world."
I don't buy it. I think we're run by the Illuminati™ now, and now that we've been sucked sufficiently dry, they just want to get rid of amerika
TheSaker has a very good article that presents a good case for why the west is going insane.
What price will mankind have to pay for the collapse of the Empire?
http://thesaker.is/what-price-will-mankind-have-to-pay-for-the-collapse…
The Saker, Andre Vlitchek, a couple others I forget...always a fresh perspective! Kinda like the smell of naplam in the morning but his time it glows!
In reply to TheSaker has a very good… by dogismycopilot
The "Establishment" doesn't give a damn about America because they're globalists, just like ALL world leaders and anyone with an inkling of power. They move the power center around the globe according to their need for lower wages, more resources, etc, etc.
Absolutely NOTHING to do with patriotism or nationalism.
Propaganda
If you cant beat a bunch of small rice farmers or some religious nutcases in old toyotas how are you going to beat a nation that beat Napoleon and Hitler...this will be a clusterfuck
You do it with clever marketing. Obviously.
Know what's really clever marketing? The hundreds and thousands of those Toyotas still running. Newer ones too! Hella good truck. Jihadi tough.
In reply to If you cant beat a bunch of… by khnum
In a show I saw once they dropped a toyota hilux from a helicopter at reasonable height into seawater,bucked and bent it still started and drove out.
In reply to You do it with clever… by a Smudge by an…
Before you go to your local WMT to try to "stock up", I would like to remind you that there are a lot of DC outs. "DC outs" means WMT distribution centers have no product of a certain SKU and that means the manufacturer is not shipping for whatever reason. It's not that WMT is not doing it's job, it's that manufacturers are not shipping inventory. Why not? Who knows? Raw material shortages? Re-tool of production equipment? Labor strikes? Discontinued product? Who knows?
This one dopey younger gal with a child tonight just couldn't get it through her head that we resell and are not manufacturers. I had my TC70 on me so I humored her and showed the data. Hello? We are not hiding inventory from you or secretly stashing a secret reserve. You get what you get when you can get it.
The Russian Mrs.M NEVER runs out of products that she uses. Neither do I. How hard can it be to figure it out?
Maybe you really don't need it that badly?
Maybe you just gots the killer product homes.
;)
In reply to Before you go to your local… by Manipuflation
The current narrative: We'll punish those that use chemical weapons by killing 10x more civilians with conventional weapons!
And people are wondering if we'll end up in WW3 when they should be wondering when.
Come on World, we cannot let this happen! Allowing these monsters to ruin the only place we have. We can't go to another Earth, it does not exists. They're playing with our lives, with our children's future, erasing all the great things humanity has achieved over millennia of existence. The time is NOW and there will be no more time left for any of us. Do not allow Imbecility, Warmongering, Irrationality and FEAR to annihilate humanity. With each nodding and excuse that "it would not affect me" we become more zombified and closer to complete dilution.
Remember, these criminals are NOTHING without us. They got there with our blessing and carelessness. Just because they walk, they talk, or wearing clothes, does not make them human. They're just MONSTERS walking, talking and wearing clothes
WE CANNOT LET THIS HAPPEN!
Fuck WW3. just saying.
And the other choice is?
Time for a good ole American revolt by the slaves!!!!!
The Donald drained the swamp indeed... of its moderate dwellers.