Tesla Rises Pre-Market After Musk Vows To Turn Cash Flow Positive In Q3, Slams "The Economist"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 06:52

After yesterday's NTSB debacle - which sent TSLA shares tumbling, they are higher this morning following a tweet from Elon Musk 'promising' profitability and positive cashflow as soon as Q3, but not before slamming The "boring" Economist...

Following an article in The Economist  that claims - correctly - that the road ahead is a problem for Tesla, which faces a cash crunch, Musk took to Twitter... "The Economist used to be boring, but smart with a wicked dry wit. Now it’s just boring (sigh). Tesla will be profitable & cash flow+ in Q3 & Q4, so obv no need to raise money."

And investors, it appears will believe anything?

If you don't pay your bills, then cash-flow 'can' improve...

Business Finance
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles

jcaz Fri, 04/13/2018 - 06:54 Permalink

Yeah.... At some point, Elon needs to discover the consequences of "False and misleading statements by the director of a public company".......

Last of the Mi… Fri, 04/13/2018 - 06:57 Permalink

Not that I would ever consider any truth whatsoever to any article within "The Economist", but I guess every once in a while the sun shines on a dogs ass.

Musk's phraseology is always the same, always absurd, and always lacking of factual data.

What else is new.

If you're in TESLA there could never be a bigger hint that the time is now to get out.

Truth Eater Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:10 Permalink

When they lose $$ on every car they sell, and they lose more money when they sell more cars, the business model is less than performing.  Q3?  Which year?

Iconoclast Fri, 04/13/2018 - 07:11 Permalink

Hahahahaha he’s a complete fraud, the Delorean of this age, unless they raise another five billion to burn through this year they’re fucked. 