Tesla Rises Pre-Market After Musk Vows To Turn Cash Flow Positive In Q3, Slams "The Economist"

After yesterday's NTSB debacle - which sent TSLA shares tumbling, they are higher this morning following a tweet from Elon Musk 'promising' profitability and positive cashflow as soon as Q3, but not before slamming The "boring" Economist...

Following an article in The Economist that claims - correctly - that the road ahead is a problem for Tesla, which faces a cash crunch, Musk took to Twitter... "The Economist used to be boring, but smart with a wicked dry wit. Now it’s just boring (sigh). Tesla will be profitable & cash flow+ in Q3 & Q4, so obv no need to raise money."

The Economist used to be boring, but smart with a wicked dry wit. Now it’s just boring (sigh). Tesla will be profitable & cash flow+ in Q3 & Q4, so obv no need to raise money. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2018

And investors, it appears will believe anything?

If you don't pay your bills, then cash-flow 'can' improve...