Tesla Rises Pre-Market After Musk Vows To Turn Cash Flow Positive In Q3, Slams "The Economist"

After yesterday's NTSB debacle - which sent TSLA shares tumbling, they are higher this morning following a tweet from Elon Musk 'promising' profitability and positive cashflow as soon as Q3, but not before slamming The "boring" Economist...
Following an article in The Economist that claims - correctly - that the road ahead is a problem for Tesla, which faces a cash crunch, Musk took to Twitter... "The Economist used to be boring, but smart with a wicked dry wit. Now it’s just boring (sigh). Tesla will be profitable & cash flow+ in Q3 & Q4, so obv no need to raise money."
The Economist used to be boring, but smart with a wicked dry wit. Now it’s just boring (sigh). Tesla will be profitable & cash flow+ in Q3 & Q4, so obv no need to raise money.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2018
And investors, it appears will believe anything?
If you don't pay your bills, then cash-flow 'can' improve...
Comments
We're going up like an auto-piloted rocket to Mars, baby
Tbf -- the economist is a joke of a publication.
When I saw the Economist advertise for subscriptions on TV, I knew they were toast.
In reply to Tbf -- the economist is a… by Haus-Targaryen
Yeah.... At some point, Elon needs to discover the consequences of "False and misleading statements by the director of a public company".......
My heart says 'invest'.. but my head says 'You fucked up last time you invested in elec vehicles, dont do it again you dipshit'
Not that I would ever consider any truth whatsoever to any article within "The Economist", but I guess every once in a while the sun shines on a dogs ass.
Musk's phraseology is always the same, always absurd, and always lacking of factual data.
What else is new.
If you're in TESLA there could never be a bigger hint that the time is now to get out.
Who believes this dickhead? I would invest in an Edsel first.
Remember that other auto companies continue to chip away at Tesla.
A gruesome crash, production problems, growing debt, and the fact Tesla is burning through cash is causing investors to question Tesla's high stock valuation. The article below delves into these issues.
http://Tesla Update - Model 3 Production And.Cash Burn Worry html
the Economist article is a week old. Elon must be on a delay!
Yes, the Economist is a joke, but Tesla’s market cap is an even bigger one. You’re going to start making money any day now, sure Elon, any day now.
When they lose $$ on every car they sell, and they lose more money when they sell more cars, the business model is less than performing. Q3? Which year?
Hahahahaha he’s a complete fraud, the Delorean of this age, unless they raise another five billion to burn through this year they’re fucked.