Trump Ecstatic After OIG Releases Report Which Led To McCabe Termination

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 16:07

The Justice Department Office of Inspector General (OIG) delivered a scathing report to Congress on Friday, accusing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe of repeatedly misleading investigators

McCabe was fired on March 16 after the OIG found that he "had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions.

Needless to say, President Trump - who is waging open war with Comey, McCabe and much of the FBI's past and present leadership - was delighted by the release of the OIG report, which prompted the following outburst: ""DOJ just issued the McCabe report - which is a total disaster. He LIED! LIED! LIED! McCabe was totally controlled by Comey - McCabe is Comey!! No collusion, all made up by this den of thieves and lowlifes!"

We assume today's report (found below in its entirety) only covers McCabe, and is not the all encompassing "OIG Report" probing the FBI's conduct during the Clinton email investigation. Nowhere in the report, for example, is any mention of the FBI altering Hillary Clinton's exoneration letter, effectively decriminalizing her mishandling of classified information. Of note, the OIG launched a separate probe in late March covering alleged FISA abuses by the DOJ and FBI. 

One tidbit from the report is brought to us by Jordan Schachtel.

(Schachtel included a correction in a follow-up tweet noting that McCabe actually said this to the Washington Field Division assistant director, while he also reprimanded the NY Assistant Director).

On March 30, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) revealed on Fox News that McCabe lied four times, including under oath to the Inspector General

JORDAN: “McCabe didn’t lie just once, he lied four times. He lied to James Comey. He lied to the Office of Professional Responsibility and he lied twice under oath to the Inspector General. Remember, this is Andrew McCabe, Deputy Director of the FBI. This is Andrew McCabe, the text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page talking about Andy’s office, the meeting where they talk about the insurance policy in case Donald Trump is actually President of the United States… Four times he lied about leaking information to the Wall Street Journal.”

McCabe was fired when it was uncovered that he authorized an F.B.I. spokesman and attorney to tell Devlin Barrett of the Wall St. Journal, just days before the 2016 election, that the FBI had not put the brakes on a separate investigation into the Clinton Foundation - at a time in which McCabe was coming under fire for his wife taking a $467,500 campaign contribution from Clinton proxy pal, Terry McAuliffe. 

The WSJ article in question reads:

New details show that senior law-enforcement officials repeatedly voiced skepticism of the strength of the evidence in a bureau investigation of the Clinton Foundation, sought to condense what was at times a sprawling cross-country effort, and, according to some people familiar with the matter, told agents to limit their pursuit of the case. The probe of the foundation began more than a year ago to determine whether financial crimes or influence peddling occurred related to the charity.

...

Some investigators grew frustrated, viewing FBI leadership as uninterested in probing the charity, these people said. Others involved disagreed sharply, defending FBI bosses and saying Mr. McCabe in particular was caught between an increasingly acrimonious fight for control between the Justice Department and FBI agents pursuing the Clinton Foundation case.

So McCabe leaked information to the WSJ in order to combat rumors that Clinton had indirectly bribed him to back off the Clinton Foundation investigation, and then lied about it four times to the DOJ and FBI, including twice under oath.

Sean Davis of The Federalist has a few salient comments on this OIG report:

Perhaps McCabe's $568,000 GoFundMe "Legal Defense Fund" will come in handy...

Comments

One of We Fri, 04/13/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

Declassify the FISA applications!

Trump and the white hats have made an offer to the compromised.  Everyone has a file. 

These guys accepted:

TRUST SESSIONS. TRUST WRAY. TRUST KANSAS. TRUST HOROWITZ. TRUST HUBER. Q

So did Alan Derschowitz even though he's been to Pedo Island.

Where we go one, we go all!

https://qanonposts.com/?

GUS100CORRINA DuneCreature Fri, 04/13/2018 - 16:47 Permalink

Trump Ecstatic After OIG Releases Report Which Led To McCabe Termination

My response: LET JUSTICE BE SERVED!!!!

FOLKS ... A LOT MORE IS COMING ... THIS IS JUST ONE OF HUNDREDS OF NEWS ITEMS WE ARE GOING TO SEE.

PAUL RYAN left office because he is IMPLICATED!!!!! If you can't take the heat in the TRUMP KITCHEN OF SERVING "WE THE PEOPLE", then GET THE HELL OUT!!!

lew1024 One of We Fri, 04/13/2018 - 16:47 Permalink

Sure, we will trust those people.

But if Hillary Clinton and the entire Clinton Crime Cabal have not been arrested and prosecuted for a substantial part of their many many many crimes of the very worst sort by election day, few Republican will be re-elected.

The Democrats will win in a landslide in a 1/3rd of total voters turnout.

Then we can get on with it.

Sometime soon, someone will start trotting out the same moral reasoning as the anti-abortion people used to justify assassination of MDs doing abortions, now applying it to cleansing bits of infection in the social fabric. Of course it will be cover for more of those against more-probably-good guys. Then it all goes downhill fast.

If the world doesn't get considerably more transparent very soon, we won't like the result. Trends are dark, and Trump's team better start moving the ball down the court.

DeadFred One of We Fri, 04/13/2018 - 16:55 Permalink

Derschowitz didn't go to the island. Check the flight logs. He was taken by the Lolita express from Massachusetts to Canada then back. He was Epsteins' lawyer so this was a legit thing to do. Lacking enough wisdom to refuse to represent Epstein is pretty bad but not illegal. Even scumbags are allowed to have lawyers (until they get strung up from light posts).

No Time for Fishing GunnyG Fri, 04/13/2018 - 16:50 Permalink

We all know that McCabe is a good an honorable man in the image of Comey and Mueller. We need an immediate investigation of Russia. Russians likely have manipulated him possibly through Trump or Facebook into doing these things. A good man such as McCabe would never act in this way on his own. Russian manipulation yep that's it.  

overmedicatedu… Fri, 04/13/2018 - 16:12 Permalink

McCabe & Mueller, & Comey..tried out for a attack on the steps of the senate, on Potus with Knives of lies ..but turned out they weren't Brutus,.. but just, Larry, Moe and Curly..