"He's An Untruthful Slime Ball" - Trump Lashes Out At "Proven Liar" Comey

As former FBI Director James Comey's book excerpts leak, showing his feelings towards the President to be exactly what many had assumed, President Trump has struck back... blasting that "James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR." and adding that "Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired."

Trump then laid out the reality of what the supposedly honorable Comey did "He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and....."

and given the ellipsis, we suspect more abuse is coming...

And sure enough, Trump lashed out at Comey for being an "untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI."

He then jabbed at what Comey even admitted in his book was a mistake "His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst 'botch jobs' of history."

Finally Trump concluded, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"

But seriously though Mr. President, how do you really feel about Comey?