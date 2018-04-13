"He's An Untruthful Slime Ball" - Trump Lashes Out At "Proven Liar" Comey

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:20

As former FBI Director James Comey's book excerpts leak, showing his feelings towards the President to be exactly what many had assumed, President Trump has struck back... blasting that "James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR."  and adding that "Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired."

Trump then laid out the reality of what the supposedly honorable Comey did "He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and....."

and given the ellipsis, we suspect more abuse is coming...

And sure enough, Trump lashed out at Comey for being an "untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI."

He then jabbed at what Comey even admitted in his book was a mistake "His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst 'botch jobs' of history."

Finally Trump concluded, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"

But seriously though Mr. President, how do you really feel about Comey?

MK ULTRA Alpha Oldguy05 Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:58 Permalink

I wrote Martha Stewart an email when she was in prison. I thought it was real bad this nut Comey did what he did, a lot of people thought the same. Martha Stewart was a business woman who was successful in a market segment which made life better for many classes of people. A fine would have been appropriate.

Comey was given a job for HSBC to run cover for money laundering.  Jew TV doesn't tell us the truth on anything. period.

Now Comey hides behind the Bible writing verses on twitter, to prove his self righteous manner enough to write a book to slant the truth.

It can't get any lower than this in the USA, but because of the television mind developed by the gypsies we sink lower.

I don't watch TV anymore, don't own one. It's designed for the lowest common denominator and is a huge waste of one's life.

Most people have dumped the TV. Unfortunately Trump watches TV, if he stopped watching TV he would be able to move in a manner which isn't under TV mind control. The Jews have him because he reacts to TV, plans from TV viewing etc. The lower socioeconomic class, the baby boomers and new immigrates watch TV.

TV viewership is down historically. The entire nation no longer has a television mind.

MFL5591 ciscokid Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:39 Permalink

Is everyone sick of the cesspool in DC yet?  Well, that is what the whole theater is about to frustrate you and spit in your face for the next act which is to imprison those to go against this organised game to destroy America.  Mexican wall is to keep you in, they do not care who comes in from Mexico, its all about holding the American people in while they collapse this economy and country and gas you with the daily chem trails!

PT boattrash Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:40 Permalink

If MSM did its job then Trump would have no need to tweet.

Trumps tweets because the MSM never reports the truth. 
It is his only tool for directing the focus of the public.
It is the only way to get his side of the story out there.

Leave it to MSM and the public will never focus on anything beyond Stormy, Syria and The Russians.

 

bowie28 PT Fri, 04/13/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

The MSM IS doing it's job.  They are owned by the same corporations that own the banks, MIC, pharma and every politician in DC.  Their "job" is to keep the idiot sheeple plugged into the Matrix while they are fleeced eventually led to the slaughterhouse.

bowie28 GlassHouse101 Fri, 04/13/2018 - 08:26 Permalink

When is Trump going to put someone in charge of DOJ that will actually prosecute some swamp creatures for the blatant crime and corruption that is rampant in DC?  When is he going to de-classify a shred of the mountains of gov secrets that have nothing to do with national security and only serve to protect criminals from being exposed for their treasonous acts?  The Pres has the authority to do this and if he really wants to drain the swamp its the first step. 

Unless and until these things happen it's nothing but more theater for the red team / blue team WWE show. 