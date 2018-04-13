Trump Overrules Sessions: Promises To Protect States' Pot Legalization Rights

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:48

Just over 3 months ago, AG Jeff Sessions dropped a bongshell on the marijuana market when he rescinded policies allowing states to legalize pot.

But now, following Sen. Cory Gardner's, the Colorado Republican, threat to block all DOJ nominations, The Washington Post reports that President Trump has defused the standoff and promised the top Senate Republican that he will support congressional efforts to protect states that have legalized marijuana.

WaPo reports that in a phone call late Wednesday, Trump told Gardner that despite the DOJ memo, the marijuana industry in Colorado won’t be targeted, the senator said in a statement Friday. Satisfied, the first-term senator is now backing down from his nominee blockade.

“Since the campaign, President Trump has consistently supported states’ rights to decide for themselves how best to approach marijuana,” Gardner said Friday.

“Late Wednesday, I received a commitment from the President that the Department of Justice’s rescission of the Cole memo will not impact Colorado’s legal marijuana industry.”

He added:

“Furthermore, President Trump has assured me that he will support a federalism-based legislative solution to fix this states’ rights issue once and for all. Because of these commitments, I have informed the Administration that I will be lifting my remaining holds on Department of Justice nominees.”

This seemed appropriate for many...

And Marijuana stocks are jumping...

Politics

IridiumRebel BaBaBouy Fri, 04/13/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

Such a cunt.....

This is good.

 

Yes theres some anti-Trump sentiment you can ride from Syria, whom has not yet been attacked, so enjoy it. Your cunt status still is there

 

response to Bababouy downthread:

Man could cure cancer and you’d have shit to say. I’m with you on Syria, but don’t play like you’re not anti regardless....hate the issue not the man. He’s disrupted the swamp, played to it, but disrupted it and I like that.

 

whatswhat1@yahoo.com ShitterFree Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:03 Permalink

Weed out at least 75% of the weed businesses so they can compete with the "illegal" market.

The producers are entitled to a fair profit margin at the same level as other produce items.

At that point, I might consider an investment in CBD production, not product with THC. 

But, if you want your THC, you should be able to have your THC.

Hemp and marijuana are the divine gift to homo sapiens and other species from the All Mighty Powerful Electron.

Fuck the man (government), all power to the people.

 

 

BaBaBouy whatswhat1@yahoo.com Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

Ir, you have Zero Point, all you can do is feeble Insult...

Read Why he Did it...

"" WaPo reports that in a phone call late Wednesday, Trump told Gardner that despite the DOJ memo, the marijuana industry in Colorado won’t be targeted, the senator said in a statement Friday. Satisfied, the first-term senator is now backing down from his nominee blockade. ""

DeadFred dirty fingernails Fri, 04/13/2018 - 15:21 Permalink

What part of this question confuses people? The Feds have marijuana listed as an illegal drug and the top law enforcement guy says he will enforce the laws. Trump says "Let's change the law". Why has this issue been around all this time? Because Congress doesn't have the cajones to change the law. Check out how many on Trump's cabinet are known tokers. This tells you what Trump thinks about the subject but why would anyone think Sessions should continue with Obama's policy of selectively enforcing laws according to his whims? If it's a bad law change it.

pods IridiumRebel Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:23 Permalink

I forgot where we gave the Federal government the authority to oversee this?  Is this another wheat ruling stretch?

Fuckers.

The whole DEA needs to be disbanded. Pot being Schedule I, bwaaaah. You can thank Hearst and those Reefer Madness videos for that.

We have so many problems that can be solved by asking a simple question:
"Does the constitution grant authority for the federal government to write law in this area?"

Never mind the wink wink bullshit about enforcement.  Who gave them Godlike dispensation authority?

pods

Boxed Merlot pods Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:58 Permalink

...Who gave them Godlike dispensation authority?...

You and I both know the answer is "no one". It's been usurped over the sovereign citizens of the land, and as for the article's final line, "...And Marijuana stocks are jumping...", I figured the reason is the addition of John Boeher's persona to Acreage Holding's board of directors.

https://www.leafly.com/news/politics/meet-acreage-holdings-john-boehner…

TemporarySecurity whatswhat1@yahoo.com Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

It is going to be fun to watch the end results.  California is over regulating and taxing their growers and the illegal market is doing great.  Colorado street prices are not to far from the legal shops with the main illegal activity being exports from the state.  My source for street prices mostly grow their own in Colorado so I am not sure how trusty their pricing is.

EvilSpock IridiumRebel Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

I'm not much of a Pres. Trump fan although I love a lot of the policies, but my favorite thing is how he has smacked the press down, they are trapped in his orbit and can't spin their way out. Trump has become a gravity well they can't escape, every time they think they're out in front of him, he just hits the Fu** You gas pedal and runs them over. It's a beautiful thing to watch.

chumbawamba BaBaBouy Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

He says whatever it takes to whomever he is addressing at any one given moment to make them cherish him.

This is just more unadulterated narcissistic hyper-egoical horse shit from the Cheeto Messiah.

I am Chumbawamba.

swmnguy are we there yet Fri, 04/13/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

Looser or tighter, that's the question.

I've certainly seen a lot of losers letting the things you mention take over their lives.  That's 100% true.  And on the other side, I've been amazed by some of the people I've discovered smoked pot from time to time.  Discovering that some utterly brilliant, motivated, successful and even famous people use alcohol and tobacco isn't surprising as those substances were almost socially required 50 years ago.  Obesity, crack and television have never gone hand-in-hand with success (I notice you didn't list powder cocaine, but crack).  

You'd be surprised who smokes pot.  The stereotypical pothead wouldn't surprise you, but the "Midnight Tokers" among us very well might.