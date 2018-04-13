Trump Overrules Sessions: Promises To Protect States' Pot Legalization Rights

Just over 3 months ago, AG Jeff Sessions dropped a bongshell on the marijuana market when he rescinded policies allowing states to legalize pot.
But now, following Sen. Cory Gardner's, the Colorado Republican, threat to block all DOJ nominations, The Washington Post reports that President Trump has defused the standoff and promised the top Senate Republican that he will support congressional efforts to protect states that have legalized marijuana.
WaPo reports that in a phone call late Wednesday, Trump told Gardner that despite the DOJ memo, the marijuana industry in Colorado won’t be targeted, the senator said in a statement Friday. Satisfied, the first-term senator is now backing down from his nominee blockade.
“Since the campaign, President Trump has consistently supported states’ rights to decide for themselves how best to approach marijuana,” Gardner said Friday.
“Late Wednesday, I received a commitment from the President that the Department of Justice’s rescission of the Cole memo will not impact Colorado’s legal marijuana industry.”
He added:
“Furthermore, President Trump has assured me that he will support a federalism-based legislative solution to fix this states’ rights issue once and for all. Because of these commitments, I have informed the Administration that I will be lifting my remaining holds on Department of Justice nominees.”
This seemed appropriate for many...
*TRUMP AGREES TO PROTECT STATES' POT LEGALIZATION RIGHTS: WAPO pic.twitter.com/CHfkEPYibL— Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) April 13, 2018
And Marijuana stocks are jumping...
Groovy.
Stoned people Easier to Manipulate ???
In reply to Groovy. by Banana Republican
Such a cunt.....
This is good.
Yes theres some anti-Trump sentiment you can ride from Syria, whom has not yet been attacked, so enjoy it. Your cunt status still is there
response to Bababouy downthread:
Man could cure cancer and you’d have shit to say. I’m with you on Syria, but don’t play like you’re not anti regardless....hate the issue not the man. He’s disrupted the swamp, played to it, but disrupted it and I like that.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
In reply to Such a cunt..... This is… by IridiumRebel
Weed out at least 75% of the weed businesses so they can compete with the "illegal" market.
The producers are entitled to a fair profit margin at the same level as other produce items.
At that point, I might consider an investment in CBD production, not product with THC.
But, if you want your THC, you should be able to have your THC.
Hemp and marijuana are the divine gift to homo sapiens and other species from the All Mighty Powerful Electron.
Fuck the man (government), all power to the people.
In reply to How can he be so reasonable… by ShitterFree
Ir, you have Zero Point, all you can do is feeble Insult...
Read Why he Did it...
"" WaPo reports that in a phone call late Wednesday, Trump told Gardner that despite the DOJ memo, the marijuana industry in Colorado won’t be targeted, the senator said in a statement Friday. Satisfied, the first-term senator is now backing down from his nominee blockade. ""
In reply to 2 by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Trump just won 2018 for the Republicans, and a second term.
Possibly a third.
In reply to Ir, by BaBaBouy
In reply to Trump just won 2018 for the… by tmosley
How about going after Hillary for Christ's sake!!
In reply to Da Trizzle with the drizzle,… by ParkAveFlasher
You'd have to be stoned to believe anything Trump says.
In reply to How about going after… by Perimetr
Let’s re elect Obama then, cunt
In reply to You'd have to be stoned to… by Bud Dry
False binary. Endless loop of the same arguments with you idiots
In reply to Let’s re elect Obama then,… by IridiumRebel
What part of this question confuses people? The Feds have marijuana listed as an illegal drug and the top law enforcement guy says he will enforce the laws. Trump says "Let's change the law". Why has this issue been around all this time? Because Congress doesn't have the cajones to change the law. Check out how many on Trump's cabinet are known tokers. This tells you what Trump thinks about the subject but why would anyone think Sessions should continue with Obama's policy of selectively enforcing laws according to his whims? If it's a bad law change it.
In reply to False binary. Endless loop… by dirty fingernails
I forgot where we gave the Federal government the authority to oversee this? Is this another wheat ruling stretch?
Fuckers.
The whole DEA needs to be disbanded. Pot being Schedule I, bwaaaah. You can thank Hearst and those Reefer Madness videos for that.
We have so many problems that can be solved by asking a simple question:
"Does the constitution grant authority for the federal government to write law in this area?"
Never mind the wink wink bullshit about enforcement. Who gave them Godlike dispensation authority?
In reply to Let’s re elect Obama then,… by IridiumRebel
The biggest conmen and instigators other than Hearst were Andrew Mellon, Harry J. Anslinger and Dupont. The crooks care nothing about what's best for the common man, it's all about the buck.
https://www.medicaljane.com/2013/01/23/exposed-the-full-story-behind-wh…
In reply to I forgot where we gave the… by pods
...Who gave them Godlike dispensation authority?...
You and I both know the answer is "no one". It's been usurped over the sovereign citizens of the land, and as for the article's final line, "...And Marijuana stocks are jumping...", I figured the reason is the addition of John Boeher's persona to Acreage Holding's board of directors.
https://www.leafly.com/news/politics/meet-acreage-holdings-john-boehner…
In reply to I forgot where we gave the… by pods
Did you notice he only did this for his benefit, not because it's right or constitutional? He'll probably flip on this at least 3 more times before next Friday
In reply to You'd have to be stoned to… by Bud Dry
Gives him a hard-on to think he has these Godlike powers of dispensation.
Where's Stormy?
In reply to Did you notice he only did… by dirty fingernails
It's a 'Hazy' morning here and I don't trust the forked tongued devil..
..fool me once and shame on him, twice.. it's not happening- without a true sea change from the prohibitionist mindset including ending this un-Constitutional nightmare he can pound sand.
In reply to You'd have to be stoned to… by Bud Dry
Finally a good thing he did, Yahoo!
In reply to Trump just won 2018 for the… by tmosley
yes. clever. co-opt the opposition's platform and squeeze them to the margins.
In reply to Trump just won 2018 for the… by tmosley
ya...the opposition is getting squeezed...not Trump, not Sessions, not Republicans....fuck you fuckers are to stupid to be stoned...
In reply to yes. clever. co-opt the… by Automatic Choke
It is going to be fun to watch the end results. California is over regulating and taxing their growers and the illegal market is doing great. Colorado street prices are not to far from the legal shops with the main illegal activity being exports from the state. My source for street prices mostly grow their own in Colorado so I am not sure how trusty their pricing is.
In reply to 2 by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Why do I feel triggered?
In reply to *Tyler's programmer by ThirdWorldDude
I'm not much of a Pres. Trump fan although I love a lot of the policies, but my favorite thing is how he has smacked the press down, they are trapped in his orbit and can't spin their way out. Trump has become a gravity well they can't escape, every time they think they're out in front of him, he just hits the Fu** You gas pedal and runs them over. It's a beautiful thing to watch.
In reply to Such a cunt..... This is… by IridiumRebel
and when a dem does it? fuck you fucks are fucking stupid...
In reply to I'm not much of a Pres… by EvilSpock
yah you fucking dems don't know what bathroom to use and you want open borders. The epitome of stupid. Talk about fucking retarded. You and every green haired, skinny jeaned faggot
In reply to and when a dem does it? … by Itdoesntmatter
I just bought the fund MJ. This means guys that federally legal pot companies can incorporate in the USA. Massive expansion of banking and pot software services.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
If Big Pharma can monetize addiction vis a vis opioids, I guess, why not pot?
In reply to I just bought the fund MJ… by Baron von Bud
CDN Pot Stocks are all Spiking ...
In reply to If Big Pharma can monetize… by ParkAveFlasher
The alternative is more of the same god damned stupid war on drugs, and perpetuation of the criminally coercive prescription system. I don't need a millionaire Doctor or millionaire lawyer to tell me what I can or can"t put in my body.
In reply to If Big Pharma can monetize… by ParkAveFlasher
Or what not to. The deaths are from people who are looking for the high not pain relief. The people who have pain will just have to live with it when the doctors become too afraid to prescribe.
In reply to The alternative is more of… by exi1ed0ne
He says whatever it takes to whomever he is addressing at any one given moment to make them cherish him.
This is just more unadulterated narcissistic hyper-egoical horse shit from the Cheeto Messiah.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Hysterical.
In reply to He says whatever it takes to… by chumbawamba
Delusions of strategy
In reply to Hysterical. by tmosley
NO, MJ is for Adults. You should worry about all the school kids on SSRI's being indoctrinated in school
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Some people who are stoned may be, but most aren't affected in that way.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
I think you have to be an idiot to think weed would make you MORE suceptible to mind control. I don't think anything (other than maybe psychedelics) has made me more of a skeptic than weed has.
In reply to Some people who are stoned… by Ntoxic8ingWave
Well, that may be.....forgot what I wuz gonna say.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
yep...because we can't stop laughing....HAHAHA
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
or people who are easy to manipulate also are more prone to drug use.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Because a "Promise" from Trump is worth so much these days.
In reply to Groovy. by Banana Republican
In America you have many ways to decline. alcohol, opioid, pot, tobacco, obesity, crack, empty television addiction, etc.. Freedom allows you to make stupid choices. The students that I knew in college that used pot never went anywhere. They just sort of drifted down in life.
In reply to Groovy. by Banana Republican
Without freedom, everyone is forced to make stupid choices. With freedom, at least some of us may make smart choices.
In reply to In America you have many… by are we there yet
Looser or tighter, that's the question.
I've certainly seen a lot of losers letting the things you mention take over their lives. That's 100% true. And on the other side, I've been amazed by some of the people I've discovered smoked pot from time to time. Discovering that some utterly brilliant, motivated, successful and even famous people use alcohol and tobacco isn't surprising as those substances were almost socially required 50 years ago. Obesity, crack and television have never gone hand-in-hand with success (I notice you didn't list powder cocaine, but crack).
You'd be surprised who smokes pot. The stereotypical pothead wouldn't surprise you, but the "Midnight Tokers" among us very well might.
In reply to In America you have many… by are we there yet
Exactly
In reply to Looser or tighter, that's… by swmnguy