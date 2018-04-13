Trump Pardons Scooter Libby

Update: In what some may see a swipe at former FBI Director Comey, The White House has just confirmed that President Trump has pardoned "Scooter" Lewis Libby.
Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding the Pardon of I. "Scooter" Lewis Libby
Today, President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) to I. "Scooter Lewis Libby, former Chief of Staff to Vice President Richard Cheney, for convictions stemming from a 2007 trial. President George W. Bush commuted Mr. Libby's sentence shortly after his conviction. Mr. Libby, nevertheless, paid a $250,000 fine, performed 400 hours of community service, and served two years of probation.
In 2015, one of the key witnesses against Mr. Libby recanted her testimony, stating publicly that she believes the prosecutor withheld relevant information from her during interviews that would have altered significantly what she said. The next year, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals unanimously reinstated Mr. Libby to the bar, reauthorizing him to practice law. The Court agreed with the District of Columbia Disciplinary Counsel, who stated that Mr. Libby had presented "credible evidence" in support of his innocence, including evidence that a key prosecution witness had “changed her recollection of the events in question.”
Before his conviction, Mr. Libby had rendered more than a decade of honorable service to the Nation as a public servant at the Department of State, the Department of Defense, and the White House. His record since his conviction is similarly unblemished, and he continues to be held in high regard by his colleagues and peers.
In light of these facts, the President believes Mr. Libby is fully worthy of this pardon. "I don't know Mr. Libby," said President Trump, "but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life."
This action could well be a side jab at Comey, as he was the deputy attorney general who assigned Patrick J. Fitzgerald, a U.S. attorney from Chicago, as the special counsel.
No one was ever charged for outing Plame, but Libby was charged with federal obstruction of justice and perjury charges for lying to investigators.
And as Joe diGenova told the Daily Caller:
“Comey and Fitzgerald tried to frame Scooter Libby, and they did, but then they didn’t get it done. And then of course that idiot George W. Bush didn’t give him a pardon.”
* * *
As we detailed earlier, National Security Advisor John Bolton has barely been working in the West Wing for a week, but already his influence is being strongly felt.
In addition to pushing out a handful of security advisors who had been brought in either by his predecessor, HR McMaster or former President Barack Obama, Bolton has apparently convinced President Trump to consider issuing a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby - who famously took the fall for the Valerie Plame scandal following an investigation by a special prosecutor who many of Libby's allies have accused of overreaching (sound familiar?).
Libby was convicted on four felony counts in 2007 for perjury before a grand jury, lying to the FBI and obstruction of justice. George W Bush commuted Libby's 30-month prison sentence, but refused to offer a full pardon - a decision that strained Bush's relationship with his Vice President, Dick Cheney, per the New York Times.
Pardoning Libby has long been a priority for conservatives - particularly the neoconservatives like Bolton who helped push the War in Iraq on the American people. Though such a pardon would put Trump in a potentially awkward position: Absolving one of the chief architects of the War in Iraq.
Some of the president's critics have accused him of considering the Libby pardon to send a message to Manafort and other Trump associates who've been indicted by Mueller: If you stay loyal and refuse to turn on your boss, you will be protected.
Libby, who was not the first person to disclose Plame's identity to reporters, has long insisted that his conviction stemmed from an innocent discrepancy between his memory and the memories of other witnesses.
The Plame leak, which ultimately set in motion the events that would lead to Libby's conviction, was purportedly a response to Plame's husband, diplomat Joe Wilson, who had published an op-ed in the New York Times suggesting that Vice President Dick Cheney had ignored evidence that contradicted the administration's view that Saddam Hussein possessed a stockpile of weapons of mass destruction.
Mr. Libby’s prosecution became a symbol of the polarizing politics of the Iraq war during the Bush administration. Ms. Wilson’s husband, Joseph C. Wilson IV, was a former diplomat who wrote an op-ed article in The New York Times in 2003 implying that Mr. Cheney ignored evidence that argued against the conclusion that Iraq was actively seeking to build nuclear weapons.
To undercut Mr. Wilson’s criticism, administration officials told reporters that he had been sent on a fact-finding mission to Niger because his wife worked for the C.I.A., not at the behest of Mr. Cheney. But federal law bars the disclosure of the identities of C.I.A. officials in certain circumstances and the leak prompted a special prosecutor investigation.
Charged with lying to investigators about his interactions with journalists, Mr. Libby insisted he simply remembered events differently. But his version of events clashed with the testimony of eight other people, including fellow administration officials, and a jury convicted him. Mr. Bush decided that the prison sentence was “excessive,” but he said he would not substitute his judgment for that of the jury when it came to the question of Mr. Libby’s guilt.
Libby's defenders have argued that the special prosecutor, Patrick Fitzgerald, overstepped by prosecuting Libby, who was not the first administration official to reveal Wilson's true identity to a reporter.
Mr. Libby’s advocates argued that Patrick J. Fitzgerald, the special prosecutor, went too far because he had already discovered that the first administration official to disclose Ms. Wilson’s identity to a journalist was Richard Armitage, the deputy secretary of state in Mr. Bush’s first term, who was not charged. They also argued that Ms. Wilson was not undercover at the time and her employment was well known. Ms. Wilson has denied that she recommended her husband for the mission to Niger and said her career as a C.I.A. official was “over in an instant” once her identity was leaked.
While Libby served no jail time, New York Times reporter Judith Miller ultimately served nearly three months in prison for refusing to give up Libby's identity to investigators.
The case tested the limits of journalistic independence. Judith Miller, then a reporter for The Times, went to prison for 85 days rather than disclose that Mr. Libby had discussed Ms. Wilson with her. She was freed after Mr. Libby released her from any promise of confidentiality.
The issue became a major point of contention between Mr. Bush and Mr. Cheney in the last days of the administration in late 2008 and early 2009. Mr. Cheney repeatedly pressed Mr. Bush to go beyond his commutation and issue a full pardon, bringing it up so often that the president grew irritated by the matter.
Contrary to the popular perception, President Trump has actually been very judicious with the use of his pardon power. As the NYT points out, Trump has issues only two pardons and commuted one sentence in nearly 15 months in office. That's roughly in line with his predecessors, Barack Obama, Bush and Bill Clinton.
Priorties !
To me it's clear: he should be shot just for calling himself Scooter...
In reply to Priorties ! by Giant Meteor
I'm glad he's finally getting around to this. I remember all the people shouting 'pardon scooter libby! Pardon scooter Libby!' Over and over again at the rally I attended.
In reply to To me it's clear: he should… by house biscuit
Man ... you must hang with some real doozies.
In reply to I'm glad he's finally… by greenskeeper carl
Obviously Trump is really busy "draining the swamp!" (/sarc)
In reply to Man ... you must hang with… by BigCumulusClouds
Fuck Scooter!
What did he ever do for America?
Pardon Ed Snowden.
He is a real American hero.
If you haven't seen the fantastic documentary, Citizenfour, then do consider watching it this weekend.
In reply to "Draining the swamp!" by Klassenfeind
"Pardon Ed Snowden."
I absolutely agree Horseman, unfortunately Trump's views on Snowden are crystal clear. And these views were crystal clear before the 2016 election by the way, but don't say that to the Trumptards here.
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/457314934473633792?lang=en
In reply to Pardon Snowden. by hedgeless_horseman
FREE ASSANGE!
ungrateful mf
In reply to "Pardon Ed Snowden." Well,… by Klassenfeind
I'm wondering how much more evidence the Trump fanboys here on ZH will need to convince them that a vote for Trump was an equally big mistake as a vote for Killary.
The guy is a bloodthirsty warmongering lying moron!
Best.Deep.State.Friend.Forever.
In reply to FREE ASSANGE! ungrateful mf by Gazooks
In a game with no upside, I'll vote for disruption every time. At some point the disruption will go so far sideways eventually this motherfucker will burn down so we can start over. So far this cycle has been beyond my wildest imaginings. If he drains the swamp - win. If he does nothing but be Trump and causes half of the country to lose their minds - entertaining win.
In reply to I'm wondering how much… by Klassenfeind
I'd say at least half has already lost their minds so can we call it and all go home now ?
In reply to In a game with no upside, I… by exi1ed0ne
Imagine that, another (((tribe))) member needing a pardon. I don't give a shit what he did and how it compares to what others have done. If he is guilty, he is guilty. Do the crime, do the time.
Sharks taking care of sharks. Everywhere you look in finance and goobermint, the (((tribe))) is prominent in the corruption of both.
In reply to I'd say at least half has… by Giant Meteor
The Trump Reich
A pleasure dome of gangsterism and hedonistic behavior,
where unethical activity is ignored, excused or rewarded.
Mobsters and porno-people receive the Medal of Freedom.
America, its moral compass bigly de-magnetized.
In reply to Imagine that, another ((… by bshirley1968
That was the point, for people like us here to think that we accomplished something when really we are just being swept with the tide.
In reply to In a game with no upside, I… by exi1ed0ne
Full Pardon For Vince Foster
hugs,
sethrich
In reply to I'm wondering how much… by Klassenfeind
Free Willy
In reply to FREE ASSANGE! ungrateful mf by Gazooks
scrotum libby was cheney's bulldog...you want to pardon this POS? Can you imagine how fu&^ed up this guy was to be convicted in that regime?
In reply to Pardon Snowden. by hedgeless_horseman
Agent Orange is proving to be the toxic pesticide that his name implies. Killing every pesky promise and spreading cancer (Libby, Bolten, Mnuchin, et al...) all over the place.
In reply to scrotum libby was cheney's… by BullyBearish
As already pointed out, someone had to take one for the team ..
And it's not all bad, I mean the guy is still drawing a breath ..
Got off easy I say ..
In reply to scrotum libby was cheney's… by BullyBearish
Irving Liebowitz 322 did PNAC, 911, Talpiot 2001 and set up the Great Paulson Heist. Lock them up!
In reply to Pardon Snowden. by hedgeless_horseman
Pardoning this scum sucking Jew who revealed the identity of Valerie Plame who questioned the Niger yellowcake Neocunt narratives to justify the illegal war in Iraq so the Rothschild oil empire can enrich itself even more and bring Iraq under the umbrella of Erertz Israel is yet more evidence of the Zionist infestation of the US political circus, and Trumpy is their kosher goy toy.
In reply to Irving Liebowitz 322 did… by Rex Andrus
Corzine first!
Oops. Sorry.
In reply to "Draining the swamp!" by Klassenfeind
These People are irrefutable Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious, Absolute, Complete, Open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawless Psychopaths.
In reply to Corzine first! Oops. Sorry. by CuttingEdge
Echo the phrase "war criminal".
In reply to These People are irrefutable… by Chupacabra-322
Looks like Trump is growing scales and a long tail to join the swamp creatures club OR is is just unveiling what he always was. Too bad I wasted my time voting for him. Except for perhaps local elections, I am through with electing swamp creatures. They seem to be the same...just depends on how well they can hide it.
In reply to "Draining the swamp!" by Klassenfeind
Fuck, I could have told you that. Oh wait... I DID.
In reply to Looks like Trump is growing… by The Ram
It's what he always was. If someone is running for head of a capitalist military empire, you can bet s/he likes capitalist military empire.
But look, everybody plays the fool sometimes. There's no exception to the rule. (Me: peak oil collapse.) Now that you know, you can figure where the flaws in your thinking were and warn others to avoid mistakes. If we exist for any reason at all, it's to help one another.
In reply to Looks like Trump is growing… by The Ram
Well said. We in the political independents section of the populace need to be supportive of each other and forgiving of our mistakes in judgement. It is all of us and our very diverse (but principled) opinions against the unthinking solidarity of the propagandized masses. We literally can't afford to throw each other by the wayside if we hope to make progress against the beast.
Its basically the undoing of the barest modicum of justice to issue a full pardon to Scooter Libby. There is zero practical need to do this, and an actual million other more important needs for the country to attend to.
Trump looks bent over and compromised as fuck if he goes through with this.
Maybe he wanted to be independent, but he sure as hell has been puppet-ed now.
In reply to It's what he always was. If… by American Sucker
There was no justice. Not even a modicum, which is why the nation strains under the weight of massive corruption and hubris. As to Mr. Trump, I don't believe he ever intended on being president, simply a reality tv show that got a bit out of hand ..
Well no matter, the die is cast now.
In reply to Well said. Its basically… by r0mulus
It's not really clear what Trump wanted besides being cheered. Outside of hating minorities, foreigners, and trade, he doesn't appear to have any political beliefs at all. He certainly has no moral compass, and he is thin-skinned and incredibly insecure. Someone with no beliefs or morals, with a desperate need to be flattered and praised, can be talked into basically anything.
In reply to Well said. Its basically… by r0mulus
"remember all the people shouting 'pardon scooter libby! Pardon scooter Libby!' Over and over again at the rally I attended. "
Haha .. wasn't it a campaign promise tho ?
... up there with das wall in the mAga 101 brochure
In reply to I'm glad he's finally… by greenskeeper carl
And we have Julian Assange, who could potentially end the Russian hacking fiasco that is inching us towards WIII, locked up with his internet access blocked.
I'm not a "never trumper" and I'm trying to support the guy but it's not easy. Not easy at all.
In reply to Haha .. wasn't it a campaign… by curbjob
And then hung for calling himself Libby !
By the way is that Dick Cheny still alive ?
In reply to To me it's clear: he should… by house biscuit
The Trump Reich
A pleasure dome of gangsterism and hedonistic behavior,
where unethical activity is ignored, excused or rewarded.
Mobsters and porno-people receive the Medal of Freedom.
America, its moral compass bigly de-magnetized.
In reply to And then hung for calling… by Giant Meteor
Fake news until proven so. Paid shills perpetuate the meme. Next will here from Trump's elementary school teacher and Bolton's babysitter.
By the way, not in favor of pardon - and probably no one else is either.
In reply to The Trump Reich A pleasure… by Deep Snorkeler
Ummm it's apparently a done deal ..
In reply to Fake news until proven so… by MK13
How does your post relate to a Libby pardon?
In reply to The Trump Reich A pleasure… by Deep Snorkeler
You asked is Cheney still alive. Keeping captive teenagers for blood transfusions can extend life in very old people. Cheney, Soros, Bush Sr., Rockefeller, Rothschild, ....
In reply to And then hung for calling… by Giant Meteor
Scooter shooter
In reply to To me it's clear: he should… by house biscuit
Didn't he take the fall for Dick (robot heart) Cheney? Cheney being one of Satan's top lieutenants of death & darkness, can't be charged by any deep state apparatus.
In reply to To me it's clear: he should… by house biscuit
This is the man you all keep saying is under assault by the deep state. God you mindless fucks will fuck a snake to feel a little better about your sad american lives. How is it your bodies grew to maturity but your idiot brains are all still in mental middle school?
In reply to Priorties ! by Giant Meteor
What about Julian..?
In reply to This is the man you all keep… by nakedhedgehog
Julian who? Trump hasn't heard about him and has no memory of him after election night. Strange, no?
In reply to What about Assange... by gmrpeabody
What kind of snake?
In reply to This is the man you all keep… by nakedhedgehog
And what pathetic Country do you reside in?
In reply to This is the man you all keep… by nakedhedgehog
"The arena is empty except for one man
Still driving and striving as fast as he can
The sun has gone down and the moon has come up
And long ago somebody left with the cup
But he's driving and striving and hugging the turns
And thinking of someone for whom he still burns
He's going the distance"
In reply to And what pathetic Country do… by Bill of Rights
You're not even trying to make friends!
In reply to And what pathetic Country do… by Bill of Rights
The good 'ole USofA that has been in endless wars since my birth (1957); has destroyed freedom around the world to steal other people's stuff. The only nation to have actually used nukes against a civilian population. TWICE. The nation where almost 95 million people have left the workforce because the robust economy is just so good they don't know which job offers to take. The nation of hidden homelessness and tent cities. The nation where the people are such morons they confuse TV with free speech and cell phones with direct experience. The nation where debt is considered an asset and a transactional currency. The nation that has murdered millions of children since the end of WWII. The nation that has lived under a counter-revolutionary oligarchic hoax known as the constitution and still has the temerity to consider itself free. The nation that tortures women and children in front of a "terrorist" to get a confession. The nation that defends torturing human beings as an open, unabashed public policy. The nation that codified spying on it's own people. The nation of people who see nothing wrong with such a cannibalistic security state. The nation that trained death squads at The School of the Americas and unleashed them on free democracies. The nation that elects the same counter-revolutionary frauds over and over again and never has a single insight into the fraudulent nature of their participation in the criminal enterprise they call a nation.
In reply to And what pathetic Country do… by Bill of Rights
Excellent rant. You get a solid upvote from me. I would only add there's a lot in there, so make sure next time to do it justice by utilizing paragraphs.
Other than that .. well done!
In reply to The good 'ole USofA that has… by nakedhedgehog
Considering Comey was involved in the investigation of Libby, I find this very satisfying.
In reply to This is the man you all keep… by nakedhedgehog